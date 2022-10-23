|
|
|KSTATE
|TCU
No. 8 TCU rallies again to beat No. 17 K-State for B12 lead
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) Max Duggan, Kendre Miller and their TCU teammates certainly don't get fazed by double-digit deficits in the second half. For the second week in a row, they just came back to win and stay undefeated.
Duggan threw for 280 yards with three touchdowns and Miller ran for 153 yards and two scores as eighth-ranked TCU beat No. 17 Kansas State 38-28, overcoming an 18-point deficit on Saturday night to take over sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference.
''Everybody's calm and it's a good feeling,'' Miller said. ''When we went down ... I was just like we're fixin' to get it going.''
The Frogs, with new coach Sonny Dykes, have won four consecutive games over ranked opponents. Three in a row was already a first in school history, which they accomplished a week earlier at home by overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat then-No. 8 Oklahoma State in double overtime.
Duggan's 55-yard strike to Quentin Johnston late in the third quarter put the Horned Frogs (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) ahead to stay. That was their third consecutive TD drive.
''We are playing with a lot of confidence ... there's no sense of panic,'' Dykes said. ''And that gives you a chance when you always believe that you can figure out a way to win. And more often than not, you're going to.''
Kansas State (5-2, 3-1) jumped ahead 28-10 when Will Howard threw for two touchdowns and ran for another after taking over for banged-up quarterback Adrian Martinez on its second drive. Deuce Vaughn's 47-yard run for his first touchdown in five games capped the fourth consecutive TD drive for the K-State.
''Proud of Will Howard. I thought he played a good football game,'' K-State coach Chris Klieman said of the third-year quarterback who hadn't played since Martinez transferred from Nebraska and didn't take any first-team snaps this week in practice.
Howard, who started 10 games the past two seasons, ran for 14 yards on his first play and completed his first seven passes for 156 yards. He finished 13 of 20 for 225 yards, leaving the game briefly after hurting his shoulder on a running play late in the third quarter. Freshman Jake Rubley, the third K-State QB in the game, threw an interception on his first pass that came after TCU had gone ahead to stay.
Miller scored on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1 on the opening drive of the second half to get TCU within 28-24, after Jared Wiley's 4-yard TD catch that ended a 91-yard drive just before halftime. Miller scored a 9-yard TD in the fourth quarter.
''Having two games that back to back where you kind of come back against really good opponents, against well-coached teams, and just keep keep clawing back and find a way to win ... It shows a lot about this team,'' said Duggan, who also had a 65-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Derius Davis on TCU's first drive.
Several Wildcats players that got dinged up in their last game two weeks ago at Iowa State. Martinez was good to start and had a 19-yard keeper on the first play, but was in the locker room for an undisclosed issue before they had the ball again.
''The frustrating part is I don't know how bad those guys are hurt,'' Klieman said.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas State: The Wildcats had won three in a row since a 21-7 home loss Sept. 17 to Tulane, a team that this week got ranked for the first time since 1998. The open date apparently wasn't enough to heal up the lingering issues for Martinez and the other players. Vaughn, who missed the end of the 10-9 win at Iowa State after getting leg-whipped, went to the locker room during the first half at TCU, but returned and had some nifty runs.
TCU: The Frogs had lost three in a row to Kansas State without scoring more than 17 points in any of those games. Duggan, who lost the starting role going into the season, finished 17-of-26 passing and has thrown a Big 12-best 19 touchdowns with only one interception since taking back over when Chandler Morris got hurt in the opener.
RUN TO SCORE Miller has a rushing touchdown in every game this season, and has run for more than 100 yards in four of the last five. He has run for TDs in eight consecutive games, the second-best streak in school history behind LaDainian Tomlinson's 15 in a row that ended in 2000.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Frogs could move up a spot since No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 9 UCLA, the teams they were between, suffered their first losses Saturday. Kansas State is sure to drop some, but should still be ranked when the new poll comes out Sunday.
UP NEXT
Kansas State is home against No. 11 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) next Saturday in a matchup of second-place teams.
TCU plays three of its next four game on the road, the first next Saturday at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3).
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
W. Howard
18 QB
225 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 31 RuYds, RuTD
|
M. Duggan
15 QB
280 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 13 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|25
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|10-19
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|390
|495
|Total Plays
|53
|82
|Avg Gain
|7.4
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|158
|215
|Rush Attempts
|30
|56
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|232
|280
|Comp. - Att.
|14-23
|17-26
|Yards Per Pass
|10.1
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|4-35
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.0
|3-36.7
|Return Yards
|0
|5
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-5
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|232
|PASS YDS
|280
|
|
|158
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|390
|TOTAL YDS
|495
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|13/20
|225
|2
|1
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|1/2
|7
|0
|0
|
J. Rubley 2 QB
|J. Rubley
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|12
|83
|1
|47
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|9
|31
|1
|14
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
A. Martinez 9 QB
|A. Martinez
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|4
|7
|0
|4
|
J. Rubley 2 QB
|J. Rubley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|5
|4
|69
|0
|37
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|5
|2
|50
|0
|28
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|4
|2
|40
|1
|28
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|4
|4
|38
|0
|20
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|2
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mason 9 S
|C. Mason
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Allen 52 LB
|N. Allen
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Savage 2 S
|K. Savage
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Forsha 27 LB
|G. Forsha
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hentz II 15 NT
|R. Hentz II
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Matlack 97 DE
|N. Matlack
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 7 S
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parrish 10 CB
|J. Parrish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Tennant 17 K
|C. Tennant
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|2
|38.0
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|2
|24.0
|41
|0
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|2
|26.5
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|17/26
|280
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|29
|153
|2
|48
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|8
|43
|0
|12
|
M. Duggan 15 QB
|M. Duggan
|15
|13
|0
|14
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Wiley 19 TE
|J. Wiley
|5
|5
|74
|1
|30
|
Q. Johnston 1 WR
|Q. Johnston
|8
|4
|74
|1
|55
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|2
|1
|65
|1
|65
|
T. Barber 4 WR
|T. Barber
|3
|2
|27
|0
|14
|
K. Miller 33 RB
|K. Miller
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
G. Spivey 12 TE
|G. Spivey
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
E. Bailey 9 RB
|E. Bailey
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Battle 17 RB
|T. Battle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Perry 3 S
|M. Perry
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winters 13 LB
|D. Winters
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hodges-Tomlinson 1 CB
|T. Hodges-Tomlinson
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
N. Obiazor 4 S
|N. Obiazor
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 52 DL
|D. Williams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodges 57 LB
|J. Hodges
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hodge 6 LB
|J. Hodge
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Camara 14 S
|A. Camara
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Banks 19 LB
|S. Banks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fox 90 DL
|C. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Clark 26 S
|B. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Mitchell 91 DL
|T. Mitchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Ellis III 93 DL
|G. Ellis III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 24 CB
|J. Newton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Horton 98 DL
|D. Horton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Kell 39 K
|G. Kell
|1/1
|43
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sandy 31 P
|J. Sandy
|3
|36.7
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Demercado 3 RB
|E. Demercado
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|
D. Davis 11 WR
|D. Davis
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Martinez rushed to KST 44 for 19 yards. Tackled by A.Camara at KST 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(14:35 - 1st) A.Martinez pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KSTATE 49(14:06 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 49.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KSTATE 49(13:29 - 1st) A.Martinez steps back to pass. A.Martinez pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|Punt
4 & 3 - KSTATE 49(13:21 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 32 yards to TCU 17 Center-KST. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 17(13:14 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 26 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TCU 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - TCU 26(12:57 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at TCU 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 25(12:26 - 1st) M.Duggan rushed to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TCU 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(12:05 - 1st) M.Duggan scrambles to TCU 32 for 1 yards. M.Duggan ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TCU 32(11:33 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TCU 35.
|+65 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 35(10:54 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by D.Davis at TCU 35. Gain of 65 yards. D.Davis for 65 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:42 - 1st) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:42 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Biddle at KST 26.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 26(10:36 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to KST 40 for 14 yards. W.Howard ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(10:15 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KST 44.
|+28 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 44(9:38 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 44. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 28(9:17 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 28. Catch made by K.Warner at TCU 28. Gain of 28 yards. K.Warner for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 63 yards from KST 35 to the TCU 2. E.Demercado returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Porter C.Mason at TCU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 27(9:01 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 27(8:58 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mason D.Green at TCU 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 31(8:22 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 31. Catch made by J.Wiley at TCU 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at TCU 41.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 41(8:07 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 40 for -1 yards (D.Green)
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 40(7:31 - 1st) K.Miller rushed to TCU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - TCU 43(5:39 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 43. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 43. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 44. PENALTY on KST-J.Hayes Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 44(6:41 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 44. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(6:10 - 1st) E.Demercado rushed to KST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Allen F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TCU 25(5:42 - 1st) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for G.Spivey.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TCU 25(5:37 - 1st) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KST 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TCU 33(4:55 - 1st) G.Kell 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TCU Holder-TCU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:49 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge A.Camara at KST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 30(4:23 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mitchell at KST 30.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - KSTATE 30(3:50 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Winters N.Obiazor at KST 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(3:12 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to KST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at KST 43.
|+25 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 43(2:44 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 43. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 43. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(2:24 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to TCU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at TCU 31.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 31(1:51 - 1st) D.Giddens rushed to TCU 33 for -2 yards. D.Giddens FUMBLES forced by D.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-B.Sinnott at TCU 33. Tackled by TCU at TCU 33.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - KSTATE 33(15:00 - 1st) PENALTY on KST-H.Panzer False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+37 YD
3 & 16 - KSTATE 38(0:48 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 38. Catch made by M.Knowles at TCU 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KSTATE 1(0:35 - 1st) W.Howard rushed to TCU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Banks at TCU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 1(15:00 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to TCU End Zone for 1 yards. W.Howard for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(14:56 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at TCU 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 31(14:22 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 43 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at TCU 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TCU 43(13:47 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at TCU 30 for -13 yards (N.Matlack)
|+5 YD
2 & 23 - TCU 30(13:09 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Green at TCU 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - TCU 35(12:29 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 35. Catch made by E.Bailey at TCU 35. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at TCU 38.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TCU 38(11:52 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 32 yards to KST 30 Center-TCU. Fair catch by P.Brooks. PENALTY on TCU-T.Battle Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(11:40 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 45. Catch made by D.Giddens at KST 45. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge at TCU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(11:20 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(11:16 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 29. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TCU 29. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at TCU 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 9(10:48 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 9. Catch made by S.Wheeler at TCU 9. Gain of 9 yards. S.Wheeler for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:44 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:44 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 25(10:44 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 25(10:36 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at TCU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TCU 27(10:03 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TCU 27(9:57 - 2nd) J.Sandy punts 41 yards to KST 32 Center-TCU. Downed by D.Perkins-McAllister.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 32(9:44 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 32(9:38 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to KST 45 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KST 45.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 45(9:02 - 2nd) K.Warner rushed to TCU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Winters N.Obiazor at TCU 47.
|+47 YD
2 & 2 - KSTATE 47(8:22 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU End Zone for 47 yards. D.Vaughn for 47 yards TOUCHDOWN
|PAT Good
|(8:09 - 2nd) C.Tennant extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:09 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the TCU End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(8:09 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 25. Catch made by T.Barber at TCU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at TCU 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 39(7:52 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Hentz at TCU 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TCU 43(7:21 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Savage G.Forsha at TCU 49.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 49(6:50 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 45 for -4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents D.Cheatum at TCU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TCU 45(6:15 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+9 YD
3 & 14 - TCU 45(6:10 - 2nd) E.Bailey rushed to KST 46 for 9 yards. E.Bailey FUMBLES forced by J.Hayes. Fumble RECOVERED by TCU-S.Avila at KST 46. Tackled by KST at KST 46.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TCU 46(5:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Barber.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 46(5:19 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 46. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 46. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Camara J.Newton at KST 46.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 46(5:01 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to KST 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams J.Hodge at KST 45.
|+2 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 45(4:20 - 2nd) W.Howard rushed to KST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at KST 47.
|Punt
4 & 9 - KSTATE 47(3:41 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 44 yards to TCU 9 Center-KST. Fair catch by D.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 9(3:32 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KST 43 for 48 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43(3:04 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KST 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mason N.Allen at KST 39.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TCU 39(2:34 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for Q.Johnston.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 39(2:26 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 39. Catch made by G.Spivey at KST 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes C.Mason at KST 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 23(1:58 - 2nd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for T.Battle.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 23(1:51 - 2nd) E.Demercado rushed to KST 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KST 19.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - TCU 19(1:13 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 19. Catch made by Q.Johnston at KST 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Mason J.Brents at KST 10.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 10(0:47 - 2nd) K.Miller rushed to KST 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Mott at KST 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 9(0:42 - 2nd) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 4 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Mason at KST 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 4(0:25 - 2nd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 4. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.Wiley for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 52 yards from KST 35 to the TCU 13. D.Davis returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Porter; S.Porter at TCU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(14:51 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at TCU 28.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 28(14:39 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to TCU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; B.Mott at TCU 36.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 36(14:32 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 36. Catch made by J.Wiley at TCU 36. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KST 34.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 34(14:17 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 33 for 1 yards. M.Duggan ran out of bounds.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TCU 33(14:04 - 3rd) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at KST 41 for -8 yards (G.Forsha)
|+18 YD
3 & 17 - TCU 41(12:38 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by K.Miller at KST 41. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; J.Parrish at KST 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 23(12:06 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; D.Cheatum at KST 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 18(11:27 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KST 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; B.Mott at KST 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TCU 15(10:48 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; B.Mott at KST 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 11(10:13 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to KST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TCU 8(9:34 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KST 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KST 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 4(8:56 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah; D.Cheatum at KST 2.
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - TCU 2(8:17 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KST End Zone for 2 yards. K.Miller for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(8:12 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:12 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 60 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 5. Out of bounds.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(8:12 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 47 for 18 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TCU 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(7:43 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - KSTATE 45(7:10 - 3rd) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - KSTATE 50(6:56 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to TCU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 48.
|+14 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 48(6:15 - 3rd) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 48. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TCU 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by B.Clark at TCU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(5:50 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Giddens.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 34(5:46 - 3rd) D.Giddens rushed to TCU 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at TCU 30.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 30(5:30 - 3rd) W.Howard rushed to TCU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Fox at TCU 26.
|No Good
4 & 2 - KSTATE 34(5:15 - 3rd) C.Tennant 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KST Holder-KST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TCU 26(5:10 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 26. Catch made by E.Demercado at TCU 26. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins; A.Moore at TCU 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TCU 26(4:42 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at TCU 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 38(4:28 - 3rd) E.Demercado rushed to TCU 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; N.Allen at TCU 45.
|+55 YD
2 & 3 - TCU 45(3:58 - 3rd) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 45. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 45. Gain of 55 yards. Q.Johnston for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:45 - 3rd) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 3rd) L.Laminack kicks 65 yards from TCU 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Battle at KST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 27(3:39 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodge; D.Horton at KST 27.
|Int
|(2:59 - 3rd) J.Rubley pass INTERCEPTED at KST 35. Intercepted by B.Clark at KST 35. Tackled by KST at KST 30.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(2:59 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 16 for 14 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 16. PENALTY on TCU-D.Davis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 6 - TCU 26(2:49 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KST 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 25(2:36 - 3rd) K.Miller rushed to KST 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KST 23.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TCU 23(1:12 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 21 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Savage at KST 21.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - TCU 21(0:33 - 3rd) M.Duggan rushed to KST 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KST 21.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 21(0:25 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Obiazor at KST 22.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - KSTATE 22(15:00 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Perry; N.Obiazor at KST 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 27(14:20 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at KST 30.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - KSTATE 30(13:55 - 4th) J.Rubley rushed to KST 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hodges at KST 30.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 30(13:55 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by J.Wiley at KST 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 19. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Roughing the Passer 10 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - TCU 9(13:24 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KST 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 3.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - TCU 3(12:48 - 4th) PENALTY on TCU-A.Coker False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TCU 8(12:26 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan pass incomplete intended for D.Davis. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - TCU 8(12:19 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KST End Zone for 8 yards. K.Miller for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:14 - 4th) G.Kell extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 4th) L.Laminack kicks 62 yards from TCU 35 to the KST 3. P.Brooks returns the kickoff. FUMBLES forced by S.Banks. P.Brooks FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(12:06 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Ellis at KST 44.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 44(11:35 - 4th) W.Howard rushed to KST 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Hodges-Tomlinson at KST 41.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - KSTATE 41(10:44 - 4th) W.Howard pass INTERCEPTED at KST 44. Intercepted by N.Obiazor at KST 44. Tackled by KST at KST 44. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for S.Wheeler.
|+22 YD
4 & 13 - KSTATE 41(10:44 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to KST 41. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 41. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TCU at TCU 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(10:28 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 37. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TCU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.Winters at TCU 34.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 34(9:36 - 4th) K.Warner rushed to TCU 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 23(9:25 - 4th) W.Howard pass complete to TCU 23. Catch made by D.Vaughn at TCU 23. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Perry at TCU 22.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KSTATE 22(8:54 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KSTATE 22(8:46 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for K.Warner.
|No Good
4 & 9 - KSTATE 30(8:40 - 4th) C.Tennant 40 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-KST Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 22(8:35 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum; N.Allen at TCU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TCU 28(7:53 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to TCU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Allen; A.Moore at TCU 32.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 32(7:14 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to TCU 32. Catch made by Q.Johnston at TCU 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at TCU 42. PENALTY on KST-K.Duke Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 43(7:06 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to KST 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Forsha at KST 38.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - TCU 38(6:23 - 4th) E.Demercado rushed to KST 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Savage; D.Cheatum at KST 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 31(5:51 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 30.
|Sack
2 & 9 - TCU 30(4:59 - 4th) M.Duggan steps back to pass. M.Duggan sacked at KST 40 for -10 yards (R.Hentz)
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - TCU 40(4:09 - 4th) M.Duggan pass complete to KST 40. Catch made by E.Demercado at KST 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by N.Matlack at KST 37.
|Punt
4 & 16 - TCU 37(4:09 - 4th) J.Sandy punts 37 yards to KST End Zone Center-TCU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 36(3:53 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TCU 33(3:10 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KST 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Allen at KST 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - TCU 31(2:22 - 4th) K.Miller rushed to KST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 30.
|+5 YD
4 & 4 - TCU 30(2:20 - 4th) M.Duggan scrambles to KST 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Forsha at KST 25.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TCU 25(1:38 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the KST 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TCU 26(0:57 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the KST 27.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TCU 27(0:32 - 4th) M.Duggan kneels at the KST 28.
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
BOISE
AF
19
14
Final CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
6
30
Final ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
17
45
Final ABC
-
TXAM
SC
24
30
Final SECN
-
UCF
ECU
13
34
Final ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
9
42
Final PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
38
Final FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
10
24
Final ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
14
28
Final FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
23
7
Final CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
28
21
Final ESPN
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF