|
|
|OREG
|ARIZ
Upward-trending Arizona attempts to shoot down 12th-ranked Ducks
No. 12 Oregon will be going for its fifth consecutive win Saturday in Tucson, Ariz., but the Ducks have reason to be wary of an Arizona team that went 1-11 last season.
The Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) have remade themselves into having one of the hottest passing games in the conference, led by Washington State transfer Jayden de Laura and a trio of playmaking receivers. De Laura has thrown for more than 400 yards in each of his first two Pac-12 games at Arizona, including 484 yards and a school-record-tying six touchdowns in last week's 43-20 win over Colorado.
"He throws lasers," Oregon coach Dan Lanning. "He throws the ball on rhythm on a dart and he doesn't need a big window to be able to attack. He's able to extend play with his feet. This is a really good challenge for us. There haven't been a lot of teams that have really slowed them down offensively. They've only maybe hurt themselves a couple of times to be honest."
De Laura has thrown for 13 touchdowns with just one interception in Arizona's three victories. He has three touchdown passes, five interceptions and a lost fumble in the two losses (Mississippi State and Cal).
His favorite target is another transfer, wide receiver Jacob Cowing from UTEP. Cowing, usually lining up in the slot, has 40 catches for 566 yards and seven touchdowns, often turning short passes into long gains.
"He's fast. He's twitchy," said Arizona coach Jedd Fisch. "Football is a big game of geometry ... and I think he can understand what angle a defender is coming at him, and he does a nice job of avoiding."
Other weapons on Arizona's receiving corps are Dorian Singer (32 receptions for 450 yards) and Tetairoa McMillan (three TDs , 18.1 yards per catch).
Oregon has the firepower - and more - to match.
The Ducks, after a season-opening flop at Georgia, have scored at least 41 points in each of the past four games.
Auburn transfer QB Bo Nix has thrown only interception since the Georgia game (when he was picked twice) and has completed 111 of 161 passes for 1,261 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has added five rushing touchdowns to go with 261 yards on the ground.
"He's really talented. He's probably as fast a quarterback as there is," Lanning said. "No surprise for anybody in our building."
The Ducks are averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 228.8 rushing yards per game (10th in the county). They will be taking aim at one of the nation's worst rushing defenses; Arizona gives up 213.4 yards per game on the ground (125 nationally).
Oregon could get back a key defender this week - linebacker Justin Flowe, who sat out last week due to an undisclosed injury.
"I think things are trending in the right direction for Justin," Lanning said Monday.
--Field Level Media
Things might not be trending in the right direction for the Wildcats after this week. Their next five games are against ranked teams - Oregon, at No. 21 Washington, No. 6 USC, at No. 11 Utah, at No. 18 UCLA - followed by Washington State (first among others receiving votes this week).
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|270.2
|AVG PASS YDS
|340.0
|
|
|228.8
|AVG RUSH YDS
|136.0
|
|
|499
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|111/161
|1261
|12
|3
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|7/14
|71
|0
|2
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|1/1
|18
|0
|0
|
J. Butterfield
|J. Butterfield
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|48
|362
|1
|36
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|32
|261
|5
|80
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|46
|244
|1
|20
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|19
|121
|1
|20
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|11
|76
|1
|16
|
J. James
|J. James
|19
|57
|2
|11
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|7
|37
|1
|9
|
D. Thornton
|D. Thornton
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Thompson
|T. Thompson
|2
|1
|0
|2
|
S. McGee
|S. McGee
|3
|-11
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Franklin
|T. Franklin
|24
|391
|3
|50
|
C. Cota
|C. Cota
|16
|219
|1
|49
|
T. Ferguson
|T. Ferguson
|14
|134
|4
|23
|
D. Thornton
|D. Thornton
|7
|122
|0
|42
|
K. Hutson
|K. Hutson
|12
|119
|0
|55
|
S. Dollars
|S. Dollars
|9
|73
|0
|39
|
B. Irving
|B. Irving
|7
|58
|1
|21
|
M. Matavao
|M. Matavao
|3
|46
|0
|22
|
C. McCormick
|C. McCormick
|7
|42
|2
|14
|
B. Cardwell
|B. Cardwell
|4
|34
|1
|13
|
S. McGee
|S. McGee
|7
|33
|0
|15
|
N. Whittington
|N. Whittington
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
B. Nix
|B. Nix
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
C. Chapman
|C. Chapman
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
J. Delgado
|J. Delgado
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
J. James
|J. James
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
P. Herbert
|P. Herbert
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Haasenritter
|K. Haasenritter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Funa
|M. Funa
|0-0
|0
|1
|
T. Bridges
|T. Bridges
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Gonzalez
|C. Gonzalez
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis
|C. Lewis
|7/7
|0
|24/24
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|125/199
|1633
|14
|6
|
N. Fifita
|N. Fifita
|4/8
|56
|0
|0
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|1/1
|11
|0
|0
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|51
|287
|3
|34
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|32
|170
|1
|25
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|36
|143
|2
|13
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|22
|60
|1
|18
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|6
|44
|0
|28
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Joiner
|J. Joiner
|2
|3
|0
|2
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Cowing
|J. Cowing
|40
|566
|7
|38
|
D. Singer
|D. Singer
|32
|450
|1
|47
|
T. McMillan
|T. McMillan
|16
|290
|3
|37
|
T. McLachlan
|T. McLachlan
|17
|216
|1
|30
|
M. Wiley
|M. Wiley
|14
|112
|2
|16
|
D. Williams
|D. Williams
|2
|30
|0
|21
|
J. Coleman
|J. Coleman
|5
|19
|0
|14
|
J. de Laura
|J. de Laura
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
A. Lines
|A. Lines
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
R. Luke
|R. Luke
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
A. Simpson
|A. Simpson
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Loop
|T. Loop
|5/7
|0
|19/19
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
NEB
RUT
0
050.5 O/U
+3
Fri 7:00pm FS1
-
HOU
MEMP
0
057.5 O/U
-2.5
Fri 7:30pm ESP2
-
COLOST
NEVADA
0
044 O/U
-3.5
Fri 10:30pm FS1
-
UNLV
SJST
0
052 O/U
-6.5
Fri 10:30pm CBSSN
-
ARK
23MISSST
0
059 O/U
-9.5
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
BUFF
BGREEN
0
055 O/U
+2
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
EMICH
WMICH
0
056.5 O/U
-5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
LVILLE
UVA
0
051 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
4MICH
IND
0
059.5 O/U
+22.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIZZOU
FLA
0
055 O/U
-11
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
PURDUE
MD
0
059 O/U
-3
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
17TCU
19KANSAS
0
069 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
8TENN
25LSU
0
065 O/U
+3
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
TEXAS
OKLA
0
065 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
AKRON
OHIO
0
059.5 O/U
-11
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
GAS
GAST
0
066.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
SFLA
24CINCY
0
059 O/U
-27.5
Sat 2:30pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
2UGA
0
049.5 O/U
-30
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
BALLST
CMICH
0
063.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
ECU
TULANE
0
055.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
KENTST
MIAOH
0
057 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
LIB
UMASS
0
047 O/U
+24.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MTSU
UAB
0
052.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
TOLEDO
NILL
0
060 O/U
+5.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
NAVY
0
045 O/U
+6
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
TXTECH
7OKLAST
0
068.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
11UTAH
18UCLA
0
064.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm FOX
-
VATECH
PITT
0
042.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
WISC
NWEST
0
044 O/U
+10
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
DUKE
GATECH
0
055 O/U
+3.5
Sat 4:00pm
-
9MISS
VANDY
0
062 O/U
+17
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
3OHIOST
MICHST
0
065 O/U
+27
Sat 4:00pm ABC
-
UNC
MIAMI
0
066 O/U
-3.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP2
-
21WASH
ARIZST
0
057 O/U
+14
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
WKY
TXSA
0
073 O/U
-6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
AF
UTAHST
0
054.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm FS1
-
APLST
TXSTSM
0
055.5 O/U
+19
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
JMAD
ARKST
0
055.5 O/U
+11.5
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
UCONN
FIU
0
046.5 O/U
+5.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
USM
TROY
0
044 O/U
-6.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
UTEP
LATECH
0
052.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
NMEX
0
036 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ARMY
15WAKE
0
066.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm
-
16BYU
ND
0
051 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
5CLEM
BC
0
048.5 O/U
+20.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
IOWA
ILL
0
036.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
20KSTATE
IOWAST
0
045 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
SC
13UK
0
046.5 O/U
-6
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
WASHST
6USC
0
065.5 O/U
-12.5
Sat 7:30pm FOX
-
CSTCAR
LAMON
0
058 O/U
+13.5
Sat 8:00pm ESP+
-
FSU
14NCST
0
050.5 O/U
-3
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
TXAM
1BAMA
0
051 O/U
-24
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
12OREG
ARIZ
0
070.5 O/U
+13
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
FRESNO
BOISE
0
045.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 9:45pm FS1
-
HAWAII
SDGST
0
048 O/U
-21.5
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
STNFRD
0
056.5 O/U
+7
Sat 11:00pm ESPN
-
SMU
UCF
19
41
Final ESP2