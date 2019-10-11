Drive Chart
South Carolina-Georgia Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 11, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Kirby Smart remembers a time he didn't feel like he could call Georgia teammate Will Muschamp a good friend.

After all, Smart was just starting his playing career in 1994 and Muschamp was a senior and team captain.

''It was not like a close relationship when we were here because he was a fifth-year senior captain and I was a redshirt freshman,'' Smart said, adding that separation in classes meant ''we were really in two different places'' even while playing on the same defense.

That changed when the two coached together on the defensive staffs at Valdosta State and Louisiana State. Smart remains grateful to Muschamp for hiring him at Valdosta State.

Now Smart is in his fourth season as Georgia's coach and chasing his third straight trip to the Southeastern Conference championship game. Muschamp, in his fourth season at South Carolina, is looking for a signature win to prove his program can compete with the league's top teams.

Smart will look to improve to 4-0 in the matchup of former teammates when No. 3 Georgia (5-0, 2-0) plays South Carolina (2-3, 1-2) on Saturday.

''He has been a good friend,'' Smart said. ''I've got a lot of respect for him.''

Muschamp says his time at Georgia made him want to be a coach. ''I still get texts from coach (Ray) Goff all the time,'' he said with a smile.

Smart said he and Muschamp share information ''when it's not about scheme and it's more about philosophy.'' For this week, however, Smart is just trying to protect Georgia's control of the SEC East against what he says is an improving Gamecocks program.

Georgia beat the Gamecocks 41-17 last season. The Bulldogs set a high mark for points scored in the series.

Here are some other things to know about the South Carolina-Georgia game:

HILINSKI'S ARM

Smart needs no introduction to Gamecocks freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who is 2-2 as a starter.

''Hilinski is a very talented quarterback,'' Smart said. ''We recruited him hard here. He's got extreme arm talent. He can make all the throws.''

Hilinski, from Orange, California, passed for 324 yards and two touchdowns in a 47-23 loss to No. 2 Alabama and was named SEC freshman of the week.

RUN-FIRST MATCHUP

Despite Hilinski's arm strength, both teams are expected to feature their running games. Georgia leads the SEC in rushing.

South Carolina is fifth in rushing after having two backs - Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster - run for more than 100 yards in a 24-7 win over Kentucky on Sept. 28. The Bulldogs lead the SEC in rushing defense and have not allowed a rushing touchdown.

MUSCHAMP'S GLASSES

Muschamp, 47, says he can't see things as clearly as when he was younger. That means wearing glasses at games. Maybe it's not so bad. After all, Muschamp called a 24-7 win over Kentucky two weeks ago with his glasses on. He plans on wearing them once more at Georgia on Saturday and says his wife, Carol, is looking for a new pair for him.

What about wearing the thick, black-rimmed glasses like Bulldogs kicker Rodrigo Blankenship? No way. ''I'm not going that far,'' Muschamp said.

MORE ON RODRIGO

Blankenship has been perfect through five games. He has made each of his 11 field-goal attempts and is 25 for 25 on extra points. That has extended his school record to 179 consecutive extra points.

Would Smart endorse a Heisman campaign for the kicker still best known for his unique glasses? The coach had a quick and enthusiastic response.

''I'm ready to start now,'' Smart said. ''I mean, Hot Rod does a great job. He does everything he's asked.''

FINISHING STRONG

A strong running game - bolstered by a veteran offensive line - has helped the Bulldogs outscore opponents 84-17 in the second half. Senior safety J.R. Reed says the second-half success is built on ''just making adjustments and staying calm.''

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No Text
1234T
South Carolina 2-3 -----
3 Georgia 5-0 -----
UGA -23.5, O/U 52.5
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
South Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.1% 912 5 3 121.6
R. Hilinski 88/144 912 5 3
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 142 1 2 90.8
J. Bentley 16/30 142 1 2
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.3% 89 0 0 120.6
D. Joyner 7/12 89 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
56 370 4
R. Dowdle 56 370 4 35
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 290 3
T. Feaster 50 290 3 35
M. Denson 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 159 1
M. Denson 19 159 1 57
K. Harris 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 147 3
K. Harris 6 147 3 75
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 49 1
D. Joyner 10 49 1 41
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Edwards 1 15 0 15
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Smith 2 7 0 5
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
P. White 1 3 0 3
J. Bentley 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -5 0
J. Bentley 6 -5 0 9
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 -12 1
R. Hilinski 14 -12 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Edwards 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 348 3
B. Edwards 27 348 3 75
S. Smith 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 220 1
S. Smith 18 220 1 31
K. Markway 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 172 2
K. Markway 14 172 2 22
J. Vann 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 85 0
J. Vann 11 85 0 19
R. Dowdle 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 72 0
R. Dowdle 8 72 0 23
N. Muse 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 68 0
N. Muse 8 68 0 16
T. Feaster 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 64 0
T. Feaster 10 64 0 14
C. Dawkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
C. Dawkins 4 49 0 21
O. Smith 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
O. Smith 4 42 0 17
D. Joyner 7 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
D. Joyner 4 29 0 13
X. Legette 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
X. Legette 1 4 0 4
K. Toney 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
K. Toney 1 0 0 0
R. Hilinski 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -10 0
R. Hilinski 1 -10 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Jones 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Jones 0-0 0 1
R. Roderick 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Roderick 0-0 0 1
D. Wonnum 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wonnum 0-0 0 1
I. Mukuamu 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
I. Mukuamu 0-0 0 1
J. Dixon 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Dixon 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. White 43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
7/9 14/14
P. White 7/9 0 14/14 35
W. Tommie 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/5
W. Tommie 0/0 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.5% 1076 8 0 182.7
J. Fromm 86/111 1076 8 0
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 233 2 1 183.4
S. Bennett 18/23 233 2 1
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
N. Priestley 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 460 4
D. Swift 66 460 4 40
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 251 4
B. Herrien 40 251 4 40
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 198 2
Z. White 26 198 2 29
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 128 1
K. McIntosh 13 128 1 62
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 99 2
J. Cook 9 99 2 37
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 45 0
T. Simmons 7 45 0 17
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Robertson 2 29 0 15
S. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
S. Clark 6 19 0 7
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
J. Fromm 6 17 0 9
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
S. Bennett 2 15 1 14
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hudson 1 5 0 5
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Priestley 1 -1 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 197 3
L. Cager 15 197 3 38
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 185 2
G. Pickens 12 185 2 43
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 179 2
D. Blaylock 9 179 2 60
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 153 2
D. Robertson 12 153 2 33
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 147 1
D. Swift 10 147 1 48
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 116 0
E. Wolf 9 116 0 24
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 69 0
J. Cook 8 69 0 19
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 56 0
T. Simmons 6 56 0 12
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 54 0
M. Landers 6 54 0 15
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
K. Jackson 2 31 0 32
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 22 0 22
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
B. Herrien 4 21 0 12
J. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Johnson 2 20 0 11
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
C. Woerner 4 15 0 6
W. Erdman 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Erdman 2 14 0 12
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Z. White 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Cine 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Cine 0-0 0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed 0-0 0 1
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 0-0 0 1
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. LeCounte 0-0 0 1
L. Brini 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Brini 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/11 25/25
R. Blankenship 11/11 0 25/25 58
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
