|
|
|WVU
|TXTECH
Morton, Brooks lift Texas Tech over West Virginia 48-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Behren Morton threw two touchdown passes, Tahj Brooks ran for two scores and Texas Tech used a fast start to beat West Virginia 48-10 on Saturday.
Coming off a bye week and playing in Lubbock for the first time in nearly a month, the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) scored 17 points off of turnovers, broke a two-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 at home.
Texas Tech seized control with touchdowns on its first two drives and the Red Raiders' high-tempo offense kept West Virginia off balance. Texas Tech surpassed 100 offensive plays, including 55 in the first half when it converted six of seven times on fourth down.
''I was proud of this team for bouncing back,'' Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. ''I was really proud of the way they responded, how fast we played. I thought they showed what kind of shape our guys are in.''
Brooks had 17 carries for a season-high 107 yards, including first-quarter TD runs of 1 and 19 yards.
Morton, a redshirt freshman, was solid again in his second straight start. He completed 28 of 45 passes for 325 yards after throwing for 379 two weeks ago in a loss at No. 11 Oklahoma State.
McGuire said Morton, who had been nursing a sore ankle, woke up sick on Saturday. McGuire said Morton's performance was a testament to the team's medical staff to get him ready to play. Upon learning that Morton was throwing up, McGuire recalled that head athletic trainer Andrew Krueger told him, 'Well, he probably won't worry about his ankle today, so that's probably a good thing.'
''He gets an IV before the game and comes out and does everything we ask.''
After Texas Tech's Malik Dunlap intercepted an underthrown ball on West Virginia's first drive of the third quarter, the Red Raiders' Xavier White caught a pass from Morton and weaved 37 yards through traffic for a 55-yard touchdown.
White later had a 27-yard catch along the sideline to set up Morton's 12-yard scoring toss to Loic Fouonji for a 31-3 lead. White had eight catches for a career-high 139 yards.
Texas Tech entered the game with one of the worst turnover margins in the Bowl Subdivision. The Red Raiders intercepted three passes and recovered a CJ Donaldson fumble near midfield. After the fumble recovery, SaRodorick Thompson scored on a 13-yard run for a 38-10 lead to start the fourth.
Texas Tech kicked a short field goal after JT Daniels' career-high third interception. Daniels finished 23 of 36 for 194 yards for the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3).
It marked the fifth road loss of at least 25 points for West Virginia under fourth-year coach Neal Brown.
''Not a whole lot to say. That's complete domination,'' Brown said. ''Probably as disappointed as I've ever been as a football coach in my entire career, especially in the second half. We played about as bad as we possibly can play the game of football today.''
THE TAKEAWAY
West Virginia: Injuries on offense hampered the Mountaineers, who were held to a season-low 282 yards. Starting left guard James Gmiter sat out and left tackle Wyatt Milum left the game with a lower leg injury in the third quarter. Running backs Justin Johnson and Tony Mathis sat out the second half. The Mountaineers fell to 1-3 on the road and now must win three of their remaining five games to become bowl eligible.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders beat West Virginia for the fourth straight meeting. Three of those came after the Red Raiders had a bye week.
UP NEXT
West Virginia hosts No. 8 TCU next Saturday.
Texas Tech hosts Baylor next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Ford-Wheaton
0 WR
53 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|
B. Morton
2 QB
325 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 17 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|33
|Rushing
|6
|15
|Passing
|10
|17
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|9-21
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|6-7
|Total Net Yards
|282
|591
|Total Plays
|66
|103
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|73
|236
|Rush Attempts
|26
|54
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|4.4
|Yards Passing
|209
|355
|Comp. - Att.
|24-40
|32-49
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|7-70
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.6
|2-54.0
|Return Yards
|10
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|1-2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|209
|PASS YDS
|355
|
|
|73
|RUSH YDS
|236
|
|
|282
|TOTAL YDS
|591
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|23/36
|194
|1
|3
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|1/4
|15
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mathis Jr. 24 RB
|T. Mathis Jr.
|7
|33
|0
|11
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|12
|33
|0
|16
|
J. Johnson Jr. 26 RB
|J. Johnson Jr.
