Setting your Fantasy Football lineup for Week 17 is going to require keeping up with the news right up until Sunday Morning, because there are going to be plenty of absences to wade through before you know who will be available. As of Wednesday at running back, we already know Dalvin Cook (personal), James Robinson (ankle), Darrell Henderson (ankle), and La'Mical Perine (reserve/COVID-19) will be out for this week, and there will surely be others to follow in the coming days. We'll update you on everything you need to know before Sunday's games kick off, but you'll have to get ready to be flexible if you are playing into Week 17.

Here are Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em picks for running back for Week 17:

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Myles Gaskin RB MIA Miami • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 8th YTD Stats RUYDS 564 REC 37 REYDS 331 TD 4 FPTS/G 16.3 I thought Gaskin had the chance to play well in Week 16 at the Raiders, but he far exceeded my expectations with 14 carries for 87 yards, along with five catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's now scored at least 12 PPR points in seven of his past eight games, including Week 2 against Buffalo when he had seven carries for 46 yards, as well as six catches for 36 yards on seven targets. He wasn't the featured running back then like he is now, and he should have another quality outing this week in the rematch with the Bills. David Johnson RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN TEN -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 607 REC 30 REYDS 278 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.4 Johnson was excellent in Week 16 as the Start of the Week with 12 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He scored a season-high 28 PPR points and now has at least 23 PPR points in each of his past two games. He had 13 PPR points at Tennessee in Week 6 with 19 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 12 yards, and I hope he can at least replicate that performance again. If Duke Johnson (neck) remains out, expect another week with a lot of work for David Johnson, and the Titans have allowed five rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past four games. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN BAL -11.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 645 REC 18 REYDS 120 TD 7 FPTS/G 10 Dobbins will hopefully carry his touchdown streak into the NFL playoffs and potentially the offseason since he's scored in each of his past five games. He has at least 71 total yards in four of those games, and he's scored at least 13 PPR points in five games in a row. Now, the problem is Dobbins doesn't do much in the passing game with only three catches during his hot streak, and the most touches he's had over that span is 17 -- with two games of only 11. But against the Bengals that should be enough for a quality performance. Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score or gain 100 total yards in six games in a row. Dobbins is a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR. And you can consider Gus Edwards a sleeper this week as well. Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 524 REC 10 REYDS 121 TD 8 FPTS/G 10.8 I liked Wilson in Week 16 at Arizona, and he was better than I expected with 22 carries for 183 yards, along with one catch for 21 yards and a touchdown on two targets. He now has six games this season with double digits in carries, and he's scored a combined eight touchdowns in those outings. He's also scored at least 12 PPR points in four of those games, and he should get another heavy workload with Raheem Mostert (ankle) out. It's a tough matchup against the Seahawks, but Wilson is still a must-start option in all leagues. Ronald Jones RB TB Tampa Bay • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL TB -6.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 12.4 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 900 REC 28 REYDS 165 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.3 Jones is back for Week 17 after being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, and hopefully he's healthy and ready to go since he also was dealing with a finger injury. He should have fresh legs since he hasn't played since Week 14, and prior to going out he scored at least 15 PPR points in three of his past four games, with two of those outings having at least 19 total touches. I'm expecting him to again be the featured rusher against the Falcons, who allowed two touchdowns and 65 total yards to Leonard Fournette in Week 15. And Atlanta has allowed a running back to score or gain at least 100 total yards in three of the past four weeks.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Wayne Gallman RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 617 REC 21 REYDS 114 TD 6 FPTS/G 9.3 The Cowboys run defense has been better of late, but it still has allowed six touchdowns to running backs in its past five games, including two in a row. Gallman has struggled over the past three weeks with a combined 17 PPR points over that span, but I like him as a flex this week given the matchup. Prior to Week 14, Gallman scored or had over 100 rushing yards in six games in a row. Malcolm Brown RB LAR L.A. Rams • #34

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 399 REC 22 REYDS 164 TD 5 FPTS/G 7.1 Brown should be the lead running back with Darrell Henderson (ankle) and Cam Akers (ankle) hurt, and hopefully Brown takes advantage of this opportunity. There have been seven games this season where a Rams running back had at least 15 carries, and that has translated to at least 16 PPR points five times. Brown did that in Week 1 against Dallas with 21 total touches and scored 25 PPR points, and hopefully he can replicate that this week. Latavius Murray RB NO New Orleans • #28

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 656 REC 23 REYDS 176 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.1 I can see a scenario where the Saints lean more on Murray this week to keep Alvin Kamara fresh for the playoffs, and Murray does have at least 10 PPR points in back-to-back games against the Chiefs and Vikings. So even if he remains in his usual reserve role, he can still be effective. The Panthers have allowed a running back to score or gain at least 80 total yards in four games in a row. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI GB -5.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 4.7 RB RNK 46th YTD Stats RUYDS 239 REC 2 REYDS 21 TD 2 FPTS/G 4 Dillon had a dream game in Week 16 against Tennessee with 21 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target. He won't do that again this week at Chicago barring something crazy happening, but if Jamaal Williams (quad) remains out, I can see Dillon getting a decent workload in tandem with Aaron Jones. The Packers will likely want to keep Jones fresh for the playoffs, and Dillon proved his worth against the Titans to get quality touches if Williams can't play.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 642 REC 59 REYDS 373 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.8 I expected Davis to struggle in Week 16 at Washington, and he was held to eight PPR points despite scoring a touchdown. He didn't have a catch for the first time since Week 1, and he's now scored 8 PPR points or less in five of the past eight games without Christian McCaffrey (thigh). Even though McCaffrey is out again in Week 17, I would only use Davis as a flex against the Saints, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs this year. Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.4 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 473 REC 13 REYDS 82 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.2 I liked Moss in Week 16 against the Patriots, and he delivered with 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for no yards on one target. He now has three games in a row with at least 12 carries, but that was the first time he had more than eight PPR points since Week 9. And he only has four games this season with at least 11 PPR points. Against Miami in Week 2, Moss had eight carries for 37 yards and no catches, and he's sharing too much with Devin Singletary to trust. Also, in the past five weeks, no team has allowed fewer Fantasy points to opposing running backs than the Dolphins, who have given up no touchdowns to the position over that span. Le'Veon Bell RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 0.9 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 328 REC 16 REYDS 138 TD 2 FPTS/G 6.8 We have no idea what the Chiefs plan to do with their starters in Week 17 since they have locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. We also have no idea if Andy Reid views Bell as his best running back until Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) is back. In Week 16 against Atlanta, in the first game without Edwards-Helaire, Bell only had seven carries for 30 yards, along with one catch for 9 yards on three targets. Meanwhile, Darrel Williams had 10 carries for 46 yards, along with four catches for 27 yards on six targets. I wouldn't expect much work for Bell against the Chargers, and I would sit Bell in all formats. I also would shy away from Williams. We could see a lot of work for Darwin Thompson, making him a sleeper in deeper leagues. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -11.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 409 REC 47 REYDS 355 TD 6 FPTS/G 10.5 Bernard is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, and he's been great over the past two games with at least 19 PPR points in each outing against the Steelers and Texans, along with at least 23 total touches in each of those two outings. Those were two surprise victories for Cincinnati, but I'm expecting that win streak to end against the Ravens. Baltimore hasn't been impenetrable against opposing running backs this season, but the Ravens are No. 10 against the position for the year. And I don't expect Bernard to be anything more than a flex as Baltimore needs to win this game to lock up a playoff berth.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline James Conner RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -10 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 683 REC 30 REYDS 190 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.8 With Mason Rudolph starting this game in place of Ben Roethlisberger, we don't know how much Conner will play, if at all, since the Steelers could opt to rest him for the playoffs. But having Conner here is also an indication of how his season has gone, since he's unfortunately been a Fantasy bust to close 2020. While he did score 17 PPR points in Week 16 against the Colts, that was only the second time he's had at least 12 PPR points in the five games he's played since Week 8. If he is expected to play a full game against the Browns, then consider Conner a flex option in all leagues. But given Roethlisberger's status, I wouldn't expect four quarters out of Conner, so you should plan for an alternative Fantasy running back in Week 17.

