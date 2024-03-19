RHP Zac Gallen. After a season in which he started the All-Star Game and was the ace of the NL champs, taking two World Series starts, Gallen will toe the slab on Opening Day. Last season, he was 17-9 with a 3.47 ERA, finishing third in NL Cy Young voting. It will be his second consecutive Opening Day start. Arizona opens the regular season at home against the Rockies.

TBA. Max Fried has started the last three Opening Days for the Braves, though the six-time defending NL East champs are not short on options. Charlie Morton, Chris Sale, and Spencer Strider are all deserving of starting the season opener. The Braves begin the 2024 season in Philadelphia.



RHP Brayan Bello. The Chris Sale trade and Lucas Giolito injury opened the door for young Brayan Bello to start the season opener for Boston. He's lined up for it. Bello was 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA last season and signed a six-year contract extension this spring. The Red Sox start their season on the road in Seattle.

LHP Justin Steele. The 28-year-old Steele finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting last season, as he pitched to a 3.06 ERA and a 4.89 K/BB ratio in 173 1/3 innings. The Cubs begin their season on the road against the defending World Series champion Rangers.

LHP Garrett Crochet: With Dylan Cease traded the White Sox announced on March 18. Crochet had a 3.55 ERA in 12 2/3 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery last season. He has spent his entire MLB career in the bullpen, though he started in college, and Chicago is giving him an opportunity to start in 2024. The White Sox open the new season at home against Detroit.

RHP Frankie Montas. The Reds named free-agent signee Frankie Montas the Opening Day starter in a bit of an upset over breakout candidate Hunter Greene. Montas finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2021 and this will be his third Opening Day start, so he has the veteran pedigree here. Manager David Bell told reporters that experience was part of the decision (MLB.com).



TBA. Shane Bieber has started the last four Opening Days and, as long as he's not traded between now and the start of the regular season, he figures to make it five straight Opening Day starts. The Guardians will be in Oakland to open 2024.

TBA. Kyle Freeland, a Denver native, seems like the obvious call here with Germán Márquez on the mend following Tommy John surgery. The Rockies will begin the new season in Arizona, against the defending NL champs.

LHP Tarik Skubal. On March 1, manager A.J. Hinch announced Skubal will start Opening Day, per MLB.com. The Tigers spent money on veteran free agent pitchers this offseason and could have given the ball to Kenta Maeda or Jack Flaherty. but instead it will be Skubal, who had a 2.80 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings after returning from a flexor injury last year. The Tigers will be on Chicago's south side to face the White Sox to start the new season.

LHP Cole Ragans. Ragans was a revelation after coming over in the Aroldis Chapman trade last summer and he will get the ball on Opening Day, the Royals announced on March 17. Free-agent additions Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha were the obvious alternatives. Ragans, 26, struck out 89 batters and had a 2.64 ERA in 12 starts and 71 2/3 innings after the trade last year. The Royals will be home against the Twins on Opening Day.

TBA. For the first time since 2021, someone other than Shohei Ohtani will start Opening Day for the Angels. One of Reid Detmers, Griffin Canning, and Patrick Sandoval seems most likely to get the nod. The Halos will travel to Baltimore to start the new season.

LHP Jesús Luzardo. Sandy Alcantara's Tommy John surgery takes him out of the running, and that means Luzardo will be Miami's Opening Day starter, as manager Skip Schumaker told reporters. Luzardo, 26, is coming off a 2023 season in which he pitched to a 3.58 ERA with 208 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings. The Marlins will welcome the Pirates to loanDepot Park to start the new season.

RHP Pablo López. On Jan. 17, the Twins became the first team to announce their Opening Day starter. It will be López for the second straight year, manager Rocco Baldelli said on Twins Radio. Acquired from the Marlins in the Luis Arraez trade, López had a 3.66 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 194 innings last year. That earned him a seventh place finish in the AL Cy Young voting. He will be the first Twins pitcher to start consecutive season openers since José Berríos from 2019-20. Minnesota will begin the new season in Kansés City.

LHP José Quintana. Manager Carlos Mendoza announced on March 13 that lefty José Quintana will get the nod. In 13 starts last season -- after missing more than half the year due to a stress fracture in his ribcage -- Quintana was 3-6 with a 3.57 ERA. This will the second Opening Day start of his career. He also did so with the White Sox in 2017. The Mets will welcome the Brewers to Queens to open 2024.

LHP Nestor Cortes. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole is out with elbow issues, meaning he won't start a fifth straight Opening Day for New York. Instead, the Yanks landed on Nestor Cortes. The 29-year-old lefty is coming off a disappointing and injury-marred 2023 season in which he pitched to a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts. For his career, Cortes owns an ERA+ of 110. The Yankees will face Cole's former team, the Astros, in Houston on Opening Day.



TBA. JP Sears was the A's best pitcher last season but Paul Blackburn is their longest-tenured pitcher. Either would be a good choice for a team that lacks good choices pretty much everywhere on the roster. The Athletics will host the Guardians on Opening Day.

RHP Zack Wheeler. Wheeler, who recently inked an extension with the Phillies, will snap Aaron Nola's streak of starting each of the last six Opening Days. The Phillies will welcome the NL East rival Braves to Philadelphia to start the new season.

RHP Mitch Keller. The same day his five-year extension was announced Francisco Liriano started three straight from 2014-16. Keller broke out once he added a sinker in the middle of 2022, and he went to his first All-Star Game last year. The Pirates will be in Miami to open 2024.

RHP Miles Mikolas. The Cardinals originally named offseason signee Sonny Gray as the Opening Day starter, but a spring training hamstring injury has hampered him and he won't be ready in time. This left the door open for Mikolas to make his third career Opening Day start after also having done so in 2019 and last season. The Cardinals open with the Dodgers.

RHP Yu Darvish. With reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell a free agent, the Opening Day nod will go to Yu Darvish, not native San Diegan Joe Musgrove. Musgrove will start the second game of the regular season. This will be Darvish's third Opening Day start in four years with San Diego (also 2021 and 2022). The Padres and Dodgers will begin the 2024 season in South Korea for the Seoul Series from March 20-21.

TBA. Expect it to be Logan Webb for the third straight season. He finished second to new teammate Blake Snell in the NL Cy Young voting a year ago. Webb and Giants will be in San Diego on Opening Day.

RHP Luis Castillo. For the second straight year, Castillo will be on the mound on Opening Day, manager Scott Servais announced on March 18 (via the Seattle Times). George Kirby and Logan Gilbert would be Opening Day starters on more than a few other teams, just not these Mariners. The Mariners will host the Red Sox to start the year.

RHP Zach Eflin. Shane McClanahan's Tommy John surgery and the Tyler Glasnow trade mean the Opening Day honors fall to Eflin. In his first season away from Philadelphia, Eflin was 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA for the Rays last year, finishing sixth in AL Cy Young voting. The Rays will be at home against the Blue Jays when the season begins.

TBA. Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer will begin the season on the injured list, so expect the Opening Day nod to go to postseason hero Nathan Eovaldi. The Rangers have had 14 different pitchers start the last 15 season openers (Cole Hamels did it in 2016 and 2018). Kevin Millwood from 2006-09 was the last Texas pitcher to start consecutive Opening Days. The reigning World Series champions begin 2024 at home against the Cubs.

RHP José Berríos. Kevin Gausman finished third in the AL Cy Young voting last season and was the obvious choice here, but he's dealing with a balky shoulder and Berríos gets the nod. This will be the fourth career Opening Day start for him. The Blue Jays will be in St. Petersburg to take on the Rays on Opening Day.