Drive Chart
|
|
|FAU
|UTEP
Key Players
|
L. McCammon III
3 RB
78 RuYds, RuTD
|
G. Hardison
2 QB
178 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 22 RuYds, RuTD
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 11:55
G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
11
plays
51
yds
5:36
pos
0
3
Touchdown 2:33
L.McCammon rushed to TEP End Zone for 32 yards. L.McCammon for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
3:08
pos
6
3
Field Goal 0:30
G.Baechle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
7
plays
60
yds
2:03
pos
7
6
Touchdown 5:22
G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 28. Intercepted by T.Young at FAU 28. T.Young for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
16
yds
2:59
pos
13
6
Touchdown 3:57
G.Hardison rushed to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. G.Hardison for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
78
yds
1:25
pos
14
12
Two Point Conversion 3:57
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Hardison steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Thompson at FAU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 12:11
G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. R.Flores for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
4:43
pos
14
20
Touchdown 4:36
N.Perry pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by A.Evans at TEP 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Evans for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
94
yds
2:33
pos
20
21
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|9
|9
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|329
|412
|Total Plays
|58
|67
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|234
|Rush Attempts
|38
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|5.7
|Yards Passing
|164
|178
|Comp. - Att.
|12-20
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.3
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|9-56
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.3
|5-42.0
|Return Yards
|96
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-24
|1-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-72
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|164
|PASS YDS
|178
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|234
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|412
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|12/20
|164
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|11
|78
|1
|32
|
Z. Mobley 22 RB
|Z. Mobley
|10
|61
|0
|20
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|6
|25
|0
|9
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
N. Perry 7 QB
|N. Perry
|9
|-12
|0
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|8
|5
|69
|0
|36
|
J. Edrine 86 WR
|J. Edrine
|4
|4
|52
|0
|18
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
A. Evans 81 TE
|A. Evans
|1
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
T. Johnson 16 WR
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Posey 11 WR
|J. Posey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Young 87 WR
|J. Young
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wester 21 LB
|J. Wester
|5-4
|1.0
|0
|
A. Wansley 37 S
|A. Wansley
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Young 4 S
|T. Young
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Toombs II 31 S
|D. Toombs II
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Antoine Jr. 24 DB
|M. Antoine Jr.
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Pettway 29 LB
|J. Pettway
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Mungin 2 CB
|R. Mungin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McBride 51 LB
|C. McBride
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 14 LB
|J. McRae
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Anderson 8 DL
|E. Anderson
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 95 DE
|M. Bradley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jean 7 DL
|L. Jean
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 22 CB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Joseph 19 LB
|M. Joseph
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Adams 30 S
|A. Adams
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Peters 25 LB
|X. Peters
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCammon III 3 RB
|L. McCammon III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 99 LB
|T. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Merrifield 50 DE
|J. Merrifield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Suarez 38 K
|M. Suarez
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Thompson 46 P
|R. Thompson
|4
|36.3
|1
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ford 5 RB
|J. Ford
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Wester 1 WR
|L. Wester
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|16/26
|178
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Hankins 33 RB
|D. Hankins
|17
|138
|0
|72
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|15
|59
|0
|13
|
G. Hardison 2 QB
|G. Hardison
|8
|22
|1
|14
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|1
|15
|0
|15
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 1 WR
|T. Smith
|11
|7
|70
|0
|20
|
R. Flores 3 RB
|R. Flores
|9
|6
|48
|1
|19
|
R. Awatt 22 RB
|R. Awatt
|2
|2
|40
|0
|34
|
J. Tupou 31 FB
|J. Tupou
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Akharaiyi 4 WR
|K. Akharaiyi
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hylton 2 S
|K. Hylton
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. James 3 S
|T. James
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 11 DE
|J. Taylor
|4-4
|2.0
|0
|
D. Barnes 13 DB
|D. Barnes
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Shelton 9 CB
|L. Shelton
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wallerstedt 30 LB
|C. Wallerstedt
|2-9
|0.5
|0
|
K. Moss 7 DT
|K. Moss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 42 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 10 LB
|T. Knight
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 48 DT
|B. Thompson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Stewart 54 DT
|K. Stewart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Amaewhule 23 DE
|P. Amaewhule
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Westmoreland 0 DE
|M. Westmoreland
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tafuna 50 DT
|T. Tafuna
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Thompson 15 DE
|B. Thompson
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Baechle 40 K
|G. Baechle
|3/3
|32
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sloan 13 P
|J. Sloan
|5
|42.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bellon 21 WR
|M. Bellon
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; D.Toombs at TEP 28.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - UTEP 28(14:28 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 33(14:21 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 33. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pettway at TEP 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 38(13:48 - 1st) PENALTY on TEP-J.Byers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UTEP 33(13:22 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Peters at TEP 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - UTEP 33(12:46 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at TEP 35.
