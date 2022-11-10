|
Saints-Steelers Preview
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin is not ready to bail on 2022, even as the reality that at 2-6 the Pittsburgh Steelers have dug themselves a hole so deep it's difficult to imagine they dig out in time to be anything other than a spoiler down the stretch.
Not that Tomlin wants to dwell on a first half that was Pittsburgh's worst since 2013.
''The windshield component is the big picture for us as opposed to the rearview mirror,'' Tomlin said, later adding, ''we can't worry about the things that are behind us. We'd better get focused on the things that are immediately in front of us.''
New Orleans isn't much better. The Saints are 3-6 heading into Sunday's visit to Pittsburgh after getting manhandled at home by Baltimore last Monday. Unlike the Steelers, however, New Orleans plays in the underwhelming NFC South and is very much in it in a division that entered mid-November without a team with a winning record.
''We've been through some patches, but it's all good,'' Saints tight end Juwan Johnson said. ''We're going to be all right.''
Maybe, but a loss to the offensively challenged Steelers would put a significant cramp in any legitimate shot New Orleans has at making a run over the season's second half.
Pittsburgh's best chance at building momentum likely isn't going to come from the league's second-lowest scoring offense but a defense that should get a boost with the return of star outside linebacker T.J. Watt. The NFL's 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is expected to come back from a torn left pectoral sustained late in a season-opening win over Cincinnati.
The Steelers won just once during Watt's seven-game absence, in part because the pass rush evaporated with Watt watching from the sideline in sweatpants. A little of Watt's unique brand of havoc could go a long way to giving Pittsburgh the spark it so desperately needs. And the Saints - who let Andy Dalton absorb four sacks against the Ravens - know it.
''He just has a way of knowing where the ball is and he finds the ball and generally when he gets around the ball he's affecting it in some way - sack-fumble, top-down punch-out, something of that nature,'' New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said. ''He's a turnover machine.''
The Steelers created five takeaways in Week 1 with Watt in the lineup and just five without him.
If Pittsburgh wants to mount a surge back to respectability - something the Tomlin-coached 2013 team did while managing to get to 8-8 after that horrendous start - it needs to start soon, likely with Watt serving as the tip of the spear.
''We understand this as a put-up or shut-up game, and particularly at this level, we tend to talk less and let our play speak for us,'' Tomlin said.
TURNOVER TROUBLE
The Saints haven't merely been frustrated by their offense's problems with losing turnovers. There's also the matter of the defense struggling to take balls away from opposing offenses.
New Orleans has an NFL-worst turnover differential of minus-10, having lost the ball 17 times and taken it away just seven times on two interceptions and five fumble recoveries.
''That's something that we've got to figure out - how we can take the ball away a little bit more often?'' Allen said. ''I don't know that it's for a lack of effort, lack of trying. We just haven't been able to get it done. So, certainly something we're going to keep working on.''
STUDY HALL
Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett implored his teammates to study together more during the bye week in hopes of helping a unit that ranks near the bottom of the NFL in nearly every major statistical category take some of the pressure off a defense that has wilted at critical times.
Pickett has been practicing what he preaches, frequently working off to the side with the skill position players in hopes of speeding a learning curve that has proved daunting at times.
''Being able to get free time when the defense is out there working off to the side on whatever extra routes we need, timing purposes, those guys are great,'' Pickett said. ''They give full effort, and I can get timing. It's been going pretty well so far.''
INSIDE PRESSURE
Saints linebacker Demario Davis is taking pride in the efficiency of his blitzes this season. While Davis says he's being sent after opposing quarterbacks a little less this season, he already has matched his career high of six sacks with eight games left.
''I do see me positioning and evolving into more of a pressure player,'' said Davis, who is 33 and in his 11th season. ''I just think the greatest strength of my game is in pressuring the quarterback.''
Allen said the Saints can't blitz Davis too often because they need him in coverage at times, but added, ''I do think he's one of the better blitzing linebackers in our league.''
---
AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in New Orleans contributed to this report.
---
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|10:43
|12:37
|1st Downs
|5
|8
|Rushing
|1
|3
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|87
|124
|Total Plays
|20
|28
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|22
|61
|Rush Attempts
|8
|11
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Passing
|65
|63
|Comp. - Att.
|7-12
|9-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-40
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.0
|2-46.5
|Return Yards
|54
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-54
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|65
|PASS YDS
|63
|
|
|22
|RUSH YDS
|61
|
|
|87
|TOTAL YDS
|124
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Trautman 82 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Trautman
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
C. Olave 12 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Olave
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
J. Landry 80 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Landry
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Kamara 41 RB
4
FPTS
|A. Kamara
|3
|2
|9
|0
|7
|4
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Taylor 27 CB
|A. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Adebo 29 CB
|P. Adebo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mathieu 32 FS
|T. Mathieu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 56 OLB
|D. Davis
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Harris 25 CB
|C. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Onyemata 93 DT
|D. Onyemata
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Street 91 DE
|K. Street
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jordan 94 DE
|C. Jordan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
W. Lutz 3 K
3
FPTS
|W. Lutz
|1/1
|44
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|3
|52.0
|1
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 89 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|27.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
2
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|9/16
|67
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Harris 22 RB
5
FPTS
|N. Harris
|6
|54
|0
|36
|5
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|2
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
2
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
10
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|1
|1
|1
|1
|10
|
S. Sims 82 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
10
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|3
|2
|20
|0
|14
|10
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|11
|3
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
3
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|4
|2
|17
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Warren 30 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Warren
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
1
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Heyward 97 DT
|C. Heyward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wormley 95 NT
|C. Wormley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 57 DT
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 CB
|L. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 99 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Highsmith 56 OLB
|A. Highsmith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 ILB
|D. Bush
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Maulet 35 CB
|A. Maulet
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Wright 15 K
4
FPTS
|M. Wright
|1/1
|33
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|2
|46.5
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NO 26(6:44 - 2nd) W.Lutz 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|+1 YD
3 & 11 - NO 27(7:22 - 2nd) A.Dalton scrambles left tackle to PIT 26 for 1 yard (T.Watt).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 27(7:26 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short right to J.Landry [T.Watt]. Coverage by 41-Spillane.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 26(8:07 - 2nd) T.Hill right tackle to PIT 27 for -1 yards (R.Spillane - C.Wormley).
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - NO 38(8:51 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to R.Shaheed to PIT 26 for 12 yards (D.Kazee).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 38(8:53 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to C.Olave.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 41(9:31 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to PIT 38 for 3 yards (C.Wormley - R.Spillane).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(10:06 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short middle to J.Landry to PIT 41 for 11 yards (D.Kazee).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NO 34(10:44 - 2nd) A.Kamara right guard to NO 48 for 14 yards (D.Kazee).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 18(10:52 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 48 yards to NO 34 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - PIT 12(11:21 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to G.Pickens ran ob at PIT 18 for 6 yards (P.Adebo).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - PIT 14(11:57 - 2nd) N.Harris left guard to PIT 12 for -2 yards (D.Davis).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 11(12:38 - 2nd) K.Pickett scrambles up the middle to PIT 14 for 3 yards (D.Onyemata).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - NO 43(12:45 - 2nd) B.Gillikin punts 46 yards to PIT 11 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by S.Sims.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NO 43(12:51 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave (A.Maulet).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NO 43(12:54 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass incomplete short left to J.Landry. Coverage by 20-Sutton.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(13:34 - 2nd) A.Kamara left guard to NO 43 for 3 yards (C.Heyward).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NO 28(14:12 - 2nd) A.Dalton pass short right to C.Olave to NO 40 for 12 yards (L.Wallace).
|Kickoff
|(14:17 - 2nd) M.Wright kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to NO -3. R.Shaheed to NO 28 for 31 yards (B.Snell - J.Pierre).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - PIT 15(14:20 - 2nd) M.Wright 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - PIT 21(14:55 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short right to P.Freiermuth pushed ob at NO 15 for 6 yards (P.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PIT 21(15:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. Coverage 29-Adebo.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(0:30 - 1st) S.Sims left end pushed ob at NO 21 for -1 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+36 YD
2 & 3 - PIT 44(1:00 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to NO 20 for 36 yards (P.Adebo).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 37(1:36 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short right to D.Johnson pushed ob at PIT 44 for 7 yards (P.Adebo).
