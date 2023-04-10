The Carolina Panthers traded up from No. 9 overall to have the first selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. One would think that the top two picks are earmarked for the quarterback position with the Houston Texans holding the No. 2 overall selection. Action at the top of the draft is inciting discussions elsewhere, beginning with No. 3 overall.

ESPN is reporting that Arizona has held discussions with six teams around trading out of the No. 3 overall selection, but the franchise remains uncommitted on whether to make a selection or trade down. If the Cardinals were to make a selection, the decision would likely be for either Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Here are the six teams that could be in the market to potentially trade up, ranked in order of which make the most sense:

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below

1. Indianapolis Colts (No. 4 overall)

Indianapolis has some weaknesses, but it has a competitive roster overall. Growing weary from chasing their own tail since Andrew Luck retired, the Colts need to become aggressive in landing a young talent to build around at the quarterback position. The team still has a quality offensive line that should ease the transition of any prospect making that transition. If Indianapolis does not land competition at the position, it is in line to start veteran Gardner Minshew in Week 1.

2. Seattle Seahawks (No. 5 overall)

Would Arizona want to deliver a top quarterback prospect to a division rival? It certainly would not be its preference, but it makes sense from the Seahawks' perspective. The contract given to veteran quarterback Geno Smith essentially amounts to a three-year deal with off-ramps after Years 1 and 2. In the meantime, Smith serves as a valuable resource for any young quarterback's transition to the NFL.

Seattle also has two first-round choices as a result of the Russell Wilson trade. The foundation built by general manager John Schneider through last year's draft allows the team to take this leap of faith. Key decision-makers attended pro days for all of the top quarterback prospects.

3. Detroit Lions (No. 6 overall)

I was one of the few arguing that the Lions viewed Jared Goff as an asset at the time of his trade. He is not even 29 years old and carries a reasonable salary cap hit (roughly $31 million) relative to the grandiose figures in Patrick Mahomes', Deshaun Watson's and others' contracts. Detroit can publicly commit to Jared Goff as much as it wants, but teams do not typically move on from young franchise quarterbacks, and Los Angeles' willingness to do so in a Super Bowl window was a red flag. With two first-round picks, the Lions can add a young quarterback to grow with the rest of that young roster. Detroit has two first-round selections (Nos. 6 and 18) as part of the Matthew Stafford trade.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

4. Houston Texans (No. 12 overall)

Houston has too many needs to make this move now, but if it feels convicted about one of these defensive prospects, then it would not be a surprise to see the team take the second quarterback prospect in this class at No. 2 overall and potentially the top defensive prospect, whether that is Anderson, Wilson or Carter, at No. 3 overall. The Texans have Cleveland's first-round pick next year as well, so they have the draft capital to make a trade appealing.

5. Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7 overall)

Las Vegas signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, but that does not mean the Raiders have removed themselves from the quarterback market. Garoppolo gives them insurance in the event they do not find a suitable developmental quarterback, but his contract is essentially a one-to-two-year deal, which would allow a young player to sit and learn Josh McDaniels' offense before being thrust into the spotlight.

6. Tennessee Titans (No. 11 overall)

Head coach Mike Vrabel has been active in evaluating and meeting with the quarterbacks in-person, so it is reasonable to think the Titans have some level of interest in moving up. Vrabel wields significant power in personnel decisions, and Tennessee is sitting at No. 11 overall, likely out of striking distance of the top quarterback prospects. Ryan Tannehill will turn 35 years old prior to Week 1 of the 2023 season, and the Titans have been shedding salary cap space all offseason. Moving on from Tannehill would save the franchise nearly $19 million towards the salary cap this offseason, and that is vital as it appears to be hitting the reset button.

A few of the other teams to monitor would be the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis are perceived as the top four quarterback prospects in this class. Here is the full list of prospect rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft from CBSSports.com.