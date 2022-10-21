|
|
|TULSA
|TEMPLE
Prince, Stokes shine as Tulsa rallies past Temple 27-16
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Deneric Prince rushed for a career-high 231 yards, scoring on an 84-yard fourth-quarter run, and Tulsa rallied to beat Temple 27-16 on Friday night.
It was also a big night for Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes.
Stokes caught four passes for 37 yards, breaking a Golden Hurricane record that stood for nearly 60 years. Stokes needed 29 yards to pass Howard Twilley's 3,343 career mark set from 1963-65.
Temple jumped out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter on Layton Jordan's 32-yard interception-return score and a Camden Price field goal.
Prince pulled Tulsa (3-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) within 10-7 when he caught an 18-yard scoring strike from Davis Brin with 9:40 left in the second quarter to cap a nine-play, 94-yard drive. Brin put together a 10-play, 86-yard drive, culminating with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hall with 11 seconds remaining to give the Golden Hurricane a 14-10 lead at the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Zack Long ended a 10-play drive with a 24-yard field goal to give Tulsa a 17-10 lead with 13:33 left to play.
Prince's long touchdown run came on a first-down play less than three minutes later after Temple (2-5, 0-3) ran four plays and punted.
Brin totaled 155 yards on 15-of-22 passing with two interceptions for the Golden Hurricane.
E.J. Warner, the son of NFL Hall-of-Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, completed 23 of 48 passes for 196 yards with an interception for the Owls. The freshman connected with Amad Anderson Jr. for a 23-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Anderson had eight catches for 112 yards.
---
|
D. Prince
8 RB
231 RuYds, RuTD, 29 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|
A. Anderson Jr.
15 WR
112 ReYds, ReTD, 8 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|16
|Rushing
|11
|4
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-10
|4-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|454
|280
|Total Plays
|68
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|299
|84
|Rush Attempts
|46
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.5
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|155
|196
|Comp. - Att.
|15-22
|23-48
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-45
|6-50
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-37.7
|8-41.9
|Return Yards
|8
|39
|Punts - Returns
|2-4
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-4
|2-39
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|155
|PASS YDS
|196
|
|
|299
|RUSH YDS
|84
|
|
|454
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|15/22
|155
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|20
|231
|1
|84
|
S. Anderson 24 RB
|S. Anderson
|8
|64
|0
|23
|
J. Ford 6 RB
|J. Ford
|5
|25
|0
|23
|
B. Jackson 0 RB
|B. Jackson
|4
|9
|0
|5
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
D. Brin 7 QB
|D. Brin
|8
|-29
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Santana 5 WR
|J. Santana
|5
|4
|44
|0
|16
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|6
|4
|37
|0
|16
|
D. Prince 8 RB
|D. Prince
|2
|2
|29
|1
|18
|
M. Jones 13 WR
|M. Jones
|2
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
I. Epps 3 WR
|I. Epps
|4
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
E. Hall 47 TE
|E. Hall
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Powers 21 S
|B. Powers
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Carlisle 4 CB
|T. Carlisle
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ray 1 S
|K. Ray
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Sawyer 19 LB
|G. Sawyer
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Goodlow 94 DL
|A. Goodlow
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 30 LB
|J. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hopkins 41 LB
|D. Hopkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simon 90 DL
|J. Simon
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. O'Keefe 10 S
|S. O'Keefe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Campbell 13 CB
|N. Campbell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 8 LB
|B. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bray 77 OL
|B. Bray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 6 LB
|J. Terry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Oliver 25 S
|J. Oliver
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wade 52 OL
|D. Wade
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Ellis 3 CB
|R. Ellis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
W. Alexander 53 LB
|W. Alexander
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 0 CB
|T. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Long 90 K
|Z. Long
|2/2
|39
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Wilson 37 P
|L. Wilson
|7
|37.7
|3
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Benjamin 18 WR
|K. Benjamin
|2
|19.5
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Stokes 2 WR
|K. Stokes
|2
|2.0
|5
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|23/48
|196
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|20
|69
|0
|13
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|2
|16
|0
|19
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|11
|8
|112
|1
|36
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|12
|6
|56
|0
|16
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|3
|2
|14
|0
|10
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|6
|5
|8
|0
|3
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Sanders 5 WR
|A. Sanders
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|11-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|6-0
|2.0
|1
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Varner 9 DL
|D. Varner
|4-0
|3.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 19 CB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Turay 58 DL
|L. Turay
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|8
|41.9
|4
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Fox 88 WR
|D. Fox
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
|
C. Cuascut-Palmer 32 S
|C. Cuascut-Palmer
|2
|5.0
|15
|0
|
M. Cooper 89 WR
|M. Cooper
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 60 yards from TSA 35 to the TEM 5. D.Fox returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Solomon at TEM 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(14:53 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by A.Sanders at TEM 20. Gain of yards. Tackled by TSA at TEM 38. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(14:38 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 20. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TEM 23.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 23(14:02 - 1st) E.Warner rushed to TEM 23 for 0 yards. E.Warner FUMBLES forced by TSA. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-J.Barbon at TEM 23. Tackled by B.Bray J.Simon at TEM 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 23(13:20 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 47 yards to TSA 30 Center-TEM. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 30. Tackled by A.McIlquham at TSA 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 28(13:14 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TSA 34.
|Int
2 & 4 - TULSA 34(12:39 - 1st) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 35. Intercepted by L.Jordan at TSA 35. L.Jordan for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:39 - 1st) R.Bell extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:39 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 61 yards from TEM 35 to the TSA 4. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hollins at TSA 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20(12:33 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo; Y.Rigby at TSA 25.
|Int
2 & 5 - TULSA 25(12:02 - 1st) D.Brin pass INTERCEPTED at TSA 39. Intercepted by J.McMurray at TSA 39. Tackled by D.Wade at TSA 35.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(11:55 - 1st) Z.Baines rushed to TSA 16 for 19 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 16.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(11:30 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 18 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Hopkins at TSA 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 18(11:04 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 18. Catch made by A.Sanders at TSA 18. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at TSA 16.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 16(10:21 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 22(10:19 - 1st) C.Price 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:19 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:19 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 40 for 15 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TSA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(9:22 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TSA 45. PENALTY on TEM-Y.Rigby Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(9:20 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to TEM 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 42.
|Sack
2 & 12 - TULSA 42(9:05 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TEM 47 for -5 yards (D.Varner)
|Sack
3 & 17 - TULSA 47(8:14 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TEM 49 for -2 yards (L.Turay)
|Punt
4 & 19 - TULSA 49(7:39 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 27 yards to TEM 22 Center-TSA. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(7:30 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TEM 29.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 29(7:14 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 29(7:11 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Punt
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 29(7:03 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 45 yards to TSA 26 Center-TEM. Fair catch by K.Stokes. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(6:55 - 1st) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 21 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TSA 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - TULSA 21(6:29 - 1st) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TSA 24.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - TULSA 24(5:48 - 1st) PENALTY on TSA-D.Wade False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TULSA 19(5:28 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 15 for -4 yards (L.Jordan)
|Punt
4 & 11 - TULSA 15(4:50 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 31 yards to TSA 46 Center-TSA. Downed by M.Kulkin.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(4:42 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 33 for 13 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 33(4:14 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at TSA 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 31(3:45 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 31(3:34 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon. PENALTY on TSA-K.Solomon Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(3:29 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 16. Catch made by E.Saydee at TSA 16. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Bray; W.Alexander at TSA 16.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 19(2:44 - 1st) D.Hubbard rushed to TSA 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at TSA 19.
|+8 YD
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 19(2:02 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Oliver at TSA 11.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 11(1:28 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(1:27 - 1st) J.Ford rushed to TSA 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins at TSA 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 11(1:00 - 1st) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - TULSA 11(0:50 - 1st) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 11. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 11. Gain of yards. J.Santana ran out of bounds. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULSA 11(0:39 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 45 yards to TEM 44 Center-TSA. A.Anderson returned punt from the TEM 44. Tackled by TSA at TEM 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(0:21 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TEM 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 48(15:00 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TSA 43.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(14:55 - 2nd) Z.Baines rushed to TSA 46 for -3 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 46(14:20 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 46. Catch made by D.Hubbard at TSA 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at TSA 42.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 47(13:37 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 47(13:03 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 41 yards to TSA 6 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 6(12:57 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray; A.Odom at TSA 14.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - TULSA 14(12:19 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 14. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TSA 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(12:08 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 26. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 26. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray at TSA 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 29(11:57 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 43 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TSA 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(11:41 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 43. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 41.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 41(11:24 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TEM 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TEM 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:23 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25(10:20 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TEM 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 18.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 18(9:50 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TEM 18. Catch made by D.Prince at TEM 18. Gain of 18 yards. D.Prince for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:40 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:40 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 40 yards from TSA 35 to the TEM 3. PENALTY on TSA-TSA Kickoff Out of Bounds 0 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 35(9:40 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TEM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 43(9:21 - 2nd) E.Warner rushed to TEM 38 for yards. Tackled by O.Ostroski at TEM 38. PENALTY on TEM-I.Moore Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 33(9:09 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - TEMPLE 33(8:55 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEMPLE 33(8:53 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 41 yards to TSA 26 Center-TEM. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 26(8:49 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to TEM 46 for 28 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TEM 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 46(8:31 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TEM 48 for -2 yards (L.Jordan) D.Brin FUMBLES forced by L.Jordan. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-TSA at TEM 48. Tackled by TEM at TEM 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 48(8:25 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TEM 48. Catch made by I.Epps at TEM 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at TEM 43.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TULSA 43(7:17 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TEM 50 for -7 yards (D.Varner)
|Punt
4 & 14 - TULSA 50(6:19 - 2nd) L.Wilson punts 38 yards to TEM 12 Center-TSA. Downed by J.Cannady. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(5:58 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TEM 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 15(5:30 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.O'Keefe at TEM 17.
|+14 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 17(5:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 17. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 17. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.O'Keefe at TEM 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(4:44 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Sanders.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(4:17 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 31. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TEM 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TEMPLE 38(3:52 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TEM 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(3:38 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TEM 43.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 43(2:56 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 43(2:48 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 43. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TEM 44.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEMPLE 44(2:04 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 42 yards to TSA 14 Center-TEM. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 14(1:59 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TSA 24.
|Sack
1 & 10 - TULSA 24(1:44 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 18 for -6 yards (D.Varner)
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - TULSA 18(1:37 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 18. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 18. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TSA 25.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - TULSA 25(1:26 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for J.Santana. PENALTY on TEM-M.McCargo Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 40(1:26 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 40. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 40. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 47(1:06 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by K.Stokes at TEM 47. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 38.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 38(0:40 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TEM 38. Catch made by J.Santana at TEM 38. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at TEM 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 22(0:32 - 2nd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 22(0:28 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by M.Jones at TEM 22. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 4(0:21 - 2nd) D.Brin rushed to TEM 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 3(0:15 - 2nd) D.Brin pass complete to TEM 3. Catch made by E.Hall at TEM 3. Gain of 3 yards. E.Hall for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:11 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 61 yards from TEM 35 to the TSA 4. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Clark at TSA 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 27(14:54 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TSA 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - TULSA 35(14:30 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TSA 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 37(13:58 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 44 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; J.Magee at TSA 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TULSA 44(13:30 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TSA 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 50(13:25 - 3rd) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TSA 50.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 50(12:58 - 3rd) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 50(12:21 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 50. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 45.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TULSA 45(11:32 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 40 yards to TEM 5 Center-TSA. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 5(11:32 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; W.Alexander at TEM 9.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 9(11:15 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Simon; A.Goodlow at TEM 9.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 9(10:35 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 9. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TEM 16.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 16(10:02 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Simon at TEM 19.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 19(9:27 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 19(9:24 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 19. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 19. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis at TEM 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(9:01 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines. PENALTY on TEM-V.Stoffel Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 26(9:01 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TEM 30.
|+27 YD
2 & 11 - TEMPLE 30(8:44 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 43.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 43(8:27 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 43. Catch made by A.Anderson at TSA 43. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by R.Ellis; K.Ray at TSA 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - TEMPLE 46(7:58 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow; B.Powers at TSA 44.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TEMPLE 44(7:19 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEMPLE 44(7:02 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 38 yards to TSA 6 Center-TEM. Downed by C.Cuascut-Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 6(6:52 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TSA 7.
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 7(6:20 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 30 for 23 yards. Tackled by E.Deravil at TSA 30.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 30(5:55 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TEM 45 for 25 yards. D.Prince FUMBLES forced by TEM. Fumble RECOVERED by TEM-TEM at TEM 45. Tackled by TSA at TEM 45.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(5:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on TSA-TSA Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(5:39 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 38(5:08 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|+2 YD
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 38(5:03 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by E.Saydee at TSA 38. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 36.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 36(4:28 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by A.Anderson at TSA 36. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Powers at TSA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(4:01 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 28(3:45 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TSA 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 31.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TEMPLE 31(3:13 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Good
4 & 13 - TEMPLE 39(3:03 - 3rd) C.Price 49 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-TEM Holder-TEM.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31(2:59 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TSA 38.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TULSA 38(2:31 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Varner at TSA 38.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 38(1:58 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by D.Prince at TSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at TSA 49. PENALTY on TEM-TEM Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 49(1:39 - 3rd) D.Brin pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at TEM 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 36(1:16 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to TEM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TEM 34.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 34(0:36 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to TEM 11 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Scott at TEM 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 11(0:04 - 3rd) J.Ford rushed to TEM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at TEM 11.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 11(15:00 - 4th) J.Ford rushed to TEM 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 11.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 11(14:20 - 4th) D.Brin pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by M.Jones at TEM 11. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz at TEM 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TULSA 14(13:38 - 4th) Z.Long 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:33 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(13:33 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 25. Gain of 16 yards. J.Barbon ran out of bounds.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(13:07 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 39 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TEM 39.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - TEMPLE 39(12:46 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 39. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TEM 44.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 44(11:58 - 4th) E.Warner scrambles to TEM 45 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Goodlow at TEM 45.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 45(11:12 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 44 yards to TSA 11 Center-TEM. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 11. Tackled by Z.Baines at TSA 16.
|Result
|Play
|+84 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 16(11:03 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TEM End Zone for 84 yards. D.Prince for 84 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 56 yards from TSA 35 to the TEM 9. C.Cuascut-Palmer returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Kulkin at TEM 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(10:45 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 24(10:41 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 24. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 24. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ray at TEM 28.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 28(10:32 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 28. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 28. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TEM 25.
|Penalty
4 & 9 - TEMPLE 25(9:47 - 4th) PENALTY on TEM-D.Hawkins False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - TEMPLE 20(9:45 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 37 yards to TSA 43 Center-TEM. Fair catch by K.Stokes.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 43(9:33 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TSA 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 45(8:59 - 4th) B.Jackson rushed to TSA 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TSA 46.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TULSA 46(7:59 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TULSA 46(7:58 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 42 yards to TEM 12 Center-TSA. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(7:56 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 12. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 12. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by TSA at TEM 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(7:38 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(7:32 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 48. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 48. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hopkins at TSA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(7:27 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(7:08 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(7:03 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 42. Catch made by E.Saydee at TSA 42. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at TSA 40.
|+17 YD
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 40(6:37 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 40. Catch made by A.Anderson at TSA 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(6:22 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(6:21 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TSA 23. Catch made by A.Anderson at TSA 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Anderson for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(6:08 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for TEM. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:08 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 57 yards from TEM 35 to the TSA 8. Fair catch by M.Shoulders.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(6:08 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TEM at TSA 27.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27(5:25 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 39 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at TSA 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39(4:53 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TSA 43.
|-5 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 43(4:06 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TSA 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TSA 38.
|Sack
3 & 11 - TULSA 38(3:15 - 4th) D.Brin steps back to pass. D.Brin sacked at TSA 34 for -4 yards (Y.Rigby)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 34(3:06 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 41 yards to TEM 25 Center-TSA. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:58 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:53 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:48 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(2:45 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25(2:41 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TEM 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at TEM 26.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TULSA 26(1:58 - 4th) K.Stokes rushed to TEM 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at TEM 27.
|+6 YD
3 & 12 - TULSA 27(1:14 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to TEM 21 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at TEM 21.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TULSA 29(0:23 - 4th) Z.Long 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:19 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 43 yards from TSA 35 to the TEM 22. D.Fox returns the kickoff. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TEM 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(0:12 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by N.Campbell at TEM 33.
|Int
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 33(0:02 - 4th) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 50. Intercepted by J.Wright at TEM 50. Tackled by TEM at TEM 45.
