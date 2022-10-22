|
Karty kicks 5 FGs, Stanford gets past Arizona State, 15-14
PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) Joshua Karty kicked five field goals, lifting Stanford to a come-from-behind, 15-14 win over Arizona State on Saturday afternoon.
Karty's five field goals tied the all-time single-game record for the Cardinal (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12), who snapped a school-record 10-game conference losing streak. Stanford had not won a game against a Pac-12 opponent since it beat Oregon 31-24 on Oct. 2, 2021.
The decisive field goal came with 6:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Karty converted from 47 yards, matching his second-longest attempt of the season. Named the Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week twice in the last three games, Karty has not missed a kick this season, making all 12 of his field goal attempts.
The Sun Devils (2-5, 1-3) have not won at Stanford Stadium since 2007, dropping four straight on the road to the Cardinal in that span.
Arizona State's Emory Jones was 15 of 25 passing but Stanford's pass defense, which entered Saturday ranked second in the conference surrendering 212.3 yards per game, held Arizona State to 227 receiving yards.
The Sun Devils led 14-6 after Elijhah Badger caught a 39-yard touchdown pass a minute into the second quarter. Badger made six catches for a career-best 118 yards.
Stanford had not allowed its opponent to score in the first quarter in its last two games against Oregon State and Notre Dame. But the Sun Devils ended the streak when Xazavian Valladay running for a 15-yard touchdown.
Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee, who completed 33 of his 57 attempted passes for 320 yards, has been held without a touchdown in back-to-back games after recording multiple in each of Stanford's first five games.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arizona State: Entering Saturday, Valladay led all active FBS players with 3,847 career rushing yards and was averaging 94.3 yards per game this season. Stanford's defense held him to 76 yards on Saturday, leaving him 77 short of 4,000 yards in his Arizona State career.
Stanford: The Cardinal beat a Pac-12 opponent for the first time since Oct. 2, 2021, snapping a school-record 10-game conference losing streak. In those 10 games, Stanford averaged 19 points per game while allowing an average of 36.4 to its opponents, a differential of more than 17 points.
UP NEXT
Arizona State: Visits Colorado on Saturday.
Stanford: Visits UCLA on Saturday.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|28
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|9
|19
|Penalty
|3
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|9-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|364
|398
|Total Plays
|59
|83
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|135
|78
|Rush Attempts
|33
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|229
|320
|Comp. - Att.
|14-26
|33-58
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-75
|6-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.2
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|2
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|2-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|320
|
|
|135
|RUSH YDS
|78
|
|
|364
|TOTAL YDS
|398
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|14/25
|229
|1
|1
|
T. Bourguet 16 QB
|T. Bourguet
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|18
|76
|1
|17
|
E. Jones 5 QB
|E. Jones
|8
|34
|0
|23
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|7
|25
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Badger 2 WR
|E. Badger
|9
|6
|118
|1
|39
|
B. Thompson 22 WR
|B. Thompson
|5
|3
|57
|0
|32
|
G. Sanders 20 WR
|G. Sanders
|5
|2
|41
|0
|36
|
C. Johnson 7 WR
|C. Johnson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
X. Valladay 1 RB
|X. Valladay
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Robertson 8 LB
|M. Robertson
|7-5
|0.0
|0
|
E. Woods 10 DB
|E. Woods
|7-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Soelle 34 LB
|K. Soelle
|5-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Edmonds 5 DB
|C. Edmonds
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Torrence 9 DB
|R. Torrence
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clark 1 DB
|J. Clark
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|
O. Norman-Lott 55 DL
|O. Norman-Lott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. King 49 LS
|G. King
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green II 35 DL
|B. Green II
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Bethley 15 DB
|K. Bethley
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 7 DB
|T. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooper 96 DL
|A. Cooper
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|
N. Silvera 4 DL
|N. Silvera
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pesefea Jr. 44 DL
|T. Pesefea Jr.
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
C. Soelle 18 LB
|C. Soelle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Brown 3 K
|C. Brown
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Czaplicki 17 K
|E. Czaplicki
|6
|42.2
|3
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Ngata 4 RB
|D. Ngata
|2
|27.5
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Taylor 3 DB
|D. Taylor
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|8
|48
|0
|23
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|5
|26
|0
|20
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Daniels 14 QB
|A. Daniels
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. McKee 18 QB
|T. McKee
|9
|-7
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Humphreys 5 WR
|J. Humphreys
|15
|8
|90
|0
|16
|
B. Yurosek 84 TE
|B. Yurosek
|12
|10
|78
|0
|17
|
E. Higgins 6 WR
|E. Higgins
|9
|6
|73
|0
|19
|
B. Tremayne 81 WR
|B. Tremayne
|14
|5
|60
|0
|20
|
C. Robinson 21 RB
|C. Robinson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|8
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Taylor 85 FB
|S. Taylor
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Starr 19 WR
|S. Starr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Cooper 44 LB
|E. Cooper
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Damuni 3 LB
|L. Damuni
|4-4
|0.0
|1
|
L. Keneley 92 LB
|L. Keneley
|3-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Williamson 21 S
|K. Williamson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mangum-Farrar 14 LB
|J. Mangum-Farrar
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Herron 15 LB
|S. Herron
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
A. DiCosmo 0 LB
|A. DiCosmo
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 33 S
|A. Gilman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miezan 45 LB
|R. Miezan
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
P. Fields 24 S
|P. Fields
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sinclair 8 LB
|T. Sinclair
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 40 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Franklin 94 DL
|A. Franklin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McGill 2 S
|J. McGill
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Toomer 6 CB
|N. Toomer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moi 51 DL
|J. Moi
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Karty 43 K
|J. Karty
|5/5
|47
|0/0
|15
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanborn 27 P
|R. Sanborn
|3
|43.7
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Barrow 8 RB
|B. Barrow
|2
|24.0
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Filkins 2 RB
|C. Filkins
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
K. Kelly 17 CB
|K. Kelly
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(15:00 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Fields at ASU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARIZST 28(14:23 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar; L.Damuni at ASU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ARIZST 34(13:56 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ARIZST 34(13:52 - 1st) E.Czaplicki punts 41 yards to STA 25 Center-J.Ferlmann. C.Filkins returned punt from the STA 25. Tackled by J.Boyd; J.Ferlmann at STA 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 30(13:40 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 30(13:36 - 1st) C.Filkins rushed to STA 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Soelle; T.Pesefea at STA 31.
|+14 YD
3 & 9 - STNFRD 31(13:03 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 31. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at STA 45.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 45(12:35 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 45. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by E.Woods; K.Bethley at ASU 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 43(12:08 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 43. Catch made by E.Higgins at ASU 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; K.Bethley at ASU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 27(11:29 - 1st) T.McKee scrambles to ASU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Silvera; T.Pesefea at ASU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 27(10:42 - 1st) A.Daniels scrambles to ASU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Pesefea; K.Soelle at ASU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - STNFRD 26(10:13 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - STNFRD 34(10:06 - 1st) J.Karty 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-C.Weselman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(10:00 - 1st) E.Jones rushed to ASU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.DiCosmo at ASU 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - ARIZST 27(9:26 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 22 for -5 yards (A.DiCosmo)
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZST 22(8:47 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 22. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; L.Damuni at ASU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(8:16 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at ASU 40.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - ARIZST 40(7:35 - 1st) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. PENALTY on STA-K.Kelly Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 45(7:29 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to STA 45. Catch made by E.Badger at STA 45. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(6:54 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to STA End Zone for 15 yards. X.Valladay for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(6:47 - 1st) PENALTY on ASU-ASU Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(6:42 - 1st) C.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:47 - 1st) E.Czaplicki kicks 65 yards from ASU 35 to the STA End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 25(6:47 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 25. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at STA 33.
|+20 YD
2 & 2 - STNFRD 33(6:21 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to STA 33. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 33. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(6:01 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ASU 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Clark; C.Edmonds at ASU 45.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 45(5:12 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 45. Catch made by J.Humphreys at ASU 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at ASU 35.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(4:33 - 1st) C.Robinson rushed to ASU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; R.Torrence at ASU 29.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - STNFRD 29(3:56 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 29(3:51 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by E.Higgins at ASU 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Clark at ASU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 18(3:22 - 1st) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 18(3:13 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 18. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ASU 18. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 20.
|+2 YD
3 & 12 - STNFRD 20(2:30 - 1st) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 20. Catch made by C.Filkins at ASU 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 18.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - STNFRD 25(2:01 - 1st) J.Karty 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-C.Weselman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 1st) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(1:55 - 1st) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moi; S.Herron at ASU 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 29(1:22 - 1st) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at ASU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 38(0:48 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 38. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Keneley; K.Kelly at ASU 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARIZST 42(0:12 - 1st) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by D.Ngata at ASU 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Herron at STA 50.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 50(15:00 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to STA 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at STA 42.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARIZST 42(14:45 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to STA 39 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 39.
|+39 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 39(14:08 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to STA 39. Catch made by E.Badger at STA 39. Gain of 39 yards. E.Badger for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:01 - 2nd) C.Brown extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:01 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki kicks 64 yards from ASU 35 to the STA 1. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Soelle; A.Taylor at STA 19.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 19(13:55 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 19. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 19. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Edmonds at STA 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(13:30 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 35. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at STA 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - STNFRD 42(12:49 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; C.Edmonds at STA 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 49(12:18 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 49(12:14 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 49. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 40.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(11:45 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to ASU 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 36(11:25 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by S.Taylor at ASU 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle; M.Robertson at ASU 35.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 35(10:24 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - STNFRD 35(10:25 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 35(10:23 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 35. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at ASU 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - ARIZST 37(9:46 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at ASU 41.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARIZST 41(9:04 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARIZST 41(9:02 - 2nd) E.Czaplicki punts 59 yards to STA End Zone Center-J.Ferlmann. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 20(8:54 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 20. Catch made by J.Humphreys at STA 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at STA 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 36(8:21 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Torrence at STA 40.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - STNFRD 40(7:58 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Norman-Lott at STA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - STNFRD 41(7:08 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Punt
4 & 5 - STNFRD 41(7:10 - 2nd) R.Sanborn punts 44 yards to ASU 15 Center-B.Parsons. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 15(7:07 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ARIZST 15(6:55 - 2nd) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 23. Intercepted by N.Toomer at ASU 23. Tackled by ASU at ASU 15. PENALTY on STA-N.Toomer Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:06 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Mangum-Farrar at ASU 42.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARIZST 42(5:56 - 2nd) E.Jones pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 47. Intercepted by L.Damuni at ASU 47. Tackled by ASU at ASU 47.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(5:47 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ASU 47. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at ASU 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(5:39 - 2nd) T.McKee scrambles to ASU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ARIZST 24(5:25 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|Int
3 & 4 - ARIZST 24(5:22 - 2nd) T.McKee pass INTERCEPTED at ASU 22. Intercepted by J.Clark at ASU 22. Tackled by STA at ASU 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 22(4:41 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley; A.DiCosmo at ASU 23.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - ARIZST 23(4:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-T.Phillips Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 4 - ARIZST 28(4:26 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Cooper at ASU 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - ARIZST 25(3:21 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; K.Williamson at ASU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(3:12 - 2nd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.McGill; L.Keneley at ASU 42.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - ARIZST 42(2:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on STA-J.Moi Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 47(2:49 - 2nd) E.Jones rushed to STA 30 for 23 yards. Tackled by STA at STA 30.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 30(1:55 - 2nd) D.Ngata rushed to STA 32 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at STA 32.
|Sack
2 & 12 - ARIZST 32(1:10 - 2nd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at STA 33 for -1 yards (R.Miezan)
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - ARIZST 33(1:04 - 2nd) E.Jones pass complete to STA 33. Catch made by C.Johnson at STA 33. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 24.
|No Good
4 & 4 - ARIZST 31(0:56 - 2nd) C.Brown 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Ferlmann Holder-A.Babb
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(0:55 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 24. Catch made by C.Robinson at STA 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ASU at STA 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ARIZST 32(0:38 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 32(0:34 - 2nd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by ASU at STA 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(0:21 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for C.Robinson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - ARIZST 37(0:19 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 37. Catch made by C.Robinson at STA 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Woods at STA 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 45(0:13 - 2nd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 45. Catch made by B.Tremayne at STA 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at ASU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARIZST 43(0:10 - 2nd) T.McKee spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARIZST 43(0:05 - 2nd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at ASU 44 for -1 yards (T.Pesefea; A.Cooper)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki kicks 60 yards from ASU 35 to the STA 5. B.Barrow returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Edmonds at STA 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(14:53 - 3rd) E.Higgins rushed to STA 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by E.Woods; K.Soelle at STA 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 46(14:17 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to STA 46. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 42(13:42 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 42. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ASU 42. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Robertson at ASU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - STNFRD 40(13:06 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for S.Starr.
|Sack
3 & 8 - STNFRD 40(13:00 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at ASU 44 for -4 yards (A.Cooper)
|Punt
4 & 12 - STNFRD 44(12:19 - 3rd) R.Sanborn punts 36 yards to ASU 8 Center-B.Parsons. Fair catch by D.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 8(12:12 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan; A.Franklin at ASU 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 13(11:34 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 16 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Damuni; N.Toomer at ASU 16.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - ARIZST 16(11:06 - 3rd) D.Ngata rushed to ASU 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ASU 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 20(10:30 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni; S.Herron at ASU 25.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - ARIZST 25(9:53 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 25. Catch made by X.Valladay at ASU 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan; J.Moi at ASU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARIZST 21(9:15 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ARIZST 21(9:09 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 42 yards to STA 37 Center-J.Ferlmann. K.Kelly MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by STA-K.Kelly at STA 43. Tackled by ASU at STA 43. PENALTY on ASU-M.Robertson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(8:50 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by J.Humphreys at ASU 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by ASU at ASU 35. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. T.McKee pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by J.Humphreys at ASU 47. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Clark at ASU 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 35(8:39 - 3rd) T.McKee scrambles to ASU 33 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at ASU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 33(8:16 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 33. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ASU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; K.Bethley at ASU 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - STNFRD 27(7:42 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to ASU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 24(7:13 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Sack
2 & 10 - STNFRD 24(7:08 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at ASU 31 for -7 yards (B.Green)
|+15 YD
3 & 17 - STNFRD 31(6:30 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 31. Catch made by J.Humphreys at ASU 31. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Torrence at ASU 16.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - STNFRD 16(6:25 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 16. Catch made by E.Higgins at ASU 16. Gain of yards. E.Higgins for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on STA-L.Rogers Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - STNFRD 34(6:13 - 3rd) J.Karty 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-C.Weselman
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 3rd) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ASU End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 25(6:08 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 21 for -4 yards. Tackled by R.Miezan; L.Keneley at ASU 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - ARIZST 21(5:25 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley at ASU 26.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - ARIZST 26(4:46 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 26. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 26. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Sinclair at ASU 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARIZST 49(4:06 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger. PENALTY on ASU-I.Glass Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - ARIZST 39(4:00 - 3rd) X.Valladay rushed to ASU 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by P.Fields; K.Williamson at ASU 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - ARIZST 44(3:21 - 3rd) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 44. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at ASU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ARIZST 49(2:31 - 3rd) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 10 - ARIZST 49(2:27 - 3rd) E.Czaplicki punts 36 yards to STA 15 Center-J.Ferlmann. Fair catch by C.Filkins.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 15(2:19 - 3rd) C.Filkins rushed to STA 38 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ASU at STA 38. PENALTY on ASU-K.Bethley Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 47(2:00 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 47(1:50 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - STNFRD 47(1:45 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 47. Catch made by J.Humphreys at ASU 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson at ASU 37.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 37(1:00 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 37. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ASU 37. Gain of 15 yards. B.Tremayne ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 22(0:23 - 3rd) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 22(0:18 - 3rd) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 22. Catch made by E.Higgins at ASU 22. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 18.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - STNFRD 18(15:00 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - STNFRD 26(14:56 - 4th) J.Karty 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-C.Weselman
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:52 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Jorgensen; N.Toomer at ASU 24.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 24(14:46 - 4th) E.Jones rushed to ASU 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ASU 36.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 36(14:08 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 36. Catch made by E.Badger at ASU 36. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Gilman at STA 44.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 44(13:34 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to STA 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at STA 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ARIZST 39(12:56 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to STA 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley; J.Mangum-Farrar at STA 39.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - ARIZST 39(12:17 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to STA 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Moi; L.Keneley at STA 40.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ARIZST 40(11:41 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 39 yards to STA 1 Center-J.Ferlmann. Downed by B.Douglass.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 1(11:33 - 4th) T.McKee rushed to STA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; N.Silvera at STA 6.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - STNFRD 6(10:49 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 6(10:45 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 6. Catch made by B.Yurosek at STA 6. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at STA 16. PENALTY on ASU-C.Edmonds Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 16(10:19 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to STA 16. Catch made by E.Higgins at STA 16. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at STA 35. PENALTY on ASU-T.Pesefea Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 50(9:50 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Barrow.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - STNFRD 50(9:47 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne. PENALTY on ASU-R.Torrence Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 40(9:42 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Tremayne.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 40(9:36 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 40. Catch made by B.Yurosek at ASU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds at ASU 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - STNFRD 34(8:55 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by B.Tremayne at ASU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bethley at ASU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(8:18 - 4th) T.McKee scrambles to ASU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.King at ASU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - STNFRD 29(7:52 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 29. Catch made by J.Humphreys at ASU 29. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at ASU 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - STNFRD 24(7:16 - 4th) T.McKee pass complete to ASU 24. Catch made by J.Humphreys at ASU 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Edmonds; J.Clark at ASU 14. PENALTY on STA-D.Nugent Unnecessary Roughness / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(6:52 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for J.Humphreys.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - STNFRD 29(6:43 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for B.Yurosek.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - STNFRD 29(6:39 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee pass incomplete intended for E.Higgins.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - STNFRD 37(6:34 - 4th) J.Karty 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Parsons Holder-C.Weselman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 4th) J.Karty kicks 65 yards from STA 35 to the ASU End Zone. D.Ngata returns the kickoff. D.Ngata ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 31(6:23 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at ASU 27 for -4 yards (E.Cooper)
|+36 YD
2 & 14 - ARIZST 27(5:42 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 27. Catch made by G.Sanders at ASU 27. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by K.Williamson at STA 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 37(5:04 - 4th) X.Valladay rushed to STA 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Keneley; E.Cooper at STA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARIZST 38(4:22 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARIZST 38(4:11 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|Penalty
4 & 11 - ARIZST 38(4:03 - 4th) PENALTY on ASU-E.Jones Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - ARIZST 43(4:03 - 4th) E.Czaplicki punts 36 yards to STA 7 Center-J.Ferlmann. Downed by B.Douglass.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 7(3:54 - 4th) C.Robinson rushed to STA 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at STA 9.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - STNFRD 9(3:10 - 4th) C.Robinson rushed to STA 29 for 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Woods at STA 29.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - STNFRD 29(2:34 - 4th) C.Robinson rushed to STA 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Soelle at STA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - STNFRD 27(2:28 - 4th) C.Robinson rushed to STA 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Robertson; K.Bethley at STA 27.
|Sack
3 & 12 - STNFRD 27(2:22 - 4th) T.McKee steps back to pass. T.McKee sacked at STA 19 for -8 yards (E.Woods)
|Punt
4 & 20 - STNFRD 19(1:39 - 4th) R.Sanborn punts 51 yards to ASU 30 Center-B.Parsons. D.Taylor returned punt from the ASU 30. Tackled by T.Sinclair at ASU 32.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARIZST 32(1:28 - 4th) E.Jones scrambles to ASU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Damuni at ASU 39.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - ARIZST 39(1:08 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for X.Valladay. PENALTY on ASU-B.Thompson Illegal Forward Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARIZST 34(1:03 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Thompson.
|+32 YD
4 & 7 - ARIZST 34(0:55 - 4th) E.Jones pass complete to ASU 34. Catch made by B.Thompson at ASU 34. Gain of 32 yards. Tackled by K.Kelly at STA 34.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARIZST 34(0:33 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones sacked at STA 34 for 0 yards (S.Herron) E.Jones FUMBLES forced by S.Herron. Fumble RECOVERED by ASU-ASU at STA 43.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - ARIZST 34(0:20 - 4th) E.Jones spikes the ball.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - ARIZST 34(0:17 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for G.Sanders.
|No Gain
4 & 19 - ARIZST 34(0:12 - 4th) E.Jones steps back to pass. E.Jones pass incomplete intended for E.Badger.
