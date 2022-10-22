Drive Chart
ARKST
UL

Key Players
A. Mayer 17 QB
155 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 30 RuYds
B. Wooldridge 10 QB
315 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, 5 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 4:50
K.Almendares 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.
12
plays
54
yds
4:05
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:13
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by D.Fleming at ARKS 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Fleming for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
53
yds
3:49
pos
0
9
Point After TD 0:13
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
10
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 8:58
D.Zvada 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
5
plays
35
yds
1:25
pos
3
10
Touchdown 6:28
A.Mayer pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by S.Traore at ULL 27. Gain of 27 yards. S.Traore for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
85
yds
1:11
pos
9
10
Missed Point After Touchdown 6:28
D.Zvada extra point is blocked.
plays
yds
pos
9
10
Touchdown 4:36
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Bernard for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
75
yds
1:52
pos
9
16
Point After TD 4:36
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
17
Touchdown 1:14
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 45. Gain of 55 yards. D.Fleming for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
71
yds
1:26
pos
9
23
Point After TD 1:14
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 11:34
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ARKS 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Jefferson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
74
yds
3:26
pos
9
30
Point After TD 11:34
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
31
Touchdown 6:57
B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by N.Johnson at ARKS 13. Gain of 13 yards. N.Johnson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
49
yds
3:39
pos
9
37
Point After TD 6:57
K.Almendares extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
9
38
Field Goal 1:59
D.Zvada 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.
11
plays
51
yds
4:58
pos
12
38
4th Quarter
Touchdown 2:08
Z.McDonald steps back to pass. Z.McDonald sacked at ULL 12 for -9 yards (R.McWilliams) Z.McDonald FUMBLES forced by R.McWilliams. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-D.Motley at ULL 12. D.Motley for yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
-8
yds
1:31
pos
18
38
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:02
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for ARKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
18
38
Team Stats
1st Downs 13 27
Rushing 3 14
Passing 8 12
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 0-11 10-19
4th Down Conv 0-0 1-1
Total Net Yards 271 521
Total Plays 53 87
Avg Gain 5.1 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 82 206
Rush Attempts 21 50
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 4.1
Yards Passing 189 315
Comp. - Att. 13-32 21-37
Yards Per Pass 5.4 7.7
Penalties - Yards 7-74 8-60
Touchdowns 1 5
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 9-45.7 5-40.8
Return Yards -6 22
Punts - Returns 1--6 1-22
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Arkansas State 2-6 093618
Louisiana 4-3 101414038
Cajun Field Lafayette, LA
 189 PASS YDS 315
82 RUSH YDS 206
271 TOTAL YDS 521
Arkansas State
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Mayer  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
34.8% 155 1 1 97.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 58 0 0 99.2
A. Mayer 8/23 155 1 1
J. Dailey  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 34 0 0 87.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 34 0 0 87.3
J. Dailey 5/9 34 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Cross  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 55 0
J. Cross 6 33 0 10
A. Mayer  17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 142 2
A. Mayer 8 30 0 9
M. Sharpe II  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 36 1
M. Sharpe II 6 23 0 6
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -58 2
J. Blackman 1 -3 0 -3
J. Dailey  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Dailey 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Jenkins  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
D. Jenkins 4 3 61 0 53
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 58 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 416 2
S. Traore 6 3 58 1 27
J. Foreman  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 266 4
J. Foreman 6 3 55 0 38
J. Cross  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 27 0
J. Cross 2 2 8 0 12
K. Waleed  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
K. Waleed 3 1 4 0 4
R. Ealy  28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 43 0
R. Ealy 1 1 3 0 3
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 352 1
C. Flemings 2 0 0 0 0
T. Hunt  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 129 2
T. Hunt 5 0 0 0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Thomas 1 0 0 0 0
E. Stevenson  12 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 56 0
E. Stevenson 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-7 0 0.0
T. Thomas 5-7 0.0 0
E. Smith  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Smith 5-3 0.0 0
J. Harris  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-5 0 0.0
J. Harris 4-5 0.0 0
K. Harris  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 2-4 0.0 0
J. Britton  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
J. Britton 2-2 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.5
K. Bennett 2-5 0.5 0
C. Willekes  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
C. Willekes 2-3 0.0 0
A. Robinson  6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-2 0.0 0
A. Rustemeyer  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Rustemeyer 1-0 0.0 0
M. Straker  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
M. Straker 1-3 0.0 0
T. Doss  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Doss 1-0 0.0 0
J. Reed III  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Reed III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hardiman  90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hardiman 1-0 0.0 0
R. McWilliams  37 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
R. McWilliams 1-1 1.0 0
J. Parks  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
J. Parks 1-3 0.0 0
J. Mincey  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Mincey 0-2 0.0 0
L. Jones  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
E. Hassler  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
E. Hassler 0-2 0.5 0
T. Ayers  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-6 0 0.0
T. Ayers 0-6 0.0 0
K. Crawford  25 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-7 0 0.0
K. Crawford 0-7 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/1
SEASON FG XP
10/10 23/23
D. Zvada 2/2 43 0/1 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
26 0 0
R. Hanson 6 45.2 2 63
W. Przystup  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 0 0
W. Przystup 3 46.7 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 16 0
C. Flemings 3 5.3 16 0
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -2.0 -2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
J. Lang 1 -2.0 -2 0
R. Ealy  28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
R. Ealy 1 13.0 13 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Flemings 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 -6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 -6 0
C. Flemings 1 -6.0 -6 0
Louisiana
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.8% 315 5 0 188.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.1% 670 5 1 131.8
B. Wooldridge 21/34 315 5 0
Z. Chriss  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. Chriss 0/3 0 0 0
Z. McDonald  8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
Z. McDonald 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 58 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 137 0
T. Williams 11 58 0 11
J. Kibodi  0 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 115 0
J. Kibodi 12 54 0 13
Z. Perry  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 48 0
Z. Perry 11 48 0 14
D. Washington  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 48 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 87 1
D. Washington 11 48 0 12
B. Wooldridge  10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 112 0
B. Wooldridge 3 5 0 6
L. Legendre  12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
L. Legendre 1 2 0 2
K. Williams  27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Williams 1 -2 0 -2
Z. McDonald  8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
Z. McDonald 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Bernard  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 97 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
J. Bernard 7 5 97 1 45
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 81 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 24 1
D. Fleming 7 6 81 2 55
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 36 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 351 3
M. Jefferson 2 1 36 1 36
N. Johnson  9 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 28 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 153 1
N. Johnson 3 2 28 1 15
E. Rogers, Jr.  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 93 0
E. Rogers, Jr. 2 1 22 0 22
J. Lumpkin  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 100 3
J. Lumpkin 3 1 17 0 17
P. LeBlanc  29 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 78 0
P. LeBlanc 1 1 15 0 15
J. Kibodi  0 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Kibodi 3 2 8 0 6
D. Washington  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Washington 1 1 8 0 8
T. Williams  23 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
T. Williams 2 1 3 0 3
D. Burrell  83 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Burrell 1 0 0 0 0
J. Bell  19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Bell 1 0 0 0 0
L. Legendre  12 QB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
L. Legendre 1 0 0 0 0
P. Migl  24 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 79 2
P. Migl 1 0 0 0 0
J. Stephens, Jr.  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 137 1
J. Stephens, Jr. 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Quibodeaux  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 0.5
J. Quibodeaux 3-5 0.5 0
A. McDaniel  13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. McDaniel 3-0 0.0 0
K. Martin  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
C. Flowers  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Flowers 2-0 0.0 0
P. Mensah  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Mensah 2-0 0.0 0
B. Bishop  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
B. Bishop 2-0 0.0 0
K. Ossai  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Ossai 2-3 0.0 0
S. Hazard  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
S. Hazard 1-2 0.5 0
C. Whitfield  38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Whitfield 1-0 0.0 0
T. Amos  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Amos 1-0 0.0 0
E. Garror  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Garror 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill-Green  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
Z. Hill-Green 1-1 1.0 0
K. Pedescleaux  0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Pedescleaux 0-3 0.0 0
J. Lawson  46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Lawson 0-2 0.0 0
A. Jones  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Jones 0-2 0.0 0
B. Trahan  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
B. Trahan 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Almendares  45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
4/6 4/4
K. Almendares 1/1 43 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns  47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 40.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
29 0 0
R. Byrns 5 40.8 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Jefferson  8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
M. Jefferson 1 0.0 0 0
D. Fleming  17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
D. Fleming 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 7 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 18.4 239 2
E. Garror 1 22.0 22 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 2 1:28 3 1 Punt
12:18 ARKST 20 1:03 3 1 Punt
11:00 ARKST 26 2:05 4 11 Punt
4:50 ARKST 25 0:48 3 -9 Punt
0:13 ARKST 18 1:07 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:23 ARKST 40 1:25 5 35 FG
7:39 ARKST 15 1:11 3 85 TD
4:36 ARKST 35 1:56 4 8 Punt
1:14 ARKST 21 1:14 5 18 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 UL 10 0:58 3 2 Punt
6:57 ARKST 23 4:58 11 61 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:11 ARKST 3 2:18 5 29 Punt
5:14 ARKST 30 1:41 3 -2 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 ARKST 45 1:14 3 0 Punt
11:15 ARKST 48 0:15 2 22 Fumble
8:55 UL 25 4:05 12 49 FG
4:02 UL 47 3:49 9 53 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 UL 13 3:43 5 13 Punt
8:58 UL 25 1:19 4 18 Punt
6:28 UL 25 1:52 7 75 TD
2:40 UL 14 1:26 4 86 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UL 25 3:26 9 74 TD
10:36 ARKST 49 3:39 7 49 TD
1:59 UL 17 7:48 15 49 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:53 UL 18 1:39 3 -6 Punt
3:33 UL 20 1:31 3 -8 Fumble
2:02 UL 21 2:02 5 27 Game

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 4. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Skipper at ARKS 2.
+4 YD
1 & 2 - ARKST 2
(14:56 - 1st) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lawson; S.Hazard at ARKS 6.
-3 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 6
(14:24 - 1st) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 3 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard at ARKS 3.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 3
(13:45 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
Punt
4 & 3 - ARKST 3
(13:40 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 42 yards to ARKS 45 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45
(13:32 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 47 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Mincey; T.Ayers at ARKS 47.
+2 YD
2 & 12 - UL 47
(12:58 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 47. Catch made by J.Kibodi at ARKS 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 45.
No Gain
3 & 10 - UL 45
(12:30 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
Punt
4 & 10 - UL 45
(12:25 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 45 yards to ARKS End Zone Center-H.Sims. Touchback.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:03 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(12:18 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(12:12 - 1st) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green; J.Lawson at ARKS 21.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 21
(11:35 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
Punt
4 & 9 - ARKST 21
(11:30 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 49 yards to ULL 30 Center-J.Bullard. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 30. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 48.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Fumble (2 plays, 22 yards, 0:15 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 48
(11:15 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
+22 YD
2 & 10 - UL 48
(11:08 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 48. Catch made by E.Rogers at ARKS 48. Gain of 22 yards. E.Rogers FUMBLES forced by T.Thomas. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Britton at ARKS 26. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 26. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 26
(11:00 - 1st) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(10:36 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 39
(10:33 - 1st) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 45 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 45.
Penalty
3 & 4 - ARKST 45
(9:48 - 1st) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 45. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ARKS 50. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Hunt Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
3 & 19 - ARKST 30
(9:38 - 1st) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ARKS 37.
Punt
4 & 12 - ARKST 37
(9:01 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 38 yards to ULL 25 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Field Goal (12 plays, 49 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(8:55 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; K.Bennett at ULL 30.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UL 30
(8:23 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; J.Carmouche at ULL 36.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(8:03 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ULL 42.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 42
(7:31 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Thomas at ULL 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 47
(7:16 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
Penalty
2 & 10 - UL 47
(7:10 - 1st) PENALTY on ULL-D.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 15 - UL 42
(7:10 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by J.Kibodi at ULL 42. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ULL 48.
+13 YD
3 & 9 - UL 48
(6:28 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 48. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 48. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; L.Jones at ARKS 39.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39
(6:08 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 39. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 39. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(5:50 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; J.Mincey at ARKS 26.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UL 26
(5:10 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
No Gain
3 & 11 - UL 26
(5:06 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for T.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 11 - UL 33
(4:55 - 1st) K.Almendares 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-D.Cambre.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -9 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:50 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(4:50 - 1st) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 25. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 21.
No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 21
(4:20 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 21
(4:15 - 1st) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for ARKS.
Penalty
4 & 14 - ARKST 21
(4:10 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-B.Snead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 19 - ARKST 16
(4:10 - 1st) R.Hanson punts 37 yards to ULL 47 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by D.Motley.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 53 yards, 3:49 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UL 47
(4:02 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 47. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 38.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38
(3:22 - 1st) L.LeGendre rushed to ARKS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; M.Straker at ARKS 36.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - UL 36
(2:43 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; C.Willekes at ARKS 32.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UL 32
(2:30 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 27.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27
(2:08 - 1st) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; K.Bennett at ARKS 26.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 26
(1:31 - 1st) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for N.Johnson.
+17 YD
3 & 9 - UL 26
(1:18 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 26. Catch made by J.Lumpkin at ARKS 26. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Smith at ARKS 9.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9
(0:58 - 1st) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; J.Harris at ARKS 7.
+7 YD
2 & Goal - UL 7
(0:21 - 1st) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by D.Fleming at ARKS 7. Gain of 7 yards. D.Fleming for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:13 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:13 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 63 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 2. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze; J.St.Andre at ARKS 18.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 18
(0:08 - 1st) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 21.
+3 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 21
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai; J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 24.
No Gain
3 & 4 - ARKST 24
(14:22 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 24
(14:17 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 63 yards to ULL 13 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (5 plays, 13 yards, 3:43 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 13
(14:06 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 13. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 13. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Harris at ULL 14.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UL 14
(13:23 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Britton at ULL 24.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24
(12:55 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Britton; T.Ayers at ULL 25.
Penalty
2 & 9 - UL 25
(12:13 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULL-J.Ohonba False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 14 - UL 20
(11:57 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 16 for -4 yards (E.Hassler; K.Bennett)
+10 YD
3 & 18 - UL 16
(11:15 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ULL 26.
Punt
4 & 8 - UL 26
(10:30 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 34 yards to ARKS 40 Center-H.Sims. Out of bounds.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (5 plays, 35 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
+38 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(10:23 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 40. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 40. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ULL 22.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 22
(9:54 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for E.Stevenson.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 22
(9:49 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
No Gain
3 & 10 - ARKST 22
(9:44 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer sacked at ULL 25 for -3 yards (J.Quibodeaux; S.Hazard)
Field Goal
4 & 13 - ARKST 33
(9:00 - 2nd) D.Zvada 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (4 plays, 18 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:58 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(8:58 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULL 38.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38
(8:25 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ULL 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ULL 43.
No Gain
2 & 5 - UL 43
(7:58 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for ULL.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UL 43
(7:55 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Kibodi.
Punt
4 & 5 - UL 43
(7:51 - 2nd) R.Byrns punts 42 yards to ARKS 15 Center-H.Sims. Downed by K.Pedescleaux.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 85 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 15
(7:39 - 2nd) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones; K.Ossai at ARKS 20.
+53 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 20
(7:09 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 20. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 20. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 27.
+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 27
(6:37 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ULL 27. Catch made by S.Traore at ULL 27. Gain of 27 yards. S.Traore for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(6:28 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is blocked.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 75 yards, 1:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:28 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25
(6:28 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 25. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ULL 40.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40
(6:06 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ULL 46.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 46
(5:36 - 2nd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; K.Crawford at ARKS 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49
(5:13 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 49
(5:09 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Bernard.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - UL 49
(5:04 - 2nd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ARKS 45. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
+45 YD
4 & 6 - UL 45
(4:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Bernard for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:36 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (4 plays, 8 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:36 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 61 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 4. Out of bounds.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 35
(4:36 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 35. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 35. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bishop at ARKS 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 47
(4:01 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
No Gain
2 & 10 - ARKST 47
(3:57 - 2nd) A.Mayer rushed to ULL 40 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 40. PENALTY on ARKS-M.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 20 - ARKST 37
(3:43 - 2nd) A.Mayer scrambles to ARKS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at ARKS 43.
No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 43
(2:56 - 2nd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
Punt
4 & 14 - ARKST 43
(2:50 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to ULL 14 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by D.Motley.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 86 yards, 1:26 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UL 14
(2:40 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler; T.Thomas at ULL 23.
+4 YD
2 & 1 - UL 23
(2:07 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Robinson; K.Bennett at ULL 27.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 27
(1:46 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ULL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULL 30.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UL 30
(1:32 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge sacked at ULL 21 for yards (K.Bennett) PENALTY on ARKS-K.Bennett Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+55 YD
1 & 10 - UL 45
(1:21 - 2nd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 45. Gain of 55 yards. D.Fleming for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:14 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Interception (5 plays, 18 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:14 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 44 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 21. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 21.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 21
(1:14 - 2nd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Flowers at ARKS 24.
+9 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 24
(0:32 - 2nd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 33 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Flowers at ARKS 33.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(0:24 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 33. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by B.Bishop at ARKS 46.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 46
(0:15 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 46. Catch made by R.Ealy at ARKS 46. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Garror at ARKS 49.
Penalty
2 & 7 - ARKST 49
(0:12 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass complete to ARKS 49. Catch made by M.Sharpe at ARKS 49. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 45. PENALTY on ARKS-M.Thomas Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
2 & 17 - ARKST 39
(0:06 - 2nd) A.Mayer pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 14. Intercepted by B.Trahan at ARKS 14. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 14.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 74 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for P.Migl.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - UL 25
(14:55 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers; J.Britton at ULL 36.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(14:33 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ULL 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ULL 40.
+3 YD
2 & 6 - UL 40
(13:34 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by T.Williams at ULL 40. Gain of 3 yards. T.Williams FUMBLES out of bounds.
+7 YD
3 & 2 - UL 44
(13:21 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; T.Thomas at ARKS 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 49
(13:07 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - UL 49
(12:47 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; E.Smith at ARKS 41.
+5 YD
3 & 2 - UL 41
(12:24 - 3rd) T.Williams rushed to ARKS 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 36.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - UL 36
(11:45 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ARKS 36. Gain of 36 yards. M.Jefferson for 36 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:34 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:34 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 10. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 10. PENALTY on ARKS-M.Straker Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 9 yards accepted.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 10
(11:21 - 3rd) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ARKS 12.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 12
(11:03 - 3rd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 12
(11:00 - 3rd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 12
(10:36 - 3rd) R.Hanson punts 37 yards to ARKS 49 Center-J.Bullard. Fair catch by E.Garror.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 49 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49
(10:36 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; J.Harris at ARKS 43.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - UL 43
(10:09 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Britton at ARKS 38.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38
(9:53 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge scrambles to ARKS 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 32.
-1 YD
2 & 4 - UL 32
(9:12 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 33.
+14 YD
3 & 5 - UL 33
(8:28 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 33. Catch made by J.Bernard at ARKS 33. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 19.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UL 19
(7:48 - 3rd) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; A.Robinson at ARKS 13.
+13 YD
2 & 4 - UL 13
(7:07 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ARKS 13. Catch made by N.Johnson at ARKS 13. Gain of 13 yards. N.Johnson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:57 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 61 yards, 4:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:57 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the ARKS 10. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Barnes at ARKS 23.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(6:51 - 3rd) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Whitfield at ARKS 29.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 29
(6:22 - 3rd) A.Mayer rushed to ARKS 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Ossai at ARKS 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(5:58 - 3rd) A.Mayer steps back to pass. A.Mayer pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 38
(5:44 - 3rd) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 48 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ossai at ARKS 48.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 48
(5:21 - 3rd) A.Mayer rushed to ULL 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 44.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - ARKST 44
(4:55 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to ULL 44. Catch made by J.Foreman at ULL 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at ULL 40.
Penalty
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(3:55 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ULL 48 for yards (A.Jones) PENALTY on ULL-K.Martin Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(3:47 - 3rd) J.Dailey pass complete to ULL 30. Catch made by S.Traore at ULL 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at ULL 12.
Sack
1 & 10 - ARKST 12
(3:28 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ULL 16 for -4 yards (Z.Hill-Green)
No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 16
(3:14 - 3rd) M.Sharpe rushed to ULL 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Pedescleaux at ULL 16.
No Gain
3 & 14 - ARKST 16
(3:01 - 3rd) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
Field Goal
4 & 14 - ARKST 23
(1:59 - 3rd) D.Zvada 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bullard Holder-R.Hanson.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (15 plays, 49 yards, 7:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:59 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL End Zone. D.Fleming returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Shelton at ULL 17.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 17
(1:52 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at ULL 18.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UL 18
(1:15 - 3rd) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 18. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ULL 26.
+12 YD
3 & 1 - UL 26
(0:52 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ULL 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 38
(0:29 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Rustemeyer at ULL 39.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UL 39
(15:00 - 4th) B.Wooldridge steps back to pass. B.Wooldridge pass incomplete intended for J.Stephens.
