Happy Thursday, everyone! It's a typically happy Thursday for Braves fans. All you do is sit back after work with a beverage of your choosing and watch your team win. Atlanta was dominant again on Wednesday, and there's a real opportunity right now to smash their run line on a daily basis with the way they're hitting the ball. They didn't take one step back after losing Ozzie Albies. With a six-run victory over the Nationals, the Braves moved to 10 games over .500, just four games back from the Mets, and they've now won 14 straight games.

But it's an especially happy Thursday for Padres fans. Fernando Tatis may not be progressing in his recovery as hoped, but it didn't matter on Wednesday when they tagged the Cubs for 19 runs on 21 hits. Stars of the game include Manny Machado who collected three hits and his 11th homer of the season, Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar, who racked up another three hits apiece, and of course Luke Voit. It took some time, but the former Yankees slugger collected three hits and a home run -- that's three homers in his past four games.

Strider flashes serious upside

We led with Spencer Strider flashing SP1 upside, and while that might sound like a bit of a stretch, when he's pitching as he did on Wednesday, it's easy to see how the 23-year-old could rise to that range. Strider went 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit, two walks and one earned run. He was for the most part unhittable but also untouchable. Strider struck out 11 batters and induced an absurd 24 swinging strikes. His swinging strike rate is 15.7%.

Strider averaged 98.8 mph with his fastball and eclipsed 99 mph 31 times on 106 pitches. He even topped out at 100.9 mph.

Strider is rostered in 73% of leagues, but that should be much closer to 100% at this point.

The Nats were helpless in this one, and I think Washington manager Dave Martinez summed it up best when asked about Strider: "Man, he was good," Martinez said after the game to reporters. "He was 100, 101. But more so, his breaking ball was good, and he threw it for strikes. When a guy is like that, he's locating his fastball, he's tough."

Anderson flirts with a no-no

Dodgers SP Tyler Anderson took a no-hitter all the way into the ninth inning on Wednesday against the Angels. He came two outs away from immortality when Shohei Ohtani ended his lifelong dream as a child by cracking a triple. He would go on to score, but Anderson finished with 8 1/3 innings of one-run and one hit ball. The Dodgers did it again. They found a veteran and have reclaimed him as their own dominant force. Anderson even strikes out batters -- eight in this one -- 63 total in 67 innings on the year. Anderson gets the Reds next and he carries a sparkling 2.82 ERA and 0.94 WHIP into that matchup.

Mac Daddy the first to 100

Rays SP Shane McClanahan is in the midst of a breakout season, and although Wednesday wasn't his best game -- he allowed two homers in a 4-3 loss to the Yankees -- but was otherwise his dominant self. McClanahan allowed four runs (just one earned) in six innings and struck out seven. This was his first loss since April, but he also became the first pitcher to reach the 100-strikeout mark on the season, bringing his total to 105. McClanahan has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a single outing through his first 13 starts this year.

Flaherty's 2022 debut

Cardinals SP Jack Flaherty was back on the mound for the first time during the 2022 season, and his debut came against the Pirates so everything was gravy right? Wrong. It was an uneven effort from Flaherty with some good and some bad. He lasted just three innings, but that checks out -- he was never going deep in this one. However, he allowed three hits, two walks and two earned runs. His velocity on the fastball was down 1.4 mph. On the plus side, he struck out three and allowed some very, very weak contact -- a 77.7 mph average exit velocity against.

Reynolds' explosive June continues

Bryan Reynolds was one of the more disappointing draft picks after his breakout 2021 season -- until June that was. The Pirates outfielder has been absolutely ripping the ball in June, and that continued with another home run on Wednesday. He also collected a triple on the night. In 14 games this month, Reynolds is batting .404 with four homers, 11 runs and nine RBI.

News and lineup notes

