NBA games Wednesday, scores, highlights: Paul, Harden lift Rockets to 11th straight W
We have all the latest scores, highlights and news from Wednesday's NBA games
It was a busy nine-game slate on this NBA Wednesday. We have all the scores, news and highlights from the night.
Here we go.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Dec. 13
- Washington Wizards 93, Memphis Grizzlies 87 (box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 106, Orlando Magic 95 (box score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 100, Indiana Pacers 95 (box score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 102, Miami Heat 95 (box score)
- Boston Celtics 124, Denver Nuggets 118 (box score)
- Chicago Bulls 103, Utah Jazz 100 (box score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 115, Milwaukee Bucks 108 (box score)
- Toronto Raptors 115, Phoenix Suns 109 (box score)
- Houston Rockets 108, Charlotte Hornets 96 (box score)
Paul, Harden take care of Hornets
This Rockets team is really something. Chris Paul had 31 points and 11 assists, while James Harden added 21 points and eight assists as Houston won its 11th straight game. The Rockets are having some fun right now.
George booed in return to Indy
Thunder forward Paul George said he expected boos in his first game in Indiana since the Pacers traded him this past offseason. Well, he was right. Not only was George booed during pregame introductions, he was also booed every single time touched the ball throughout the game. It seemed to work, as George had one of his worst games of the season, but the Thunder held on for the win.
Welcome back, John Wall
The Wizards were happy to have their point guard back for the first time in eight games, and Wall wasted no time giving us a highlight.
Jaylen Brown, cleared for takeoff
There's not much you can do when a guy takes off from outside the lane, other than tip your cap and get out of the way.
Dwight with the ... interesting ... fast break
Well this isn't how they teach it in basketball camp, but Dwight Howard somehow ended up with a dunk off this weird fast break.
Bam lives up to his name
There's a reason they call him Bam Adebayo. Here it is.
Steven the dunking machine
It's safe to say that Thunder center Steven Adams took some high-percentage shots in the first half against the Pacers. He threw down five dunks in the first 24 minutes.
Hayward out of walking boot
Less than two months after suffering a horrific season-ending ankle injury, Celtics forward Gordon Hawyward is walking around without a supportive boot.
And-ones
- The Indiana Pacers have reportedly been selected to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
- Grizzlies center Marc Gasol said he is open to a trade, but said that he will not request one.
