2017 Gold Glove Awards results: American League and National League winners

Major League Baseball and Rawlings on Tuesday announced the winners of the 2017 Gold Glove Awards. The Gold Gloves of course recognize defensive excellence at each position and in each league.

By way of reminder, Gold Gloves are voted on by managers and coaches around the league, although they are not allowed to vote for their own players. There's also a statistical component that helps determine the winners. The coach/manager vote makes up 75 percent of the formula, and those advanced metrics make up the remaining 25 percent. Here are the finalists for the 2017 Gold Gloves.

Below we'll list each winner, along their total number of career Gold Gloves in parentheses. Going position-by-position ...

CATCHER

American League - Martin Maldonado, Angels (1)

National League - Tucker Barnhart, Reds (1)

FIRST BASE

AL - Eric Hosmer, Royals (4)

NL - Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (3)

SECOND BASE

AL - Brian Dozier, Twins (1)

NL - DJ LeMahieu, Rockies (2)

SHORTSTOP

AL - Andrelton Simmons, Angels (3)

NL - Brandon Crawford, Giants (3)

THIRD BASE

AL - Evan Longoria, Rays (3)

NL - Nolan Arenado, Rockies (5)

LEFT FIELD

AL - Alex Gordon, Royals (5)

NL - Marcell Ozuna, Marlins (1)

CENTER FIELD

AL - Byron Buxton, Twins (1)

NL - Ender Inciarte, Braves (2)

RIGHT FIELD

AL - Mookie Betts, Red Sox (2)

NL - Jason Heyward, Cubs (5)

PITCHER

AL - Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays (1)

NL - Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (4)

And there you have it. Bear in mind that awards season is far from over. The BBWAA awards will be announced next week. The finalists for those awards were recently announced.