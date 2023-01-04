At the running back position, we're used to seeing a handful of guys in the "who's out" section below. In Week 18, a bigger discussion is around "who won't play long". For now, Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette are firmly on that list, and I wouldn't be surprised if Barkely moves to the "out" list before we get to Sunday. But they aren't the only backs to be concerned about.

Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler are older backs with little to play for. They should rest some, if not all of this week. And with Christian Mccaffrey's injury history and the current state of the Arizona Cardinals active roster, we may not see much of him either. Latavius Murray and Cordarrelle Patterson are other veterans who could cede playing time to youngsters in Week 18. And this list will only grow.

Keep an eye on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, and Sunday morning as there will be many surprise inactives in Week 18.

Week 18 Previews: QB RB WR TE

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 18 RB Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. There will be a big role for Corey Clement or Keaontay Ingram if Conner is out. Marlon Mack RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds will carry the full load for the Broncos.

RB Preview Numbers to know

55 –-

Carries for Tyler Allgeier since the Falcons' Week 14 bye. That's 24 more than Cordarralle Patterson and he's accumulated at least 95 scrimmage yards in each of those three games.

–- Carries for Tyler Allgeier since the Falcons' Week 14 bye. That's 24 more than Cordarralle Patterson and he's accumulated at least 95 scrimmage yards in each of those three games. 155.3 -- Derrick Henry has averaged 155.3 rushing yards per game in his last three contests versus the Jaguars. He's also scored six touchdowns in those games.

-- Derrick Henry has averaged 155.3 rushing yards per game in his last three contests versus the Jaguars. He's also scored six touchdowns in those games. 241 -- Combined rushing yards for Cam Akers over the last two games. It's been a rollercoaster season for Akers, but he's restoring Fantasy faith for 2023.

-- Combined rushing yards for Cam Akers over the last two games. It's been a rollercoaster season for Akers, but he's restoring Fantasy faith for 2023. 22 -- Zonovan Knight played just 22% of the Jets snaps in Week 17.

-- Zonovan Knight played just 22% of the Jets snaps in Week 17. 49 -- Damien Harris played 49% of the Patriots snaps in his return from injury. Three of the five snaps came inside the 10-yard line while Rhamondre Stevenson saw 56% of the total snaps.



RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 40th YTD Stats RUYDS 820 REC 29 REYDS 212 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.7 Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 954 REC 40 REYDS 219 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.1 Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 682 REC 10 REYDS 93 TD 7 FPTS/G 9 Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.3 RB RNK 38th YTD Stats RUYDS 657 REC 26 REYDS 117 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 18 Adds (RB Preview) Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB TB Tampa Bay • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 27 REC 1 REYDS 11 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.3 Tampa Bay has said they aren't resting their starters, but to me that just means they'll play a drive or two. A majority of this game I would expect Vaughn to be the lead back for the Buccaneers against a suspect Falcons defense. Corey Clement RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -14 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats RUYDS 32 REC 2 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 1 Clement dominated touches and snaps after James Conner went down in Week 17. Assuming Conner is out, we'd expect Clement to lead the backfield, but it is a terrible matchup.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE PIT -2.5 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 954 REC 40 REYDS 219 TD 9 FPTS/G 13.1 Harris has at least 22 touches in each of Pittsburgh's last three games and faces a Browns defense that has consistently been one of thew worst in football against running backs.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 682 REC 10 REYDS 93 TD 7 FPTS/G 9 Expect a third consecutive game over 100 yards for Cam Akers in Week 18. He's working his way into the Round 3 conversation in 2023 if the Rams don't make a significant acquisition at running back.