+11 YD
3 & 9 - UL 39
(14:56 - 4th) B.Wooldridge pass complete to ULL 39. Catch made by J.Bernard at ULL 39. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 50.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 50
(14:28 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ARKS 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 45.
+1 YD
2 & 5 - UL 45
(13:49 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ARKS 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; M.Straker at ARKS 44.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - UL 44
(13:06 - 4th) J.Kibodi rushed to ARKS 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; J.Carmouche at ARKS 39.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39
(12:16 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris; K.Crawford at ARKS 34.
Penalty
2 & 5 - UL 34
(11:40 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-Z.Perry False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - UL 39
(11:33 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 25 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at ARKS 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 25
(10:54 - 4th) Z.Chriss steps back to pass. Z.Chriss pass incomplete intended for D.Burrell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UL 25
(10:35 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; T.Ayers at ARKS 25.
+1 YD
3 & 10 - UL 25
(9:11 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ARKS 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Robinson at ARKS 24. PENALTY on ULL-J.Ohonba Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
No Gain
3 & 19 - UL 34
(9:38 - 4th) Z.Chriss steps back to pass. Z.Chriss pass incomplete intended for L.LeGendre.
Punt
4 & 19 - UL 34
(9:11 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 31 yards to ARKS 3 Center-H.Sims. Downed by ULL.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (5 plays, 29 yards, 2:18 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 3
(9:11 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for K.Waleed.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 3
(9:05 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ARKS 9.
Penalty
3 & 4 - ARKST 9
(8:32 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey sacked at ARKS 1 for yards (K.Edwards) PENALTY on ULL-K.Edwards Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(8:25 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 24. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 24. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by A.McDaniel at ARKS 20.
No Gain
2 & 14 - ARKST 20
(7:57 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
+12 YD
3 & 14 - ARKST 20
(7:39 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 20. Catch made by D.Jenkins at ARKS 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 32.
Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 32
(6:53 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 50 yards to ULL 18 Center-J.Bullard. Out of bounds.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 1:39 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18
(6:53 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ULL 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Crawford; R.McWilliams at ULL 23.
-1 YD
2 & 5 - UL 23
(6:29 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to ULL 22 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at ULL 22.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UL 22
(5:45 - 4th) Z.Chriss steps back to pass. Z.Chriss pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
Penalty
4 & 6 - UL 22
(5:25 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-T.Quinney False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 11 - UL 17
(5:25 - 4th) PENALTY on ULL-K.Pedescleaux False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 16 - UL 12
(5:14 - 4th) R.Byrns punts 52 yards to ARKS 36 Center-H.Sims. C.Flemings returned punt from the ARKS 36. Tackled by M.Jefferson at ARKS 30.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -2 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(5:14 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Mensah at ARKS 34.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - ARKST 34
(4:52 - 4th) J.Dailey pass complete to ARKS 34. Catch made by K.Waleed at ARKS 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at ARKS 38.
No Gain
3 & 2 - ARKST 38
(4:20 - 4th) M.Sharpe rushed to ARKS 39 for yards. Tackled by ULL at ARKS 39. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - ARKST 28
(3:58 - 4th) J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
Punt
4 & 12 - ARKST 28
(3:33 - 4th) W.Przystup punts 52 yards to ULL 20 Center-J.Bullard. Downed by ARKS.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - Fumble (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:31 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 20
(3:33 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; J.Parks at ULL 19.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - UL 19
(3:07 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at ULL 21.
Sack
3 & 9 - UL 21
(2:10 - 4th) Z.McDonald steps back to pass. Z.McDonald sacked at ULL 12 for -9 yards (R.McWilliams) Z.McDonald FUMBLES forced by R.McWilliams. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-D.Motley at ULL 12. D.Motley for yards TOUCHDOWN.

UL
Ragin' Cajuns
 - End of Game (5 plays, 27 yards, 2:02 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(2:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dailey steps back to pass. J.Dailey pass incomplete intended for ARKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
Kickoff
(2:02 - 4th) T.Mattson kicks 44 yards from ARKS 35 to the ULL 21. M.Jefferson returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at ULL 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 21
(2:00 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ULL 21.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - UL 21
(1:54 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes at ULL 28.
+11 YD
3 & 3 - UL 28
(1:47 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Hardiman at ULL 39.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39
(1:23 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Parks; T.Thomas at ULL 40.
+8 YD
2 & 9 - UL 40
(0:40 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Parks; K.Crawford at ULL 48.
