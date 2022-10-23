|
|
|PITT
|LVILLE
Cunningham's 2 TDs lift Louisville over Pittsburgh 24-10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Malik Cunningham threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to little-used tight end Josh Lifson midway through the fourth quarter, Kei'Trel Clark returned a sack fumble 59 yards for an insurance TD and Louisville beat Pittsburgh 24-10 on Saturday night for its second consecutive victory.
Cunningham tossed his second TD after a 33-yard catch-and-run on a pass from receiver Braden Smith to the Panthers' 11. Two plays later a wide-open Lifson scooped up Cunningham's low 9-yard pass for just his second catch at Louisville and first score to make it 14-10 with 9:45 remaining. James Turner's 48-yard field goal provided a seven-point cushion before Yasir Abdullah sacked Kedon Slovis and forced a fumble that Clark returned for the clinching score.
Lifson's TD was surprising, considering his previous touch was a 28-yard reception against Kentucky. Even bigger was Cunningham's reception, a play the QB said didn't work all week in practice.
''In my head, I knew that they were going to call it at some point,'' Cunningham said. ''So I was, `I gotta make the play,' and I did. Braden threw the pass good to me, and I followed my blocks.''
Cunningham also tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Marshon Ford early in the second quarter to tie the game at 7. He finished just 10 of 21 for 122 yards, but it was enough after missing a game with concussion-like symptoms. Louisville's bye gave him another week to recover.
The fifth-year senior was shaken up late in the first half after another hard hit and missed the Cardinals' first series of the second half but came back to convert two big plays for Louisville (4-3, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Panthers (4-3, 1-2) led 10-7 after Ben Sauls' 37-yard field goal late in the third quarter but couldn't extend it. Four turnovers didn't help, and Slovis was responsible for three, tossing two interceptions along with fumbling as he tried to pass.
Israel Abanikanda rushed 28 times for 129 yards, including a 12-yard TD run, after rushing for a school-record 320 yards against Virginia Tech last time out. The bulk of his yardage came in the first half, and he also had a 37-yard catch-and-run to set up Pitt's first touchdown.
His 36-yard run in the fourth put the Panthers on the Louisville 39, but they turned it over on downs. Louisville converted that opportunity into Turner's field goal.
''We didn't make enough plays offensively,'' Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said. ''When you put the ball on the ground, that just can't happen. We've got to protect the ball better. Not going to win many ball games minus-3 (turnover margin) again.''
BROCK'S BAILOUT 2.0
Brock Domann relieved Cunningham late in the second quarter, started the third and came in again in the fourth to set up an insurance field goal with a 28-yard sideline completion to Tyler Hudson.
He was just 2-of-5 passing for 35 yards but provided another big lift for Louisville after passing for 275 yards and one of his two TDs while guiding a 34-17 win at Virginia with Cunningham sidelined.
THE TAKEAWAY
Pittsburgh: The Panthers outgained Louisville 326-312 but couldn't get out of their own way with turnovers. The defense bottled up Cunningham for much of the game but was caught off guard by the receiver pass to Cunningham. With it went a chance for a second consecutive win.
Louisville: The Cardinals finally have a winning streak and can credit a defense that overcame giving up space to Abanikanda to limit him and the Panthers' ground game. Those four turnovers made the obvious difference. The offense couldn't seize those chances because of sluggish play at first but awoke in the fourth quarter and even converted a trick play to set up the key score.
''Stats ... I knew I would they weren't going to be pretty in this game, if you think about it,'' coach Scott Satterfield said. ''There were two stats that I thought we had to win. Number one was turnover margin, and we won that. And that was obviously the difference in the game. And number two was the explosive plays.''
UP NEXT
Pittsburgh: The Panthers visit No. 22 North Carolina on Saturday.
Louisville: The Cardinals host No. 13 Wake Forest on Saturday.
---
More AP college football:
https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
I. Abanikanda
2 RB
129 RuYds, RuTD, 50 ReYds, 3 RECs
|
M. Cunningham
3 QB
122 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 46 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|14
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|6
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|326
|314
|Total Plays
|66
|57
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|124
|Rush Attempts
|37
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|158
|190
|Comp. - Att.
|16-29
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|7-78
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.5
|6-42.8
|Return Yards
|24
|29
|Punts - Returns
|3--3
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-27
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|190
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|326
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|16/29
|158
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|28
|129
|1
|36
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|5
|38
|0
|29
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Slovis 9 QB
|K. Slovis
|2
|-6
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Abanikanda 2 RB
|I. Abanikanda
|4
|3
|50
|0
|37
|
G. Bartholomew 86 TE
|G. Bartholomew
|5
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
J. Wayne 5 WR
|J. Wayne
|3
|2
|21
|0
|12
|
G. Thomson 82 WR
|G. Thomson
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
V. Davis 22 RB
|V. Davis
|2
|2
|16
|0
|10
|
K. Mumpfield 14 WR
|K. Mumpfield
|6
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
D. Carter 4 RB
|D. Carter
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
K. Johnson 8 TE
|K. Johnson
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Barden 10 WR
|J. Barden
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
R. Hammond Jr. 6 RB
|R. Hammond Jr.
