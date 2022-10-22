Drive Chart
Key Players
L. McCammon III 3 RB
78 RuYds, RuTD
G. Hardison 2 QB
178 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 22 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 11:55
G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
11
plays
51
yds
5:36
pos
0
3
Touchdown 2:33
L.McCammon rushed to TEP End Zone for 32 yards. L.McCammon for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
80
yds
3:08
pos
6
3
Point After TD 2:33
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Field Goal 0:30
G.Baechle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
7
plays
60
yds
2:03
pos
7
6
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 5:22
G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 28. Intercepted by T.Young at FAU 28. T.Young for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
16
yds
2:59
pos
13
6
Point After TD 5:22
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
6
Touchdown 3:57
G.Hardison rushed to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. G.Hardison for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
78
yds
1:25
pos
14
12
Two Point Conversion 3:57
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Hardison steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Thompson at FAU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 12:11
G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. R.Flores for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
68
yds
4:43
pos
14
20
Point After TD 12:11
G.Baechle extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 4:36
N.Perry pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by A.Evans at TEP 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Evans for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
94
yds
2:33
pos
20
21
Point After TD 4:36
M.Suarez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Field Goal 0:00
G.Baechle 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
13
plays
65
yds
4:36
pos
21
24
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 17
Rushing 9 8
Passing 9 9
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 6-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 329 412
Total Plays 58 67
Avg Gain 5.7 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 165 234
Rush Attempts 38 41
Avg Rush Yards 4.3 5.7
Yards Passing 164 178
Comp. - Att. 12-20 16-26
Yards Per Pass 6.3 5.8
Penalties - Yards 3-25 9-56
Touchdowns 3 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-36.3 5-42.0
Return Yards 96 3
Punts - Returns 1-24 1-3
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-72 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
FAU 3-5 077721
UTEP 4-4 0681024
Sun Bowl El Paso, TX
 164 PASS YDS 178
165 RUSH YDS 234
329 TOTAL YDS 412
FAU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 164 1 0 145.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.3% 1638 16 5 135.1
N. Perry 12/20 164 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 78 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 611 3
L. McCammon III 11 78 1 32
Z. Mobley  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 353 3
Z. Mobley 10 61 0 20
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 76 0
J. Ford 6 25 0 9
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 36 0
L. Wester 2 13 0 7
N. Perry  7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 173 3
N. Perry 9 -12 0 9
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Wester  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 467 8
L. Wester 8 5 69 0 36
J. Edrine  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 337 3
J. Edrine 4 4 52 0 18
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 50 0
J. Ford 2 1 25 0 25
A. Evans  81 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 72 0
A. Evans 1 1 17 1 17
T. Johnson  16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 152 1
T. Johnson 1 1 1 0 1
J. Posey  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
J. Posey 1 0 0 0 0
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
L. McCammon III 1 0 0 0 0
J. Young  87 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
J. Young 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Wester  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 1.0
J. Wester 5-4 1.0 0
A. Wansley  37 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
A. Wansley 4-3 0.0 0
T. Young  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Young 4-1 0.0 1
D. Toombs II  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
D. Toombs II 4-2 0.0 0
M. Antoine Jr.  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 1.0
M. Antoine Jr. 4-1 1.0 0
J. Pettway  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
J. Pettway 3-2 0.0 0
R. Mungin  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Mungin 3-1 0.0 0
C. McBride  51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. McBride 2-1 0.0 0
J. McRae  14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McRae 2-0 0.0 0
E. Anderson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-6 0 0.0
E. Anderson 1-6 0.0 0
M. Bradley  95 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Bradley 1-0 0.0 0
L. Jean  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
L. Jean 1-2 0.0 0
J. Williams  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
M. Joseph  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Joseph 1-1 0.0 0
A. Adams  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Adams 1-2 0.0 0
X. Peters  25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
X. Peters 1-0 0.0 0
L. McCammon III  3 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. McCammon III 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jackson  99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Jackson 0-1 0.0 0
J. Merrifield  50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Merrifield 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Suarez  38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
7/10 25/25
M. Suarez 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Thompson  46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
31 0 0
R. Thompson 4 36.3 1 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ford  5 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
J. Ford 1 25.0 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Wester 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
11 7.1 78 0
L. Wester 1 24.0 24 0
UTEP
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 178 1 1 124.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.1% 1586 8 6 113.3
G. Hardison 16/26 178 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Hankins  33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 138 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 341 2
D. Hankins 17 138 0 72
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
97 431 2
R. Awatt 15 59 0 13
G. Hardison  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 58 0
G. Hardison 8 22 1 14
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Smith 1 15 0 15
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Smith  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 616 4
T. Smith 11 7 70 0 20
R. Flores  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 393 0
R. Flores 9 6 48 1 19
R. Awatt  22 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
R. Awatt 2 2 40 0 34
J. Tupou  31 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
J. Tupou 1 1 20 0 20
K. Akharaiyi  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 116 0
K. Akharaiyi 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hylton  2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Hylton 4-3 0.0 0
T. James  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. James 4-3 0.0 0
J. Taylor  11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 2.0
J. Taylor 4-4 2.0 0
D. Barnes  13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Barnes 4-0 0.0 0
L. Shelton  9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
L. Shelton 3-1 0.0 0
C. Wallerstedt  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-9 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-9 0 0.5
C. Wallerstedt 2-9 0.5 0
K. Moss  7 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Moss 2-0 0.0 0
D. Williams  42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Knight  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Knight 1-4 0.0 0
B. Thompson  48 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
B. Thompson 0-4 0.0 0
K. Stewart  54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
K. Stewart 0-2 0.0 0
P. Amaewhule  23 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
P. Amaewhule 0-2 0.0 0
M. Westmoreland  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
M. Westmoreland 0-2 0.0 0
T. Tafuna  50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Tafuna 0-3 0.0 0
B. Thompson  15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
B. Thompson 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Baechle  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
12/13 17/17
G. Baechle 3/3 32 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sloan  13 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
24 0 0
J. Sloan 5 42.0 2 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bellon  21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
M. Bellon 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Bellon 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 7.8 94 1
M. Bellon 1 3.0 3 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:21 FAU 44 1:48 7 29 Downs
5:54 FAU 11 3:23 8 18 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 FAU 25 3:47 9 67 Fumble
5:41 FAU 20 3:08 8 80 TD
0:30 FAU 25 0:30 2 16 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FAU 25 2:16 5 17 Punt
10:40 UTEP 29 2:19 4 -5 FG Miss
3:57 FAU 25 2:03 3 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 FAU 28 2:35 6 5 Punt
7:09 FAU 10 2:33 7 90 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTEP 25 3:39 5 20 Punt
9:33 UTEP 27 3:39 5 22 Punt
2:31 UTEP 37 5:36 11 51 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:08 UTEP 34 2:27 3 9 Punt
2:33 UTEP 25 2:03 7 60 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 UTEP 16 2:04 5 1 Punt
8:21 UTEP 34 2:59 5 16 INT
5:22 UTEP 22 1:25 3 78 TD
1:54 UTEP 37 4:43 8 63 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:36 UTEP 31 2:27 5 7 Punt
4:36 UTEP 25 4:36 13 65 FG

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (5 plays, 20 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(15:00 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; D.Toombs at TEP 28.
Penalty
2 & 7 - UTEP 28
(14:28 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 33
(14:21 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 33. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 33. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Pettway at TEP 38.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 38
(13:48 - 1st) PENALTY on TEP-J.Byers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - UTEP 33
(13:22 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by X.Peters at TEP 33.
+2 YD
2 & 15 - UTEP 33
(12:46 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at TEP 35.
+10 YD
3 & 13 - UTEP 35
(12:08 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 45 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway at TEP 45.
Punt
4 & 3 - UTEP 45
(11:29 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 11 yards to FAU 44 Center-A.Tejada. Out of bounds.

FAU
Owls
 - Downs (7 plays, 29 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 44
(11:21 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; T.James at FAU 48.
+6 YD
2 & 6 - FAU 48
(10:50 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to TEP 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at TEP 46.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 46
(10:26 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to TEP 46. Catch made by J.Edrine at TEP 46. Gain of 12 yards. J.Edrine FUMBLES forced by L.Shelton. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-L.Wester at TEP 34. Tackled by TEP at TEP 34. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(10:12 - 1st) L.Wester rushed to TEP 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at TEP 27.
No Gain
2 & 3 - FAU 27
(9:51 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
No Gain
3 & 3 - FAU 27
(9:44 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Ford.
No Gain
4 & 3 - FAU 27
(9:38 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester. PENALTY on FAU-FAU Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (5 plays, 22 yards, 3:39 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 27
(9:33 - 1st) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by FAU at TEP 35.
+9 YD
2 & 2 - UTEP 35
(8:50 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at TEP 44.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(8:08 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at TEP 48.
Penalty
2 & 6 - UTEP 48
(7:23 - 1st) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith. PENALTY on TEP-J.Byers Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UTEP 43
(7:23 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Young at TEP 43.
+6 YD
3 & 11 - UTEP 43
(6:46 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 43. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 43. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at TEP 49.
Punt
4 & 5 - UTEP 49
(6:03 - 1st) J.Sloan punts 40 yards to FAU 11 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by L.Wester.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (8 plays, 18 yards, 3:23 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11
(5:54 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FAU 20.
+2 YD
2 & 1 - FAU 20
(5:32 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at FAU 22.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 22
(5:15 - 1st) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 22. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at FAU 24.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 24
(4:44 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; B.Thompson at FAU 31.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 31
(4:25 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at FAU 34.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 34
(4:09 - 1st) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; K.Hylton at FAU 38.
No Gain
2 & 6 - FAU 38
(3:30 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
Sack
3 & 6 - FAU 38
(3:20 - 1st) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 29 for -9 yards (J.Taylor) N.Perry FUMBLES forced by J.Taylor. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-C.Neal at FAU 29. Tackled by TEP at FAU 29.
Punt
4 & 15 - FAU 29
(2:37 - 1st) R.Thompson punts 34 yards to TEP 37 Center-N.Marino. Out of bounds.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 51 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(2:31 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at TEP 42.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 42
(1:56 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 42. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Wansley at TEP 48.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(1:25 - 1st) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 48. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 48. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Antoine at FAU 43.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 43
(0:55 - 1st) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; L.Jean at FAU 43.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 43
(0:14 - 1st) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine; A.Wansley at FAU 42.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(15:00 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 39.
+20 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 39
(14:20 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Tupou at FAU 39. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley; M.Joseph at FAU 19.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19
(13:51 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Bradley at FAU 18.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 18
(13:05 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Jean at FAU 14.
+2 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 14
(12:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 14. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 14. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Wansley; J.Wester at FAU 12.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - UTEP 19
(12:01 - 2nd) G.Baechle 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.

FAU
Owls
 - Fumble (9 plays, 67 yards, 3:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:55 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(11:55 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 30 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Knight; L.Shelton at FAU 30.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - FAU 30
(11:24 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 37 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Barnes at FAU 37.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 37
(11:01 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; C.Wallerstedt at FAU 39.
+20 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 39
(10:30 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 41 for 20 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 41.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 41
(10:13 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to TEP 42 for -1 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by TEP. Fumble RECOVERED by FAU-N.Perry at TEP 42. Tackled by J.Taylor at TEP 42.
+36 YD
2 & 11 - FAU 42
(9:36 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to TEP 42. Catch made by L.Wester at TEP 42. Gain of 36 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Barnes at TEP 6.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - FAU 6
(9:22 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to TEP 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Thompson; T.Tafuna at TEP 5.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - FAU 5
(8:44 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; M.Westmoreland at TEP 3.
-5 YD
3 & Goal - FAU 3
(8:22 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to TEP 8 for -5 yards. N.Perry FUMBLES forced by T.James. Fumble RECOVERED by TEP-T.James at TEP 8. Tackled by L.McCammon at TEP 34.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(8:08 - 2nd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Joseph at TEP 36.
Sack
2 & 8 - UTEP 36
(7:26 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 29 for -7 yards (M.Antoine)
+14 YD
3 & 15 - UTEP 29
(6:38 - 2nd) G.Hardison rushed to TEP 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at TEP 43.
Punt
4 & 1 - UTEP 43
(5:52 - 2nd) J.Sloan punts 57 yards to FAU End Zone Center-A.Tejada. Touchback.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 80 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 20
(5:41 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FAU 28.
+1 YD
2 & 2 - FAU 28
(5:17 - 2nd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at FAU 29.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - FAU 29
(4:54 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; K.Stewart at FAU 32.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(4:30 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 32. Gain of 11 yards. L.Wester ran out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 43
(4:11 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; C.Wallerstedt at FAU 45.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - FAU 45
(3:36 - 2nd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moss at FAU 47.
+21 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 47
(2:59 - 2nd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 47. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 47. Gain of 21 yards. L.Wester ran out of bounds.
+32 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 32
(2:42 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to TEP End Zone for 32 yards. L.McCammon for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(2:33 - 2nd) M.Suarez extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 60 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:33 - 2nd) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
+20 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(2:33 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 25. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by FAU at TEP 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 45
(2:18 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
+34 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 45
(2:11 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 45. Catch made by R.Awatt at TEP 45. Gain of 34 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Toombs at FAU 21.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 21
(1:40 - 2nd) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson at FAU 20.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UTEP 20
(1:19 - 2nd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for K.Akharaiyi.
+5 YD
3 & 9 - UTEP 20
(1:13 - 2nd) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 20. Catch made by T.Smith at FAU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at FAU 15.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - UTEP 22
(0:34 - 2nd) G.Baechle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.

FAU
Owls
 - End of Half (2 plays, 16 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:30 - 2nd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(0:30 - 2nd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 38 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Hylton at FAU 38.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38
(0:22 - 2nd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at FAU 41.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(15:00 - 3rd) L.Wester rushed to FAU 31 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Shelton at FAU 31.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - FAU 31
(14:42 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; T.James at FAU 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(14:19 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton at FAU 43. PENALTY on TEP-TEP Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 5 - FAU 41
(14:12 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to FAU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.James; K.Stewart at FAU 43.
-1 YD
2 & 3 - FAU 43
(13:36 - 3rd) N.Perry rushed to FAU 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; P.Amaewhule at FAU 42.
No Gain
3 & 4 - FAU 42
(12:57 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.McCammon.
Punt
4 & 4 - FAU 42
(12:51 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 42 yards to TEP 16 Center-N.Marino. Fair catch by M.Bellon.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (5 plays, 1 yards, 2:04 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 16
(12:44 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 16
(12:39 - 3rd) T.Smith rushed to TEP 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Young at TEP 31.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(11:56 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
Sack
2 & 10 - UTEP 31
(11:47 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison sacked at TEP 22 for -9 yards (J.Wester)
Penalty
3 & 19 - UTEP 22
(11:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 24 - UTEP 17
(11:03 - 3rd) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for R.Flores.
Punt
4 & 24 - UTEP 17
(10:59 - 3rd) J.Sloan punts 51 yards to FAU 32 Center-A.Tejada. L.Wester returned punt from the FAU 32. Tackled by D.Baptist at TEP 44.

FAU
Owls
 - Missed FG (4 plays, -5 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(10:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-D.Baptist Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 29
(10:40 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Hylton; C.Wallerstedt at TEP 24.
Penalty
2 & 5 - FAU 24
(10:08 - 3rd) PENALTY on FAU-B.Bordner False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 29
(10:08 - 3rd) Z.Mobley rushed to TEP 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; J.Taylor at TEP 28.
No Gain
3 & 9 - FAU 28
(9:21 - 3rd) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at TEP 34 for -6 yards (B.Thompson; C.Wallerstedt)
No Good
4 & 15 - FAU 42
(8:29 - 3rd) M.Suarez 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-N.Marino Holder-W.Taggart.

UTEP
Miners
 - Interception (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:59 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 34
(8:21 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 41 for 7 yards. R.Awatt ran out of bounds.
-2 YD
2 & 3 - UTEP 41
(7:38 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; J.Wester at TEP 39.
+9 YD
3 & 5 - UTEP 39
(6:59 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 39. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Young at TEP 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 48
(6:16 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Young; J.Wester at TEP 50.
Int
2 & 8 - UTEP 50
(5:41 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass INTERCEPTED at FAU 28. Intercepted by T.Young at FAU 28. T.Young for 72 yards TOUCHDOWN.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 78 yards, 1:25 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(5:22 - 3rd) M.Suarez extra point is good.
Kickoff
(5:22 - 3rd) C.Davis kicks 62 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP 3. M.Bellon returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Johnson at TEP 22.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 22
(5:15 - 3rd) G.Hardison scrambles to TEP 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wester; E.Anderson at TEP 23.
+72 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 23
(4:44 - 3rd) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 5 for 72 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at FAU 5.
+5 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 5
(4:03 - 3rd) G.Hardison rushed to FAU End Zone for 5 yards. G.Hardison for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(3:57 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Hardison steps back to pass. Catch made by T.Thompson at FAU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 2:03 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:57 - 3rd) G.Baechle kicks 65 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 25
(3:57 - 3rd) L.McCammon rushed to FAU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt; P.Amaewhule at FAU 28.
+4 YD
2 & 7 - FAU 28
(3:26 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to FAU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Knight; M.Westmoreland at FAU 32.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - FAU 32
(2:46 - 3rd) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by T.Johnson at FAU 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at FAU 33.
Punt
4 & 2 - FAU 33
(2:04 - 3rd) R.Thompson punts 30 yards to TEP 37 Center-N.Marino. Downed by C.Odell.

UTEP
Miners
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 63 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 37
(1:54 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.McBride at TEP 39.
Penalty
2 & 8 - UTEP 39
(1:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEP-A.Meyer False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+6 YD
2 & 13 - UTEP 34
(1:06 - 3rd) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at TEP 40.
+19 YD
3 & 7 - UTEP 40
(0:24 - 3rd) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 40. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 40. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by T.Young at FAU 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 41
(15:00 - 4th) G.Hardison rushed to FAU 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Anderson; T.Jackson at FAU 41.
+6 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 41
(14:25 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Wester at FAU 35.
+27 YD
3 & 4 - UTEP 35
(13:43 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 8 for 27 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; R.Mungin at FAU 8.
+4 YD
1 & Goal - UTEP 8
(13:02 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 8. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 8. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 4.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - UTEP 4
(12:19 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to FAU 4. Catch made by R.Flores at FAU 4. Gain of 4 yards. R.Flores for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:11 - 4th) G.Baechle extra point is good.

FAU
Owls
 - Punt (6 plays, 5 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:11 - 4th) G.Baechle kicks 62 yards from TEP 35 to the FAU 3. J.Ford returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by J.Burris at FAU 28.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 28
(12:04 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for L.Wester.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 28
(12:00 - 4th) N.Perry rushed to FAU 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Moss at FAU 32.
+6 YD
3 & 6 - FAU 32
(11:29 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 32. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 32. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Shelton at FAU 38.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 38
(11:13 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 38. Catch made by L.Wester at FAU 38. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by D.Barnes at FAU 37.
Sack
2 & 11 - FAU 37
(10:34 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry sacked at FAU 33 for -4 yards (J.Taylor)
No Gain
3 & 15 - FAU 33
(9:53 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Posey.
Punt
4 & 15 - FAU 33
(9:45 - 4th) R.Thompson punts 39 yards to TEP 28 Center-N.Marino. M.Bellon returned punt from the TEP 28. Tackled by L.McCammon at TEP 31.

