The 2017 Gold Glove finalists have been announced

Major League Baseball and the folks at Rawlings used Thursday's World Series travel day to announce the finalists for the 2017 Gold Glove awards. There are three finalists at each position in each league.

As a reminder, Gold Gloves are voted on by managers and coaches around the league, though they are not allowed to vote for their own players. There is also a statistical component. The winners will be announced during a live ESPN broadcast on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Here are the finalists with each player's career Gold Glove total in parentheses:

American League

Pitcher

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Shortstop

Third Base

Left Field

Center Field

Right Field

National League

Pitcher

Catcher

First Base

Second Base

Shortstop

Third Base

Left Field

Center Field

Right Field

As a reminder, the Gold Gloves are regular-season awards only, so George Springer's defensive brilliance this postseason matters not one bit. Also, the voting is done already. MLB knows the winners. They're just announcing the finalists to create some hype. Nothing wrong with a little Gold Glove hype.