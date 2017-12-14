NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Paul, Harden lift Rockets to 11th straight W

It was a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Wednesday. We have all the scores, news and highlights from the night.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 13

Paul, Harden take care of Hornets

This Rockets team is really something. Chris Paul had 31 points and 11 assists, while James Harden added 21 points and eight assists as Houston won its 11th straight game. The Rockets are having some fun right now.

George booed in return to Indy

Thunder forward Paul George said he expected boos in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him this past offseason. Well, he was right. Not only was George booed during pregame introductions, he was also booed every single time touched the ball throughout the game. It seemed to work, as George had one of his worst games of the season, but the Thunder held on for the win.

Welcome back, John Wall

The Wizards were happy to have their point guard back for the first time in eight games, and Wall wasted no time giving us a highlight.

Jaylen Brown, cleared for takeoff

There's not much you can do when a guy takes off from outside the lane, other than tip your cap and get out of the way.

Dwight with the ... interesting ... fast break

Well this isn't how they teach it in basketball camp, but Dwight Howard somehow ended up with a dunk off this weird fast break.

Bam lives up to his name

There's a reason they call him Bam Adebayo. Here it is.

Steven the dunking machine

It's safe to say that Thunder center Steven Adams took some high-percentage shots in the first half against the Pacers. He threw down five dunks in the first 24 minutes.

Hayward out of walking boot

Less than two months after suffering a horrific season-ending ankle injury, Celtics forward Gordon Hawyward is walking around without a supportive boot.