UTEP
Miners
 - Punt (5 plays, 7 yards, 2:27 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(9:36 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.McBride; J.Merrifield at TEP 32.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - UTEP 32
(8:58 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 32. Catch made by R.Flores at TEP 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by L.Jean; D.Toombs at TEP 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 42
(8:23 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
+1 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 42
(8:19 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to TEP 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pettway; E.Anderson at TEP 43.
Penalty
3 & 9 - UTEP 43
(7:45 - 4th) PENALTY on TEP-TEP Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 14 - UTEP 38
(7:23 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
Punt
4 & 14 - UTEP 38
(7:17 - 4th) J.Sloan punts 51 yards to FAU 11 Center-A.Tejada. Fair catch by L.Wester.

FAU
Owls
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 90 yards, 2:33 poss)

Result Play
+16 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 11
(7:09 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 11. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 11. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.James at FAU 27.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 27
(6:47 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Wallerstedt at FAU 36.
No Gain
2 & 1 - FAU 36
(6:27 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to FAU 41 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Shelton at FAU 41. PENALTY on FAU-D.Hinton Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+18 YD
2 & 16 - FAU 21
(5:59 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 21. Catch made by J.Edrine at FAU 21. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TEP at FAU 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - FAU 39
(5:41 - 4th) N.Perry steps back to pass. N.Perry pass incomplete intended for J.Young.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - FAU 39
(5:35 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to FAU 39. Catch made by J.Ford at FAU 39. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.James at TEP 36.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 36
(5:18 - 4th) N.Perry scrambles to TEP 27 for 9 yards. N.Perry ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TEP-L.Shelton Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - FAU 17
(4:44 - 4th) N.Perry pass complete to TEP 17. Catch made by A.Evans at TEP 17. Gain of 17 yards. A.Evans for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
Missed PAT
(4:36 - 4th) M.Suarez extra point is blocked. The Replay Official reviewed the kick touched and the play was overturned. M.Suarez extra point is blocked. PENALTY on TEP-P.Amaewhule Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 1 yards accepted. No Play.
PAT Good
(4:36 - 4th) M.Suarez extra point is good.

UTEP
Miners
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 65 yards, 4:36 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:36 - 4th) C.Davis kicks 65 yards from FAU 35 to the TEP End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 25
(4:36 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 25
(4:32 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to TEP 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at TEP 29.
+16 YD
3 & 6 - UTEP 29
(3:49 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 29. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by A.Wansley at TEP 45.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 45
(3:13 - 4th) G.Hardison pass complete to TEP 45. Catch made by T.Smith at TEP 45. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Mungin at FAU 46.
No Gain
2 & 1 - UTEP 46
(2:43 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 46.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - UTEP 46
(2:05 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McRae at FAU 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UTEP 44
(1:30 - 4th) G.Hardison steps back to pass. G.Hardison pass incomplete intended for T.Smith.
+13 YD
2 & 10 - UTEP 44
(1:24 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 31 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Toombs at FAU 31.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 31
(1:18 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Adams at FAU 26.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - UTEP 26
(1:07 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Mungin at FAU 19.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UTEP 19
(0:50 - 4th) D.Hankins rushed to FAU 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Adams; E.Anderson at FAU 16.
+6 YD
2 & 7 - UTEP 16
(0:25 - 4th) R.Awatt rushed to FAU 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Antoine at FAU 10.
Field Goal
3 & 1 - UTEP 17
(0:04 - 4th) G.Baechle 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Tejada Holder-M.Ramos.
