In the end, all of our laments about the tight end position in 2022 seem to have proven correct. After Week 17 only seven tight ends are averaging double-digit Fantasy points in full PPR. One of those, Zach Ertz, hasn't played for more than a month. But just because the position has been terrible this year doesn't mean it's locked in to the be this bad in the future.

At some point we still expect Kyle Pitts to perform like a star, and considering Pitts is still just 22, now is not the time to give up on that. Greg Dulcich, Cade Otton, and Trey McBride all gave us reason to hope they'd be better after their rookie years and Pat Freiermuth took a second-year leap that was overshadowed by some rotten touchdown luck.

The future of the tight end position isn't bright by any stretch of the imagination, but it's not as dim as 2022 made it out to be. Don't go changing those lineup requirements just yet.

Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 18:

The following players are not being projected to play Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

4 -- Touchdowns caught by Travis Kelce against the Raiders in October.

45 - Albert Okwuegbunam led the Broncos with 45 receiving yards in his first game since Greg Dulcich went on IR.

13.3 - Since returning from a long-term injury that held him out since Week 4, Darren Waller is averaging 13.3 PPR Fantasy points per game.

14.1 - T.J. Hockenson is TE2 in PPR on a per game basis since joining the Vikings in Week 9.

2 - Evan Engram came crashing to Earth last week with one catch on two targets for 16 yards.



Darren Waller TE LV Las Vegas • #83

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 10 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 353 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.9 Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN JAC -6.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 69 TAR 94 REYDS 739 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 9.5 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 68 TAR 101 REYDS 587 TD 3 FPTS/G 9 George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 13.1 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 80 REYDS 736 TD 9 FPTS/G 13

Week 18 Streamers (TE Preview) Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -5.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 3rd TE RNK 23rd ROSTERED 16% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 58 REYDS 307 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.7 Thomas has seen a 24% target share in the Commanders past two games and we'd expect a pass-heavy script against a Cowboys team that should be playing its starters. Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 10th TE RNK NR ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 36 REYDS 224 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.6 McBride caught seven of 10 targets for 78 yards and a score in Week 17. He would be the clear No. 1 waiver wire if this wasn't his first game all season with double-digit Fantasy points.

Top DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline George Kittle TE SF San Francisco • #85

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -14.5 O/U 40 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 13.1 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 80 REYDS 736 TD 9 FPTS/G 13 Kittle caught four passes for 84 yards and two touchdowns the last time he faced the Cardinals, and they've allowed the second-most Fantasy points to the position this season. With Travis Kelce playing on Saturday, Kittle is the top tight end on the main slate.

Contrarian DFS Play (TE Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Dallas Goedert TE PHI Philadelphia • #88

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG PHI -14 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 11.4 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 62 REYDS 656 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 I'd expect a bounce back from Dallas Goedert for two reasons. One, we expect Jalen Hurts to return in Week 18. Two, he's not playing the Saints. New Orleans has been awesome against tight ends this season, and the New York Giants absolutely have not.