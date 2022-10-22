Drive Chart
|
|
|ARKST
|UL
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
A. Mayer
17 QB
155 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 30 RuYds
|
B. Wooldridge
10 QB
315 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 5 RuYds
Field Goal 4:50
K.Almendares 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
12
plays
54
yds
4:05
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:13
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by D.Fleming at ARKS 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Fleming for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
53
yds
3:49
pos
0
9
Field Goal 8:58
D.Zvada 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
5
plays
35
yds
1:25
pos
3
10
Touchdown 6:28
A.Mayer pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by S.Traore at ULL 27. Gain of 27 yards. S.Traore for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
1:11
pos
9
10
Touchdown 4:36
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Bernard for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
1:52
pos
9
16
Touchdown 1:14
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 45. Gain of 55 yards. D.Fleming for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
71
yds
1:26
pos
9
23
Touchdown 11:34
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ARKS 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Jefferson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
74
yds
3:26
pos
9
30
Touchdown 6:57
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by N.Johnson at ARKS 13. Gain of 13 yards. N.Johnson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
49
yds
3:39
pos
9
37
Field Goal 1:59
D.Zvada 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
11
plays
51
yds
4:58
pos
12
38
Touchdown 2:08
Z.McDonald steps back to pass. Z.McDonald sacked at ULL 12 for -9 yards (R.McWilliams) Z.McDonald FUMBLES forced by R.McWilliams. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-D.Motley at ULL 12. D.Motley for yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
-8
yds
1:31
pos
18
38
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|13
|27
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|8
|12
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-11
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|271
|521
|Total Plays
|53
|87
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|82
|206
|Rush Attempts
|21
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|189
|315
|Comp. - Att.
|13-32
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|7.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-74
|8-60
|Touchdowns
|1
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.7
|5-40.8
|Return Yards
|-6
|22
|Punts - Returns
|1--6
|1-22
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|189
|PASS YDS
|315
|
|
|82
|RUSH YDS
|206
|
|
|271
|TOTAL YDS
|521
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|6
|33
|0
|10
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|8
|30
|0
|9
|
M. Sharpe II 20 RB
|M. Sharpe II
|6
|23
|0
|6
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Dailey 15 QB
|J. Dailey
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Jenkins 0 WR
|D. Jenkins
|4
|3
|61
|0
|53
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|6
|3
|58
|1
|27
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|6
|3
|55
|0
|38
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|2
|2
|8
|0
|12
|
K. Waleed 8 WR
|K. Waleed
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt 10 WR
|T. Hunt
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Britton 51 LB
|J. Britton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|2-5
|0.5
|0
|
C. Willekes 36 LB
|C. Willekes
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Robinson 6 CB
|A. Robinson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Rustemeyer 91 DL
|A. Rustemeyer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed III 14 CB
|J. Reed III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hardiman 90 DL
|T. Hardiman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McWilliams 37 DE
|R. McWilliams
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jones 2 CB
|L. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|0-6
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crawford 25 DE
|K. Crawford
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|2/2
|43
|0/1
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|6
|45.2
|2
|63
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|3
|46.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|3
|5.3
|16
|0
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|-6.0
|-6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|21/34
|315
|5
|0
|
Z. Chriss 2 QB
|Z. Chriss
|0/3
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. McDonald 8 QB
|Z. McDonald
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|11
|58
|0
|11
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|12
|54
|0
|13
|
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|11
|48
|0
|14
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|11
|48
|0
|12
|
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
|B. Wooldridge
|3
|5
|0
|6
|
L. Legendre 12 QB
|L. Legendre
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Williams 27 RB
|K. Williams
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
Z. McDonald 8 QB
|Z. McDonald
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bernard 4 WR
|J. Bernard
|7
|5
|97
|1
|45
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|7
|6
|81
|2
|55
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|2
|1
|36
|1
|36
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|3
|2
|28
|1
|15
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Kibodi 0 RB
|J. Kibodi
|3
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Williams 23 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Burrell 83 TE
|D. Burrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Legendre 12 QB
|L. Legendre
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|3-5
|0.5
|0
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 28 CB
|K. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Mensah 22 S
|P. Mensah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bishop 2 S
|B. Bishop
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Whitfield 38 LB
|C. Whitfield
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lawson 46 DL
|J. Lawson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|1/1
|43
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|5
|40.8
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 4. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Skipper at ARKS 2.
