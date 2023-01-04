trey-mcbride-1400-us.jpg
In the end, all of our laments about the tight end position in 2022 seem to have proven correct. After Week 17 only seven tight ends are averaging double-digit Fantasy points in full PPR. One of those, Zach Ertz, hasn't played for more than a month. But just because the position has been terrible this year doesn't mean it's locked in to the be this bad in the future.

At some point we still expect Kyle Pitts to perform like a star, and considering Pitts is still just 22, now is not the time to give up on that. Greg Dulcich, Cade Otton, and Trey McBride all gave us reason to hope they'd be better after their rookie years and Pat Freiermuth took a second-year leap that was overshadowed by some rotten touchdown luck. 

The future of the tight end position isn't bright by any stretch of the imagination, but it's not as dim as 2022 made it out to be. Don't go changing those lineup requirements just yet.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 18:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

Numbers to Know
  • 4 -- Touchdowns caught by Travis Kelce against the Raiders in October. 
  • 45 - Albert Okwuegbunam led the Broncos with 45 receiving yards in his first game since Greg Dulcich went on IR.
  • 13.3 - Since returning from a long-term injury that held him out since Week 4, Darren Waller is averaging 13.3 PPR Fantasy points per game.
  • 14.1 - T.J. Hockenson is TE2 in PPR on a per game basis since joining the Vikings in Week 9. 
  • 2 - Evan Engram came crashing to Earth last week with one catch on two targets for 16 yards.
Matchups that matter
Darren Waller TE
LV Las Vegas • #83
Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5
OPP VS TE
21st
PROJ PTS
10
TE RNK
16th
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
37
REYDS
353
TD
3
FPTS/G
9.9
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
30th
PROJ PTS
10.4
TE RNK
2nd
YTD Stats
REC
69
TAR
94
REYDS
739
TD
4
FPTS/G
10.6
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
32nd
PROJ PTS
9.5
TE RNK
5th
YTD Stats
REC
68
TAR
101
REYDS
587
TD
3
FPTS/G
9
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SF -14.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
13.1
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
80
REYDS
736
TD
9
FPTS/G
13
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 18 Streamers (TE Preview)
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS TE
3rd
TE RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
16%
YTD Stats
REC
37
TAR
58
REYDS
307
TD
1
FPTS/G
5.7
Thomas has seen a 24% target share in the Commanders past two games and we'd expect a pass-heavy script against a Cowboys team that should be playing its starters.
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -14.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
10th
TE RNK
NR
ROSTERED
7%
YTD Stats
REC
26
TAR
36
REYDS
224
TD
1
FPTS/G
3.6
McBride caught seven of 10 targets for 78 yards and a score in Week 17. He would be the clear No. 1 waiver wire if this wasn't his first game all season with double-digit Fantasy points.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play (TE Preview)
Projections powered by Sportsline
George Kittle TE
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ARI SF -14.5 O/U 40
OPP VS TE
31st
PROJ PTS
13.1
TE RNK
4th
YTD Stats
REC
56
TAR
80
REYDS
736
TD
9
FPTS/G
13
Kittle caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns the last time he faced the Cardinals, and they've allowed the second-most Fantasy points to the position this season. With Travis Kelce playing on Saturday, Kittle is the top tight end on the main slate.
Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview)
Dallas Goedert TE
PHI Philadelphia • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG PHI -14 O/U 42.5
OPP VS TE
25th
PROJ PTS
11.4
TE RNK
7th
YTD Stats
REC
49
TAR
62
REYDS
656
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.9
I'd expect a bounce back from Dallas Goedert for two reasons. One, we expect Jalen Hurts to return in Week 18. Two, he's not playing the Saints. New Orleans has been awesome against tight ends this season, and the New York Giants absolutely have not.
