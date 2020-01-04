Fantasy Football Wild Card Round Injury Report Update: Dalvin Cook back, Zach Ertz still in question
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the latest injury news.
The ribbon is cut on the postseason beginning with the Bills-Texans kickoff Saturday afternoon, and all four teams in action during Wild Card Weekend are in decent health overall when factoring out longer-term injuries. The receiver position is where the most prominent walking wounded reside, with one confirmed absence (Nelson Agholor) and another likely one (Will Fuller) thinning out the position to an extent. The status of tight end Zach Ertz may also come down to a game-time decision. However, those issues are offset by some big names getting back into action after multi-week stints on the sideline. Without further ado, let's plug into the latest as of Saturday morning:
Wild Card Round Injuries
Injury Report Update
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Texans' Deshaun Watson (back) does not carry an official injury designation into Saturday afternoon's Wild Card matchup versus the Bills. Watson was reportedly dealing with some back discomfort heading into Week 17, and he ultimately dressed but didn't play in the season finale. The third-year quarterback practiced in full all week and will face a Bills defense that allowed the third-fewest Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (12.9) in standard scoring formats this past regular season.
Dalvin Cook RB
MIN Minnesota • #33
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Cook does not carry an injury designation into Sunday afternoon's Wild Card matchup versus the Saints. Cook managed to practice in full all week and isn't expected to have any workload limitations after a modest two-game absence. However, the challenge on paper is a tough one, as New Orleans comes in having allowed the fourth-fewest Fantasy points per game (12.75) to running backs in standard scoring formats this past season.
MIN Minnesota • #25
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Mattison is also free of an injury designation heading into Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Saints. Mattison missed the last three games of the regular season with the injury, but he did log a full week of practice leading up to this contest. He'll potentially split backup snaps behind Dalvin Cook with Mike Boone, who finished the regular season with a 148-yard rushing day against the Bears in Week 17.
PHI Philadelphia • #13
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Agholor will not play in Sunday's Wild Card matchup versus the Seahawks. His absence will once again leave Philadelphia's receiving corps in the hands of Greg Ward, Deontay Burnett, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Robert Davis. Of the four, Ward was easily the most accomplished to close out the regular season, bringing in 21 of 30 targets for 209 yards and a touchdown over Philadelphia's playoff-clinching four-game December winning streak.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller is questionable for Saturday afternoon's Wild Card tilt versus the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Saturday morning reports, Fuller will be given a chance to show what he can do in pregame warmups, but he is not expected to play. If he indeed misses, Kenny Stills would slot back into the No. 2 role he often filled for Fuller this season, while either Keke Coutee or DeAndre Carter would serve as the third receiver.
NE New England • #11
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Edelman is questionable for Saturday night's Wild Card battle against the Titans after another week of limited practices. However, as he did throughout the regular season, Edelman is expected to play through his injuries, with the veteran receiver noting in a radio interview earlier in the week that he's actually feeling better this week than he has in a long time.
Jaron Brown WR
SEA Seattle • #18
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Brown is questionable for Sunday afternoon's Wild Card tilt against the Eagles but failed to practice all week. If Brown misses, David Moore would slot into the No. 3 role behind starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf against Philadelphia with Malik Turner (concussion) already ruled out of action.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Humphries will remain out for Saturday night's Wild Card matchup versus the Patriots. A.J. Brown and Corey Davis will continue as Tennessee's top two receiving options for Ryan Tannehill.
BUF Buffalo • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Roberts is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card tussle with the Texans after three limited practices this week. Duke Williams, who closed out the regular season with a 108-yard performance versus the Jets, would move into the No. 5 receiver role on offense if Roberts misses, while Micah Hyde would be a candidate to take over Roberts' return duties
Malik Turner WR
SEA Seattle • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Turner will remain out for Sunday's Wild Card showdown with the Eagles. David Moore could be the primary beneficiary of Turner's absence with teammate Jaron Brown (knee-MCL) very questionable to suit up in his own right.
Zach Ertz TE
PHI Philadelphia • #86
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Ertz is questionable for Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Seahawks, with his availability expected to come down to a Saturday medical evaluation that will determine whether Ertz is cleared for contact. The Pro Bowl tight end did manage to practice in limited fashion all week, and his presence alongside Dallas Goedert in Philadelphia's tight end group would be especially welcome with the team's receiver corps still considerably depleted.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Akins is questionable for Saturday afternoon's Wild Card matchup versus the Bills after closing out the week with a limited practice. Jordan Thomas would slide into the No. 2 role behind starter Darren Fells should Akins miss.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Saint's Eli Apple (ankle) will not play in Sunday's Wild Card matchup against the Vikings after missing practice all week.
- The Vikings' Mackensie Alexander (knee) will not play in Sunday's Wild Card battle against the Saints after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' Jason McCourty (groin) is questionable for Saturday night's Wild Card showdown versus the Titans after three limited practices this week.
- The Texans' Johnathan Joseph (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday afternoon's Wild Card matchup against the Bills after a week of limited practices. Teammate Bradley Roby (hamstring) carries the same designation after also practicing on a limited basis all week.
- The Bills' Levi Wallace (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card battle versus the Texans, but he managed to finish the week with a pair of limited practices after starting the week as a non-participant Tuesday.
- The Patriots' Jonathan Jones (groin) is questionable for Saturday night's Wild Card game against the Titans after putting in three limited practices this week.
Safeties
- The Texans' Jahleel Addae (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card matchup versus the Bills after putting in three limited practices this week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Texans' J.J. Watt (pectoral) is off injured reserve and will play in Saturday afternoon's Wild Card battle against the Bills. Watt also dealt with a minor shoulder injury this week in practice, but as per Saturday morning reports, the Pro Bowl defensive end will play more than just a situational role versus Buffalo, even if it stops short of being a true every-down assignment.
- The Bills' Shaq Lawson (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's Wild Card showdown with the Texans after a week of limited practices.
- The Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Saints after putting in three limited practices this week.
Linebackers
- The Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks (knee-ACL) will not play in Sunday's Wild Card tilt against the Eagles or the remainder of the postseason after suffering a torn ACL in the Wek 17 loss to the 49ers.
- The Patriots' Jamie Collins (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday night's Wild Card battle versus the Titans after three limited practices this week. Meanwhile, teammate Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) carries the same tag after also practicing in limited fashion all week.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Top 10 TE rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 tight end rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.