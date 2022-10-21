|
|UVA
|GATECH
Armstrong just good enough in Virginia's win over Jackets
ATLANTA (AP) Brennan Armstrong helped Virginia overcome a difficult start in the first quarter to account for 346 yards of total offense and help the Cavaliers snap a three-game skid with a 16-9 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday night.
In a matchup of the two lowest-scoring teams in the ACC, Virginia (3-4, 1-3) avoided an 0-4 start in conference play for the first time since 2014. The Cavaliers stopped a five-game losing streak on the road.
''I've got to play better,'' Armstrong said. ''The offense has to play better, but we need points there. This game could've been solid at the end of the third quarter but it wasn't because offensively we weren't putting the ball in and putting points on the board.''
Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-2) had won two straight for the first time since it had a four-game streak four years ago and was trying to move above .500 at the latest point in a season since 2018.
Though Virginia's offense hardly looked spectacular, Armstrong did enough to keep the team moving while the defense stalled Georgia Tech throughout the second half. Nick Jackson and Chico Bennett Jr., a transfer from Georgia Tech, led the way with a combined eight solo stops and had four of the team's eight sacks.
Jackson had a big sack on the Georgia Tech's next-to-last possession to force a fourth down and drop the Jackets back to the 48 with 1:52 remaining. Fentrell Cypress II then broke up a fourth-down pass in Virginia territory.
''We came out of the gate and we're moving and then we fumbled the ball and take a shot down the field right off the fingertips, and I'm really proud of the guys offensively to how they responded to adversity,'' Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said. ''It's just a mindset that it takes. It's all about how you respond.''
Armstrong was 20 of 35 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He ran 13 times for 91 yards and a score.
With quarterback Jeff Sims starting the game for Georgia Tech but sidelined in the second quarter because of an apparent left knee injury, Zach Gibson took over and led the offense to the Virginia 1. The Jackets couldn't get any farther, and Gavin Stewart kicked a 35-yard field goal that cut the lead to 13-9 at halftime.
''We've got to play smarter football at times and be more productive in certain areas of the team,'' Jackets interim coach Brent Key said. ''It's like I told the team in locker room. Regardless who's in the game at what position, it's up to everyone on the team to raise their level of play.''
Dontayvion Wicks caught a 44-yard TD pass, weaving through several defenders down the left sideline to put the Cavaliers up 13-6 midway through the second when Bettridge missed the extra point. Armstrong broke Matt Schaub's school record with his 57th career TD pass.
Beginning the game ranked 110th in turnovers, Virginia lost a fumble on its first possession that was recovered by LaMiles Brooks at the Georgia Tech 39. The Jackets drove to the 8 before Sims was intercepted in the end zone by Coen King.
''It was moreso us just playing fast, man,'' Bennett said. ''Try not to overthink everything, you know, just go play within the frame of the defense and then make plays. The plays are going to come to you.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Virginia: A week after allowing six sacks in a 34-17 loss to Louisville, the Cavaliers kept Armstrong clean in the pocket. Even so, the Cavaliers barely resemble the stout unit that led the ACC in total offense last year at 514.4 yards per game and finished fourth in scoring at 34.6 points per game.
Georgia Tech: Fell short after being favored to beat an FBS team for the first time in 10 games. The Jackets were going for their first three-game winning streak since 2018. Instead they have to be concerned about the health of Sims, who watched the second half in street clothes.
UP NEXT
Virginia: Hosts Miami on Oct. 29.
Georgia Tech: At Florida State on Oct. 29.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/collhttps://apnews.com/hub/college-footballege-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
|
B. Armstrong
5 QB
255 PaYds, PaTD, 2 INTs, 91 RuYds, RuTD
|
H. Hall
3 RB
42 RuYds, 37 ReYds, 4 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|12
|Rushing
|6
|4
|Passing
|9
|7
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-14
|6-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|411
|201
|Total Plays
|72
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|2.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|55
|Rush Attempts
|37
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|255
|146
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|16-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.3
|2.1
|Penalties - Yards
|10-92
|7-55
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-35.8
|10-43.0
|Return Yards
|46
|28
|Punts - Returns
|4-46
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|146
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|411
|TOTAL YDS
|201
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|20/35
|255
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Armstrong 5 QB
|B. Armstrong
|13
|91
|1
|43
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|12
|44
|0
|18
|
P. Jones 2 RB
|P. Jones
|10
|17
|0
|11
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Wicks 3 WR
|D. Wicks
|7
|4
|99
|1
|44
|
K. Thompson 99 WR
|K. Thompson
|10
|7
|89
|0
|31
|
L. Davis Jr. 1 WR
|L. Davis Jr.
|3
|1
|31
|0
|31
|
G. Misch 85 TE
|G. Misch
|4
|4
|28
|0
|8
|
X. Brown 20 RB
|X. Brown
|5
|4
|8
|0
|8
|
S. Wood Jr. 44 TE
|S. Wood Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Wilson 86 WR
|S. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Jackson 6 LB
|N. Jackson
|7-1
|2.0
|0
|
A. Faumui 94 DL
|A. Faumui
|5-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bennett Jr. 15 LB
|C. Bennett Jr.
|4-3
|2.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 7 LB
|J. Jackson
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
C. King 9 DB
|C. King
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Sanker 20 DB
|J. Sanker
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Clary 0 DB
|A. Clary
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Diatta 18 DL
|M. Diatta
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Agunloye 19 DL
|O. Agunloye
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Cypress II 23 DB
|F. Cypress II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bracey 2 LB
|S. Bracey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Johnson 3 DB
|A. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 90 DL
|J. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Butler 82 LB
|K. Butler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Akere 1 LB
|P. Akere
|0-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Smiley III 10 DT
|B. Smiley III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Bettridge 17 K
|W. Bettridge
|1/3
|28
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Sparks 39 P
|D. Sparks
|5
|43.0
|3
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Starling 6 WR
|D. Starling
|2
|12.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Kemp IV 4 WR
|B. Kemp IV
|4
|11.5
|22
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|12
|42
|0
|14
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|9
|33
|0
|10
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Sims 10 QB
|J. Sims
|3
|1
|0
|5
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|12
|-25
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|8
|5
|62
|0
|25
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|8
|4
|43
|0
|23
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|6
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|3
|2
|4
|0
|6
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Harris 18 TE
|P. Harris
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DB
|L. Brooks
|5-4
|0.0
|1
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wallace 16 DB
|K. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|2-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Collins 43 DL
|N. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Scott 8 DL
|M. Scott
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|1/1
|25
|0/1
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|10
|43.0
|2
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Huff 21 DB
|J. Huff
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at GT 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(14:41 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker F.Cypress at GT 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - GATECH 34(14:17 - 1st) PENALTY on GT-GT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 29(14:14 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for M.Carter (A.Johnson).
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 29(13:58 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 29 yards to UVA 42 Center-GT. Downed by K.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 42(13:49 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 42. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at UVA 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - UVA 46(13:27 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to GT 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Douse K.White at GT 50.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 50(12:56 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to GT 39 for 11 yards. P.Jones FUMBLES forced by T.Tatum. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-L.Brooks at GT 39. Tackled by UVA at GT 39. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 39(12:50 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui A.Johnson at GT 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 41(12:23 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at GT 44.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 44(11:48 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to UVA 33. Catch made by M.Carter at UVA 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(11:11 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UVA 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Johnson K.Butler at UVA 30.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 30(10:39 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UVA 20 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 20.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(10:15 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UVA 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.King at UVA 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - GATECH 18(9:52 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UVA 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at UVA 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 12(9:14 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UVA 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at UVA 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 10(8:37 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UVA 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at UVA 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GATECH 8(8:08 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to UVA 8. Catch made by D.Leonard at UVA 8. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson J.Sanker at UVA 8.
|Int
3 & 8 - GATECH 8(7:29 - 1st) J.Sims pass INTERCEPTED at UVA End Zone. Intercepted by C.King at UVA End Zone. Tackled by GT at UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 20(7:21 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 20. Catch made by X.Brown at UVA 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UVA 23.
|Int
2 & 7 - UVA 23(6:56 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at UVA 37. Intercepted by L.Brooks at UVA 37. L.Brooks for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:51 - 1st) G.Stewart extra point is no good.
|Kickoff
|(6:51 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UVA End Zone. Touchback.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(6:51 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 30. Catch made by L.Davis at UVA 30. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 44.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44(6:32 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to GT 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas Z.Biggers at GT 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 41(6:13 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to GT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 40.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - UVA 40(5:21 - 1st) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 32. Catch made by K.Thompson at GT 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(4:40 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to GT 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard K.Wallace at GT 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 24(4:09 - 1st) P.Jones rushed to GT 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 23.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - UVA 23(3:36 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on GT-K.Wallace Defensive Pass Interference 8 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 15(3:33 - 1st) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson. PENALTY on GT-L.Brooks Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 2(3:32 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to GT 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UVA 4(3:18 - 1st) X.Brown rushed to GT 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UVA 1(2:06 - 1st) B.Armstrong rushed to GT End Zone for 1 yards. B.Armstrong for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:01 - 1st) W.Bettridge extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:01 - 1st) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(2:01 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 42. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 42. Gain of 17 yards. N.McCollum ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(1:32 - 1st) M.Rutherford rushed to GT 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at GT 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 46(1:01 - 1st) J.Sims pass complete to GT 46. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 46. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at GT 44.
|Sack
3 & 8 - GATECH 44(0:22 - 1st) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims sacked at GT 39 for -5 yards (N.Jackson)
|Punt
4 & 13 - GATECH 39(15:00 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 40 yards to UVA 21 Center-GT. Downed by GT.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 21(14:43 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UVA 21(14:40 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp (Z.Biggers).
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UVA 21(14:34 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks. PENALTY on GT-GT Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
1 & 10 - UVA 36(14:29 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass INTERCEPTED at GT 26. Intercepted by Z.Walton at GT 26. Tackled by UVA at GT 18.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(14:22 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson K.Butler at GT 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 19(14:03 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker K.Butler at GT 23.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 23(13:11 - 2nd) J.Sims scrambles to GT 28 for 5 yards. Out of bounds.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(12:52 - 2nd) J.Sims rushed to GT 30 for yards. J.Sims FUMBLES forced by A.Faumui. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-C.King at GT 32. Tackled by GT at GT 32. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. J.Sims rushed to GT 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at GT 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - GATECH 29(12:40 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson J.Carter at GT 32.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 32(12:01 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GATECH 32(11:54 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 53 yards to UVA 15 Center-GT. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 15(11:47 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 15 for yards. Tackled by K.Wallace K.White at UVA 15. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Personal Foul / Offense 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 17 - UVA 8(11:22 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 8. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 8. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at UVA 13.
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 13(10:48 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to UVA 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at UVA 16.
|-2 YD
3 & 9 - UVA 16(10:20 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 16. Catch made by X.Brown at UVA 16. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at UVA 14.
|Punt
4 & 11 - UVA 14(9:37 - 2nd) D.Sparks punts 48 yards to GT 38 Center-UVA. N.McCollum returned punt from the GT 38. Tackled by UVA at GT 38. PENALTY on GT-GT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(9:24 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 28(9:16 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to GT 24 for -4 yards. Tackled by M.Diatta at GT 24.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - GATECH 24(8:45 - 2nd) J.Sims steps back to pass. J.Sims pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Punt
4 & 14 - GATECH 24(8:39 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to UVA 31 Center-GT. Fair catch by B.Kemp.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 31(8:31 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley K.Kennard at UVA 34.
|+22 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 34(8:06 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 34. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44(7:38 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 44. Catch made by D.Wicks at GT 44. Gain of 44 yards. D.Wicks for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(7:24 - 2nd) W.Bettridge extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 2nd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:24 - 2nd) PENALTY on GT-C.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - GATECH 20(7:24 - 2nd) Z.Gibson scrambles to GT 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson at GT 21.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - GATECH 21(6:53 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum (J.Sanker).
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - GATECH 21(6:42 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 21. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson; J.Jackson at GT 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(6:25 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 37. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 37. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Butler at GT 43.
|Sack
2 & 4 - GATECH 43(5:49 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 39 for -4 yards (C.Bennett)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GATECH 39(5:00 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GATECH 39(4:48 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 38 yards to UVA 23 Center-GT. B.Kemp returned punt from the UVA 23. Tackled by J.Fusile at UVA 45.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 45(4:36 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to GT 37 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 37.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 37(4:07 - 2nd) X.Brown rushed to GT 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.White at GT 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 39(3:39 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to GT 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by N.Collins at GT 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - UVA 32(2:54 - 2nd) B.Armstrong scrambles to GT 30 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.White at GT 30.
|+6 YD
4 & 3 - UVA 30(2:13 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 24. Catch made by D.Wicks at GT 24. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(1:41 - 2nd) P.Jones rushed to GT 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - UVA 26(1:32 - 2nd) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by G.Misch at GT 26. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GT at GT 22.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UVA 22(1:26 - 2nd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Good
4 & 8 - UVA 29(1:21 - 2nd) W.Bettridge 39 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 22(1:16 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 22. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 22. Gain of 25 yards. N.McCollum ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 47(0:53 - 2nd) Z.Gibson scrambles to UVA 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at UVA 46. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(1:02 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 31(0:58 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - GATECH 31(0:45 - 2nd) H.Hall rushed to UVA 17 for 14 yards. H.Hall ran out of bounds.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 17(0:47 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at UVA 19 for -2 yards (M.Diatta)
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - GATECH 19(0:42 - 2nd) Z.Gibson scrambles to UVA 8 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Clary at UVA 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GATECH 8(0:26 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - GATECH 15(0:28 - 2nd) G.Stewart 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GT Holder-GT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:24 - 2nd) G.Stewart kicks 62 yards from GT 35 to the UVA 3. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at UVA 3.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 3(0:24 - 2nd) B.Armstrong kneels at the UVA 2.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 2(0:13 - 2nd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.White at UVA 3.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UVA End Zone. D.Starling returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at UVA 24. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 14(14:54 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 25 for 11 yards. Tackled by GT at UVA 25.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 25(14:46 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 44. Catch made by K.Thompson at GT 44. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 44. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 46(14:29 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to UVA 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Douse at UVA 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - UVA 45(14:13 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 45. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; A.Eley at GT 47.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UVA 47(13:47 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UVA 47(13:43 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 42 yards to GT 5 Center-UVA. Downed by P.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 5(12:33 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at GT 6.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GATECH 6(12:08 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - GATECH 6(12:03 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.King; J.Jackson at GT 11.
|Punt
4 & 4 - GATECH 11(11:32 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 49 yards to UVA 40 Center-GT. B.Kemp returned punt from the UVA 40. Tackled by GT at UVA 49. PENALTY on UVA-UVA Defensive Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 39(11:09 - 3rd) K.Thompson rushed to UVA 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at UVA 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 44(10:46 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.White at UVA 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UVA 50(10:29 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 50. Catch made by K.Thompson at UVA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 45(10:16 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UVA 45(10:10 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for B.Kemp.
|Punt
3 & 10 - UVA 45(9:45 - 3rd) D.Sparks punts 41 yards to GT 4 Center-UVA. Downed by A.Livingston.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 4(9:23 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bennett at GT 7.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 7(8:51 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 9 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Clary; C.Bennett at GT 9.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 9(8:20 - 3rd) Z.Gibson rushed to GT 9 for 0 yards. Z.Gibson FUMBLES forced by UVA. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-N.Jackson at GT 9. Tackled by GT at GT 9.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - UVA 9(8:04 - 3rd) P.Jones rushed to GT 13 for -4 yards. B.Armstrong FUMBLES forced by GT. Fumble RECOVERED by UVA-B.Armstrong at GT 13. Tackled by GT at GT 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - UVA 13(7:43 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 13. Catch made by K.Thompson at GT 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; M.Sims at GT 6.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UVA 6(7:06 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-L.Davis False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UVA 11(6:53 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UVA 18(6:21 - 3rd) W.Bettridge 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 3rd) B.Farrell kicks 65 yards from UVA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:21 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 25(6:17 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jackson; B.Smiley at GT 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - GATECH 28(5:45 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for H.Hall.
|Punt
4 & 7 - GATECH 28(5:22 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 48 yards to UVA 24 Center-GT. B.Kemp returned punt from the UVA 24. Tackled by GT at UVA 34.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 34(5:22 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 35 for 1 yards. B.Armstrong ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 35(5:19 - 3rd) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton; K.Kennard at UVA 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 46(5:07 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to UVA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; A.Stone at UVA 48.
|+37 YD
2 & 8 - UVA 48(4:35 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 48. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 48. Gain of 37 yards. D.Wicks ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UVA 15(4:20 - 3rd) PENALTY on UVA-D.Devine False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UVA 20(4:20 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for X.Brown.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - UVA 20(4:00 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 20. Catch made by X.Brown at GT 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 12.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UVA 12(3:15 - 3rd) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for D.Wicks.
