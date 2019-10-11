Drive Chart
Michigan St.-Wisconsin Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Mark Dantonio made some changes on the offensive side of the ball during the offseason.

The 13th-year Michigan State coach placed all five offensive assistants from 2018 at a different position. Dantonio promoted Brad Salem from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator, while stripping Dave Warner and Jim Bollman of their co-offensive coordinator duties.

The re-tooled Spartans (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) are coming off a 24-point loss to No. 4 Ohio State and they get no relief Saturday with a trip to No. 8 Wisconsin (5-0, 2-0), which boasts the top-ranked defense in the country.

''I think they operate very well together,'' Dantonio said of the Badgers defenders. ''They are very well tied together. You can tell it's team defense. They have a lot of guys making a lot of plays and they are bringing people from every direction at times.''

Wisconsin leads the FBS in total defense (178.6 yards per game), scoring defense (5.8 points per game), passing defense (131.0 ypg) and third-down defense (.159) while ranking second in rushing defense (47.6 ypg). Senior linebacker Zack Baun had three sacks for the Badgers last week in a win against Kent State to bring his season total to six, which ties for sixth most in the FBS.

Wisconsin has 21 sacks in five games this season, two more the total in 13 games last year. It is the first time the Badgers have three shutouts since 1937.

''We haven't even reached our goals yet,'' senior linebacker Chris Orr said. ''We haven't played the perfect game yet. That's what the main goal is. We kind of don't talk about more than just one week during the season, so right now we're just focused on whatever we can do to demolish any plans that Michigan State's offense has. That's all we're talking about.''

LEADING SPARTAN

Wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. is a big part of Michigan State's offensive plans. The 6-foot-2 senior leads the Big Ten in receptions (41) and receiving yards (624).

''He attacks the ball, strong,'' Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks said. ''He's not really a blazer, but he uses his routes - good route-runner - to get open. Strong hands. But other than that, though, I don't think it's too much of a worry.''

CHASING HISTORY

Jonathan Taylor has rushed for at least 100 yards in each of the Badgers' five games this season and leads the nation with 16 touchdowns (12 rushing, four receiving). With 4,916 career yards rushing, the 5-foot-11, 219-pound junior running back needs 84 more to join Herschel Walker (5,596), Ron Dayne (5,091) and LaMichael James (5,082) as the only players to rush for 5,000 yards through their junior season.

''Very physical. Both physical defenses,'' Taylor said of Saturday's matchup. ''So you've got to make sure that you get your mind right and prepared to go into this game. And no yard is going to be given. Everything is going to be earned, so you've got to make sure that you come in with that mentality, and you've got to take it.''

Taylor leads the Big Ten with 149 rushing yards per game. Michigan State's rushing defense, which led the FBS last season, currently ranks 21st in the country.

HEAVY HANDED

The Spartans have relied heavily on senior quarterback Brian Lewerke, who is averaging more than 35 passing attempts per game. Lewerke has completed 124 of 212 passes (.585) for a Big Ten-leading 1,543 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.

HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

Wisconsin is 33-5 at Camp Randall Stadium since the start of the 2014 season. Only Clemson (37-1), Alabama (37-1) and Ohio State (36-3) have higher home winning percentages during that span. The Badgers last played the Spartans at Camp Randall in 2012. Michigan State won 16-13 in overtime.

SPARTY VS. THE BEST

Despite the Ohio State loss last week, Michigan State has consistently produced wins against highly ranked teams under Dantonio. The Spartans are 10-8 in its last 18 games against teams ranked in The Associated Press top 10 , including a 9-8 record since 2013. The Spartans have won 14 of their last 25 games played against Top 25 opponents.

1234T
Michigan State 4-2 -----
8 Wisconsin 5-0 -----
WISC -10.5, O/U 40.5
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 1543 11 2 134.9
B. Lewerke 124/212 1543 11 2
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
D. Stewart Jr. 1/1 17 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
R. Lombardi 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
90 476 3
E. Collins 90 476 3 58
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 143 0
B. Lewerke 45 143 0 30
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 79 0
C. Heyward 24 79 0 14
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 50 0
A. Williams Jr. 19 50 0 17
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
C. White 4 25 0 13
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 25 2
L. Jefferson 19 25 2 5
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Nelson 1 5 0 5
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
R. Lombardi 2 2 0 2
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
A. Thomas 2 1 1 1
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 624 4
D. Stewart Jr. 41 624 4 44
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 299 2
C. White 24 299 2 30
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 170 3
M. Seybert 13 170 3 48
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 106 0
C. Hayes 10 106 0 22
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 96 1
M. Dotson 11 96 1 20
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
J. Barnett 3 53 0 29
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 1
C. Heyward 7 52 1 15
T. Gillison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
T. Gillison 4 46 0 19
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 36 0
E. Collins 5 36 0 16
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
L. Jefferson 3 34 0 18
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
L. Nelson 1 25 0 25
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
B. Lewerke 1 17 0 17
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Nailor 3 5 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thompson 0-0 0 1
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beesley 0-0 0 1
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Simmons 0-0 0 1
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Henderson 0-0 0 1
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Scott 0-0 0 2
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bachie 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/17 18/18
M. Coghlin 11/17 0 18/18 51
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.6% 939 7 1 162.3
J. Coan 85/114 939 7 1
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
90% 73 0 0 151.3
G. Mertz 9/10 73 0 0
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
C. Wolf 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
103 745 12
J. Taylor 103 745 12 72
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 204 2
N. Watson 48 204 2 27
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 100 1
G. Groshek 17 100 1 23
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 78 1
B. Shaw 8 78 1 42
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 42 1
J. Chenal 10 42 1 11
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 25 0
B. Schipper 8 25 0 8
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
M. Stokke 5 20 0 5
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
A. Taylor 2 16 0 11
C. Wolf 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
C. Wolf 1 9 0 9
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Davis III 1 8 0 8
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 7 2
J. Coan 20 7 2 25
G. Mertz 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
G. Mertz 2 6 0 10
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
A. Cruickshank 2 6 0 5
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Pryor 1 6 0 6
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 1
J. Dunn 1 3 1 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 263 2
Q. Cephus 17 263 2 46
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 138 0
A. Taylor 14 138 0 21
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 114 4
J. Taylor 12 114 4 36
K. Pryor 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 105 0
K. Pryor 7 105 0 33
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 1
J. Ferguson 11 103 1 22
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 102 0
G. Groshek 10 102 0 20
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 97 0
D. Davis III 11 97 0 14
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
A. Cruickshank 3 29 0 19
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
J. Dunn 4 23 0 8
A. Krumholz 24 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
A. Krumholz 2 20 0 14
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Chenal 2 14 0 12
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
N. Watson 2 6 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Burrell 0-0 0 2
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Torchio 0-0 0 1
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Wilder 0-0 0 1
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Sanborn 0-0 0 1
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Burks 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/5 29/30
C. Larsh 2/5 0 29/30 35
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