|+4 YD
1 & 2 - ARKST 2(14:56 - 1st) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; S.Hazard at ARKS 6.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 6(14:24 - 1st) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 3 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard at ARKS 3.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 3(13:45 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 3(13:40 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to ARKS 45 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(13:32 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; T.Ayers at ARKS 47.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - UL 47(12:58 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by J.Kibodi at ARKS 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 45.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 45(12:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UL 45(12:25 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 45 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-H.Sims. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(12:18 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(12:12 - 1st) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; J.Lawson at ARKS 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 21(11:35 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARKST 21(11:30 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 49 yards to ULL 30 Center-J.Bullard. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 30. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 48.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48(11:15 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+22 YD
2 & 10 - UL 48(11:08 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 48. Catch made by E.Rogers at ARKS 48. Gain of 22 yards. E.Rogers FUMBLES forced by T.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Britton at ARKS 26. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 26. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 26(11:00 - 1st) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(10:36 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 39(10:33 - 1st) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 45 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 45.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARKST 45(9:48 - 1st) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 45. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ARKS 50. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Hunt Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 19 - ARKST 30(9:38 - 1st) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ARKS 37.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARKST 37(9:01 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 38 yards to ULL 25 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(8:55 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; K.Bennett at ULL 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UL 30(8:23 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; J.Carmouche at ULL 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(8:03 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ULL 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 42(7:31 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Thomas at ULL 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 47(7:16 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 47(7:10 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-D.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - UL 42(7:10 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by J.Kibodi at ULL 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ULL 48.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - UL 48(6:28 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; L.Jones at ARKS 39.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(6:08 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(5:50 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; J.Mincey at ARKS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UL 26(5:10 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UL 26(5:06 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UL 33(4:55 - 1st) K.Almendares 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(4:50 - 1st) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 21.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 21(4:20 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 21(4:15 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
|Penalty
4 & 14 - ARKST 21(4:10 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-B.Snead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 19 - ARKST 16(4:10 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 37 yards to ULL 47 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by D.Motley.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UL 47(4:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 47. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(3:22 - 1st) L.LeGendre rushed to ARKS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; M.Straker at ARKS 36.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - UL 36(2:43 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; C.Willekes at ARKS 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UL 32(2:30 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27(2:08 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; K.Bennett at ARKS 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 26(1:31 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
|+17 YD
3 & 9 - UL 26(1:18 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ARKS 26. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Smith at ARKS 9.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9(0:58 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; J.Harris at ARKS 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - UL 7(0:21 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by D.Fleming at ARKS 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Fleming for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:13 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 63 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 2. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze; J.St.Andre at ARKS 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 18(0:08 - 1st) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 21(15:00 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 24.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARKST 24(14:22 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 24(14:17 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 63 yards to ULL 13 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 13(14:06 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 13. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 13. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harris at ULL 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - UL 14(13:23 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Britton at ULL 24.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24(12:55 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Britton; T.Ayers at ULL 25.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - UL 25(12:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-J.Ohonba False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UL 20(11:57 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 16 for -4 yards (E.Hassler; K.Bennett)
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - UL 16(11:15 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ULL 26.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UL 26(10:30 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 34 yards to ARKS 40 Center-H.Sims. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(10:23 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 40. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 40. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 22(9:54 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 22(9:49 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 22(9:44 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer sacked at ULL 25 for -3 yards (J.Quibodeaux; S.Hazard)
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - ARKST 33(9:00 - 2nd) D.Zvada 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:58 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(8:58 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULL 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(8:25 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ULL 43.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UL 43(7:58 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 43(7:55 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Kibodi.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UL 43(7:51 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to ARKS 15 Center-H.Sims. Downed by K.Pedescleaux.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 15(7:39 - 2nd) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Ossai at ARKS 20.
|+53 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 20(7:09 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 20. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 20. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27(6:37 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by S.Traore at ULL 27. Gain of 27 yards. S.Traore for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(6:28 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is blocked.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(6:28 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ULL 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(6:06 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ULL 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 46(5:36 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; K.Crawford at ARKS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49(5:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 49(5:09 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - UL 49(5:04 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 45. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+45 YD
4 & 6 - UL 45(4:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Bernard for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 4. Out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35(4:36 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 35. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bishop at ARKS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 47(4:01 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 47(3:57 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ULL 40 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 40. PENALTY on ARKS-M.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - ARKST 37(3:43 - 2nd) A.Mayer scrambles to ARKS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at ARKS 43.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 43(2:56 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 14 - ARKST 43(2:50 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to ULL 14 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by D.Motley.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UL 14(2:40 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler; T.Thomas at ULL 23.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UL 23(2:07 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Robinson; K.Bennett at ULL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27(1:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULL 30.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UL 30(1:32 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 21 for yards (K.Bennett) PENALTY on ARKS-K.Bennett Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45(1:21 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 45. Gain of 55 yards. D.Fleming for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:14 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:14 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 44 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 21. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 21(1:14 - 2nd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ARKS 24.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 24(0:32 - 2nd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 33 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Flowers at ARKS 33.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(0:24 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ARKS 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46(0:15 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 46. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Garror at ARKS 49.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARKST 49(0:12 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by M.Sharpe at ARKS 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 45. PENALTY on ARKS-M.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 17 - ARKST 39(0:06 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 14. Intercepted by B.Trahan at ARKS 14. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 14.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25(14:55 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; J.Britton at ULL 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(14:33 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ULL 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UL 40(13:34 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by T.Williams at ULL 40. Gain of 3 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - UL 44(13:21 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; T.Thomas at ARKS 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49(13:07 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UL 49(12:47 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; E.Smith at ARKS 41.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - UL 41(12:24 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 36.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36(11:45 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ARKS 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Jefferson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:34 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:34 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 10. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 10. PENALTY on ARKS-M.Straker Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 10(11:21 - 3rd) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 12.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 12(11:03 - 3rd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 12(11:00 - 3rd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 12(10:36 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 37 yards to ARKS 49 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(10:36 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; J.Harris at ARKS 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 43(10:09 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Britton at ARKS 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(9:53 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ARKS 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 32(9:12 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 33.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - UL 33(8:28 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 19.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 19(7:48 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; A.Robinson at ARKS 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 4 - UL 13(7:07 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by N.Johnson at ARKS 13. Gain of 13 yards. N.Johnson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 10. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Barnes at ARKS 23.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(6:51 - 3rd) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield at ARKS 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 29(6:22 - 3rd) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at ARKS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(5:58 - 3rd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 38(5:44 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ARKS 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48(5:21 - 3rd) A.Mayer rushed to ULL 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 44(4:55 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by J.Foreman at ULL 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at ULL 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(3:55 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ULL 48 for yards (A.Jones) PENALTY on ULL-K.Martin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(3:47 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by S.Traore at ULL 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 12.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 12(3:28 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ULL 16 for -4 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 16(3:14 - 3rd) M.Sharpe rushed to ULL 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 16.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 16(3:01 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - ARKST 23(1:59 - 3rd) D.Zvada 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:59 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. D.Fleming returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Shelton at ULL 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 17(1:52 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ULL 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UL 18(1:15 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 18. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ULL 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - UL 26(0:52 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULL 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38(0:29 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Rustemeyer at ULL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 39(15:00 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - UL 39(14:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50(14:28 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ARKS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - UL 45(13:49 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ARKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; M.Straker at ARKS 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - UL 44(13:06 - 4th) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; J.Carmouche at ARKS 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(12:16 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; K.Crawford at ARKS 34.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UL 34(11:40 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-Z.Perry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - UL 39(11:33 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at ARKS 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25(10:54 - 4th) Z.Chriss steps back to pass. Z.Chriss pass incomplete intended for D.Burrell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 25(10:35 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; T.Ayers at ARKS 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - UL 25(9:11 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Robinson at ARKS 24. PENALTY on ULL-J.Ohonba Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - UL 34(9:38 - 4th) Z.Chriss steps back to pass. Z.Chriss pass incomplete intended for L.LeGendre.
|Punt
4 & 19 - UL 34(9:11 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 31 yards to ARKS 3 Center-H.Sims. Downed by ULL.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 3(9:11 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 3(9:05 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ARKS 9.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARKST 9(8:32 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ARKS 1 for yards (K.Edwards) PENALTY on ULL-K.Edwards Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(8:25 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 24. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ARKS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 20(7:57 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|+12 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 20(7:39 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 20. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 32.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 32(6:53 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 50 yards to ULL 18 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(6:53 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ULL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; R.McWilliams at ULL 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - UL 23(6:29 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ULL 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at ULL 22.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 22(5:45 - 4th) Z.Chriss steps back to pass. Z.Chriss pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - UL 22(5:25 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-T.Quinney False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - UL 17(5:25 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-K.Pedescleaux False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UL 12(5:14 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 52 yards to ARKS 36 Center-H.Sims. C.Flemings returned punt from the ARKS 36. Tackled by M.Jefferson at ARKS 30.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(5:14 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at ARKS 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 34(4:52 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 34. Catch made by K.Waleed at ARKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at ARKS 38.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ARKST 38(4:20 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 39 for yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 39. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ARKST 28(3:58 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|Punt
4 & 12 - ARKST 28(3:33 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 52 yards to ULL 20 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20(3:33 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; J.Parks at ULL 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - UL 19(3:07 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ULL 21.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UL 21(2:10 - 4th) Z.McDonald steps back to pass. Z.McDonald sacked at ULL 12 for -9 yards (R.McWilliams) Z.McDonald FUMBLES forced by R.McWilliams. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-D.Motley at ULL 12. D.Motley for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for ARKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 44 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL 21. M.Jefferson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ULL 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 21(2:00 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULL 21.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - UL 21(1:54 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at ULL 28.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - UL 28(1:47 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at ULL 39.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(1:23 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Parks; T.Thomas at ULL 40.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UL 40(0:40 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Parks; K.Crawford at ULL 48.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 15:00 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 4:32 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 12:47 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD