2019 Fantasy Football Team Previews: Detroit Lions look built to run

The Lions added veterans C.J. Anderson and Danny Amendola to replace LeGarrette Blount and Golden Tate, plus tight end T.J. Hockenson in the No. 8 overall spot in the draft, but the story of their 2019 season will come down to how Kerryon Johnson and Kenny Golladay develop. Both showed promise in 2018, and if they can continue to be productive players, the Lions will have a pretty solid group of skill position talent around Matthew Stafford.

They're in those situations a lot where their bodies are taking a pounding. You want to be conscious of how many plays they're getting, especially early on in the year. ... Great, we could run a couple plays now, but if we wear this guy out, it's not going to help us in the long run. Coach Matt Patricia, on Kerryon Johnson

2018 Review

Record: 6-10 (22nd in NFL)

PPG: 20.3 (25)

YPG: 327.3 (24)

Pass YPG: 223.5 (20)

Rush YPG: 103.8 (23)

Pass attempts per game: 35.9 (11)

Rush attempts per game: 25.3 (18)

2018 Fantasy finishes

QB: Matthew Stafford -- QB18

RB: Kerryon Johnson -- RB33; Theo Riddick -- RB42; LeGarrette Blount* -- RB58

WR: Kenny Golladay -- WR20; Golden Tate* -- WR28**; Marvin Jones -- WR62

TE: Levine Toilolo* -- TE40; Michael Roberts* -- TE48

*No longer with team

**Played eight games with PHI

Number to know: 8/12

Darrell Bevell's offenses have ranked in the top 10 in rushing percentage eight times over the past 12 seasons. The Lions ranked 19th last season, but their 404 rush attempts were their most since 2013.

2019 Offseason

Head Coach: Matt Patricia (2nd year)

Offensive Coordinator: Brian Daboll (1st year - previously Offensive Coordinator, SEA)

Draft Picks

1. (8) T.J. Hockenson, TE

2. (43) Jahlani Tavai, LB

3. (81) Will Harris, S

4. (117) Austin Bryant, DE

5. (146) Amani Oruwariye, CB

6. (184) Travis Fulgham, WR

6. (186) Ty Johnson, RB

7. (224) Isaac Nauta, TE

7. (229) P.J. Johnson, DE

Free Agency Additions

RB C.J. Anderson; WR Danny Amendola; TE Jesse James; OL Oday Aboushi; DL Trey Flowers; DB Justin Coleman; DB Rashaan Melvin

Key Departures

RB LeGarrette Blount, DL; Ezekiel Ansah

Rankings and Projections

Player Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings Matthew Stafford QB25 QB26 QB28 Kerryon Johnson RB17 RB20 RB20 C.J. Anderson N/A RB51 N/A Theo Riddick N/A N/A RB53 Kenny Golladay WR18 WR16 WR23 Marvin Jones WR35 WR34 WR32 T.J. Hockenson TE14 TE9 TE13 Matt Prater K19 K20 K19 Lions DST DST27 DST28 DST27



Heath Cummings' projected offensive stats QB Matthew Stafford 3,854 YD, 24 TD, 12 INT RB Kerryon Johnson 217 ATT, 1,064 YD, 7 TD; 34 REC, 240 YD, 1 TD RB C.J. Anderson 143 ATT, 573 YD, 2 TD RB Theo Riddick 48 ATT, 186 YD, 1 TD; 47 REC, 335 YD, 2 TD WR Kenny Golladay 118 TAR, 68 REC, 1,072 YD, 6 TD WR Marvin Jones 107 TAR, 60 REC, 887 YD, 7 TD WR Danny Amendola 80 TAR, 58 REC, 561 YD, 2 TD TE T.J. Hockenson 75 TAR, 52 REC, 577 YD, 5 TD

Biggest question

Are the Lions going to give Kerryon Johnson the feature-back treatment?

"In a word, no. Detroit signed C.J. Anderson, drafted rookie Ty Johnson and will find roles for Zach Zenner and Theo Riddick in the backfield. Team brass has said repeatedly it prefers to use multiple backs to keep everyone fresh. When the Lions did finally "free" Johnson last year, he got hurt and missed the final six games. This caps Johnson's production, making him more of a No. 2 runner rather than a potential No. 1." -- Dave Richard

One sleeper, one breakout and one bust

Sleeper: Marvin Jones

One year removed from his breakout season, Jones seems a bit forgotten. The ascension of Kenny Golladay obviously plays a big part in that, but Jones was off to another great start before his injury -- a 64-906-10 pace through his first eight games. Volume will be tough to come by in this offense, but Jones' ability to get open deep should continue to play well with Matthew Stafford's big arm and an offense likely to lean on play action heavily. Jones still has the chance to be a 1,000-yard receiver with plenty of touchdowns.

Breakout: Kerryon Johnson

Johnson showed plenty of potential as a rookie, averaging 5.4 yards per rush and emerging as a surprisingly effective receiver, but missed the last six games of the season with a knee sprain. Was that just bad luck? Or did he wear down under the weight of a larger role? Hopefully, the presence of C.J. Anderson helps him stay fresh, because there's a big opportunity here. The Lions should be better up front, and we know Patricia wants to run the ball early and often. He won't come cheap, but Johnson could easily prove worth that third- or fourth-round pick.

Bust: Kenny Golladay

The question in Detroit isn't whether the Lions have the talent to support two Fantasy-relevant wide receivers; it's whether they have a coach willing to make it happen. I don't know if Jones will be better than Golladay for Fantasy, but I know he'll be cheaper. Golladay saw nearly half of his targets (58 out of 119) after Jones' injury, so if it's more of a 1a/1b situation with Jones healthy, I'll take the guy with less upside who also costs a lot less.