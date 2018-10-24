Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receiver

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Wide receivers

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 17.8 projected points Will Fuller Houston Texans WR For anyone who owns Fuller, you want Keke Coutee (hamstring) to be out as long as possible. With Coutee out or hurt, Fuller has three games with at least eight targets, and he's scored at least 12 PPR points in each outing. In three games with Coutee healthy, Fuller averaged just 7.1 PPR points over that span. Fuller will likely see Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain this week, and that should be a win for Fuller. With Coutee out, Fuller is back in as a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues. 11.5 projected points Doug Baldwin Seattle Seahawks WR We saw the old Baldwin in Week 6 at Oakland, and it was glorious. He had six catches for 91 yards on eight targets, and he scored a season-high 15 PPR points. I'm expecting more of the same this week at Detroit, and he should avoid Darius Slay. The Lions have struggled with slot receivers at times this year, including Danny Amendola going off last week for six catches, 84 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Baldwin has actually led Seattle in targets in two of three games since coming back from his knee injury, and he hopefully is poised for a strong finish this year. He's a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. 14.7 projected points Jordy Nelson Oakland Raiders WR Nelson is now the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders with Amari Cooper traded to the Cowboys. And he should see an uptick in targets in what should be a favorable matchup against the Colts this week. Prior to Week 6 against Seattle, Nelson had three games with at least 14 PPR points. In two of those games, he had eight targets, and it would be a surprise to see him below that total for most outings moving forward. The Colts have struggled with No. 1 receivers all season, including A.J. Green, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Gordon all finding the end zone. Nelson, at this point in his career, isn't on par with those guys, but he can still be successful given his new role in Oakland. He's worth starting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues this week. 14.5 projected points Julian Edelman New England Patriots WR Edelman is averaging eight targets a game in his three games since coming back from his four-game suspension to open the season. He's scored in each of his past two games against Kansas City and Chicago. And he now faces a Buffalo team he has dominated during his career. In his past five games against the Bills, Edelman has at least 13 PPR points in four of those outings. He's either scored or gained at least 90 receiving yards in three of those games. Buffalo has allowed nine receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, and Edelman should have the chance for another quality performance in this matchup. Gordon is also worth starting in all leagues. 15.7 projected points Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR Boyd pulled a disappearing act in Week 7 at Kansas City with only three catches for 27 yards on four targets. Prior to that, he had at least seven targets in every game since Week 2, and he scored at least 21 PPR points in four of his previous five outings. He has a dream matchup in Week 8 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing receivers. There have been 12 receivers to either score or gain at least 100 receiving yards against Tampa Bay, and Boyd and A.J. Green should go off in this matchup.

Sleepers

Danny Amendola (at HOU): The Dolphins need Amendola with Kenny Stills (groin) and Albert Wilson (hip) out, and he's been great the past two outings against Chicago and Detroit. In those games, with Brock Osweiler under center, Amendola has 14 catches for 143 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets, and he's worth using as at least a No. 3 receiver/PPR flex on Thursday night.



Geronimo Allison (at LAR): I'm expecting Allison to play this week after being out since Week 4 with a concussion/hamstring injury. Prior to getting hurt, Allison had at least 12 PPR points in all four games he played this year, and he should be in that range again this week. This game is expected to be high scoring (Las Vegas has the over/under at 56.5 points), and all the main options in Green Bay's passing attack are worth using, especially if Allison is healthy.



Tre'Quan Smith (at MIN): Smith played 73 percent of the snaps in Week 7 at Baltimore, but he managed just three catches for 44 yards on six targets. He's a Hail Mary play against Minnesota, but he should avoid Xavier Rhodes, which could mean some shots down the field from Drew Brees. He's probably better suited for daily leagues than seasonal formats, but Smith should be added in all leagues in case he starts to take off soon as the No. 2 receiver opposite Michael Thomas.



Chester Rogers (at OAK): Andrew Luck only attempted 23 passes in Week 7 against Buffalo, but Rogers was tied for second in targets with four, matching the total of T.Y. Hilton, just behind Eric Ebron (seven). He tied Hilton in receptions with four and led the team in receiving yards with 40. It's not impressive, but it does show Rogers isn't going away now that Hilton is back. And Ryan Grant (ankle) is also hurt. Rogers can still be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially in PPR, in Week 8 at Oakland.



Chris Godwin (at CIN): Godwin didn't score in Week 7 against Cleveland, and he finished with minimal production with five catches for 59 yards on six targets, but I'm still sticking with him this week against the Bengals. Cincinnati has allowed at least two receivers to score at least 11 PPR points in three of the past four games against Atlanta in Week 4, Pittsburgh in Week 6 and Kansas City last week. Godwin will obviously be competing with Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson for targets, but I still like Godwin as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in this matchup.



Sit 'Em 15.1 projected points Demaryius Thomas Denver Broncos WR Thomas has come on of late with at least 14 PPR points in two of his past three games. He's scored two touchdowns over that span, but his production has been minimal this season when he's failed to score. He only has one game this season with more than 63 receiving yards, and he's averaging just 5.3 targets a game in his past three outings. Thomas already faced Kansas City in Week 4, and he finished that game with four catches for 24 yards on seven targets. And in his past five meetings with the Chiefs, Thomas has just 23 catches for 227 yards and one touchdown 10.3 projected points Marvin Jones Detroit Lions WR It's now 17 games that Jones has played with Kenny Golladay going back to last season, and Jones has just one game with more than four catches. He has fewer than five targets in each of his past two outings, and he's proven to be extremely touchdown dependent this season with fewer than 70 receiving yards in every game. He had a new low with only five PPR points in Week 7 at Miami, and he's facing a Seahawks defense that is tied for No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. 7.5 projected points Taylor Gabriel Chicago Bears WR Gabriel might be headed for a downturn in production with Anthony Miller now healthy. Gabriel only had four targets in Week 4 against New England for just three catches on 26, and Miller led Chicago's receivers in targets with seven, finishing with two catches for 35 yards. Gabriel's targets were up in Week 3 at Arizona (10) and Week 4 against Tampa Bay (seven) with Miller either hurt or out. With Miller healthy, Gabriel has one game with double digits in PPR points, which was Week 6 at Miami. He's a boom-or-bust receiver, but this could be a bad week for him if Miller continues to take away targets. 10.4 projected points Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR Goodwin had a big game in Week 6 at Green Bay with four catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, but he struggled last week against the Rams with just two catches for 24 yards on five targets. He has five targets or less in every game this season, and he's hard to trust at Arizona this week. The Cardinals lead the NFL in fewest touchdowns allowed to receivers with four, and Goodwin is likely going to be a touchdown-or-bust type of wideout all year. He's likely to see the most time from Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson, which is a tough matchup for most receivers, and Goodwin will struggle to produce at a high level. 10.9 projected points Tyler Lockett Seattle Seahawks WR Lockett has done a nice job this season, and he's scored in five of six games. But he only has one game this season with more than six targets, he's been at five catches or less in every game and he has four games with 60 receiving yards or less. His production will likely be minimal if he doesn't score, and he will continue to spend more time outside than in the slot now that Baldwin is healthy. That could mean more time being covered by Slay, who will make things tough on Lockett. He's a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week.

Bust Alert

Jeffery has been awesome of late, scoring at least 21 PPR points in three of his past four games. In his past two outings at the Giants and vs. Carolina, Jeffery has 15 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 22 targets. But this should be a tough test for him against the Jaguars in London, and I would lower expectations for Jeffery this week. Jacksonville allows the fewest Fantasy points to opposing receivers, and this secondary should keep Jeffery to minimal production. He's still worth starting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues, but he should struggle in this matchup with Jalen Ramsey and Co.

