The 2017 Gold Glove finalists have been announced
Winners will be announced Nov. 7
Major League Baseball and the folks at Rawlings used Thursday's World Series travel day to announce the finalists for the 2017 Gold Glove awards. There are three finalists at each position in each league.
As a reminder, Gold Gloves are voted on by managers and coaches around the league, though they are not allowed to vote for their own players. There is also a statistical component. The winners will be announced during a live ESPN broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Here are the finalists with each player's career Gold Glove total in parentheses:
American League
Pitcher
- Alex Cobb, Rays (0)
- Marcus Stroman, Blue Jays (0)
- Chris Sale, Red Sox (0)
Catcher
- Yan Gomes, Indians (0)
- Martin Maldonado, Angels (0)
- Salvador Perez, Royals (4)
First Base
- Eric Hosmer, Royals (3)
- Mitch Moreland, Red Sox (1)
- Carlos Santana, Indians (0)
Second Base
- Brian Dozier, Twins (0)
- Ian Kinsler, Tigers (1)
- Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox (4)
Shortstop
- Elvis Andrus, Rangers (0)
- Francisco Lindor, Indians (1)
- Andrelton Simmons, Angels (2)
Third Base
- Evan Longoria, Rays (2)
- Manny Machado, Orioles (2)
- Jose Ramirez, Indians (0)
Left Field
- Brett Gardner, Yankees (1)
- Alex Gordon, Royals (4)
- Justin Upton, Tigers/Angels (0)
Center Field
- Byron Buxton, Twins (0)
- Lorenzo Cain, Royals (0)
- Kevin Pillar, Blue Jays (0)
Right Field
- Mookie Betts, Red Sox (1)
- Kole Calhoun, Angels (0)
- Aaron Judge, Yankees (0)
National League
Pitcher
- Zach Davies, Brewers (0)
- R.A. Dickey, Braves (1)
- Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks (4)
Catcher
- Tucker Barnhart, Reds (0)
- Yadier Molina, Cardinals (1)
- Buster Posey, Giants (8)
First Base
- Paul Goldschmidt, Diamondbacks (2)
- Anthony Rizzo, Cubs (1)
- Joey Votto, Reds (1)
Second Base
- Dee Gordon, Marlins (1)
- DJ LeMahieu, Rockies (1)
- Ben Zobrist, Cubs (0)
Shortstop
- Brandon Crawford, Giants (2)
- Freddy Galvis, Phillies (0)
- Corey Seager, Dodgers (0)
Third Base
- Nolan Arenado, Rockies (4)
- David Freese, Pirates (0)
- Anthony Rendon, Nationals (0)
Left Field
- Adam Duvall, Reds (0)
- Marcell Ozuna, Marlins (0)
- Gerardo Parra, Rockies (2)
Center Field
- Billy Hamilton, Reds (0)
- Ender Inciarte, Braves (1)
- Michael Taylor, Nationals (0)
Right Field
- Jason Heyward, Cubs (4)
- Yasiel Puig, Dodgers (0)
- Giancarlo Stanton, Marlins (0)
As a reminder, the Gold Gloves are regular-season awards only, so George Springer's defensive brilliance this postseason matters not one bit. Also, the voting is done already. MLB knows the winners. They're just announcing the finalists to create some hype. Nothing wrong with a little Gold Glove hype.
