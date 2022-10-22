|
Rourke, Wiglusz pass Ohio past Northern Illinois, 24-17
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Sam Wiglusz leaped high to pull in a 22-yard pass from Kurtis Rourke over an outstretched defender in the end zone for the deciding fourth-quarter touchdown as Ohio pulled out a 24-17 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday to improve to 3-1 in the Mid-American Conference West Division.
Roarke also found Wiglusz with an eight-yard touchdown pass to cap the game's opening drive and nosed in from the 1 with 4:16 left in the third quarter to give the Bobcats (5-3) a 17-9 lead.
Kacper Rutkiewicz scored the Huskies' lone touchdown of the game on an 11-yard run with 1:31 left in the third quarter and Nate Valcarcel threw to Cole Tucker for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 17.
John Richardson kicked field goals from 38-, 27- and 45-yards out to keep Northern Illinois (2-6, 1-3) within a point, 10-9 with just under 11 minutes left in the third quarter.
Rourke was 14 of 26 passing for 200 yards and two touchdowns and led the Bobcats' running game with 64 yards on seven carries, breaking free for a 61-yard dash. Wiglusz finished with six catches for 69 yards.
Antario Brown had 160 yards on 16 carries to lead Northern Illinois. Justin Lynch completed half of his 18 pass attempts for 110 yards.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|19
|Rushing
|13
|7
|Passing
|4
|10
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-15
|8-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|377
|356
|Total Plays
|66
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|267
|156
|Rush Attempts
|48
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.6
|4.7
|Yards Passing
|110
|200
|Comp. - Att.
|9-18
|14-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|1
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-40.3
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|3
|2
|Punts - Returns
|2-3
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|110
|PASS YDS
|200
|267
|RUSH YDS
|156
|
|377
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|9/18
|110
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
A. Brown 1 RB
|A. Brown
|16
|160
|0
|49
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|18
|97
|0
|21
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|1
|11
|1
|11
J. Lynch 5 QB
|J. Lynch
|11
|10
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Rutkiewicz 8 WR
|K. Rutkiewicz
|3
|1
|41
|0
|41
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|7
|3
|24
|0
|10
S. Thornton 19 WR
|S. Thornton
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
M. Blakemore 3 RB
|M. Blakemore
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
T. Tewes 82 TE
|T. Tewes
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
L. Soraghan 83 TE
|L. Soraghan
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
H. Waylee 30 RB
|H. Waylee
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
M. Travis 11 WR
|M. Travis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Pugh 11 LB
|K. Pugh
|4-3
|0.0
|0
C. Brown 6 S
|C. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
D. Lafayette 3 S
|D. Lafayette
|3-2
|0.0
|0
D. Rayner 9 LB
|D. Rayner
|2-5
|0.5
|0
N. Rattin 38 LB
|N. Rattin
|1-4
|0.0
|0
M. Kennedy 5 DE
|M. Kennedy
|1-5
|0.5
|0
C. Haberman 51 DT
|C. Haberman
|1-2
|0.0
|0
I. Davis 52 DE
|I. Davis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
J. Gandy 14 CB
|J. Gandy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
R. Thomas 4 DE
|R. Thomas
|0-3
|0.0
|0
B. Whitsey 35 LB
|B. Whitsey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
M. Jammeh 21 S
|M. Jammeh
|0-2
|0.0
|0
I. Green-May 15 DE
|I. Green-May
|0-3
|0.0
|0
J. Prophete 24 S
|J. Prophete
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Griffin Jr. 8 DT
|J. Griffin Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. Dolphin 26 LB
|J. Dolphin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
J. White 23 S
|J. White
|0-3
|0.0
|0
J. Ester 1 DT
|J. Ester
|0-2
|0.0
|0
N. Valcarcel 19 S
|N. Valcarcel
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Richardson 39 K
|J. Richardson
|3/3
|45
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
T. Foley 98 P
|T. Foley
|3
|40.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
C. Tucker 15 WR
|C. Tucker
|2
|1.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|14/26
|200
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Rourke 7 QB
|K. Rourke
|7
|64
|1
|61
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|10
|62
|0
|13
N. McCormick 21 RB
|N. McCormick
|14
|30
|0
|6
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|7
|6
|69
|2
|22
J. Bostic 18 WR
|J. Bostic
|3
|1
|38
|0
|38
W. Kacmarek 87 TE
|W. Kacmarek
|3
|2
|33
|0
|20
S. Bangura 22 RB
|S. Bangura
|5
|3
|32
|0
|23
M. Cross 19 WR
|M. Cross
|4
|2
|28
|0
|18
J. Jones 8 WR
|J. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
T. Foster 86 TE
|T. Foster
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
A. Burton 2 TE
|A. Burton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Thompson 38 LB
|K. Thompson
|5-9
|0.0
|0
Z. Sanders 19 CB
|Z. Sanders
|4-5
|0.0
|0
B. Houston 32 LB
|B. Houston
|4-4
|0.0
|0
J. Birchette 8 CB
|J. Birchette
|3-0
|0.0
|0
B. Dugan 52 DE
|B. Dugan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|2-7
|0.0
|0
T. Drake 11 S
|T. Drake
|2-6
|0.0
|0
V. Watkins 17 DE
|V. Watkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
J. McCrory 40 DE
|J. McCrory
|2-2
|0.0
|0
R. Parodie 4 CB
|R. Parodie
|1-1
|0.0
|0
T. Cox Jr. 7 CB
|T. Cox Jr.
|1-6
|0.0
|0
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|0-1
|0.0
|0
R. Mathews 55 DT
|R. Mathews
|0-2
|0.0
|0
K. McCracken 9 DT
|K. McCracken
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
N. Vakos 90 K
|N. Vakos
|1/2
|31
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
J. Wieland 49 P
|J. Wieland
|2
|45.0
|0
|48
J. Wilson 43 P
|J. Wilson
|2
|45.0
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
K. Wilburn 3 WR
|K. Wilburn
|3
|18.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
S. Wiglusz 12 WR
|S. Wiglusz
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Richardson kicks 61 yards from NIL 35 to the OHI 4. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Alvarado; D.Shinhoster at OHI 16.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 16(14:54 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 16. Catch made by J.Bostic at OHI 16. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy at NIL 46.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 46(14:21 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; D.Rayner at NIL 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - OHIO 37(13:37 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(13:10 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 33(13:06 - 1st) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at NIL 30.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 30(12:23 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 30. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 30. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; J.Gandy at NIL 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(12:00 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; I.Davis at NIL 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 8(11:17 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 8(11:13 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 8. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 8. Gain of 8 yards. S.Wiglusz for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 1st) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 1st) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the NIL End Zone. B.Dozier returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Brawley; K.Kelly at NIL 14.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 14(10:59 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 13 for -1 yards. J.Lynch FUMBLES forced by J.McCrory. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 13. Tackled by OHI at NIL 13.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - NILL 13(10:12 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 25 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Cox at NIL 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(10:01 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory at NIL 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(9:39 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; A.Floyd at NIL 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 39(9:13 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to NIL 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at NIL 45.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - NILL 45(8:24 - 1st) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for T.Tewes.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 45(8:19 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan; K.Thompson at NIL 46.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - NILL 46(7:48 - 1st) PENALTY on NIL-NIL Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 41(7:48 - 1st) T.Foley punts 49 yards to OHI 10 Center-NIL. S.Wiglusz returned punt from the OHI 10. Tackled by M.Travis at OHI 12.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 12(7:29 - 1st) M.Cross rushed to OHI 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ester; C.Haberman at OHI 13.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - OHIO 13(7:09 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 13. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner at OHI 19.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - OHIO 19(6:46 - 1st) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 19. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at OHI 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 24(6:34 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Bangura.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 24(5:59 - 1st) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; J.White at OHI 25.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIO 25(5:16 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at OHI 16 for -9 yards (M.Kennedy; D.Rayner)
|Punt
4 & 18 - OHIO 16(4:34 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 42 yards to NIL 42 Center-OHI. C.Tucker returned punt from the NIL 42. Tackled by OHI at NIL 42.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(4:34 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - NILL 50(4:19 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to OHI 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Caesar; A.Floyd at OHI 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 47(3:57 - 1st) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 47(3:54 - 1st) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; Z.Sanders at OHI 41.
|-4 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 41(3:15 - 1st) J.Lynch rushed to OHI 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.McCrory; K.Thompson at OHI 45.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NILL 45(2:33 - 1st) T.Foley punts 38 yards to OHI 7 Center-NIL. Downed by D.Lafayette.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 7(2:26 - 1st) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin; J.White at OHI 9.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OHIO 9(1:56 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OHIO 9(1:52 - 1st) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 8 - OHIO 9(1:47 - 1st) J.Wieland punts 48 yards to NIL 43 Center-OHI. C.Tucker returned punt from the NIL 43. Tackled by OHI at NIL 46.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 46(1:37 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to OHI 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; T.Drake at OHI 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 43(0:59 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to OHI 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; B.Houston at OHI 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NILL 37(0:30 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to OHI 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; K.Thompson at OHI 36.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NILL 36(15:00 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to OHI 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; Z.Sanders at OHI 36.
|+7 YD
4 & 3 - NILL 36(14:21 - 2nd) J.Lynch pass complete to OHI 36. Catch made by C.Tucker at OHI 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 29(13:47 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; K.Thompson at OHI 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 25(13:14 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 22.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NILL 22(12:34 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to OHI 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 17(12:03 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to OHI 10 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; A.Floyd at OHI 10.
|-10 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 10(11:58 - 2nd) NIL rushed to OHI 10 for -10 yards. NIL FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-A.Brown at OHI 10. Tackled by OHI at OHI 20.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NILL 20(11:18 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to OHI 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - NILL 28(11:01 - 2nd) J.Richardson 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:49 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 30 yards from NIL 35 to the OHI 35. Out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(10:49 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 50(10:44 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 50. Catch made by S.Bangura at OHI 50. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by NIL at NIL 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(10:11 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 27. Catch made by S.Bangura at NIL 27. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; I.Green-May at NIL 24.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OHIO 24(9:42 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Rayner; C.Brown at NIL 24.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - OHIO 24(8:53 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Bostic.
|No Good
4 & 7 - OHIO 31(8:51 - 2nd) N.Vakos 41 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 24(8:48 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at NIL 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 25(8:15 - 2nd) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by C.Tucker at NIL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at NIL 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - NILL 32(7:33 - 2nd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at NIL 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 38(7:14 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at NIL 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - NILL 41(6:28 - 2nd) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 41. Catch made by L.Soraghan at NIL 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; K.Thompson at NIL 44.
|+41 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 44(5:47 - 2nd) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 44. Catch made by K.Rutkiewicz at NIL 44. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd at OHI 15.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 15(5:25 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NILL 9(4:45 - 2nd) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Mathews; K.Thompson at OHI 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NILL 9(4:19 - 2nd) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NILL 17(4:09 - 2nd) J.Richardson 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:07 - 2nd) J.Richardson kicks 65 yards from NIL 35 to the OHI End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:07 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for S.Wiglusz.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 25(4:01 - 2nd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; N.Valcarcel at OHI 24.
|+61 YD
3 & 11 - OHIO 24(3:11 - 2nd) K.Rourke scrambles to NIL 15 for 61 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 15.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 15(2:36 - 2nd) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 15. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 16.
|Sack
2 & 11 - OHIO 16(1:57 - 2nd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke sacked at NIL 25 for -9 yards (I.Davis)
|+11 YD
3 & 20 - OHIO 25(1:08 - 2nd) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; J.Dolphin at NIL 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - OHIO 21(0:22 - 2nd) N.Vakos 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OHI Holder-OHI.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(15:00 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to NIL 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at NIL 20.
|+17 YD
2 & 15 - NILL 20(14:28 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 37 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at NIL 37.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 37(14:00 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 42 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 42(13:21 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to OHI 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Drake; R.Mathews at OHI 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 35(12:45 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to OHI 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; Z.Sanders at OHI 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 25(12:10 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to OHI 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NILL 25(11:38 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; B.Dugan at OHI 22.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NILL 22(11:07 - 3rd) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for M.Travis.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - NILL 22(11:04 - 3rd) PENALTY on NIL-NIL False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - NILL 35(11:00 - 3rd) J.Richardson 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NIL Holder-NIL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:56 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 64 yards from NIL 35 to the OHI 1. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.Alvarado; J.Prophete at OHI 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 19(10:50 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at OHI 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - OHIO 24(10:20 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; I.Green-May at OHI 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:45 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for T.Foster.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 30(9:34 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 38 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; J.Ester at OHI 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - OHIO 38(8:59 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to OHI 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; J.Prophete at OHI 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 45(8:23 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at OHI 45. Gain of 15 yards. S.Wiglusz ran out of bounds.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(7:55 - 3rd) S.Bangura rushed to NIL 27 for 13 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 27(7:19 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for A.Burton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 27(7:13 - 3rd) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 24.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - OHIO 24(6:26 - 3rd) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 24. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at NIL 24. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at NIL 4.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OHIO 4(5:50 - 3rd) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh; J.Adams at NIL 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - OHIO 1(5:06 - 3rd) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Pugh at NIL 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OHIO 1(4:19 - 3rd) K.Rourke rushed to NIL End Zone for 1 yards. K.Rourke for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:16 - 3rd) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:16 - 3rd) T.Vandenberg kicks 65 yards from OHI 35 to the NIL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(4:16 - 3rd) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson; Z.Sanders at NIL 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NILL 26(3:36 - 3rd) J.Lynch rushed to NIL 25 for -1 yards. J.Lynch FUMBLES forced by OHI. Fumble RECOVERED by NIL-NIL at NIL 25. Tackled by OHI at NIL 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - NILL 25(3:06 - 3rd) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 25. Catch made by T.Tewes at NIL 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; J.McCrory at NIL 32.
|+12 YD
4 & 3 - NILL 32(2:27 - 3rd) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 32. Catch made by M.Blakemore at NIL 32. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; B.Houston at NIL 44.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 44(1:59 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to OHI 11 for 45 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 11(1:35 - 3rd) K.Rutkiewicz rushed to OHI End Zone for 11 yards. K.Rutkiewicz for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:31 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Valcarcel steps back to pass. Catch made by C.Tucker at OHI 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) J.Richardson kicks 59 yards from NIL 35 to the OHI 6. K.Wilburn returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Jammeh at OHI 30.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - OHIO 30(1:25 - 3rd) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on NIL-J.Prophete Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 40(1:19 - 3rd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette at OHI 42.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - OHIO 42(0:42 - 3rd) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman at OHI 41.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OHIO 41(15:00 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OHIO 41(14:55 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 53 yards to NIL 6 Center-OHI. Downed by OHI.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 6(14:42 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins at NIL 4.
|+49 YD
2 & 12 - NILL 4(14:00 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to OHI 47 for 49 yards. Tackled by J.Birchette at OHI 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 47(13:52 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Watkins; T.Drake at OHI 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - NILL 43(13:14 - 4th) J.Lynch rushed to OHI 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - NILL 46(12:26 - 4th) J.Lynch pass complete to OHI 46. Catch made by H.Waylee at OHI 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by B.Houston; R.Parodie at OHI 43. PENALTY on NIL-NIL Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - NILL 47(12:23 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Dugan at OHI 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NILL 44(11:26 - 4th) T.Foley punts 34 yards to OHI 10 Center-NIL. Fair catch by S.Wiglusz.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 10(11:26 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for W.Kacmarek.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 10(11:20 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 10. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Brown at OHI 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OHIO 20(10:53 - 4th) K.Rourke steps back to pass. K.Rourke pass incomplete intended for M.Cross.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OHIO 20(10:38 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 20. Catch made by W.Kacmarek at OHI 20. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.White; N.Rattin at OHI 33.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 33(10:03 - 4th) K.Rourke rushed to OHI 47 for 14 yards. K.Rourke ran out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 47(9:49 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to OHI 47. Catch made by M.Cross at OHI 47. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Gandy; N.Rattin at NIL 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 35(9:31 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy; N.Rattin at NIL 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 32(9:09 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Kennedy at NIL 26.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - OHIO 26(8:17 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Rattin at NIL 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 25(7:29 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to NIL 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Lafayette; J.Griffin at NIL 22.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 22(7:08 - 4th) K.Rourke pass complete to NIL 22. Catch made by S.Wiglusz at NIL 22. Gain of 22 yards. S.Wiglusz for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:00 - 4th) N.Vakos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:00 - 4th) T.Vandenberg kicks 40 yards from OHI 35 to the NIL 25. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 25(7:00 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Drake at NIL 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NILL 32(6:27 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to NIL 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Floyd; B.Dugan at NIL 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 36(5:44 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Cox; K.McCracken at NIL 39.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NILL 39(5:11 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to NIL 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Parodie at NIL 39.
|+20 YD
3 & 7 - NILL 39(4:29 - 4th) J.Lynch pass complete to NIL 39. Catch made by S.Thornton at NIL 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders at OHI 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NILL 41(4:01 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to OHI 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Houston at OHI 40.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NILL 40(3:10 - 4th) PENALTY on NIL-NIL False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - NILL 45(3:10 - 4th) J.Lynch pass complete to OHI 45. Catch made by C.Tucker at OHI 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Sanders; A.Floyd at OHI 35.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - NILL 35(2:18 - 4th) H.Waylee rushed to OHI 36 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Thompson at OHI 36.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - NILL 36(1:31 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OHIO 36(1:28 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haberman; I.Green-May at OHI 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OHIO 39(1:23 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Whitsey; M.Jammeh at OHI 44.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - OHIO 44(1:17 - 4th) N.McCormick rushed to OHI 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Thomas; M.Jammeh at OHI 44.
|Punt
4 & 2 - OHIO 44(1:11 - 4th) J.Wilson punts 37 yards to NIL 19 Center-OHI. Fair catch by C.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NILL 19(1:04 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NILL 19(0:57 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for K.Rutkiewicz.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NILL 19(0:53 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for C.Tucker.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - NILL 19(0:49 - 4th) J.Lynch steps back to pass. J.Lynch pass incomplete intended for M.Travis.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 12:44 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 3:12 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 13:51 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 10:17 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF