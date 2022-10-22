Drive Chart
|
|
|GAS
|ODU
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
J. White
25 RB
138 RuYds, RuTD, 22 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
A. Jennings III
0 WR
130 ReYds, ReTD, 9 RECs
Field Goal 3:00
E.Sanchez 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
6
plays
30
yds
2:48
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:10
K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Jones at ODU 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Jones for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
60
yds
2:49
pos
6
3
Touchdown 0:17
J.White rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. J.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
4:01
pos
13
3
Touchdown 13:34
H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by A.Jennings at GSO 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Jennings for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
71
yds
1:26
pos
14
9
Touchdown 9:46
G.Green rushed to ODU End Zone for 30 yards. G.Green for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:48
pos
20
10
Field Goal 2:28
E.Sanchez 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
10
plays
59
yds
4:07
pos
21
13
Field Goal 0:51
E.Sanchez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
4
plays
0
yds
00:21
pos
21
16
Touchdown 10:00
G.Green rushed to ODU End Zone for 3 yards. G.Green for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
13
plays
77
yds
5:51
pos
27
16
Touchdown 5:19
B.Watson rushed to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. B.Watson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
73
yds
4:41
pos
28
22
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|19
|Rushing
|12
|5
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-15
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|415
|446
|Total Plays
|77
|65
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|223
|133
|Rush Attempts
|50
|22
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|192
|313
|Comp. - Att.
|22-27
|23-43
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|4
|2
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-39.0
|1-51.0
|Return Yards
|9
|23
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|192
|PASS YDS
|313
|
|
|223
|RUSH YDS
|133
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|446
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|22/27
|192
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|30
|138
|1
|18
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|11
|86
|2
|30
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|4
|3
|0
|2
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|6
|5
|54
|1
|29
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|8
|6
|45
|0
|27
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|6
|6
|44
|0
|16
|
J. White 25 RB
|J. White
|2
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
D. Burgess Jr. 2 WR
|D. Burgess Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
G. Green 4 RB
|G. Green
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
E. Lester 87 TE
|E. Lester
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. McCloud 96 DL
|L. McCloud
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Jackson 40 LB
|J. Jackson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|3
|39.0
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|3
|21.3
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Jones 5 WR
|A. Jones
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|23/40
|313
|1
|0
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|16
|108
|1
|47
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|3
|13
|0
|11
|
H. Wolff 11 QB
|H. Wolff
|2
|7
|0
|11
|
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
|D. Mack Jr.
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jennings III 0 WR
|A. Jennings III
|15
|9
|130
|1
|37
|
J. Harvey 18 WR
|J. Harvey
|4
|4
|63
|0
|27
|
A. Granger 7 WR
|A. Granger
|2
|2
|46
|0
|38
|
I. Spencer 3 TE
|I. Spencer
|7
|3
|33
|0
|15
|
K. Wicks 22 RB
|K. Wicks
|3
|2
|28
|0
|21
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|6
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
B. Watson 2 RB
|B. Watson
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Kikwata 19 WR
|P. Kikwata
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Sims 26 RB
|T. Sims
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sanchez 92 K
|E. Sanchez
|3/5
|44
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Duane 95 P
|E. Duane
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Paige 5 WR
|I. Paige
|2
|11.5
|23
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(15:00 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 30(14:37 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(14:20 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 46(14:01 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 48(13:23 - 1st) K.Hood rushed to ODU 47 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 47.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47(12:53 - 1st) G.Green rushed to ODU 32 for 15 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(12:30 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 32. Catch made by K.Hood at ODU 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 28(11:57 - 1st) G.Green rushed to ODU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 23.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 23(11:19 - 1st) K.Vantrease rushed to ODU 25 for -2 yards. K.Vantrease FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-K.Vantrease at ODU 25. Tackled by ODU at ODU 25.
|No Good
4 & 3 - GAS 32(10:36 - 1st) A.Raynor 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(10:24 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 39.
|+47 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 39(9:43 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GSO 14 for 47 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 14(9:30 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 14. Catch made by I.Paige at GSO 14. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ODU 12(9:08 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GSO 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ODU 7(8:31 - 1st) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by A.Jennings at GSO 7. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 6.
|No Good
4 & 2 - ODU 13(7:45 - 1st) E.Sanchez 23 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(7:37 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 25(7:00 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 27.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 27(6:37 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GAS 26(6:01 - 1st) A.Beck punts 49 yards to ODU 25 Center-GSO. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 25. Tackled by GSO at ODU 48.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ODU 48(5:47 - 1st) PENALTY on ODU-X.Black False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 15 - ODU 43(5:47 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GSO 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 45.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 45(5:00 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GSO 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 33(4:27 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GSO 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ODU 27(3:46 - 1st) B.Watson rushed to GSO 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ODU 27(3:10 - 1st) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ODU 34(3:04 - 1st) E.Sanchez 44 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:59 - 1st) D.Soos kicks 62 yards from ODU 35 to the GSO 3. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at GSO 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:54 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 27(2:17 - 1st) J.White rushed to GSO 45 for 18 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 45(1:48 - 1st) J.White rushed to ODU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 50.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GAS 50(1:10 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for E.Lester.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - GAS 50(1:04 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on ODU-T.Harris Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 35(0:58 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 35(0:52 - 1st) G.Green rushed to ODU 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 29.
|+29 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 29(0:18 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by A.Jones at ODU 29. Gain of 29 yards. A.Jones for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:10 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:10 - 1st) M.Lantz kicks 59 yards from GSO 35 to the ODU 6. Fair catch by I.Spencer.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 25(0:10 - 1st) K.Wicks rushed to ODU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ODU 27(15:00 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+38 YD
3 & 8 - ODU 27(14:56 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by A.Granger at ODU 27. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 35(14:24 - 2nd) D.Mack steps back to pass. D.Mack pass incomplete intended for T.Sims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 35(14:15 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to GSO 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - ODU 35(13:35 - 2nd) PENALTY on ODU-I.Paige False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 15 - ODU 40(13:23 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GSO 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|+9 YD
4 & 10 - ODU 35(12:49 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 35. Catch made by I.Spencer at GSO 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26(12:38 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 30(12:20 - 2nd) K.Vantrease scrambles to GSO 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 32.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 32(11:36 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(11:00 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 36. Catch made by G.Green at GSO 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 38(10:27 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to GSO 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 44.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - GAS 44(9:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on GSO-K.Crowder False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GAS 39(9:38 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GAS 39(9:28 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 37 yards to ODU 24 Center-GSO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 24(9:20 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 27.
|+37 YD
2 & 7 - ODU 27(8:43 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 27. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 27. Gain of 37 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 36(8:24 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GSO 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 36.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 36(7:44 - 2nd) K.Wicks rushed to GSO 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 25(7:03 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 25(6:56 - 2nd) D.Mack rushed to GSO 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - ODU 20(6:23 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by A.Jennings at GSO 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 12(5:50 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GSO 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 9.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ODU 9(5:15 - 2nd) B.Watson rushed to GSO 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ODU 7(4:37 - 2nd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige. PENALTY on ODU-D.Anthony Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|No Good
4 & 5 - ODU 14(4:22 - 2nd) E.Sanchez 24 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 20(4:18 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 23.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 23(3:48 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 34(3:18 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 34. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 40(2:51 - 2nd) J.White rushed to GSO 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 43(2:16 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 49.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(1:38 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 49. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 24. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24(1:26 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 24. Catch made by A.Jones at ODU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 15(1:02 - 2nd) G.Green rushed to ODU 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 9.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - GAS 9(0:22 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for D.Burgess. PENALTY on ODU-D.Harris Roughing the Passer 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 4(0:22 - 2nd) J.White rushed to ODU End Zone for 4 yards. J.White for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:17 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:17 - 2nd) M.Lantz kicks 60 yards from GSO 35 to the ODU 5. L.James returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at ODU 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 43(0:09 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 43. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at ODU 50.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - ODU 50(0:02 - 2nd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 50. Catch made by A.Jennings at ODU 50. Gain of 9 yards. Lateral to I.Paige to GSO 34 for yards. Lateral to B.Watson to GSO 34 for yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 34.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Raynor kicks 36 yards from GSO 35 to the ODU 29. Fair catch by L.Lindenfeldar.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(15:00 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 29. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 38.
|+15 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 38(14:47 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by I.Spencer at ODU 38. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 47(14:06 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for B.Watson.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 47(13:57 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 47. Catch made by A.Jennings at GSO 47. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 22. PENALTY on GSO-N.Thompson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 22(13:47 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by A.Jennings at GSO 22. Gain of 22 yards. A.Jennings for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:34 - 3rd) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(13:34 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37(13:09 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 37. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 40(12:51 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 43(12:13 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 43. Catch made by A.Jones at GSO 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 48(11:58 - 3rd) J.White rushed to ODU 44 for 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 44(11:34 - 3rd) J.White rushed to ODU 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(11:03 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 36. Catch made by K.Hood at ODU 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 34.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 34(10:27 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 34. Catch made by K.Hood at ODU 34. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 30(9:54 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to ODU End Zone for 30 yards. G.Green for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:46 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:46 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to the ODU 25. A.Solano returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at ODU 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 30(9:43 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 30(9:37 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to ODU 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ODU 34(9:03 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ODU 34(8:59 - 3rd) E.Duane punts 51 yards to GSO 15 Center-ODU. A.Jones returned punt from the GSO 15. Tackled by ODU at GSO 24.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 24(8:48 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 32(8:28 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 38.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(8:06 - 3rd) G.Green rushed to GSO 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAS 40(7:42 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 44.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - GAS 44(7:02 - 3rd) PENALTY on GSO-K.Crowder False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GAS 39(6:48 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Punt
4 & 9 - GAS 39(6:40 - 3rd) A.Beck punts 31 yards to ODU 30 Center-GSO. I.Paige returned punt from the ODU 30. Tackled by GSO at ODU 30.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 30(6:34 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for K.Wicks.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ODU 30(6:30 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for M.Bell. PENALTY on GSO-D.Canteen Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 45(6:25 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 45. Catch made by J.Harvey at ODU 45. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 28. PENALTY on ODU-D.Anthony Illegal Blindside Block 15 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 5 - ODU 50(6:12 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 50. Catch made by K.Wicks at GSO 50. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 29(5:18 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 29. Catch made by K.Wicks at GSO 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 22.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ODU 21(3:57 - 3rd) D.Mack steps back to pass. D.Mack sacked at GSO 29 for 0 yards (GSO) D.Mack FUMBLES forced by GSO. Fumble RECOVERED by ODU-D.Mack at GSO 29. Tackled by GSO at GSO 29. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. D.Mack steps back to pass. D.Mack pass incomplete intended for ODU.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - ODU 22(3:54 - 3rd) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by A.Jennings at GSO 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 16.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 16(3:25 - 3rd) B.Watson rushed to GSO 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ODU 18(2:46 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ODU 18(2:38 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - ODU 25(2:32 - 3rd) E.Sanchez 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:27 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 65 yards from ODU 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(2:27 - 3rd) O.Arnold rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 28.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28(1:58 - 3rd) GSO rushed to GSO 25 for -3 yards. GSO FUMBLES forced by ODU. Fumble RECOVERED by GSO-K.Vantrease at GSO 25. Tackled by ODU at GSO 25.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 25(1:24 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|-9 YD
4 & 10 - GAS 25(1:17 - 3rd) A.Beck rushed to GSO 16 for -9 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 16.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 16(1:12 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for P.Kikwata.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ODU 16(1:07 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - ODU 16(1:03 - 3rd) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - ODU 23(0:56 - 3rd) E.Sanchez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ODU Holder-ODU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:51 - 3rd) D.Soos kicks 58 yards from ODU 35 to the GSO 7. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by ODU at GSO 23.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 23(0:46 - 3rd) J.White rushed to GSO 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 24.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 24(15:00 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 24. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 28.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - GAS 28(14:26 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by D.Burgess at GSO 28. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 37(13:54 - 4th) J.White rushed to GSO 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 42(13:25 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 42. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at GSO 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 47(13:00 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 49(12:31 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 49.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - GAS 49(11:57 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 49. Catch made by A.Jones at ODU 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42(11:44 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 38(11:22 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by J.Singleton at ODU 38. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at ODU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 22(10:59 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 19.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 19(10:28 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to ODU 19. Catch made by J.McAfee at ODU 19. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 3(10:13 - 4th) G.Green rushed to ODU End Zone for 3 yards. G.Green for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:00 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 4th) M.Lantz kicks 38 yards from GSO 35 to the ODU 27. Fair catch by A.Solano.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 27(10:00 - 4th) H.Wolff pass INTERCEPTED at ODU 39. Intercepted by J.Birdsong at ODU 39. Tackled by ODU at ODU 39. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ODU 27(9:54 - 4th) H.Wolff scrambles to ODU 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 38(9:21 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 38. Catch made by I.Paige at ODU 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ODU 44(8:51 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to GSO 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 48.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 48(8:22 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by A.Granger at GSO 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - ODU 40(7:52 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - ODU 40(7:42 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Spencer.
4 & 2 - ODU(7:29 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for A.Jennings. PENALTY on GSO-S.Robertson Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on ODU-A.Mosier Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - ODU 40(7:22 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by A.Jennings at GSO 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ODU 32(6:49 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by I.Spencer at GSO 32. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GSO at GSO 23.
|+20 YD
2 & 1 - ODU 23(6:23 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to GSO 23. Catch made by J.Harvey at GSO 23. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ODU 3(6:08 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to GSO 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ODU 2(5:25 - 4th) B.Watson rushed to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. B.Watson for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:19 - 4th) E.Sanchez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:19 - 4th) D.Soos kicks 63 yards from ODU 35 to the GSO 2. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at GSO 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 28(5:14 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by J.White at GSO 28. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ODU at GSO 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 42(4:49 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 42. Catch made by J.White at GSO 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by ODU at GSO 50.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - GAS 50(4:18 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 46(3:38 - 4th) G.Green rushed to ODU 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 43(3:28 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 39.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - GAS 39(3:21 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to ODU 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 37.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 37(2:42 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to ODU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 36(2:15 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 33.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 33(2:10 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - GAS 27(1:23 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 27.
|-2 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 27(0:37 - 4th) J.White rushed to ODU 29 for -2 yards. Tackled by ODU at ODU 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ODU 29(0:32 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff sacked at ODU 25 for -4 yards (L.McCloud; J.Jackson)
|No Gain
2 & 14 - ODU 25(0:14 - 4th) H.Wolff spikes the ball.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - ODU 25(0:14 - 4th) H.Wolff steps back to pass. H.Wolff pass incomplete intended for I.Paige.
|+5 YD
4 & 14 - ODU 25(0:09 - 4th) H.Wolff pass complete to ODU 25. Catch made by B.Watson at ODU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at ODU 30.
