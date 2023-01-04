usatsi-cam-akers-rams.jpg

At the running back position, we're used to seeing a handful of guys in the "who's out" section below. In Week 18, a bigger discussion is around "who won't play long". For now, Saquon Barkley and Leonard Fournette are firmly on that list, and I wouldn't be surprised if Barkely moves to the "out" list before we get to Sunday. But they aren't the only backs to be concerned about.

Dalvin Cook and Austin Ekeler are older backs with little to play for. They should rest some, if not all of this week. And with Christian Mccaffrey's injury history and the current state of the Arizona Cardinals active roster, we may not see much of him either. Latavius Murray and Cordarrelle Patterson are other veterans who could cede playing time to youngsters in Week 18. And this list will only grow.

Keep an eye on Friday afternoon, Saturday morning, and Sunday morning as there will be many surprise inactives in Week 18.

  • Week 18 Previews: QB | RB | WR | TE

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 18 RB Preview:

Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 18 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
There will be a big role for Corey Clement or Keaontay Ingram if Conner is out.
player headshot
Marlon Mack RB
DEN Denver • #37
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Latavius Murray and Chase Edmonds will carry the full load for the Broncos.
RB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 55 –- 
    Carries for Tyler Allgeier since the Falcons' Week 14 bye. That's 24 more than Cordarralle Patterson and he's accumulated at least 95 scrimmage yards in each of those three games.
  • 155.3 -- Derrick Henry has averaged 155.3 rushing yards per game in his last three contests versus the Jaguars. He's also scored six touchdowns in those games. 
  • 241 -- Combined rushing yards for Cam Akers over the last two games. It's been a rollercoaster season for Akers, but he's restoring Fantasy faith for 2023. 
  • 22 -- Zonovan Knight played just 22% of the Jets snaps in Week 17. 
  • 49 -- Damien Harris played 49% of the Patriots snaps in his return from injury. Three of the five snaps came inside the 10-yard line while Rhamondre Stevenson saw 56% of the total snaps.
RB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
player headshot
Raheem Mostert RB
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYJ MIA -1.5 O/U 38.5
OPP VS RB
12th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
40th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
820
REC
29
REYDS
212
TD
5
FPTS/G
10.7
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE PIT -2.5 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
13.8
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
954
REC
40
REYDS
219
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.1
player headshot
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
682
REC
10
REYDS
93
TD
7
FPTS/G
9
player headshot
Latavius Murray RB
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAC LAC -3.5 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
10.3
RB RNK
38th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
657
REC
26
REYDS
117
TD
5
FPTS/G
11.3
RB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 18 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB
TB Tampa Bay • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
RUYDS
27
REC
1
REYDS
11
TD
0
FPTS/G
0.3
Tampa Bay has said they aren't resting their starters, but to me that just means they'll play a drive or two. A majority of this game I would expect Vaughn to be the lead back for the Buccaneers against a suspect Falcons defense.
player headshot
Corey Clement RB
ARI Arizona • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -14 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
YTD Stats
RUYDS
32
REC
2
REYDS
29
TD
0
FPTS/G
1
Clement dominated touches and snaps after James Conner went down in Week 17. Assuming Conner is out, we'd expect Clement to lead the backfield, but it is a terrible matchup.
RB Preview
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE PIT -2.5 O/U 40
OPP VS RB
27th
PROJ PTS
13.8
RB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
954
REC
40
REYDS
219
TD
9
FPTS/G
13.1
Harris has at least 22 touches in each of Pittsburgh's last three games and faces a Browns defense that has consistently been one of thew worst in football against running backs.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -6.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
682
REC
10
REYDS
93
TD
7
FPTS/G
9
Expect a third consecutive game over 100 yards for Cam Akers in Week 18. He's working his way into the Round 3 conversation in 2023 if the Rams don't make a significant acquisition at running back.
RB Preview
Heath's Projections