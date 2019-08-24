2019 Fantasy Football Draft Day Cheat Sheet: Rankings, auction values, sleepers, busts, and everything you need to build a winner

Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football Today crew.

Draft Day can be a hectic time. Sure, you've done your research, but when you actually sit down to build your team, things change. Your mind can go blank, or unexpected pick leaves you reeling, and all of a sudden you're scrambling as the clock runs down.

That's why we've got everything you need in one place. Scroll down to find all of the research, rankings, tiers, sleepers, breakouts, and busts you need to get familiar with before your draft, from our team of Fantasy experts. Cram before you draft, so you've got the foundation you need. 

And then, make sure you download and our Ultimate Draft Day Cheat Sheets to take with you into the room. We've got one for PPR leagues and one for Non-PPR leagues with our experts' consensus top-200, positional rankings and tiers, plus our staff sleeper and bust picks and our rankings for the top rookies to target for 2019. 

Before the draft and during the draft, we've got you covered. Let's go build a winner. 

CBS Fantasy Ultimate Draft Day Cheat Sheets

PPR | Non-PPR

Position Previews

QB | RB | WR | TE

Rankings

PPR: Top-200QBRBWRTEKDSTSportsLine | 4-point per pass TD QB
Non-PPR: Top-200QBRBWRTEKDSTSportsLine
Tiers 6.0: QB | RB | WR | TE
Auction Values: PPR | Non-PPR | SportsLine
Dynasty Rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE
Projections: Heath Cummings' | Ben Gretch's | SportsLine

Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts

Jamey Eisenberg's: Sleepers 3.0 | Breakouts 3.0Busts 3.0&nbsp;
Sleepers: QB | RB | WR | TE
Breakouts: QB | RB | WR | TE
Busts: QB | RB | WR | TE

Mock Drafts

10-team: .5 PPR | PPR
12-team:  .5 PPR | PPR Auction | PPR | Industry Experts PPR
14-team: FSGA Experts League | King's Classic Expert Draft | King's Classic Expert Auction
2QB/SuperFlex: 12-team Superflex | 12-team 2QB | 12-team Superflex | PPR 

Fantasy Analysis

Team Previews

Fantasy Football Today Podcast

fantasy-football-today.jpg
08/22: Players We Keep Drafting/Avoiding (Fantasy Football Podcast)
All Podcasts
Our Latest Stories