|No Good
4 & 7 - UVA 19(2:22 - 3rd) W.Bettridge 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-UVA Holder-UVA.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(2:17 - 3rd) H.Hall rushed to GT 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Bracey at GT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GATECH 22(1:48 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 17 for -5 yards (P.Akere; C.Bennett)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - GATECH 17(0:58 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Rutherford.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GATECH 17(0:56 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 40 yards to UVA 43 Center-GT. B.Kemp returned punt from the UVA 43. Tackled by S.Bryant at UVA 48.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48(0:43 - 3rd) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 48. Catch made by G.Misch at UVA 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wallace at GT 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UVA 44(0:22 - 3rd) X.Brown rushed to GT 34 for 10 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; C.Powell-Lee at GT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 34(15:00 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wilson.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 34(14:54 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 34. Catch made by G.Misch at GT 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - UVA 26(14:08 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to GT 26. Catch made by X.Brown at GT 26. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 27.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - UVA 27(13:45 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for K.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 28(13:30 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Brooks.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 28(13:26 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Agunloye at GT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GATECH 31(12:52 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 21 for -10 yards (C.Bennett; P.Akere)
|Punt
4 & 16 - GATECH 21(12:39 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 55 yards to UVA 24 Center-GT. Downed by T.Tatum.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 24(11:52 - 4th) B.Armstrong pass complete to UVA 24. Catch made by D.Wicks at UVA 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at UVA 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 36(10:05 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to UVA 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers L.Brooks at UVA 41. PENALTY on UVA-D.Wicks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - UVA 31(11:09 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to UVA 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by GT at UVA 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 36(10:45 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to UVA 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Kennard at UVA 37.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UVA 37(10:11 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for L.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UVA 37(9:51 - 4th) D.Sparks punts yards to GT 37 Center-UVA. J.Huff blocked the kick. GT recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UVA at GT 36.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(9:36 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for GT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 36(9:24 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for GT.
|Sack
3 & 10 - GATECH 36(9:18 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 30 for -6 yards (A.Faumui)
|Punt
4 & 16 - GATECH 42(8:25 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 33 yards to UVA 9 Center-GT. Downed by K.Edwards.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UVA 9(8:18 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to UVA 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Scott; C.Thomas at UVA 9.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - UVA 9(7:37 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to GT 48 for 43 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 48(7:00 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to GT 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at GT 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UVA 47(6:21 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to GT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UVA 43(5:43 - 4th) B.Armstrong steps back to pass. B.Armstrong pass incomplete intended for S.Wood.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UVA 43(5:30 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 36 yards to GT 7 Center-UVA. Downed by A.Livingston.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 7(5:18 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 7. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 7. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by F.Cypress at GT 12.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GATECH 12(4:48 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|Sack
3 & 5 - GATECH 12(4:43 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 3 for -9 yards (J.Jackson)
|Punt
4 & 14 - GATECH 3(4:02 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts yards to GT 46 Center-GT. Out of bounds. PENALTY on UVA-L.Davis Leaping 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 18(3:53 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 18. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.King at GT 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 22(3:25 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 22. Catch made by M.Carter at GT 22. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Clary at GT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 34(3:06 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 34(3:03 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 34. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Sanker at GT 40.
3 & 4 - GATECH(2:43 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn. PENALTY on UVA-C.King Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on GT-GT Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 40(2:38 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 40. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by UVA at GT 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(2:26 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 49. Catch made by D.Leonard at GT 49. Gain of yards. Tackled by UVA at UVA 28. PENALTY on GT-D.Leonard Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 49(2:11 - 4th) H.Hall rushed to UVA 43 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.King at UVA 43.
|Sack
3 & 2 - GATECH 43(2:03 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 48 for -9 yards (N.Jackson)
|No Gain
4 & 11 - GATECH 48(1:50 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UVA 47(1:46 - 4th) X.Brown rushed to GT 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen at GT 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - UVA 45(1:40 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to GT 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 42.
|-1 YD
3 & 4 - UVA 42(1:35 - 4th) B.Armstrong rushed to GT 43 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; L.Brooks at GT 43.
|Penalty
4 & 5 - UVA 43(0:42 - 4th) PENALTY on UVA-UVA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UVA 48(0:44 - 4th) D.Sparks punts 48 yards to GT End Zone Center-UVA. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(0:36 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 20. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Faumui at GT 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 31(0:19 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 31. Catch made by H.Hall at GT 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by N.Jackson at GT 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 36(0:00 - 4th) Z.Gibson rushed to GT 37 for 1 yards. Z.Gibson ran out of bounds.
