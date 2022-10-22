|
|
|RICE
|LATECH
Rice outlasts Louisiana Tech 42-41 in overtime thriller
RUSTON, La. (AP) TJ McMahon threw for three touchdowns, ran for a fourth and Juma Otoviano scored in overtime to lift Rice past Louisiana Tech 42-41 on Saturday, wrecking the Bulldogs' homecoming in the process.
McMahon scored on a 64-yard run and Luke McCaffery on a 17-yard run as Rice erased a six-point fourth-quarter deficit and took a 35-27 lead with 3:57 remaining.
Matthew Downing led the Bulldogs on a potential game-tying drive but was injured and taken out of the game with Louisiana Tech at the 34-yard line with 43 seconds remaining. Landry Lyddy, a freshman who had attempted two passes this season, led the Bulldogs the rest of the way, hitting Cyrus Allen for a 19-yard touchdown and Tre Harris for the 2-point conversion that sent the game to overtime.
In overtime, Otoviano gave Rice the lead with a 4-yard run then Lyddy and Harris connected from 18-yards out but Lyddy's 2-point pass was overthrown.
McMahon completed 16 of 27 passes for 208 yards for the Owls (4-3, 2-1 Conference USA). McCaffrey had 10 receptions for 171 yards with two receiving touchdowns and one on the ground.
Harris had three TD catches for La Tech (2-5, 1-2), catching eight passes for 92 yards. Downing was 12 of 24 for 159 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Lyddy completed 3 of 6 passes for 38 yards with two touchdowns.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. McMahon
7 QB
208 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 70 RuYds, RuTD
|
T. Harris
3 WR
92 ReYds, 3 ReTDs, 8 RECs, 3 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|18
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|8
|9
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|4-5
|Total Net Yards
|490
|354
|Total Plays
|72
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|282
|144
|Rush Attempts
|45
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|208
|210
|Comp. - Att.
|16-27
|19-36
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|8-85
|6-58
|Touchdowns
|6
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|5-37.0
|Return Yards
|0
|43
|Punts - Returns
|2-0
|2-43
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|208
|PASS YDS
|210
|
|
|282
|RUSH YDS
|144
|
|
|490
|TOTAL YDS
|354
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|16/27
|208
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|14
|87
|0
|45
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|5
|70
|1
|64
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|11
|56
|1
|19
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|3
|31
|1
|17
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
M. Barnett 49 FB
|M. Barnett
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCaffrey 10 WR
|L. McCaffrey
|11
|10
|171
|2
|66
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|6
|3
|27
|1
|12
|
J. Bradley 87 TE
|J. Bradley
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
K. Campbell 17 WR
|K. Campbell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Groen 85 TE
|B. Groen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Broussard 30 RB
|A. Broussard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|6-4
|1.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Awe 27 LB
|A. Awe
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hook 25 S
|D. Hook
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Anigbogu 5 S
|C. Anigbogu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Floyd 50 DL
|I. Floyd
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
Q. Titre 92 DL
|Q. Titre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McMahon 7 QB
|T. McMahon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dunbar 3 CB
|J. Dunbar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Siano 44 LB
|A. Siano
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 S
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|4
|42.5
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Otoviano 8 RB
|J. Otoviano
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|
D. Connors 0 RB
|D. Connors
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Fresch 1 CB
|S. Fresch
|2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Downing 7 QB
|M. Downing
|12/24
|159
|2
|1
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|5/7
|32
|1
|0
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|2/5
|19
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|14
|87
|0
|49
|
C. Thornton 22 RB
|C. Thornton
|9
|29
|0
|7
|
M. Downing 7 QB
|M. Downing
|9
|27
|0
|13
|
L. Lyddy 18 QB
|L. Lyddy
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
G. Garner 25 RB
|G. Garner
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
P. McNeil 17 QB
|P. McNeil
|2
|-6
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Harris 3 WR
|T. Harris
|15
|8
|92
|3
|32
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|11
|6
|59
|0
|29
|
C. Allen 85 WR
|C. Allen
|4
|2
|50
|1
|31
|
N. Jones 84 TE
|N. Jones
|2
|2
|20
|1
|13
|
K. Maxwell 88 WR
|K. Maxwell
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
M. Crosby 33 RB
|M. Crosby
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Morrison 10 LB
|K. Morrison
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
H. Davis 9 LB
|H. Davis
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Calhoun 17 DB
|B. Calhoun
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Singleton Jr. 2 DB
|C. Singleton Jr.
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Nason 96 DL
|Z. Nason
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Mason 18 DB
|M. Mason
|2-7
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mason 51 DL
|J. Mason
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 54 LB
|A. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rose 94 DL
|K. Rose
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Magee 0 WR
|T. Magee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Roberts 22 DB
|W. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher 20 DL
|K. Fisher
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 13 DB
|M. Brooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Villanueva 28 LB
|K. Villanueva
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Carabin 44 LB
|M. Carabin
|0-7
|0.0
|0
|
K. Spears 40 DL
|K. Spears
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buchanan 37 P
|B. Buchanan
|1/2
|48
|0/0
|3
|
J. Barnes 35 K
|J. Barnes
|1/1
|41
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McCready 34 K
|A. McCready
|5
|37.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Harris 6 WR
|S. Harris
|2
|21.5
|27
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Rose; J.Mason at RICE 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - RICE 26(14:24 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at RICE 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 28(13:39 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+9 YD
4 & 7 - RICE 28(13:33 - 1st) M.Barnett rushed to RICE 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Magee at RICE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 37(13:29 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 37(13:00 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at RICE 39.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - RICE 39(12:13 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 39. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; H.Davis at LT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48(11:37 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for K.Campbell.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48(11:33 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 48. Catch made by C.Montgomery at LT 48. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by M.Brooks at LT 49.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - RICE 49(10:45 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by B.Rozner at LT 49. Gain of 11 yards. B.Rozner ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(10:15 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 39(9:33 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 35(8:53 - 1st) K.Campbell rushed to LT 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 36.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - RICE 36(8:06 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 36(8:08 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to LT 36. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 36. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RICE at LT 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LATECH 41(7:34 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to LT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at LT 43.
|+49 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 43(7:09 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 8 for 49 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at RICE 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - LATECH 8(6:31 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to RICE 8. Catch made by T.Harris at RICE 8. Gain of 8 yards. T.Harris for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:26 - 1st) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:36 - 1st) C.Knighten kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 25(6:23 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon sacked at RICE 17 for -8 yards (Z.Nason) PENALTY on RICE-T.McMahon Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & 18 - RICE 17(6:21 - 1st) T.McMahon rushed to RICE 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by LT at RICE 18.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - RICE 11(5:39 - 1st) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for A.Broussard.
|Punt
4 & 24 - RICE 16(5:33 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 44 yards to LT 40 Center-RICE. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 40. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 44.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 44(5:23 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 44(5:18 - 1st) T.Harris rushed to RICE 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 41.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 41(4:37 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by S.Harris at RICE 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 37.
|+8 YD
4 & 3 - LATECH 37(3:59 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to RICE 37. Catch made by S.Harris at RICE 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(3:16 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil sacked at RICE 38 for -9 yards (C.Conti)
|+7 YD
2 & 19 - LATECH 38(2:50 - 1st) P.McNeil pass complete to RICE 38. Catch made by N.Jones at RICE 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; K.Lockhart at RICE 31.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LATECH 32(1:57 - 1st) P.McNeil steps back to pass. P.McNeil pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - LATECH 38(1:53 - 1st) B.Buchanan 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 1st) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(1:48 - 1st) A.Broussard rushed to RICE 32 for 7 yards. A.Broussard FUMBLES forced by K.Rose. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-C.Singleton at RICE 32. Tackled by RICE at RICE 32.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 32(1:37 - 1st) P.McNeil scrambles to RICE 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; K.Orji at RICE 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LATECH 29(1:21 - 1st) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - LATECH 29(1:17 - 1st) M.Downing pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by T.Harris at RICE 29. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(1:00 - 1st) PENALTY on LT-I.Ellis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - LATECH 24(0:52 - 1st) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 19.
|Int
2 & 10 - LATECH 19(0:09 - 1st) M.Downing pass INTERCEPTED at RICE End Zone. Intercepted by S.Fresch at RICE End Zone. Tackled by LT at RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20(0:01 - 1st) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at RICE 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 26(15:00 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; M.Carabin at RICE 30.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30(14:30 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at RICE 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40(13:51 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at RICE 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RICE 42(13:12 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Groen.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - RICE 42(13:08 - 2nd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 42(12:50 - 2nd) C.Hunt punts 40 yards to LT 18 Center-RICE. S.Harris returned punt from the LT 18. Tackled by A.Broussard at LT 45. PENALTY on LT-T.Edwards Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 9 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 9(12:50 - 2nd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for T.Magee.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 9(12:45 - 2nd) G.Garner rushed to LT 7 for -2 yards. Tackled by RICE at LT 7.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LATECH 7(12:03 - 2nd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LATECH 7(11:58 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 36 yards to LT 43 Center-LT. Fair catch by S.Fresch.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 43(11:51 - 2nd) T.McMahon rushed to LT 30 for 13 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; C.Singleton at LT 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 28(11:14 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Villanueva at LT 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 19(10:33 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Nason; M.Carabin at LT 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 19(9:07 - 2nd) U.West rushed to LT 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; M.Carabin at LT 15.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15(8:54 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at LT 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - RICE 17(8:31 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at LT 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 12.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 12(7:46 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to LT 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at LT 8.
|+5 YD
4 & Goal - RICE 8(7:03 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 8. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at LT 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Calhoun at LT 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 3(6:33 - 2nd) A.Broussard rushed to LT 1 for 2 yards. A.Broussard FUMBLES forced by A.Walker. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-H.Davis at LT 1. Tackled by RICE at LT 1.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 1(6:22 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by RICE at LT 3.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - LATECH 3(5:42 - 2nd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for LT. PENALTY on RICE-S.Fresch Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 18(5:36 - 2nd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LATECH 18(5:31 - 2nd) M.Downing pass complete to LT 18. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 18. Gain of yards. Tackled by RICE at LT 46. PENALTY on LT-B.Hale Offensive Holding 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 20 - LATECH 9(5:13 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at LT 10.
|Penalty
3 & 18 - LATECH 10(4:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on LT-B.Rossell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 23 - LATECH 5(4:31 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to LT 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at LT 17.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LATECH 17(3:57 - 2nd) A.McCready punts 26 yards to LT 43 Center-LT. Downed by J.Mason.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 43(3:47 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mason at LT 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 43(3:21 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 43. Catch made by J.Bradley at LT 43. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - RICE 34(2:39 - 2nd) U.West rushed to LT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 32(2:13 - 2nd) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 32. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at LT 32. Gain of 32 yards. L.McCaffrey for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 2nd) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the LT End Zone. D.Mozee returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Awe at LT 17.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 17(2:01 - 2nd) M.Downing pass complete to LT 17. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 17. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at LT 26.
|+29 YD
2 & 1 - LATECH 26(1:54 - 2nd) M.Downing pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 26. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at RICE 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(1:48 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 44(1:30 - 2nd) M.Downing scrambles to RICE 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 37.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LATECH 37(0:43 - 2nd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for LT.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - LATECH 37(0:38 - 2nd) M.Downing pass complete to RICE 37. Catch made by T.Harris at RICE 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Dunbar at RICE 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 29(0:24 - 2nd) M.Downing pass complete to RICE 29. Catch made by T.Harris at RICE 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 25.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LATECH 25(0:24 - 2nd) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at RICE 25.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LATECH 25(0:20 - 2nd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|No Good
4 & 6 - LATECH 32(0:19 - 2nd) B.Buchanan 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Harris rushed to LT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at LT 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(14:31 - 3rd) M.Downing rushed to LT 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at LT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LATECH 31(13:58 - 3rd) M.Downing scrambles to LT 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Floyd at LT 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LATECH 31(13:25 - 3rd) A.McCready punts 45 yards to RICE 24 Center-LT. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 24. S.Fresch FUMBLES forced by LT. Fumble RECOVERED by LT-LT at RICE 28. Tackled by RICE at RICE 28.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 28(13:12 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 22(12:52 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 15 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Anigbogu at RICE 15.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 15(12:32 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch; K.Orji at RICE 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 13(11:53 - 3rd) M.Downing pass complete to RICE 13. Catch made by N.Jones at RICE 13. Gain of 13 yards. N.Jones for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:49 - 3rd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:49 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 59 yards from LT 35 to the RICE 6. D.Connors returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at RICE 25.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(11:45 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 25. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Mason; K.Fisher at RICE 30.
|+45 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 30(11:06 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 25 for 45 yards. C.Montgomery ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(10:26 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 16 for 9 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at LT 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - RICE 16(9:50 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Mason at LT 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 14(9:10 - 3rd) L.McCaffrey rushed to LT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at LT 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 12(8:28 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 12. Catch made by B.Rozner at LT 12. Gain of 12 yards. B.Rozner for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:24 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:24 - 3rd) C.VanSickle kicks 63 yards from RICE 35 to the LT 2. S.Harris returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at RICE 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 33(8:14 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - LATECH 26(8:02 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; I.Floyd at RICE 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - LATECH 25(7:41 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 24.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - LATECH 24(7:03 - 3rd) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Titre at RICE 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 22(6:32 - 3rd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing sacked at RICE 32 for -10 yards (I.Enechukwu)
|+32 YD
2 & 20 - LATECH 32(5:48 - 3rd) M.Downing pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by T.Harris at RICE 32. Gain of 32 yards. T.Harris for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:38 - 3rd) J.Barnes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:38 - 3rd) PENALTY on RICE-B.Boenisch Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 3rd) B.Buchanan kicks 45 yards from LT 50 to the RICE 5. J.Otoviano returns the kickoff. Tackled by LT at RICE 11.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 11(5:33 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 11. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison at RICE 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 16(4:56 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by LT at RICE 18.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 18(4:13 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by LT at RICE 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 23(3:33 - 3rd) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+66 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 24(3:28 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 24. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at RICE 24. Gain of 66 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton; B.Calhoun at LT 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 10(2:47 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; M.Mason at LT 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 9(2:01 - 3rd) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 9. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at LT 9. Gain of 9 yards. L.McCaffrey for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:58 - 3rd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:58 - 3rd) C.VanSickle kicks 58 yards from RICE 35 to the LT 7. D.Mozee returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Devones; A.Siano at LT 28. PENALTY on LT-LT Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 14(1:52 - 3rd) M.Downing pass complete to LT 45. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 45. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by RICE at LT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 45(1:23 - 3rd) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 45(1:19 - 3rd) M.Downing scrambles to RICE 42 for 13 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 42. PENALTY on RICE-B.Boenisch Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 27(1:20 - 3rd) M.Downing pass complete to RICE 27. Catch made by S.Harris at RICE 27. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 25.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - LATECH 25(0:43 - 3rd) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 26.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 26(0:23 - 3rd) M.Downing scrambles to RICE 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LATECH 31(0:01 - 3rd) J.Barnes 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-LT Holder-LT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 30 yards from LT 35 to the RICE 35. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 35(15:00 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 35(14:50 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Davis at RICE 41.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - RICE 41(14:27 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley. PENALTY on LT-C.Singleton Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 44(14:12 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Spears; K.Fisher at LT 41.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 41(13:51 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 41(13:38 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Mason at LT 35.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - RICE 35(12:57 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 33 for yards. Tackled by M.Carabin at LT 33. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Offensive Low Block 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - RICE 50(12:38 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 50 yards to LT End Zone Center-RICE. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 20(12:32 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to LT 20 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Taylor at LT 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 20(11:56 - 4th) M.Downing pass complete to LT 20. Catch made by T.Harris at LT 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Awe; K.Orji at LT 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LATECH 27(11:23 - 4th) Tackled by D.Carroll at LT 26. M.Downing steps back to pass.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LATECH 26(10:50 - 4th) A.McCready punts 38 yards to RICE 36 Center-LT. Fair catch by S.Fresch.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:30 - 4th) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:30 - 4th) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(10:26 - 4th) M.Downing scrambles to LT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at LT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LATECH 30(9:41 - 4th) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LATECH 30(9:34 - 4th) A.McCready punts 40 yards to RICE 30 Center-LT. S.Fresch returned punt from the RICE 30. Tackled by LT at RICE 30.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30(9:24 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; M.Mason at RICE 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 36(8:36 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Nason at RICE 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 41(7:59 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Morrison; M.Mason at RICE 46.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 46(7:19 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher at RICE 49.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - RICE 49(6:35 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Carabin; M.Mason at LT 49. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(5:48 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to LT 49. Catch made by L.McCaffrey at LT 49. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LT at LT 29.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29(5:12 - 4th) L.McCaffrey rushed to LT 17 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; M.Mason at LT 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 17(4:37 - 4th) T.McMahon rushed to LT 17 for 0 yards. T.McMahon ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 17(4:01 - 4th) L.McCaffrey rushed to LT End Zone for 17 yards. L.McCaffrey for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:57 - 4th) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 4th) C.VanSickle kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the LT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(3:57 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at LT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LATECH 26(3:15 - 4th) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for S.Harris.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - LATECH 26(3:16 - 4th) M.Downing pass complete to LT 26. Catch made by C.Allen at LT 26. Gain of yards. Tackled by S.Fresch at LT 30. PENALTY on RICE-RICE Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - LATECH 31(2:50 - 4th) M.Downing pass complete to LT 31. Catch made by S.Harris at LT 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; G.Taylor at LT 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 38(2:37 - 4th) M.Downing rushed to LT 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Awe at LT 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LATECH 44(2:09 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Conti; J.Pearcy at RICE 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 50(1:36 - 4th) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for LT.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 50(1:36 - 4th) M.Downing pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by K.Maxwell at RICE 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - LATECH 43(1:14 - 4th) C.Thornton rushed to RICE 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hook at RICE 37.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LATECH 37(1:04 - 4th) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing sacked at RICE 39 for -2 yards (T.Schuman)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - LATECH 39(1:01 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Siano at RICE 34.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LATECH 34(0:48 - 4th) M.Downing steps back to pass. M.Downing pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. PENALTY on RICE-T.Schuman Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 19(0:37 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. L.Lyddy steps back to pass. Catch made by C.Allen at RICE 19. Gain of 19 yards. C.Allen for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:37 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Lyddy steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Harris at RICE 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 4th) B.Buchanan kicks 65 yards from LT 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 25(0:37 - 4th) PENALTY on RICE-RICE Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - RICE 20(0:37 - 4th) T.McMahon steps back to pass. T.McMahon pass incomplete intended for L.McCaffrey.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - RICE 20(0:34 - 4th) T.McMahon pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by D.Connors at RICE 20. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by W.Roberts at RICE 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - RICE 22(0:28 - 4th) D.Connors rushed to RICE 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; M.Carabin at RICE 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - RICE 29(0:24 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 36 yards to LT 35 Center-RICE. Fair catch by S.Harris.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LATECH 35(0:18 - 4th) L.Lyddy pass complete to LT 35. Catch made by M.Crosby at LT 35. Gain of 1 yards. M.Crosby ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LATECH 36(0:14 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - LATECH 36(0:09 - 4th) M.Crosby rushed to LT 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at LT 35.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - LATECH 35(0:03 - 4th) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for C.Allen.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(0:00 - 5) C.Montgomery rushed to LT 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Davis; M.Carabin at LT 23.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 23(0:00 - 5) J.Otoviano rushed to LT 4 for 19 yards. Tackled by C.Singleton at LT 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 4(0:00 - 5) J.Otoviano rushed to LT End Zone for 4 yards. J.Otoviano for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for T.Harris.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - LATECH 25(0:00 - 5) M.Crosby rushed to RICE 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at RICE 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - LATECH 23(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy scrambles to RICE 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 18.
|+18 YD
4 & 3 - LATECH 18(0:00 - 5) L.Lyddy pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by T.Harris at RICE 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Harris for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(0:00 - 5) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. L.Lyddy steps back to pass. L.Lyddy pass incomplete intended for LT. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
