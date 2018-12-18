MLB rumors: Astros turn attention to Realmuto; Phillies, White Sox only known teams in on both Harper and Machado

The offseason marches on, and thanks to a relatively slow winter meetings we've got plenty of big names still on the board. To give you an idea of the buzz that's out there on Tuesday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front.

Astros in mix for Realmuto

With the Astros having signed Michael Brantley on Monday night to play left field, they might feel freed up to deal top outfield prospect Kyle Tucker. As such, check this out:

The #Astros are back in the mix for #Marlins J.T. Realmuto. Top prospect Kyle Tucker remains a target for a potential deal. The #Padres also have interest, along with #Dodgers #Rays and more. Hard to say if there is a frontrunner at this point. Multiple teams involved. — Joe Frisaro (@JoeFrisaro) December 18, 2018

Adding J.T. Realmuto to the Astros' already-potent offense would be amazing. As reported there, though, the Padres, Dodgers and Rays remain interested in the All-Star catcher.

Realmuto hit .277/.340/.484 with 30 doubles and 21 homers in just 125 games last season, posting relatively gaudy 4.3 WAR in that time. He's only under team control for two more seasons and it's hard to see the Marlins being competitive within that window, so it makes all the sense in the world to trade him now like they did Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich and more last offseason.

Daily Harper, Machado update!

Contrary to previous reports, Jon Heyman says that the Phillies did indeed meet with Bryce Harper's agent Scott Boras during the winter meetings in Las Vegas and that they remain in on Manny Machado. The Phillies aren't the only team looking at both, as Heyman says the White Sox are still pursuing both of the top available free agents. (More on the White Sox's hot stove pursuit of those superstars here from our Jonah Keri.)

All the other teams seemingly involved have chosen one or the other, such as the Yankees with Machado and Dodgers with Harper. Several teams remain on the periphery, but the list for both really does seem pretty short right now.

Then again, remember when Boras convinced the Tigers to sign Prince Fielder out of the blue in the middle of January? It's hard to really narrow the field here on either until there's something definitive.

Cubs agree with Descalso

The Cubs have reportedly signed utility infielder Daniel Descalso to a two-year, $5 million deal. They now have tons of infield depth. Full story here.