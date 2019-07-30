Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Late July auction results reveal how we feel about top running backs now

Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey -- taken by the same Fantasy manager to play on the same Fantasy team.

We're not making this up. It happened.

Will Brinson, our intrepid NFL blogger, got both. He could never, ever pull this off in a typical seasonal redraft league where everyone takes a turn to pick a player in a neat and orderly fashion. No, the lawless Brinson took advantage of the format and guidelines that auctions, not drafts, provide and spent nearly two-thirds of his budget on two players!

The rules are simple: Every manager gets a fictional budget to spend on players, usually $100 or $200. One by one, players are nominated and their services are put up for bid. The manager who bids the most gets the player added to his roster. Managers can only spend their allotment (they could spend less, but why?) and must fill every roster spot. Players go for as low as $1 or as high as, in the case of this mock, $37, which is what Saquon Barkley fetched.

Auctions also reflect how people really feel about players -- the popular running backs will always bring back top dollar while any rusher with concerns about health, workload, experience or anything else won't. These results reflect that -- five running backs went for $30 or more, five went between $20 and $29, and six went between $15 and $19.

The results are way different than what you'd find in a snake draft. We went with a PPR format that included two running backs, two receivers and a flex. All touchdowns were worth six points, all turnovers worth minus-two points.

Here's who participated, including a note about their overall teams and the number of top-24 ADP players as of July 30:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

- Auction veteran. Good balanced lineup with weak receiver depth. Spent $65 on James Conner, Tyreek Hill and Aaron Jones. Two top-24 players.

Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

- Auction veteran. Patient approach, amazing receivers, risky tight end. Two top-24 players.

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

- Auction veteran. Spent $22 or less on every player. Risky quarterback. Two top-24 players.

Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

- Auction veteran. Spent up on Saquon Barkley and Todd Gurley with surprisingly good lineup around them. Two top-24 players.

George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

- Some auction experience. Spent $16-plus on four players including Patrick Mahomes. Running back depth weak. One top-24 player.

Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

- Auction veteran. All but two players cost $9 or less. Amazing receiver depth. One top-24 player.

Casey Keirnan, CBS Sports HQ Host

- First auction ever. Went big on three top-24 players, cheap on everyone else. Major depth issues.

Eric Chylinski, Director of Marketing, CBS Sports

- Auction veteran. Spent under $20 on every player, including $28 on Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler combined. Two top-24 players.

Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

- Auction veteran. Spent $68 on Kamara and McCaffrey, $7 or less on everyone else. Wide receiver is very weak, depth is iffy. Two top-24 players.

Wyatt Ferber, CBS Sports HQ Producer

- Auction veteran. Spent $71 on Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Antonio Brown. All but one other player cost $4 or less, including Aaron Rodgers. Three top-24 players.

Michael Kiser, Director, Video Production

- Some auction experience. Patient, cost-efficient approach. Fantastic receiver depth. Spent $8 or less on each running back. One top-24 player.

R.J. White, NFL Editor

- Spent $77 on Julio Jones, Davante Adams and Joe Mixon but found solid bargains at running back. Depth is very shaky. Three top-24 players.