|3
|14
|0
|9
|
G. Greene 6 QB
|G. Greene
|2
|-1
|0
|2
|
J. Daniels 18 QB
|J. Daniels
|2
|-6
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|6
|5
|53
|1
|28
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|4
|3
|45
|0
|22
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|6
|6
|44
|0
|19
|
K. Prather 3 WR
|K. Prather
|8
|4
|30
|0
|17
|
T. Davis 81 TE
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Donaldson 12 RB
|C. Donaldson
|3
|2
|7
|0
|4
|
B. Polendey 88 TE
|B. Polendey
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Braham 11 WR
|C. Braham
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Legg 48 K
|C. Legg
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Straw 41 P
|O. Straw
|4
|42.5
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Aaron 4 WR
|J. Aaron
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Fox 29 WR
|P. Fox
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|17
|107
|2
|20
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|15
|55
|1
|13
|
B. Donnell 22 RB
|B. Donnell
|8
|49
|0
|38
|
B. Morton 2 QB
|B. Morton
|8
|17
|0
|8
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Bedwell 25 RB
|B. Bedwell
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|9
|8
|139
|1
|55
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|8
|6
|52
|0
|15
|
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|5
|3
|42
|0
|17
|
M. Tharp 80 TE
|M. Tharp
|5
|3
|35
|0
|19
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|3
|3
|25
|1
|12
|
H. Teeter 43 TE
|H. Teeter
|1
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. Cleveland 10 WR
|T. Cleveland
|4
|2
|18
|0
|10
|
B. Boyd 13 WR
|B. Boyd
|3
|2
|9
|1
|7
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Rodriguez 13 LB
|J. Rodriguez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|2
|54.0
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by X.White at TT 25. Gain of 29 yards. X.White ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(14:44 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(14:43 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 46. Catch made by T.Brooks at WVU 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TXTECH 40(14:08 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+6 YD
4 & 5 - TXTECH 40(14:07 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by M.Tharp at WVU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 34.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(13:51 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by N.Martinez at WVU 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 21(13:41 - 1st) B.Morton rushed to WVU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 19.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 19(13:29 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to WVU End Zone for 19 yards. T.Brooks for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:23 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:23 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:23 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 25. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 25(12:55 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WVU 28(12:36 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for WVU.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WVU 28(12:32 - 1st) O.Straw punts 54 yards to TT 18 Center-WVU. X.White returned punt from the TT 18. Tackled by WVU at TT 20.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(12:19 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by M.Tharp at TT 20. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(11:51 - 1st) B.Morton scrambles to TT 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 32(11:36 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 32. Catch made by B.Cupp at TT 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 35(11:35 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 39.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TXTECH 39(11:16 - 1st) B.Morton rushed to TT 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 43.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(10:57 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(10:46 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 34 for 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 34.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXTECH 34(10:38 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXTECH 34(10:28 - 1st) B.Morton scrambles to WVU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 34.
|+8 YD
4 & 4 - TXTECH 34(10:00 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 34. Catch made by X.White at WVU 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 26. PENALTY on TT-TT Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(9:50 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 24.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TXTECH 24(9:06 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 24(9:04 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 24. Catch made by X.White at WVU 24. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 20.
|+19 YD
4 & 4 - TXTECH 20(8:52 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 20. Catch made by M.Tharp at WVU 20. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(8:45 - 1st) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for TT.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 1(8:40 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to WVU End Zone for 1 yards. T.Brooks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:35 - 1st) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:35 - 1st) T.Wolff kicks 62 yards from TT 35 to the WVU 3. J.Aaron returns the kickoff. Tackled by TT at WVU 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 19(8:35 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 22.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 22(8:09 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 22. Catch made by S.James at WVU 22. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WVU 28(7:48 - 1st) J.Daniels rushed to WVU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 30.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 30(7:15 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 30. Catch made by S.James at WVU 30. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 49(6:26 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-WVU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - WVU 44(6:15 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 44. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 44. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at WVU 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 49(5:59 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TT 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 45.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - WVU 45(5:35 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TT 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 34.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 34(5:06 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 34. Catch made by B.Polendey at TT 34. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WVU 30(4:36 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 30. Catch made by S.James at TT 30. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 27.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WVU 27(4:05 - 1st) T.Mathis rushed to TT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 27.
|+5 YD
4 & 3 - WVU 27(3:24 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 27. Catch made by K.Prather at TT 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 22(2:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 22. Catch made by K.Prather at TT 22. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 20.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 20(2:17 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 20. Catch made by K.Prather at TT 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 14.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - WVU 14(1:28 - 1st) PENALTY on WVU-WVU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - WVU 19(1:28 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 19. Catch made by S.James at TT 19. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - WVU 28(0:47 - 1st) C.Legg 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WVU Holder-WVU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:45 - 1st) P.Grothaus kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:45 - 1st) B.Morton pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at TT 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(0:25 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 41 for 1 yards. S.Thompson FUMBLES forced by WVU. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-B.Morton at TT 41. Tackled by WVU at TT 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 41(15:00 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 41. Catch made by B.Boyd at TT 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 48(14:41 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(14:10 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 48. Catch made by S.Thompson at WVU 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45(13:45 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - TXTECH 40(13:00 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 30 for 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(12:50 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 26(12:45 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for TT.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 26(12:40 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 18 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 18. PENALTY on TT-TT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TXTECH 28(12:35 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - TXTECH 36(12:30 - 2nd) T.Wolff 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:25 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(12:25 - 2nd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 20 for -5 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - WVU 20(11:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WVU 20(11:36 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Ford-Wheaton.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WVU 20(11:30 - 2nd) O.Straw punts 37 yards to TT 43 Center-WVU. Fair catch by X.White.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(11:23 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(11:16 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for M.Tharp.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 43(11:08 - 2nd) B.Morton scrambles to WVU 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 49.
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 49(10:45 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 49. Catch made by N.Martinez at WVU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 43(10:19 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for TT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 43(10:08 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 43.
|+8 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 43(9:42 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 43. Catch made by L.Fouonji at WVU 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 35.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 35(9:20 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 31(9:09 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 31. Catch made by S.Thompson at WVU 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 31(8:17 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 27(7:52 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by L.Fouonji at WVU 27. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 22.
|Sack
4 & 1 - TXTECH 22(7:23 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton sacked at WVU 31 for -9 yards (WVU)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 31(7:19 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 40 for 9 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - WVU 40(6:55 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 46(6:24 - 2nd) J.Johnson rushed to WVU 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - WVU 45(5:40 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 45. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - WVU 47(5:00 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to TT 40 for 7 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 40(4:28 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for B.Polendey.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 40(4:27 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by S.James at TT 40. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 29(3:57 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WVU 29(3:55 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WVU 29(3:52 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|Sack
4 & 10 - WVU 29(3:49 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at TT 37 for -8 yards (TT)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(3:43 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 47 for 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(3:28 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 47 for 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 47(3:14 - 2nd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 47. Catch made by N.Martinez at WVU 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 44.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 44(2:55 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(2:38 - 2nd) B.Morton rushed to WVU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 35.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 35(2:08 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 32 for yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 32. PENALTY on TT-TT Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - TXTECH 45(1:50 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 43.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXTECH 43(1:43 - 2nd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 15 - TXTECH 43(1:35 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 43 yards to WVU End Zone Center-TT. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 20(1:32 - 2nd) T.Mathis rushed to WVU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 23.
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 23(1:23 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 23. Catch made by K.Prather at WVU 23. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 40(1:12 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for R.Smith.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 40(0:39 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by R.Smith at WVU 40. Gain of 11 yards. R.Smith ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 49(0:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 49. Catch made by S.James at TT 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 43.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - WVU 43(0:20 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by S.James at TT 43. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 15. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(0:20 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by C.Donaldson at TT 28. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at TT 24.
|Int
2 & 6 - WVU 24(0:13 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at TT End Zone. Intercepted by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT End Zone. Tackled by WVU at TT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(0:07 - 2nd) B.Morton kneels at the TT 19.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WVU 27(14:27 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 35 for yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 35. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 18 - WVU 17(14:16 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for C.Donaldson.
|Int
3 & 18 - WVU 17(14:03 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at TT 42. Intercepted by M.Dunlap at TT 42. Tackled by WVU at TT 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(13:55 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 45.
|+55 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 45(13:28 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by X.White at TT 45. Gain of 55 yards. X.White for 55 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:14 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by T.Davis at WVU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 42(12:29 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 48.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - WVU 48(11:55 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to TT 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 36(11:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 36. Catch made by C.Braham at TT 36. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 38.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - WVU 38(11:02 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to TT 41 for -3 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 41.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - WVU 41(10:18 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 15 - WVU 41(10:10 - 3rd) O.Straw punts 32 yards to TT 9 Center-WVU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 9(10:03 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to TT 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 10.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 10(9:36 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 10. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 10. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at TT 25.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(9:27 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 34.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 34(9:06 - 3rd) N.Martinez rushed to TT 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:34 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp. PENALTY on TT-TT Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:34 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by X.White at TT 40. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(8:25 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for TT.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 50(8:21 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 50. Catch made by T.Cleveland at WVU 50. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(8:06 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 40(7:56 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 40. Catch made by X.White at WVU 40. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 13(7:37 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 12(7:01 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 12. Catch made by L.Fouonji at WVU 12. Gain of 12 yards. L.Fouonji for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:56 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:56 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(6:22 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at WVU 27. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 37(6:48 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 37. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 37. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 39(6:15 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - WVU 45(6:01 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 50.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 50(5:50 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 50. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 50. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 28(5:21 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to TT 28. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at TT 28. Gain of 28 yards. B.Ford-Wheaton for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|PAT Good
|(5:05 - 3rd) C.Legg extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 3rd) P.Grothaus kicks 53 yards from WVU 35 to the TT 12. N.Martinez returns the kickoff. Tackled by WVU at TT 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:59 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 23(4:32 - 3rd) B.Morton scrambles to TT 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(4:13 - 3rd) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for T.Cleveland.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXTECH 30(4:09 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 65 yards to WVU 5 Center-TT. P.Fox returned punt from the WVU 5. Tackled by TT at WVU 15.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WVU 15(3:58 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for S.James. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(3:52 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 27.
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - WVU 27(3:24 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 27. Catch made by B.Ford-Wheaton at WVU 27. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 45.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 45(3:09 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to WVU 45. Catch made by C.Donaldson at WVU 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WVU 48(2:32 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 49.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - WVU 49(2:03 - 3rd) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 50 for 1 yards. C.Donaldson FUMBLES forced by J.Rodriguez. Fumble RECOVERED by TT-T.Matthews at WVU 50. Tackled by WVU at WVU 50. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(1:57 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 50. Catch made by X.White at WVU 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 41.
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 41(1:32 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 33.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(1:15 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 33. Catch made by N.Martinez at WVU 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 27(0:57 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 24(0:36 - 3rd) B.Morton pass complete to WVU 24. Catch made by J.Bradley at WVU 24. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(0:23 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 13.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXTECH 13(15:00 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 13(14:59 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to WVU End Zone for 13 yards. S.Thompson for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:46 - 4th) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:46 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|Int
1 & 10 - WVU 25(14:46 - 4th) J.Daniels pass INTERCEPTED at TT 44. Intercepted by R.Williams at TT 44. Tackled by WVU at TT 44.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(14:40 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 48.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TXTECH 48(14:05 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 46.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(13:51 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 26 for 20 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(13:14 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to WVU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 22. PENALTY on WVU-WVU Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(13:31 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 12 for -1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 12.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXTECH 12(12:57 - 4th) B.Morton steps back to pass. B.Morton pass incomplete intended for B.Boyd.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - TXTECH 12(12:34 - 4th) PENALTY on TT-TT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
3 & 16 - TXTECH 17(12:17 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to WVU 8 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WVU at WVU 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - TXTECH 16(12:01 - 4th) T.Wolff 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the WVU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(11:58 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to WVU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WVU 27(11:22 - 4th) C.Donaldson rushed to WVU 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - WVU 27(10:36 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for K.Prather.
|Punt
4 & 8 - WVU 27(10:30 - 4th) O.Straw punts 47 yards to TT 26 Center-WVU. Fair catch by X.White. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(10:21 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 16. Catch made by T.Cleveland at TT 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 24(10:07 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to TT 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(9:52 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to TT 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 27(9:10 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to TT 36 for 9 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 36(8:30 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to TT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(7:54 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to TT 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 37.
|-3 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 37(7:15 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by X.White at TT 37. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by WVU at TT 34.
|+38 YD
3 & 15 - TXTECH 34(6:35 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to WVU 28 for 38 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 28(6:16 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to WVU 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 28(5:36 - 4th) B.Bedwell rushed to WVU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 26.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 26(4:52 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to WVU 26. Catch made by H.Teeter at WVU 26. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 3.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 3(4:08 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to WVU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - TXTECH 2(3:31 - 4th) B.Donnell rushed to WVU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by WVU at WVU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 2(2:47 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to WVU 2. Catch made by B.Boyd at WVU 2. Gain of 2 yards. B.Boyd for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 4th) G.Garcia extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 57 yards from TT 35 to the WVU 8. Fair catch by J.Aaron.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WVU 25(2:33 - 4th) G.Greene pass complete to WVU 25. Catch made by J.Aaron at WVU 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TT at WVU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WVU 40(2:15 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for J.Aaron.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - WVU 40(2:10 - 4th) G.Greene rushed to WVU 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by TT at WVU 37.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WVU 37(1:23 - 4th) G.Greene steps back to pass. G.Greene pass incomplete intended for C.Braham.
|Punt
4 & 13 - WVU 37(1:17 - 4th) O.Straw punts 63 yards to TT End Zone Center-WVU. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(1:09 - 4th) D.Smith kneels at the TT 19.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TXTECH 19(0:30 - 4th) D.Smith kneels at the TT 18.
-
BOISE
AF
19
7
4th 11:38 CBSSN
-
24MISSST
6BAMA
0
24
3rd 3:08 ESPN
-
MINN
16PSU
10
17
3rd 13:04 ABC
-
TXAM
SC
14
17
3rd 9:24 SECN
-
UCF
ECU
10
24
3rd 6:23 ESPU
-
COLO
OREGST
3
21
2nd 0:00 PACN
-
17KSTATE
8TCU
28
17
2nd 0:00 FS1
-
PITT
LVILLE
7
7
2nd 0:00 ACCN
-
UTAHST
WYO
0
044.5 O/U
-5.5
Sat 9:45pm FS2
-
SDGST
NEVADA
0
036 O/U
+7
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
WASH
CAL
0
054.5 O/U
+7.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
GAST
APLST
17
42
Final ESP2
-
TROY
SALA
10
6
Final ESPU
-
UVA
GATECH
16
9
Final ESPN
-
TULSA
TEMPLE
27
16
Final ESP2
-
UAB
WKY
17
20
Final CBSSN
-
AKRON
KENTST
27
33
Final ESP+
-
21CINCY
SMU
29
27
Final ESPN
-
14CUSE
5CLEM
21
27
Final ABC
-
HOU
NAVY
38
20
Final ESPU
-
IND
RUT
17
24
Final BTN
-
IOWA
2OHIOST
10
54
Final FOX
-
KANSAS
BAYLOR
23
35
Final ESP2
-
LAMON
ARMY
24
48
Final CBSSN
-
TNMART
3TENN
24
65
Final SECN
-
DUKE
MIAMI
45
21
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH
34
18
Final ESP3
-
TOLEDO
BUFF
27
34
Final ESP+
-
EMICH
BALLST
20
16
Final ESP+
-
NILL
OHIO
17
24
Final ESP+
-
UNLV
ND
21
44
Final PEAC
-
RICE
LATECH
42
41
Final/OT ESP+
-
WVU
TXTECH
10
48
Final FS1
-
BC
13WAKE
15
43
Final ACCN
-
BYU
LIB
14
41
Final ESPU
-
FIU
CHARLO
34
15
Final ESP3
-
GAS
ODU
28
23
Final ESP+
-
MEMP
25TULANE
28
38
Final ESP2
-
7MISS
LSU
20
45
Final CBS
-
MRSHL
JMAD
26
12
Final ESP+
-
NTEXAS
TXSA
27
31
Final
-
NWEST
MD
24
31
Final BTN
-
PURDUE
WISC
24
35
Final ESPN
-
20TEXAS
11OKLAST
34
41
Final ABC
-
9UCLA
10OREG
30
45
Final FOX
-
WMICH
MIAOH
16
10
Final CBSSN
-
ARIZST
STNFRD
14
15
Final PACN
-
FAU
UTEP
21
24
Final ESP+
-
HAWAII
COLOST
13
17
Final
-
VANDY
MIZZOU
14
17
Final SECN
-
ARKST
UL
18
38
Final ESP+
-
USM
TXSTSM
20
14
Final ESP+
-
FRESNO
NMEX
41
9
Final FS2
-
SJST
NMEXST
0
0
PPD FLOF