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Hill 9 DB
|B. Hill
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 14 DB
|M. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Woods 25 DB
|A. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Green 2 DL
|D. Green
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wiltz 10 LB
|T. Wiltz
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Simon 32 LB
|S. Simon
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Dennis 7 LB
|S. Dennis
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
H. Baldonado 87 DL
|H. Baldonado
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan III 6 DL
|J. Morgan III
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kancey 8 DL
|C. Kancey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Kamara 11 LB
|B. Kamara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Zubovic 68 OL
|B. Zubovic
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McIntyre 20 DB
|J. McIntyre
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bentley 92 DL
|T. Bentley
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Alexandre 5 DL
|D. Alexandre
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Danielson 95 DL
|D. Danielson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Sauls 90 K
|B. Sauls
|1/1
|36
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Vander Haar 94 P
|S. Vander Haar
|4
|37.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Devonshire 12 DB
|M. Devonshire
|3
|-1.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|10/21
|122
|2
|1
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|2/5
|35
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1/1
|33
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|11
|75
|0
|26
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|9
|46
|0
|30
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|5
|13
|0
|12
|
K. Cloyd 23 LB
|K. Cloyd
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|2
|-10
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|10
|5
|71
|0
|28
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|1
|1
|33
|0
|33
|
C. Bell 80 WR
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|3
|2
|27
|1
|25
|
T. Cooley 23 RB
|T. Cooley
|4
|2
|14
|0
|11
|
J. Lifson 42 TE
|J. Lifson
|1
|1
|9
|1
|9
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Carter 88 WR
|J. Carter
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Mitchell 15 RB
|J. Mitchell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|4-2
|1.0
|1
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|4-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Reiger 95 DL
|M. Reiger
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Perry 10 DB
|B. Perry
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Williams 19 LB
|P. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 40 DB
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reiger 43 LB
|J. Reiger
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 91 DL
|T. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dawson 93 DL
|J. Dawson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|1/1
|48
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|6
|42.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at LOU 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(14:42 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 41 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 41. PENALTY on PIT-B.Hill Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LVILLE 44(14:32 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at PIT 47 for -3 yards (S.Simon)
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 47(13:41 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to PIT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; D.Danielson at PIT 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 44(12:51 - 1st) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 44(12:45 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 44 yards to PIT End Zone Center-J.Williams. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 20(12:37 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 20. Catch made by D.Carter at PIT 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at PIT 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - PITT 28(11:55 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at PIT 38.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 38(11:17 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 38. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 44(10:39 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 29 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 29(10:13 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at LOU 29.
|Int
2 & 10 - PITT 29(9:28 - 1st) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 2. Intercepted by Y.Abdullah at LOU 2. Tackled by PIT at LOU 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 2(9:24 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at LOU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 3(9:01 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 3. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 3. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at LOU 6. PENALTY on LOU-LOU Offensive Low Block 15 yards declined.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - LVILLE 6(8:24 - 1st) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis at LOU 9.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LVILLE 9(7:47 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 48 yards to PIT 43 Center-J.Williams. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 43. Pushed out of bounds by T.Quinn at PIT 43.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 43(7:33 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at PIT 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 46(4:21 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 49. PENALTY on PIT-K.Johnson Offensive Low Block 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - PITT 41(6:16 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by K.Mumpfield at PIT 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; J.Reiger at PIT 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - PITT 46(5:28 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 46. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 45.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 45(4:48 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 49 for -4 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at LOU 49.
|+37 YD
2 & 14 - PITT 49(4:04 - 1st) K.Slovis pass complete to LOU 49. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at LOU 49. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 12.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 12(3:21 - 1st) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU End Zone for 12 yards. I.Abanikanda for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:12 - 1st) B.Sauls extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 1st) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(3:12 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Dennis; T.Bentley at LOU 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(2:39 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 27. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at LOU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 38(2:09 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 38.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 38(1:30 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 39.
|+29 YD
3 & 9 - LVILLE 39(1:03 - 1st) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 39. Catch made by C.Bell at LOU 39. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at PIT 32.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(0:39 - 1st) M.Cunningham rushed to PIT 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado at PIT 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - LVILLE 34(0:05 - 1st) M.Cunningham scrambles to PIT 25 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Woods at PIT 25.
|+25 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by M.Ford at PIT 25. Gain of 25 yards. M.Ford for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 5(14:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 13(14:55 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 12(14:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on PIT-J.Kradel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 8(14:51 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Perry; D.Jones at PIT 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - PITT 13(14:06 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 13. Catch made by J.Wayne at PIT 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at PIT 25.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(13:25 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by V.Davis at PIT 25. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at PIT 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 35(12:53 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at PIT 38.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - PITT 38(12:13 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 35 for -3 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby at PIT 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - PITT 35(11:31 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 35. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at PIT 43.
|Punt
4 & 2 - PITT 43(10:48 - 2nd) S.Vander Haar punts 31 yards to LOU 26 Center-B.Floyd. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(10:43 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Carter.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 26(10:33 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; H.Baldonado at LOU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LVILLE 27(9:59 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - LVILLE 27(9:52 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 33 yards to PIT 40 Center-J.Williams. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 40(9:46 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to PIT 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Williams at PIT 41.
|+29 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 41(9:11 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to LOU 30 for 29 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 30.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(8:34 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas; B.Perry at LOU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 22(8:00 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to LOU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(7:02 - 2nd) R.Hammond rushed to LOU 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; M.Reiger at LOU 18. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. R.Hammond rushed to LOU 18 for 0 yards. R.Hammond FUMBLES forced by M.Reiger. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-M.Sanogo at LOU 18. Tackled by PIT at LOU 18.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(7:08 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to LOU 48 for 30 yards. M.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(6:30 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 45(5:29 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to PIT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; S.Dennis at PIT 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 43(4:50 - 2nd) J.Mitchell rushed to PIT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Alexandre; T.Wiltz at PIT 41.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 41(4:17 - 2nd) B.Domann pass complete to PIT 41. Catch made by T.Hudson at PIT 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devonshire at PIT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LVILLE 34(3:35 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LVILLE 34(3:30 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for J.Mitchell.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - LVILLE 34(3:25 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 34(3:19 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby; M.Griffin at PIT 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PITT 39(3:03 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at PIT 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 43(2:43 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Gillotte; M.Sanogo at PIT 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 44(2:33 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger; M.Sanogo at PIT 44.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - PITT 44(2:15 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - PITT 44(1:59 - 2nd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne. PENALTY on LOU-Y.Abdullah Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 41(1:56 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; M.Reiger at LOU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - PITT 32(1:29 - 2nd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 28.
|Int
1 & 10 - PITT 28(1:15 - 2nd) K.Slovis pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 1. Intercepted by M.Griffin at LOU 1. Pushed out of bounds by B.Zubovic at LOU 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 30(1:05 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Cooley.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 30(1:00 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 30. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at LOU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:45 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Cooley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:41 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:33 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for LOU.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LVILLE 45(0:23 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to PIT 8 Center-J.Williams. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 8. Tackled by LOU at PIT 10.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(15:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Diaby; Y.Abdullah at PIT 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - PITT 26(14:41 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Gillotte at PIT 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PITT 29(13:53 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Punt
4 & 6 - PITT 29(13:44 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 39 yards to LOU 32 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 32(13:41 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara; T.Bentley at LOU 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 33(13:24 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan; T.Bentley at LOU 37.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LVILLE 37(13:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on PIT-C.Kancey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(12:21 - 3rd) T.Cooley rushed to PIT 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.McIntyre at PIT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 43(12:04 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 43(11:34 - 3rd) B.Domann rushed to PIT 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Green at PIT 42.
|Sack
3 & 9 - LVILLE 42(10:46 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann sacked at LOU 47 for -11 yards (S.Dennis)
|Punt
4 & 20 - LVILLE 47(10:10 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 45 yards to PIT 8 Center-J.Williams. M.Devonshire returned punt from the PIT 8. Tackled by B.Perry; M.Dallas at PIT 3.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 3(10:00 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at PIT 7.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 7(9:21 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 13 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at PIT 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 13(8:40 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Perry; Y.Abdullah at PIT 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 13(8:00 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 13. Catch made by R.Hammond at PIT 13. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at PIT 11.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PITT 11(7:13 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Punt
4 & 12 - PITT 11(7:07 - 3rd) S.Vander Haar punts 41 yards to LOU 48 Center-B.Floyd. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 47(6:47 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; A.Gillotte at LOU 45.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - PITT 45(5:31 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by K.Johnson at LOU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 37. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. K.Slovis pass complete to LOU 45. Catch made by K.Johnson at LOU 45. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brownlee at LOU 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - PITT 38(5:31 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; J.Dawson at LOU 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 37(4:56 - 3rd) R.Hammond rushed to LOU 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at LOU 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - PITT 33(4:06 - 3rd) V.Davis rushed to LOU 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at LOU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:26 - 3rd) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 25(3:21 - 3rd) K.Slovis pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by V.Davis at LOU 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 19.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - PITT 19(2:34 - 3rd) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - PITT 26(1:50 - 3rd) B.Sauls 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Floyd Holder-C.Guess.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:47 - 3rd) B.Sauls kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:47 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson. PENALTY on LOU-M.Gonzalez Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - LVILLE 15(1:39 - 3rd) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 22 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Hill at LOU 22.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - LVILLE 22(1:00 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 22. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 22. Gain of yards. T.Hudson FUMBLES forced by T.Wiltz. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-M.Ford at LOU 39. Tackled by PIT at LOU 39. PENALTY on LOU-C.Chandler Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 23 - LVILLE 12(0:23 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 24 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Kamara at LOU 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 24(12:03 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 24. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Williams at LOU 35. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 24. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at LOU 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - LVILLE 34(14:05 - 4th) M.Vassett punts 40 yards to PIT 26 Center-J.Williams. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 26(13:58 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-K.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - PITT 21(13:58 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to PIT 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at PIT 21.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - PITT 21(13:25 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 21. Catch made by I.Abanikanda at PIT 21. Gain of 5 yards. I.Abanikanda FUMBLES forced by M.Montgomery. Fumble RECOVERED by PIT-B.Zubovic at PIT 26. Tackled by LOU at PIT 26.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - PITT 26(12:27 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for I.Abanikanda.
|Punt
4 & 10 - PITT 26(12:23 - 4th) S.Vander Haar punts 39 yards to LOU 35 Center-B.Floyd. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 35. Tackled by P.O'Brien at LOU 35. PENALTY on LOU-M.Dallas Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(12:15 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to PIT 49 for 26 yards. Tackled by B.Hill at PIT 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(11:42 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to PIT 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz; D.Alexandre at PIT 44.
|+33 YD
2 & 5 - LVILLE 44(11:06 - 4th) B.Smith pass complete to PIT 44. Catch made by M.Cunningham at PIT 44. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by A.Woods at PIT 11.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 11(10:50 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to PIT 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wiltz at PIT 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - LVILLE 9(9:46 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to PIT 9. Catch made by J.Lifson at PIT 9. Gain of 9 yards. J.Lifson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:45 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(9:45 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 39 for 36 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at LOU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 39(9:06 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for G.Bartholomew.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PITT 39(9:00 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Reiger at LOU 34.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - PITT 34(8:23 - 4th) I.Abanikanda rushed to LOU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at LOU 35.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - PITT 35(7:36 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(7:45 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Cooley. PENALTY on LOU-R.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 20 - LVILLE 26(7:24 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to LOU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Kancey at LOU 25.
|+11 YD
2 & 21 - LVILLE 25(6:50 - 4th) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Cooley at LOU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by S.Simon at LOU 36.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - LVILLE 36(6:42 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 36. Gain of 28 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PIT at PIT 36. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(6:02 - 4th) T.Cooley rushed to PIT 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Hill; T.Wiltz at PIT 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LVILLE 33(5:13 - 4th) M.Cunningham rushed to PIT 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Baldonado; D.Green at PIT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LVILLE 31(4:34 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - LVILLE 38(4:27 - 4th) J.Turner 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Williams Holder-M.Vassett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:23 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(4:21 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by G.Bartholomew at PIT 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Perry at PIT 31.
|+19 YD
2 & 4 - PITT 31(3:53 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 31. Catch made by G.Thomson at PIT 31. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LOU at LOU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PITT 50(3:43 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for J.Wayne.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - PITT 50(3:16 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Mumpfield. PENALTY on LOU-Y.Abdullah Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PITT 35(3:16 - 4th) PENALTY on PIT-G.Houy False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 15 - PITT 40(3:30 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at LOU 41 for -1 yards (Y.Abdullah) K.Slovis FUMBLES forced by Y.Abdullah. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-K.Clark at LOU 41. K.Clark for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:03 - 4th) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(3:03 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 65 yards from LOU 35 to the PIT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PITT 25(3:03 - 4th) K.Slovis pass complete to PIT 25. Catch made by J.Barden at PIT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at PIT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PITT 30(2:39 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for PIT.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - PITT 30(2:28 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis sacked at PIT 25 for -5 yards (M.Montgomery; Y.Diaby)
|No Gain
4 & 10 - PITT 25(2:09 - 4th) K.Slovis steps back to pass. K.Slovis pass incomplete intended for K.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(1:58 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to PIT 28 for -3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at PIT 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - LVILLE 28(1:15 - 4th) M.Cunningham kneels at the PIT 29.
|-1 YD
3 & 14 - LVILLE 29(0:48 - 4th) M.Cunningham kneels at the PIT 30.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - LVILLE 30(0:05 - 4th) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
BOISE
AF
19
14
Final CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
6
30
Final ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
17
45
Final ABC
-
TXAM
SC
24
30
Final SECN
-
UCF
ECU
13
34
Final ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
9
42
Final PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
38
Final FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
10
24
Final ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
14
28
Final FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
23
7
Final CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
28
21
Final ESPN
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF