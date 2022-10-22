|
|
|MISS
|LSU
Dynamic Daniels, LSU, roar back on No. 7 Ole Miss, 45-20
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' dynamism has bamboozled defenses in back-to-back games.
Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand No. 7 Mississippi its first loss this season, 45-20 on Saturday.
The performance gave Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine. Daniels also has accounted for 11 TDs rushing or passing combined in the span of two games. He had three of each in a 45-35 victory at Florida last weekend.
''I expected that,'' Daniels said of his newly established school record and his prolific two-game stretch. ''I know what I'm capable of doing.''
Reveling in the resounding triumph over a historical and highly-ranked rival, LSU fans stormed the field as the game ended. Now LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) is back in the race to win the SEC West - if the Tigers can beat No. 6 Alabama.
''We're executing at a high level. We're exerting our will,'' first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly said. ''Our best players are now starting to play their best football.''
After being outgained 200-80 in the first quarter and falling behind 17-3 on Jonathan Cruz's field goal to start the second quarter, LSU outscored Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) 42-3 the remainder of the game.
''You can see the resilience in this team,'' Daniels said. ''Once we get going, we're hard to stop.''
Ole Miss was trying to start 8-0 for the first time since 1962, but coach Lane Kiffin was left to lament his team's collapse after a strong start.
''''I said all week they had elite players and it will be difficult to win against these guys,'' Kiffin said of the Tigers. ''We got pushed around. ... They did a really good job and we didn't do a lot right defensively. It obviously wasn't a good feeling at the end.''
The Tigers finished with 500 total yards to 404 for Kiffin's vaunted Mississippi offense. LSU rushed for 252 yards and finished with 35 first downs.
Daniels passed for 258 yards and ran for 121. His scoring passes went for 34 yards to Jaray Jenkins and 1 yard to tight end Mason Taylor. He ran for touchdowns of 3, 11 and 17 yards, the longest all but salting the game away in the fourth quarter.
Josh Williams ran 1 yard for the Tigers' final TD late in the fourth quarter.
Nearly everything went right for LSU in the second half. Even linebacker Harold Perkins' unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a third-down stop at the Rebels' 15-yard line early in the fourth quarter couldn't turn the tide in the Rebels' favor. Down 11 points at the time, Ole Miss wound up having to punt anyway minutes later.
Daniels then drove the Tigers 75 yards for a touchdown to make it 38-20.
''The offensive line was outstanding and put the game away at the end,'' Kelly said.
LSU's defense battered Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the second half. The Rebels QB finished 19 of 34 for 284 yards. With Ole Miss driving for a potential go-ahead TD in the third quarter, Dart was intercepted in the LSU end zone by Joe Foucha on a pass thrown under pressure from linebacker Micah Baskerville.
''Sometimes you don't expect to get hit when you are throwing it,'' Dart said. ''I just wasn't able to get enough on it.''
After first-quarter touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards by Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss was threatening to go ahead 21-3 when LSU's stuffed Dart's keeper on third-and-5 from the LSU 13, limiting the Rebels to a field goal.
The Tigers then rallied to tie it before Cruz's 48-yard field goal gave Mississippi a 20-17 lead that stood until halftime.
PERKINS' PRESENCE
Kiffin and Dart both noted how LSU's Perkins, a true freshman who had a sack, two QB hurries and a pass break-up, affected the game.
''He isn't like anyone else out there,'' Kiffin said.
Added Dart, ''Coming out of high school he was the best linebacker in the country so he is very talented. They kind of set him up as a spy and a rusher and he made some good plays.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi: Oddsmakers apparently had been unimpressed with Ole Miss' schedule through its first seven games. Mississippi was listed as a slight underdog at Tiger Stadium and LSU covered by more than three touchdowns.
LSU: Kelly has the Tigers playing their best football on the heels of what could have been a demoralizing 40-13 loss at home to No. 3 Tennessee. LSU also won for the third time this year after trailing by 13 or more.
UP NEXT
Mississippi: Visits Texas A&M on Oct. 29.
LSU is off next weekend before hosting No. 6 Alabama on Nov. 5.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
Q. Judkins
4 RB
111 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 13 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
J. Daniels
5 QB
248 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 121 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|35
|Rushing
|7
|17
|Passing
|12
|14
|Penalty
|6
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|6-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|404
|500
|Total Plays
|72
|76
|Avg Gain
|5.6
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|116
|252
|Rush Attempts
|37
|48
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|288
|248
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|21-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|7.3
|Penalties - Yards
|10-111
|8-71
|Touchdowns
|2
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.3
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|9
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-9
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|288
|PASS YDS
|248
|
|
|116
|RUSH YDS
|252
|
|
|404
|TOTAL YDS
|500
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|19/34
|284
|0
|1
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|1/1
|4
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|25
|111
|2
|18
|
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|10
|6
|0
|10
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|10
|8
|145
|0
|31
|
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|8
|4
|69
|0
|37
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|8
|5
|57
|0
|24
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|5
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
U. Bentley IV 24 RB
|U. Bentley IV
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Kelly 81 TE
|C. Kelly
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Igbinosun 20 CB
|D. Igbinosun
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 0 S
|T. Johnson
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Washington 25 S
|T. Washington
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Prince 7 CB
|D. Prince
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Young 1 S
|I. Young
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ivey 15 DE
|J. Ivey
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Johnson 2 DE
|C. Johnson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
A. Cistrunk 36 LB
|A. Cistrunk
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
A. Finley 21 S
|A. Finley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Iton 96 DT
|I. Iton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tennison 13 S
|L. Tennison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Daniels 16 S
|M. Daniels
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. White 30 LB
|T. White
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Gordon 97 DT
|J. Gordon
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|2/2
|48
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|3
|45.3
|0
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|4.5
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|21/28
|248
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Daniels 5 QB
|J. Daniels
|23
|121
|3
|17
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|17
|76
|1
|9
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|8
|55
|0
|19
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|2
|2
|51
|1
|34
|
M. Taylor 86 TE
|M. Taylor
|5
|3
|44
|1
|38
|
K. Boutte 7 WR
|K. Boutte
|7
|4
|43
|0
|20
|
M. Nabers 8 WR
|M. Nabers
|5
|4
|37
|0
|17
|
B. Thomas Jr. 11 WR
|B. Thomas Jr.
|3
|2
|26
|0
|14
|
J. Williams 27 RB
|J. Williams
|3
|3
|25
|0
|11
|
K. Lacy 2 WR
|K. Lacy
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|
A. Goodwin 22 RB
|A. Goodwin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Gaye 11 DE
|A. Gaye
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wingo 92 DL
|M. Wingo
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
J. Foucha 13 S
|J. Foucha
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
G. Penn III 30 LB
|G. Penn III
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DT
|J. Roy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 S
|J. Ward
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Perkins 40 LB
|H. Perkins
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 18 DE
|B. Ojulari
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Weeks 33 LB
|W. Weeks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tolan 32 LB
|D. Tolan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ryan 15 S
|S. Ryan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Brooks Jr. 3 S
|G. Brooks Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Richardson 22 DB
|C. Richardson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garner 2 CB
|M. Garner
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guillory 90 DT
|J. Guillory
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Ramos 34 K
|D. Ramos
|1/2
|23
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|2
|42.0
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Cain 21 RB
|N. Cain
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback. PENALTY on LSU-K.Fields Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 30. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 30. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville at MIS 39.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 39(14:45 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 39. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 39. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville; G.Brooks at LSU 37.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:26 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to LSU 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Ojulari at LSU 38.
|+37 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 38(14:03 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 38. Catch made by J.Mingo at LSU 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by at LSU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISS 1(13:42 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 1 for yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 1. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 6(13:33 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU End Zone for 6 yards. Q.Judkins for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(13:23 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to LSU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey at LSU 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - LSU 33(13:00 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to LSU 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Finley; K.Coleman at LSU 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(12:39 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 40. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at LSU 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 45(12:24 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to MIS 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(11:50 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to MIS 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by I.Young at MIS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 34(11:15 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; J.Gordon at MIS 34.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LSU 34(10:43 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas. PENALTY on MIS-D.Igbinosun Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 19(10:38 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to MIS 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Young; T.Johnson at MIS 14.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 14(10:04 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 14. Catch made by K.Lacy at MIS 14. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Igbinosun at MIS 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 7(9:31 - 1st) J.Williams rushed to MIS 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; T.Brown at MIS 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LSU 6(8:58 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LSU 6(8:54 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - LSU 13(8:48 - 1st) D.Ramos 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:44 - 1st) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:44 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 25. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks; J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 47(8:33 - 1st) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at LSU 33. Intercepted by G.Brooks at LSU 33. Tackled by MIS at LSU 33. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(8:24 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to LSU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at LSU 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 35(7:51 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by J.Watkins at LSU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville at LSU 32. PENALTY on MIS-J.Watkins Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 42(7:31 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to LSU 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 34(7:20 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 29.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 29(6:53 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins. PENALTY on LSU-J.Ward Defensive Pass Interference 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(6:48 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Penn at LSU 16.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MISS 16(6:32 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 16(6:26 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 14.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MISS 14(6:16 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly. PENALTY on LSU-B.Ojulari Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 6(6:11 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; G.Penn at LSU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 3(6:06 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU End Zone for 3 yards. Q.Judkins for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 1st) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 64 yards from MIS 35 to the LSU 1. N.Cain returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Battle at LSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:55 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 34(5:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 34. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 34. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by O.Reese; D.Prince at LSU 39. PENALTY on MIS-J.Gordon Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 46(5:22 - 1st) A.Goodwin rushed to MIS 27 for 19 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(4:59 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 24 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Finley at MIS 24.
|Sack
2 & 7 - LSU 24(4:29 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at MIS 30 for -6 yards (C.Johnson)
|+5 YD
3 & 13 - LSU 30(3:50 - 1st) J.Daniels scrambles to MIS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; T.Robinson at MIS 25.
|No Good
4 & 8 - LSU 32(3:03 - 1st) D.Ramos 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-S.Roy Holder-J.Bramblett.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:54 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by W.Weeks at MIS 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - MISS 31(2:32 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at MIS 31.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - MISS 31(2:11 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 31. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 31. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at MIS 39.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(1:49 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 39. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 39. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Richardson at LSU 45.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 45(1:26 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 45. Catch made by M.Heath at LSU 45. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by W.Weeks at LSU 18.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(1:01 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tolan; H.Perkins at LSU 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 17(0:39 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 17. Catch made by J.Mingo at LSU 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at LSU 13.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 13(0:04 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to LSU 14 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at LSU 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MISS 22(15:00 - 2nd) J.Cruz 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-F.Masin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(14:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Ivey; O.Reese at LSU 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 42(14:26 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at LSU 47.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - LSU 47(13:51 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 47. Catch made by N.Storz at LSU 47. Gain of yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 32. PENALTY on LSU-W.Campbell Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 42(13:05 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 42. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 42. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Brown at MIS 47.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(12:48 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 34 for 13 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at MIS 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 34(12:15 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 34. Catch made by J.Jenkins at MIS 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Jenkins for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 25(12:11 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 25(12:05 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 25(11:58 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at MIS 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MISS 34(11:33 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 44 yards to LSU 22 Center-J.Lawrence. Fair catch by G.Clayton.
|Result
|Play
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 22(11:22 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 22. Catch made by M.Taylor at LSU 22. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Washington at MIS 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(11:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 40. Catch made by K.Boutte at MIS 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 33(10:29 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to MIS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Gordon; T.White at MIS 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LSU 29(9:58 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at MIS 31 for -2 yards (C.Johnson)
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - LSU 31(9:05 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to MIS 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 23. PENALTY on MIS-M.Brown Defensive Targeting 11 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. J.Daniels scrambles to MIS 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at MIS 23.
|+20 YD
3 & 4 - LSU 23(9:01 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by K.Boutte at MIS 23. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Washington at MIS 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 3(8:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to MIS End Zone for 3 yards. J.Daniels for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 2nd) D.Ramos extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 2nd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:20 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Roy; M.Baskerville at MIS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 27(7:43 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|+17 YD
3 & 8 - MISS 27(7:38 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 27. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 27. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ward at MIS 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(7:18 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 47 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Roy at LSU 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 47(7:06 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Wingo at LSU 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(6:44 - 2nd) J.Watkins pass complete to LSU 44. Catch made by U.Bentley at LSU 44. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Ojulari at LSU 40. PENALTY on MIS-N.Broeker Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+31 YD
2 & 16 - MISS 50(6:16 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 50. Catch made by M.Heath at LSU 50. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Penn at LSU 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 19(5:52 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 19. Catch made by J.Mingo at LSU 19. Gain of yards. Tackled by LSU at LSU 10. PENALTY on MIS-C.Kelly Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 25 - MISS 34(5:42 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to LSU 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by G.Penn; M.Wingo at LSU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MISS 24(5:08 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|Sack
3 & 15 - MISS 24(5:00 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at LSU 30 for -6 yards (H.Perkins)
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - MISS 38(4:14 - 2nd) J.Cruz 48 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Lawrence Holder-F.Masin
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:08 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(4:08 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 25. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Brown; K.Coleman at LSU 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LSU 32(3:46 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 32. Catch made by A.Goodwin at LSU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at LSU 36.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(3:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 42 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Coleman at LSU 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 42(2:45 - 2nd) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Brown at LSU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(2:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by J.Williams at LSU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by at MIS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - LSU 43(2:06 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at MIS 47 for -4 yards (J.Pegues; K.Coleman)
|Sack
3 & 5 - LSU 47(1:19 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at LSU 49 for -4 yards (J.Ivey)
|Punt
4 & 9 - LSU 49(1:07 - 2nd) J.Bramblett punts 42 yards to MIS 9 Center-S.Roy. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 9. Tackled by M.Garner at MIS 12.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk; T.Washington at LSU 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - LSU 28(14:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to LSU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at LSU 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 36(14:08 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at LSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - LSU 41(13:35 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Boutte.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - LSU 41(13:28 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LSU 41(13:23 - 3rd) J.Bramblett punts 42 yards to MIS 17 Center-S.Roy. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 17. Tackled by G.Brooks; M.Baskerville at MIS 23.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 23(13:14 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at MIS 23.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 23(12:42 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Q.Judkins.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 23(12:37 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for C.Kelly.
|Punt
4 & 10 - MISS 23(12:33 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 27 yards to LSU 50 Center-J.Lawrence. Downed by J.Lawrence.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 50(12:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 45 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Reese at MIS 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 45(11:53 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 45. Catch made by M.Nabers at MIS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 39(11:26 - 3rd) J.Daniels scrambles to MIS 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman; A.Cistrunk at MIS 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LSU 37(10:56 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Taylor.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LSU 36(10:54 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to MIS 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at MIS 30.
|+8 YD
4 & 1 - LSU 30(10:43 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to MIS 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 22(10:35 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to MIS 13 for 9 yards. Tackled by I.Young; T.Washington at MIS 13.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - LSU 13(9:50 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Nabers. PENALTY on MIS-M.Battle Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 2(9:45 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to MIS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Iton A.Cistrunk at MIS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LSU 1(9:20 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by O.Reese at MIS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 1(8:29 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 1. Catch made by M.Taylor at MIS 1. Gain of 1 yards. M.Taylor for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:25 - 3rd) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:25 - 3rd) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(8:25 - 3rd) U.Bentley rushed to MIS 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville at MIS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - MISS 22(8:00 - 3rd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 22 for yards. Tackled by LSU at MIS 23. PENALTY on LSU-M.Garner Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 32(7:44 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 32. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 32. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by M.Garner at LSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 45(7:13 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Q.Judkins.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 45(7:06 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 36 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Penn at LSU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISS 36(6:58 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Guillory; D.Tolan at LSU 36.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 36(6:24 - 3rd) J.Dart rushed to LSU 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Garner; J.Foucha at LSU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 35(6:06 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 35(6:01 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 35. Catch made by J.Watkins at LSU 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan at LSU 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(5:50 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Baskerville; G.Penn at LSU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 18(5:10 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan; M.Wingo at LSU 15.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 15(4:48 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Foucha at LSU 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 10(4:37 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ryan; J.Guillory at LSU 9.
|Int
2 & 9 - MISS 9(4:13 - 3rd) J.Dart pass INTERCEPTED at LSU End Zone. Intercepted by J.Foucha at LSU End Zone. Tackled by MIS at LSU End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(4:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 20. Catch made by J.Jenkins at LSU 20. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison at LSU 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 37(3:39 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cistrunk at LSU 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LSU 42(3:07 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at LSU 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LSU 46(2:31 - 3rd) J.Williams rushed to LSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Young at LSU 48.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 48(1:59 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 48. Catch made by K.Boutte at LSU 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at MIS 40.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 40(1:29 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 40. Catch made by B.Thomas at MIS 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by at MIS 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LSU 26(0:45 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Thomas.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LSU 26(0:37 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 26. Catch made by K.Boutte at MIS 26. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Tennison; A.Cistrunk at MIS 22.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - LSU 22(15:00 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by K.Lacy at MIS 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Prince at MIS 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 11(14:28 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to MIS End Zone for 11 yards. J.Daniels for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(14:18 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:18 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS End Zone. D.Wade returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Ryan at MIS 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 15(14:12 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 15(14:06 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for Q.Judkins.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MISS 15(14:02 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Penalty
4 & 10 - MISS 15(13:56 - 4th) PENALTY on LSU-H.Perkins Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 30(13:56 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 30. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at MIS 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(13:45 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Tolan at MIS 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MISS 46(13:26 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Gaye at MIS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - MISS 48(12:43 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 48 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by LSU at LSU 41. PENALTY on MIS-J.Mingo Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 13 - MISS 38(12:20 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 38. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bernard-Converse at MIS 40. PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISS 40(12:07 - 4th) F.Masin punts yards to LSU 8 Center-J.Lawrence. G.Clayton returned punt from the LSU 8. Tackled by MIS at LSU 10. PENALTY on MIS-MIS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - MISS 35(11:50 - 4th) F.Masin punts 65 yards to LSU End Zone Center-J.Lawrence. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 20(11:41 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 20. Catch made by B.Thomas at LSU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun at LSU 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 32(11:16 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to LSU 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Young; O.Reese at LSU 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 38(10:50 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to LSU 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at LSU 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - LSU 40(10:25 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to LSU 40. Catch made by M.Nabers at LSU 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Igbinosun; T.Johnson at LSU 47.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 47(9:53 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 43 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Reese at MIS 43.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 43(9:01 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to MIS 32 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 32. PENALTY on MIS-O.Reese Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 17(8:41 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to MIS End Zone for 17 yards. J.Daniels for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:36 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:36 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 61 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS 4. M.Jones returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Tolan at MIS 22.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 22(8:31 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Foucha at MIS 26. PENALTY on LSU-LSU Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(8:23 - 4th) D.Wade rushed to MIS 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Perkins at MIS 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 43(7:54 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 43(7:46 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Watkins.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - MISS 43(7:41 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 38 for -5 yards (M.Wingo; B.Ojulari)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 38(7:36 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to MIS 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson; A.Cistrunk at MIS 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - LSU 32(6:53 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to MIS 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 27(6:13 - 4th) A.Goodwin rushed to MIS 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 23.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - LSU 23(5:26 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 13 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Washington at MIS 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LSU 13(4:39 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to MIS 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - LSU 8(3:47 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to MIS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Washington; M.Daniels at MIS 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - LSU 4(2:58 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to MIS 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at MIS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LSU 1(2:10 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to MIS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Williams for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 4th) D.Ramos extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 4th) N.Dibert kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(2:05 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by G.Brooks at MIS 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 26(1:26 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 44 for 18 yards. Tackled by J.Ward at MIS 44.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(1:10 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 44. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by at LSU 39.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(0:57 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to LSU 39. Catch made by Q.Judkins at LSU 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by at LSU 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 30(0:39 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to LSU 25 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Baskerville; H.Perkins at LSU 25.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 25(0:18 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at LSU 40 for -15 yards (M.Wingo) J.Dart FUMBLES forced by M.Wingo. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-C.Kelly at LSU 40. Tackled by at LSU 40.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 13:51 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 3:26 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 13:59 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 11:03 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF