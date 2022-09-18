drew-smyly.jpg

If you're into streaming pitchers or simply have a hole to fill in your lineup, Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in no more than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're no substitute for some of the universally rostered pitchers, of course, but these are the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.

All information is up to date as of Sunday evening.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 25 (Sept. 19-25)
Nick Lodolo SP
CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24
Matchup
vs. BOS, vs. MIL
Rostered
75%
After back-to-back 11-strikeout efforts and a 2.80 ERA in his past nine, it's safe to say Lodolo is a must with two starts on the schedule. The Brewers in particular struggle against lefties.
Ross Stripling SP
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32
Matchups
at PHI, at TB
Rostered
79%
Stripling boasts an ERA below 3.00 and a WHIP below 1.00, and volume is no longer an issue given that he has six straight quality starts. He's at the point where it doesn't make sense to sit him when he's going twice.
Drew Smyly SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #11 • Age: 33
Matchups
at MIA
Rostered
35%
The Marlins are absolutely dreadful against lefties, and Smyly is getting them at the right time, having put together a 2.23 ERA in his past eight starts. His outings are sometimes cut short, but he's gone at least six innings in four of those eight.
Jon Gray SP
TEX Texas • #22 • Age: 30
Matchup
vs. CLE
Rostered
65%
Gray's first couple starts back from a strained oblique have been understandably short, given the lack of rehab assignment, but they've also been dominant. He should be stretched out enough to go five or six in his third start, and the matchup against the Guardians is inviting enough.
Johnny Cueto SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #47 • Age: 36
Matchup
vs. DET
Rostered
80%
Cueto has had a couple blips lately, including at the Athletics last time out, but there is no more favorable matchup than the Tigers. He shut them out over eight innings when he last faced them in July.
Hunter Greene SP
CIN Cincinnati • #21 • Age: 23
Matchup
vs. MIL
Rostered
63%
It's a little risky given the ups and downs of Greene's rookie season, but he came off the IL Saturday looking as dominant as ever, piling up 11 strikeouts with his fastball averaging 101 mph. The Brewers offer a chance for another big strikeout total.
Marcus Stroman SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • Age: 31
Matchup
at MIA
Rostered
63%
Stroman has offered a mixed bag lately, but he still limits damage by keeping the ball on the ground. The Marlins lineup is so punchless that I think he's a safe bet for at least a decent start, if not a great one.
Alex Cobb SP
SF San Francisco • #38 • Age: 34
Matchup
at ARI
Rostered
78%
Cobb's matchup against the Diamondbacks this week is middle of the road, but he just shut out the Braves over seven innings and has been on quite a roll since recovering from a neck strain in July, compiling a 2.55 ERA across 16 starts.
Wade Miley SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #20 • Age: 35
Matchups
at MIA, at PIT
Rostered
20%
Miley is about as vanilla as pitchers come but has looked good in two starts following a long absence for a shoulder strain. And you couldn't ask for better matchups than the Marlins and Pirates.
Jose Suarez SP
LAA L.A. Angels • #54 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. SEA, at MIN
Rostered
33%
I wouldn't say Suarez is a high priority this week, given his modest ceiling, but his matchups against the Mariners and Twins are decent enough. Having two helps make up for whatever volume issues he might have, though he has gone six-plus innings in two of his past three starts.