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PIT 22(1:41 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete deep right to D.Johnson. PENALTY on NO-K.Street - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 22 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 20(2:03 - 1st) J.Warren right guard to PIT 22 for 2 yards (C.Granderson - D.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 20(2:11 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 38(2:19 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 62 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Wood - Touchback.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - NO 31(3:03 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to A.Kamara to NO 38 for 7 yards (R.Spillane; A.Maulet).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 31(3:07 - 1st) T.Hill pass incomplete short right to A.Kamara.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(3:44 - 1st) A.Kamara left tackle to NO 31 for 1 yard (M.Adams - T.Edmunds).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - NO 12(4:24 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Trautman to NO 30 for 18 yards (D.Bush; T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NO 10(4:58 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short left to A.Kamara pushed ob at NO 12 for 2 yards (A.Highsmith; D.Kazee).
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) M.Wright kicks 68 yards from PIT 35 to NO -3. R.Shaheed to NO 38 for 41 yards (A.Maulet). PENALTY on NO-T.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 20.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) M.Wright extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PIT 1(5:09 - 1st) G.Pickens right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PIT 6(5:30 - 1st) N.Harris left guard to NO 1 for 5 yards (M.Roach).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - PIT 6(5:34 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to P.Freiermuth.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 17(6:16 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to NO 6 for 11 yards (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 17(6:23 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - PIT 28(6:28 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson. PENALTY on NO-A.Taylor - Defensive Pass Interference - 11 yards - enforced at NO 28 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 30(7:08 - 1st) J.Warren left end to NO 28 for 2 yards (M.Roach; D.Davis).
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - PIT 37(7:45 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to J.Warren to NO 30 for 7 yards (P.Williams).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - PIT 48(8:29 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to P.Freiermuth to NO 37 for 11 yards (A.Taylor).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - PIT 49(9:08 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to Co.Heyward to NO 48 for 1 yard (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 45(9:47 - 1st) K.Pickett sacked at NO 49 for -4 yards (C.Harris).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - PIT 48(10:27 - 1st) N.Harris right guard to NO 45 for 7 yards (K.Street).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43(10:59 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 48 for 5 yards (P.Turner; D.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 10 - NO 9(11:06 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 48 yards to PIT 43 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by S.Sims.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - NO 6(11:46 - 1st) A.Dalton pass short right to J.Johnson to NO 9 for 3 yards (R.Spillane).
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - NO 5(12:28 - 1st) T.Hill right guard to NO 6 for 1 yard (L.Ogunjobi - T.Watt).
|No Gain
1 & 14 - NO 5(13:04 - 1st) A.Kamara right guard to NO 5 for no gain (C.Heyward - T.Watt).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 9(13:04 - 1st) PENALTY on NO-J.Johnson - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NO 9 - No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - PIT 46(13:12 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 45 yards to NO 9 - Center-C.Kuntz - fair catch by R.Shaheed.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - PIT 46(13:16 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right to P.Freiermuth (C.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PIT 46(13:21 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 43(14:02 - 1st) N.Harris up the middle to PIT 46 for 3 yards (M.Roach - C.Jordan).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 29(14:29 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens pushed ob at PIT 43 for 14 yards (T.Mathieu).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 25(14:55 - 1st) K.Pickett pass short middle to G.Olszewski to PIT 29 for 4 yards (A.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Pickett pass incomplete short middle to G.Pickens. Coverage 27-Taylor.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) W.Lutz kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