|+10 YD
3 & 13 - UTEP 35(12:08 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at TEP 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UTEP 45(11:29 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 11 yards to FAU 44 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44(11:21 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at FAU 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 48(10:50 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to TEP 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 46.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46(10:26 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to TEP 46. Catch made by J.Edrine at TEP 46. Gain of 12 yards. J.Edrine FUMBLES forced by L.Shelton. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-L.Wester at TEP 34. Tackled by TEP at TEP 34. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34(10:12 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to TEP 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 27(9:51 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 27(9:44 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - FAU 27(9:38 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27(9:33 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at TEP 35.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 35(8:50 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at TEP 44.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(8:08 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at TEP 48.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - UTEP 48(7:23 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on TEP-J.Byers Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UTEP 43(7:23 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Young at TEP 43.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 43(6:46 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at TEP 49.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UTEP 49(6:03 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 40 yards to FAU 11 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11(5:54 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FAU 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 20(5:32 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at FAU 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22(5:15 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at FAU 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 24(4:44 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; B.Thompson at FAU 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 31(4:25 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at FAU 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34(4:09 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Hylton at FAU 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 38(3:30 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|Sack
3 & 6 - FAU 38(3:20 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 29 for -9 yards (J.Taylor) N.Perry FUMBLES forced by J.Taylor. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-C.Neal at FAU 29. Tackled by TEP at FAU 29.
|Punt
4 & 15 - FAU 29(2:37 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 34 yards to TEP 37 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(2:31 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at TEP 42.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 42(1:56 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Wansley at TEP 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(1:25 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 48. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Antoine at FAU 43.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 43(0:55 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; L.Jean at FAU 43.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 43(0:14 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine; A.Wansley at FAU 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 39.
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 39(14:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Tupou at FAU 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley; M.Joseph at FAU 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(13:51 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at FAU 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 18(13:05 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Jean at FAU 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 14(12:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 14. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Wansley; J.Wester at FAU 12.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 19(12:01 - 2nd) G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:55 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(11:55 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight; L.Shelton at FAU 30.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 30(11:24 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 37 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Barnes at FAU 37.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37(11:01 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; C.Wallerstedt at FAU 39.
|+20 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 39(10:30 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 41 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41(10:13 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to TEP 42 for -1 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by TEP. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-N.Perry at TEP 42. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEP 42.
|+36 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 42(9:36 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by L.Wester at TEP 42. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Barnes at TEP 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 6(9:22 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TEP 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at TEP 5.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 5(8:44 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; M.Westmoreland at TEP 3.
|-5 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 3(8:22 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to TEP 8 for -5 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by T.James. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.James at TEP 8. Tackled by L.McCammon at TEP 34.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(8:08 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at TEP 36.
|Sack
2 & 8 - UTEP 36(7:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 29 for -7 yards (M.Antoine)
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - UTEP 29(6:38 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at TEP 43.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UTEP 43(5:52 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 57 yards to FAU End Zone Center-A.Tejada. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20(5:41 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FAU 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 28(5:17 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at FAU 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 29(4:54 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; K.Stewart at FAU 32.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32(4:30 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 32. Gain of 11 yards. L.Wester ran out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43(4:11 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; C.Wallerstedt at FAU 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 45(3:36 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moss at FAU 47.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 47(2:59 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 47. Gain of 21 yards. L.Wester ran out of bounds.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32(2:42 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to TEP End Zone for 32 yards. L.McCammon for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 2nd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(2:33 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by FAU at TEP 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(2:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 45(2:11 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 45. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 45. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Toombs at FAU 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21(1:40 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 20(1:19 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 20(1:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by T.Smith at FAU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FAU 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTEP 22(0:34 - 2nd) G.Baechle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:30 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(0:30 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at FAU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(0:22 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at FAU 41.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Wester rushed to FAU 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Shelton at FAU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 31(14:42 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; T.James at FAU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36(14:19 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FAU 43. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 5 - FAU 41(14:12 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.James; K.Stewart at FAU 43.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 43(13:36 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; P.Amaewhule at FAU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 42(12:57 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.McCammon.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FAU 42(12:51 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 42 yards to TEP 16 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by M.Bellon.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 16(12:44 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 16(12:39 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to TEP 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Young at TEP 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(11:56 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UTEP 31(11:47 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 22 for -9 yards (J.Wester)
|Penalty
3 & 19 - UTEP 22(11:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - UTEP 17(11:03 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
|Punt
4 & 24 - UTEP 17(10:59 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 51 yards to FAU 32 Center-A.Tejada. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 32. Tackled by D.Baptist at TEP 44.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(10:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-D.Baptist Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29(10:40 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 24.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - FAU 24(10:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 29(10:08 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; J.Taylor at TEP 28.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FAU 28(9:21 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at TEP 34 for -6 yards (B.Thompson; C.Wallerstedt)
|No Good
4 & 15 - FAU 42(8:29 - 3rd) M.Suarez 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34(8:21 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 41 for 7 yards. R.Awatt ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 41(7:38 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; J.Wester at TEP 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 39(6:59 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 39. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Young at TEP 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48(6:16 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Young; J.Wester at TEP 50.
|Int
2 & 8 - UTEP 50(5:41 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 28. Intercepted by T.Young at FAU 28. T.Young for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 3rd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 62 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP 3. M.Bellon returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Johnson at TEP 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 22(5:15 - 3rd) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; E.Anderson at TEP 23.
|+72 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 23(4:44 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 5 for 72 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 5(4:03 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. G.Hardison for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:57 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Hardison steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Thompson at FAU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:57 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25(3:57 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; P.Amaewhule at FAU 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28(3:26 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; M.Westmoreland at FAU 32.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 32(2:46 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at FAU 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 33(2:04 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 30 yards to TEP 37 Center-N.Marino. Downed by C.Odell.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37(1:54 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at TEP 39.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - UTEP 39(1:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - UTEP 34(1:06 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at TEP 40.
|+19 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 40(0:24 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 41(15:00 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to FAU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; T.Jackson at FAU 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 41(14:25 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 35.
|+27 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 35(13:43 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 8 for 27 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; R.Mungin at FAU 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 8(13:02 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 8. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 4(12:19 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. R.Flores for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:11 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:11 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU 3. J.Ford returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Burris at FAU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 28(12:04 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 28(12:00 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moss at FAU 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 32(11:29 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Shelton at FAU 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38(11:13 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at FAU 37.
|Sack
2 & 11 - FAU 37(10:34 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 33 for -4 yards (J.Taylor)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - FAU 33(9:53 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Posey.
|Punt
4 & 15 - FAU 33(9:45 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 39 yards to TEP 28 Center-N.Marino. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 28. Tackled by L.McCammon at TEP 31.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(9:36 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McBride; J.Merrifield at TEP 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 32(8:58 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 32. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Jean; D.Toombs at TEP 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42(8:23 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 42(8:19 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; E.Anderson at TEP 43.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - UTEP 43(7:45 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - UTEP 38(7:23 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UTEP 38(7:17 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 51 yards to FAU 11 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by L.Wester.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11(7:09 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 11. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 11. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.James at FAU 27.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27(6:47 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at FAU 36.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - FAU 36(6:27 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 41 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Shelton at FAU 41. PENALTY on FAU-D.Hinton Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 16 - FAU 21(5:59 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 21. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEP at FAU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 39(5:41 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 39(5:35 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Ford at FAU 39. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36(5:18 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to TEP 27 for 9 yards. N.Perry ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TEP-L.Shelton Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17(4:44 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by A.Evans at TEP 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Evans for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(4:36 - 4th) M.Suarez extra point is blocked. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched and the play was overturned. M.Suarez extra point is blocked. PENALTY on TEP-P.Amaewhule Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(4:36 - 4th) M.Suarez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:36 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:36 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25(4:32 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at TEP 29.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29(3:49 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at TEP 45.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45(3:13 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 45. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Mungin at FAU 46.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 46(2:43 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 46(2:05 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at FAU 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 44(1:30 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 44(1:24 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31(1:18 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 26(1:07 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19(0:50 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; E.Anderson at FAU 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 16(0:25 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 10.
|Field Goal
3 & 1 - UTEP 17(0:04 - 4th) G.Baechle 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
