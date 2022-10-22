|
|
|IND
|RUT
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Greg Schiano felt the season could be salvaged. The Rutgers coach dismissed his offensive coordinator, finding a new identity, and breathing hope into a season that was headed off track.
Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday.
''Whenever my name was called, just to execute my job,'' the freshman Brown said of his career day. ''That was pretty much it.''
It was good enough to snap a 21-game conference home losing streak for Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten). The last conference home win was against Maryland in 2017. It was the longest home conference game losing streak in Big Ten history.
Indiana (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) opened the game with a 93-yard touchdown return on the kickoff as Jaylin Lucas went untouched to put the Hoosiers up 7-0.
''That's huge. We've been needing to start better,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said. ''The freshman is the fastest player on our team. He's a special talent and we got to find more ways to give him the ball. That's exactly how you want to start.''
The fast-paced Indiana offense moved right down the field on its first drive of the game. Quarterback Connor Bazelak capped off the 11-play, 91-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run to give Indiana the 14-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
''That tempo, you could see at the beginning it took our team -- no matter how much you do different things in practice, it's hard to really simulate that at the speed with which they do it,'' Schiano said. ''I think it took us a series and a half to get used to it, but then what an unbelievable job the defense did.''
Bazelak finished 23 of 41 for 210 yards and a late interception.
Rutgers offense was operating under Nunzio Campanile, who is serving as interim offensive coordinator after Sean Gleeason was fired following Rutgers' loss to Nebraska. With the change and the bye week, the offense responded despite being put in an early hole.
Rutgers defense, which came into the game ranked eight nationally in rushing defense (91.7 yards per game) and 10th in overall defense (285.8 yards per game), tightened up to keep the game in reach at half. After giving up 143 yards in the first quarter, Rutgers only gave up 129 yards in the remaining three quarters.
Trailing 14-7, Rutgers received the ball to open the second half. Following a 15-play drive that resulted in only 46 yards, Rutgers settled for a field goal. Jude McAtamney matched his career-long with a 49-yarder to make it 14-10.
The Rutgers defense had a three and out, and the offense had a methodical drive to take its first lead of the game at 17-14. Sam Brown had a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a 12-play, 56-yard drive at the end of the third.
Indiana only had the ball for 53 seconds in the third quarter.
''We had some pretty long sustained drives, and that was awesome for just getting into a rhythm. You could feel the ebb and flow of the game,'' Vedral said. ''The lineman - you could feel the breathing and you could start to see the fatigue in the defense.''
Aron Cruickshank had 121 total yards for Rutgers.
Christian Braswell had a 12-yard pick-6, giving Rutgers the 24-14 with 5:12 left in the game. Indiana hit a 38-yard field goal with 1:18 remaining to pull within a touchdown, but were unable to recover the onside kick.
THE TAKEAWAY
Indiana: After a 3-0 start, the Hoosiers have dropped five straight. And things are about to get a whole lot tougher for Indiana. The Hoosiers host No. 16 Penn State before traveling No. 3 Ohio State.
Rutgers: If the Scarlet Knights want any chance of making it to a bowl game, Indiana felt like a must-win. Rutgers has a gauntlet of a schedule remaining that included hosting No. 4 Michigan and Penn State, and going to Minnesota and Maryland.
UP NEXT
Indiana: Bye week before hosting Penn State.
Rutgers: At Minnesota next Saturday.
---
|
C. Bazelak
9 QB
210 PaYds, INT, RuYd, RuTD
|
S. Brown V
27 RB
101 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|17
|Rushing
|6
|9
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|5-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|272
|305
|Total Plays
|60
|74
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|192
|Rush Attempts
|20
|50
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|213
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|22-40
|12-24
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-62
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-41.6
|8-46.5
|Return Yards
|0
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|3-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-12
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|213
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|192
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|305
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|23/41
|210
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|4
|31
|0
|10
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|6
|27
|0
|8
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|4
|3
|0
|5
|
C. Bazelak 9 QB
|C. Bazelak
|4
|1
|1
|7
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Swinton 18 WR
|J. Swinton
|4
|3
|47
|0
|41
|
C. Camper 6 WR
|C. Camper
|7
|5
|43
|0
|19
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|4
|3
|39
|0
|25
|
A. Coby 10 WR
|A. Coby
|6
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
S. Shivers 2 RB
|S. Shivers
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|4
|2
|14
|0
|7
|
J. Henderson 26 RB
|J. Henderson
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Barner 88 TE
|A. Barner
|5
|4
|5
|0
|7
|
E. Simmons 0 WR
|E. Simmons
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. McCulley 1 WR
|D. McCulley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Hohlt 43 LB
|M. Hohlt
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Haynes 17 DB
|J. Haynes
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Matthews 1 DB
|D. Matthews
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Casey 44 LB
|A. Casey
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
D. Elliott 94 DL
|D. Elliott
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tevis 47 DL
|J. Tevis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 0 LB
|D. McCullough
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jennings Jr. 5 LB
|B. Jennings Jr.
|2-9
|0.0
|0
|
S. Nofoagatoto'a 50 DL
|S. Nofoagatoto'a
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Keys 7 DB
|C. Keys
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bonds 24 DB
|B. Bonds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 3 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Lucas Jr. 51 DL
|P. Lucas Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cox 91 DL
|L. Cox
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Mullen 13 DB
|T. Mullen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monds III 2 DB
|J. Monds III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jackson 10 LB
|M. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pierre 21 DB
|N. Pierre
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Casey 8 LB
|J. Casey
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Lanier 9 DB
|B. Lanier
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bryant 92 LB
|A. Bryant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Fitzgerald 31 DB
|B. Fitzgerald
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Head Jr. 6 DL
|J. Head Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Campbell 93 K
|C. Campbell
|1/2
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Evans 94 P
|J. Evans
|8
|41.6
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lucas 12 RB
|J. Lucas
|3
|42.7
|93
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews Jr. 7 WR
|D. Matthews Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|12/24
|113
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Brown V 27 RB
|S. Brown V
|28
|101
|1
|12
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|5
|64
|0
|42
|
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|4
|12
|0
|5
|
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|7
|12
|0
|6
|
N. Vedral 0 QB
|N. Vedral
|3
|9
|0
|5
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|4
|3
|59
|1
|28
|
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|9
|5
|24
|0
|8
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Izien 0 DB
|C. Izien
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Bailey 23 DL
|W. Bailey
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 22 LB
|T. Powell
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Melton 16 DB
|M. Melton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lewis 71 DL
|A. Lewis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Braswell 6 DB
|C. Braswell
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Konga 90 DL
|R. Konga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Longerbeam 7 DB
|R. Longerbeam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Young 2 DB
|A. Young
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fletcher 12 DL
|K. Fletcher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gadie 30 LB
|S. Gadie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thompson 14 DL
|J. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 48 DL
|K. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. McAtamney 93 K
|J. McAtamney
|1/2
|49
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|8
|46.5
|4
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|22.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|3.7
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.McAtamney kicks 58 yards from RUT 35 to the IU 7. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. J.Lucas for 93 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(14:49 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; B.Jennings at RUT 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IND 29(14:14 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; D.Elliott at RUT 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - IND 34(13:31 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at RUT 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 38(13:00 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Mullen at RUT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IND 39(12:27 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 39. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at RUT 46.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - IND 46(11:52 - 1st) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 46 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at RUT 46.
|Punt
4 & 2 - IND 46(11:29 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to IU 9 Center-RUT. Fair catch by D.Matthews.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 9(11:25 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 9. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 16.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 16(11:06 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 16. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 16. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at IU 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 17(10:43 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 17. Catch made by E.Simmons at IU 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 21.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(10:30 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 21. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; S.Gadie at IU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 30(10:09 - 1st) S.Shivers rushed to IU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at IU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(9:52 - 1st) E.Simmons rushed to IU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at IU 35. PENALTY on IU-A.Barner Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+24 YD
1 & 20 - RUT 25(9:35 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by S.Shivers at IU 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at IU 49.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 49(9:05 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 49. Catch made by J.Henderson at IU 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Longerbeam; D.Igbinosun at RUT 42.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - RUT 42(8:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to RUT 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam; A.Lewis at RUT 32.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(8:26 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 32. Catch made by C.Camper at RUT 32. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Young at RUT 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 13(7:40 - 1st) J.Henderson rushed to RUT 7 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; A.Young at RUT 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - RUT 7(7:11 - 1st) C.Bazelak rushed to RUT End Zone for 7 yards. C.Bazelak for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 1st) C.Campbell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 1st) C.Freeman kicks 64 yards from IU 35 to the RUT 1. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Casey at RUT 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 22(7:01 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 22. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; J.Tevis at RUT 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - IND 31(6:29 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 32 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Keys at RUT 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(5:51 - 1st) S.Brown rushed to RUT 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; D.Matthews at RUT 37.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - IND 37(5:10 - 1st) PENALTY on RUT-S.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 32(4:53 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 32(4:50 - 1st) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 32(4:45 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 36 yards to IU 32 Center-RUT. Downed by E.Rogowski.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 32(4:37 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to IU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Longerbeam at IU 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 39(4:20 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 46. Catch made by D.Matthews at IU 46. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 46.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 46(3:59 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by A.Coby at RUT 44. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 44(3:41 - 1st) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by D.Matthews at RUT 44. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Izien at RUT 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 37(3:20 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Hamilton; A.Lewis at RUT 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34(2:42 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Konga at RUT 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 33(2:13 - 1st) D.Matthews rushed to RUT 33 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jennings at RUT 33.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - RUT 33(1:44 - 1st) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. PENALTY on IU-L.Watley-Neely Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 24 - RUT 48(1:41 - 1st) PENALTY on IU-A.Barner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 29 - RUT 47(1:41 - 1st) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fletcher at RUT 46.
|Punt
4 & 22 - RUT 46(1:13 - 1st) J.Evans punts 32 yards to RUT 14 Center-IU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IND 14(11:19 - 1st) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 14. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Fitzgerald; D.McCullough at RUT 14. PENALTY on RUT-RUT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - IND 9(0:38 - 1st) A.Cruickshank rushed to RUT 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Bryant; B.Lanier at RUT 16.
|+28 YD
3 & 8 - IND 16(15:00 - 2nd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 16. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 16. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Williams at RUT 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(14:28 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Casey; B.Lanier at RUT 47.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - IND 47(13:51 - 2nd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at IU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 37(13:33 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; A.Casey at IU 32.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - IND 32(13:02 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; J.Tevis at IU 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 25(12:25 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Casey; M.Jackson at IU 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - IND 22(11:50 - 2nd) A.Cruickshank rushed to IU 17 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Haynes at IU 17.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 17(11:19 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at IU 16.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - IND 16(10:37 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to IU 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt; J.Haynes at IU 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(9:58 - 2nd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 15. Catch made by S.Ryan at IU 15. Gain of 15 yards. S.Ryan for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|(9:53 - 2nd) PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:53 - 2nd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) J.McAtamney kicks 59 yards from RUT 35 to the IU 6. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by S.Loyal at IU 28. PENALTY on IU-J.Henderson Personal Foul / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 14(9:47 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at IU 14.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RUT 14(9:33 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons. PENALTY on RUT-A.Young Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 24(9:22 - 2nd) S.Shivers rushed to IU 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at IU 23.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - RUT 23(8:35 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.McCulley.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - RUT 23(8:30 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Punt
4 & 11 - RUT 23(8:35 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 35 yards to RUT 42 Center-IU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 42(8:34 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews; B.Jennings at RUT 47.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - IND 47(7:54 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Pierre; B.Jennings at RUT 48.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - IND 48(7:14 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for M.Alaimo.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 48(7:10 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 52 yards to IU End Zone Center-RUT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(6:58 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 20. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; J.Thompson at IU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 20(6:31 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 20(6:27 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for C.Camper.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 20(6:22 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 51 yards to RUT 29 Center-IU. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 29. Tackled by IU at RUT 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 36(6:10 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 36(6:04 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Cox; P.Lucas at RUT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 35(5:24 - 2nd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|Punt
4 & 11 - IND 35(5:16 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 40 yards to IU 25 Center-RUT. Downed by S.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(5:07 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 25. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at IU 36.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 36(4:53 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 36. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at IU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 44(4:42 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 44. Catch made by C.Camper at IU 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at IU 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(4:23 - 2nd) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 44.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - RUT 44(4:12 - 2nd) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 44. Catch made by A.Barner at RUT 44. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by C.Braswell at RUT 47.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 47(3:30 - 2nd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Lucas.
|Punt
3 & 13 - RUT 47(3:25 - 2nd) J.Evans punts 41 yards to RUT 6 Center-IU. Downed by RUT.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - IND 6(3:16 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 18 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Matthews at RUT 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 18(3:09 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis at RUT 20.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 20(2:59 - 2nd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at RUT 18.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - IND 18(1:54 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; J.Head at RUT 24.
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 24(1:47 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 66 yards to IU 10 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Izien.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 10(1:34 - 2nd) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Young; T.Powell at IU 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RUT 12(1:03 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings; I.Maijeh at IU 17.
|+10 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 17(0:23 - 2nd) J.Henderson rushed to IU 27 for 10 yards. Tackled by W.Bailey at IU 27.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Freeman kicks 65 yards from IU 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Simmons at RUT 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(14:54 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; A.Casey at RUT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 26(14:21 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - IND 26(14:17 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 26. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Bonds at RUT 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(13:46 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tevis at RUT 35.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - IND 35(13:14 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 35. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 35. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by IU at RUT 42.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - IND 42(12:53 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at RUT 43.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - IND 43(12:10 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott at RUT 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(11:35 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 47. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; D.Matthews at RUT 48.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - IND 48(10:58 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to RUT 48. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 41(10:23 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for A.Cruickshank. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IND 41(10:16 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 41. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at IU 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Elliott; J.Casey at IU 38.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - IND 38(9:37 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT. PENALTY on IU-N.Pierre Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(9:30 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Casey; B.Jennings at IU 26.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - IND 26(8:42 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 26. Catch made by M.Alaimo at IU 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough; J.Casey at IU 23. PENALTY on RUT-I.Brown Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - IND 31(8:42 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - IND 31(8:38 - 3rd) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - IND 39(8:32 - 3rd) J.McAtamney 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:27 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 65 yards from RUT 35 to the IU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(8:27 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(8:23 - 3rd) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at IU 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - RUT 23(7:46 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 23(7:40 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 33 yards to RUT 44 Center-IU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 44(7:34 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; J.Casey at RUT 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - IND 49(6:56 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Cox; A.Casey at IU 47.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - IND 47(6:12 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by J.Langan at IU 47. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(5:37 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at IU 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - IND 36(4:58 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 26 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at IU 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 26(4:23 - 3rd) A.Salaam rushed to IU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at IU 23.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - IND 23(3:43 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to IU 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a; A.Casey at IU 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - IND 22(2:54 - 3rd) N.Vedral pass complete to IU 22. Catch made by J.Langan at IU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by IU at IU 16.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IND 16(2:19 - 3rd) A.Cruickshank rushed to IU 8 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Matthews at IU 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - IND 8(1:34 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Lucas at IU 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - IND 4(1:22 - 3rd) J.Langan rushed to IU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; B.Jennings at IU 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - IND 2(0:42 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to IU End Zone for 2 yards. S.Brown for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:38 - 3rd) J.McAtamney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 51 yards from RUT 35 to the IU 14. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 35(0:38 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 35(0:32 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Henderson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 35(0:29 - 3rd) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Barner.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 35(0:23 - 3rd) J.Evans punts 50 yards to RUT 15 Center-IU. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 15(0:16 - 3rd) S.Brown rushed to RUT 23 for yards. Tackled by J.Haynes; M.Hohlt at RUT 23. PENALTY on RUT-W.Tyler Personal Foul / Offense 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 17 - IND 8(15:00 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to RUT 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Hohlt at RUT 15.
|+42 YD
2 & 10 - IND 15(14:38 - 4th) A.Cruickshank rushed to IU 43 for 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McCullough at IU 43.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 43(13:58 - 4th) S.Brown rushed to IU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a; B.Jennings at IU 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - IND 41(13:08 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to IU 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings at IU 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 38(12:27 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|No Good
4 & 5 - IND 45(12:20 - 4th) J.McAtamney 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-RUT Holder-RUT.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 38(12:16 - 4th) S.Shivers rushed to IU 37 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at IU 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - RUT 37(11:47 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 37. Catch made by A.Coby at IU 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Melton at IU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 43(11:23 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 43(1:22 - 4th) J.Evans punts 47 yards to RUT 10 Center-IU. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 10. A.Cruickshank for 90 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on RUT-D.Djabome Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 7(10:57 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Haynes at RUT 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - IND 9(10:15 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - IND 9(9:42 - 4th) N.Vedral rushed to RUT 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by IU at RUT 14.
|Punt
4 & 3 - IND 14(9:29 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 39 yards to IU 47 Center-RUT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 47(9:23 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 47. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Izien at RUT 44.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - RUT 44(9:02 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton. PENALTY on RUT-R.Longerbeam Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29(8:59 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 29. Catch made by J.Lucas at RUT 29. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - RUT 25(8:35 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Lewis at RUT 21. PENALTY on IU-M.Katic Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - RUT 35(8:27 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU.
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - RUT 35(8:23 - 4th) J.Lucas rushed to RUT 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 34.
|No Good
4 & 15 - RUT 42(7:40 - 4th) C.Campbell 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(7:37 - 4th) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Jennings; D.McCullough at RUT 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - IND 37(6:51 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Cox at RUT 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - IND 39(6:07 - 4th) N.Vedral steps back to pass. N.Vedral pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 5 - IND 39(6:02 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 49 yards to IU 12 Center-RUT. Downed by C.Dremel.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 12(5:52 - 4th) C.Bazelak rushed to IU 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Powell; C.Braswell at IU 9.
|Int
2 & 13 - IND 9(5:18 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass INTERCEPTED at IU 12. Intercepted by C.Braswell at IU 12. C.Braswell for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 4th) J.McAtamney extra point is good. PENALTY on IU-IU Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 4th) J.McAtamney kicks 60 yards from RUT 35 to the IU 5. J.Lucas returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Robinson at IU 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 18(5:08 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 18. Catch made by A.Barner at IU 18. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jennings at IU 19.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 19(4:55 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for D.Matthews.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - RUT 19(4:49 - 4th) PENALTY on IU-D.Matthews False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - RUT 14(4:49 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for J.Swinton.
|Punt
4 & 14 - RUT 14(4:44 - 4th) J.Evans punts 44 yards to RUT 42 Center-IU. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 42. Tackled by T.Mullen at RUT 41.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 41(4:37 - 4th) A.Cruickshank rushed to RUT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Casey at RUT 43.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - IND 43(4:20 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Monds; D.McCullough at RUT 41.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 41(4:15 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Nofoagatoto'a at RUT 41.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IND 41(3:31 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to IU 14 Center-RUT. D.Matthews MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by IU-D.Matthews at IU 9. Tackled by RUT at IU 9.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 9(3:17 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 9. Catch made by J.Lucas at IU 9. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Powell at IU 34.
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 34(2:58 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to IU 34. Catch made by J.Swinton at IU 34. Gain of 41 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Izien at RUT 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(2:40 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for A.Coby.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(2:29 - 4th) C.Bazelak pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by J.Lucas at RUT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Izien at RUT 15.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RUT 15(2:03 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak sacked at RUT 21 for -6 yards (W.Bailey)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - RUT 21(1:31 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for IU. PENALTY on IU-L.Haggard Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - RUT 21(1:26 - 4th) C.Bazelak steps back to pass. C.Bazelak pass incomplete intended for E.Simmons.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - RUT 29(1:22 - 4th) C.Campbell 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-IU Holder-IU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:18 - 4th) C.Campbell kicks onside 8 from IU 35 to IU 43. K.Monangai returns the kickoff. Tackled by IU at IU 43.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 43(1:17 - 4th) N.Vedral kneels at the IU 47.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - RUT 47(0:34 - 4th) N.Vedral kneels at the RUT 49.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 14:19 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 4:25 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 14:56 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 11:44 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF