Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. BOS, vs. MIL Rostered 75% After back-to-back 11-strikeout efforts and a 2.80 ERA in his past nine, it's safe to say Lodolo is a must with two starts on the schedule. The Brewers in particular struggle against lefties.

Ross Stripling SP TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32 Matchups at PHI, at TB Rostered 79% Stripling boasts an ERA below 3.00 and a WHIP below 1.00, and volume is no longer an issue given that he has six straight quality starts. He's at the point where it doesn't make sense to sit him when he's going twice.

Drew Smyly SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #11 • Age: 33 Matchups at MIA Rostered 35% The Marlins are absolutely dreadful against lefties, and Smyly is getting them at the right time, having put together a 2.23 ERA in his past eight starts. His outings are sometimes cut short, but he's gone at least six innings in four of those eight.

Jon Gray SP TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 65% Gray's first couple starts back from a strained oblique have been understandably short, given the lack of rehab assignment, but they've also been dominant. He should be stretched out enough to go five or six in his third start, and the matchup against the Guardians is inviting enough.

Johnny Cueto SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36 Matchup vs. DET Rostered 80% Cueto has had a couple blips lately, including at the Athletics last time out, but there is no more favorable matchup than the Tigers. He shut them out over eight innings when he last faced them in July.

Hunter Greene SP CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. MIL Rostered 63% It's a little risky given the ups and downs of Greene's rookie season, but he came off the IL Saturday looking as dominant as ever, piling up 11 strikeouts with his fastball averaging 101 mph. The Brewers offer a chance for another big strikeout total.

Marcus Stroman SP CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31 Matchup at MIA Rostered 63% Stroman has offered a mixed bag lately, but he still limits damage by keeping the ball on the ground. The Marlins lineup is so punchless that I think he's a safe bet for at least a decent start, if not a great one.

Alex Cobb SP SF San Francisco • #38 • Age: 34 Matchup at ARI Rostered 78% Cobb's matchup against the Diamondbacks this week is middle of the road, but he just shut out the Braves over seven innings and has been on quite a roll since recovering from a neck strain in July, compiling a 2.55 ERA across 16 starts.

Wade Miley SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #20 • Age: 35 Matchups at MIA, at PIT Rostered 20% Miley is about as vanilla as pitchers come but has looked good in two starts following a long absence for a shoulder strain. And you couldn't ask for better matchups than the Marlins and Pirates.