Oscar Gonzalez RF CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24 Matchups MIN1, @CHW3, @TEX3 Rostered 47% The matchups could be better, no doubt, but the bottom line is that Gonzalez is severely under-rostered at 47 percent, especially now that his power stroke is beginning to come through with four homers in his past 11 games. With all the scrubs I'm having to call sleepers this week, I can't afford to balk at Gonzalez's matchups.

Gunnar Henderson 3B BAL Baltimore • #2 • Age: 21 Matchups DET3, HOU4 Rostered 69% Having picked up third base eligibility in addition to shortstop, Henderson is primed to be a big Fantasy help down the stretch. The Astros series to close out Week 25 could be tough, but he's proven too talented to pass up if you're scrounging the waiver wire for sleeper plays.

Joc Pederson LF SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups @COL4, @ARI3 Rostered 67% Pederson is the ultimate matchups play this week. Not only do the Giants have the most hitter-friendly schedule, which includes four games at Coors Field, but they're also facing just one left-hander, which will keep Pederson's bat in the lineup. He's also batting .326 (28 for 86) since the start of August.

Elvis Andrus SS CHW Chi. White Sox • #1 • Age: 34 Matchups CLE3, DET3 Rostered 41% Andrus has gotten back to stealing bases in addition to everything he's doing with the bat, hitting .351 (26 for 74) with five homers and five steals in September alone. There's no explanation as to why he's suddenly so productive, but it kind of makes sense just to ride the hot hand this time of the year. He gets the Tigers pitching staff to end Week 25.

Eduardo Escobar 3B NYM N.Y. Mets • #10 • Age: 33 Matchups @MIL3, @OAK3 Rostered 70% With another big performance against the Pirates over the weekend, Escobar is proving to be a key contributor at a weak position down the stretch. He faces another slate of questionable pitchers this week, including Adrian Houser, Cole Irvin, Ken Waldichuk and JP Sears.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa SS NYY N.Y. Yankees • #12 • Age: 27 Matchups PIT2, BOS4 Rostered 36% Kiner-Falefa has done his best to hold off Oswald Peraza here in September, batting .313 (15 for 48) with two of his three home runs on the year and five of his 20 stolen bases. The Yankees have only six games this week but not a single tough pitcher on the schedule, unless you count Roansy Contreras.

Carlos Santana DH SEA Seattle • #41 • Age: 36 Matchups @LAA1, @OAK3, @KC3 Rostered 10% It's hard to believe I'm recommending Santana, but he has hit five home runs in his past eight games and will enjoy the second-best hitter matchups next week with a seven-game slate against the Athletics and Royals (plus one against the Angels). Three of those games are in Oakland, too, which has turned into a launching pad lately, being one of the venues most helped by the humidor.

Jon Berti 3B MIA Miami • #5 • Age: 32 Matchups CHC3, WAS3 Rostered 49% Berti's stolen base pace has slowed a bit, but he's still a threat to run every time he gets on base and is still holding down the leadoff spot for the Marlins. Their matchups this week are pretty spectacular, featuring pitchers like Adrian Sampson, Erick Fedde, Anibal Sanchez and Cory Abbott.

Michael Toglia RF COL Colorado • #29 • Age: 24 Matchups vs. SF, vs. SD Rostered 13% It's the last chance to take advantage of Coors Field for this power-hitting September call-up, though Toglia's strikeout tendencies could present a problem, particularly given the quality of the opposing pitchers.