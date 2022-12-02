|
Packers-Bears Preview
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure.
''I still own you! I still own you!'' he screamed.
Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday.
''WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I've been a fan of Chicago sports for a while,'' he said. ''I have a lot of respect for the city and the legacy of excellence that the team and the region has.''
Rodgers also has a knack for sticking it to the Bears. And he has done it more than a few times at Soldier Field.
There was a win in the 2011 NFC championship game en route to the Super Bowl 45 championship and that meeting in 2016 when the Bears rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to tie it. The Packers came out on top 30-27 when Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson with a 60-yard pass to set up Mason Crosby's field goal as time expired.
As for where last year ranks on his list of big moments at Soldier Field? Rodgers puts it nowhere near the top.
''It's not even the top five,'' he said.
Rodgers has owned the Bears throughout his career, with a 24-5 record against them, counting the playoffs. The NFL's oldest rivalry has been a one-sided affair in recent years with Green Bay winning seven straight.
The Packers (4-8) are banking on that to continue with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. They've dropped seven of eight after losing 40-33 to NFC East-leading Philadelphia last week.
Rodgers exited that game with a rib injury. He also has been playing with a broken right thumb he suffered on the final play of a 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London on Oct. 9.
The Bears (3-9), meanwhile, have lost five in a row. But it looks like they will have quarterback Justin Fields back after he missed last week's game at the New York Jets because of a separated left shoulder.
Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team's final injury report. He separated his non-throwing shoulder and suffered some ligament damage in the AC joint when he was tackled on a designed run late in Chicago's loss at Atlanta two weeks ago.
SLOWING THE RUN
The Packers allowed 363 yards rushing last week, the most they'd given up in a single game since 1977. Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, the highest single-game total ever by an Eagles quarterback.
Coach Matt LaFleur said Green Bay had more than 20 missed tackles in that game and called it ''by far our worst tackling performance that I've seen here.''
Now, the Packers' 31st-ranked run defense must deal with a Bears offense featuring the mobile Fields, assuming he plays.
Even if he can't go, the Bears' rushing attack still could bother Green Bay. Chicago's David Montgomery rushed for a season-high 122 yards on 15 carries in the Bears' 27-10 loss at Green Bay in Week 2.
BANGED-UP BEARS
Fields wasn't the only banged-up Bear.
Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and leading receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) suffered season-ending injuries last week. The loss of Mooney could create opportunities for Byron Pringle and recently acquired Chase Claypool.
Pringle has been limited to six games because of a calf injury in his first year in Chicago, though he caught his first touchdown last week. Claypool had his best outing since a trade from Pittsburgh on Nov. 1, with catches of 31 and 20 yards.
''I think we're gonna have to spread the ball around,'' coach Matt Eberflus said. ''Obviously, Mooney is a dynamic player. He's had a good chemistry with Justin and the rest of the quarterbacks, and I think we've got to do it by committee, using all of them the best way we can based on their skillsets.''
ALL TIED UP
Both the Packers and Bears are well below .500, but there's still plenty at stake Sunday from a historical perspective.
The teams each have 786 regular-season wins to share the NFL lead. The winner of Sunday's game earns sole possession of first place, at least for one week.
EMERGING WATKINS
Packers receiver Christian Watkins has caught six touchdown passes in his last three games. The second-round pick out of North Dakota State is the first Packers rookie to have a touchdown catch in three straight games since Billy Howton in 1952.
It's a remarkable surge for Watkins, considering his only touchdown before this three-game stretch came on a 15-yard run in a 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots on Oct. 2.
NO MONSTERS
The Bears were hardly dominating on defense when they had Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. And things haven't gotten any better since they were traded.
Chicago has been hit hard by injuries to the secondary, and a failure to generate pressure has left the team tied with Las Vegas for a league low with 16 sacks. The Jets' Mike White threw for 315 yards, the most by one quarterback against the Bears this season.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|17:16
|10:44
|1st Downs
|9
|8
|Rushing
|3
|4
|Passing
|6
|4
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-7
|4-5
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|145
|221
|Total Plays
|31
|21
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|10.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|47
|95
|Rush Attempts
|13
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.6
|7.9
|Net Yards Passing
|98
|126
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|7-9
|Yards Per Pass
|5.4
|14.0
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|0-0
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-38.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|53
|22
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-53
|1-22
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|98
|PASS YDS
|126
|
|
|47
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|145
|TOTAL YDS
|221
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|11/18
|98
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|8
|37
|0
|16
|6
|
A. Rodgers 12 QB
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|1
|6
|0
|6
|3
|
A. Jones 33 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Jones
|4
|4
|0
|7
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Lazard 13 WR
9
FPTS
|A. Lazard
|4
|4
|58
|0
|21
|9
|
A. Jones 33 RB
7
FPTS
|A. Jones
|5
|5
|25
|0
|9
|7
|
A. Dillon 28 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Dillon
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|6
|
M. Lewis 89 TE
0
FPTS
|M. Lewis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Cobb 18 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Cobb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Watson 9 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Watson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Clark 97 NT
|K. Clark
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lowry 94 DE
|D. Lowry
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 20 DB
|R. Ford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Douglas 29 CB
|R. Douglas
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
P. Smith 91 OLB
|P. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Amos 31 SS
|A. Amos
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 ILB
|Q. Walker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Campbell 59 ILB
|D. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Alexander 23 CB
|J. Alexander
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DE
|J. Reed
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hollins 47 OLB
|J. Hollins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Garvin 53 LB
|J. Garvin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
|K. Nixon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 OLB
|K. Enagbare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Crosby 2 K
3
FPTS
|M. Crosby
|1/1
|24
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|1
|38.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Nixon 25 DB
0
FPTS
|K. Nixon
|2
|26.5
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Fields
|7/9
|126
|0
|0
|18
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Fields 1 QB
18
FPTS
|J. Fields
|4
|71
|1
|55
|18
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|6
|23
|1
|8
|9
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
11
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|
D. Evans 21 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. St. Brown 19 WR
11
FPTS
|E. St. Brown
|3
|3
|85
|0
|56
|11
|
C. Claypool 10 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|3
|2
|30
|0
|15
|3
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Montgomery 32 RB
9
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Sanborn 57 MLB
|J. Sanborn
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Houston-Carson 36 DB
|D. Houston-Carson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 OLB
|N. Morrow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DE
|A. Muhammad
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blackwell 39 CB
|J. Blackwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gipson 99 DE
|T. Gipson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 93 DT
|J. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Charlton 97 DE
|T. Charlton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
4
FPTS
|C. Santos
|1/1
|40
|1/2
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 34(2:00 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones pushed ob at CHI 31 for 3 yards (J.Blackwell).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GB 40(2:38 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 34 for 6 yards (Ja.Jones).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - GB 42(3:20 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Jones to CHI 40 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(4:01 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 42 for 4 yards (Ju.Jones; T.Charlton).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(4:41 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to CHI 46 for 16 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - GB 27(5:21 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short right to A.Lazard to GB 38 for 11 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GB 25(6:02 - 2nd) A.Dillon left guard to GB 27 for 2 yards (A.Muhammad - Ju.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 25(6:09 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to C.Watson.
|Kickoff
|(6:09 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Missed PAT
|(6:09 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is No Good - Wide Right - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 7(6:15 - 2nd) D.Montgomery left tackle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(7:06 - 2nd) J.Fields pass deep left to E.St. Brown to GB 7 for 56 yards (J.Alexander) [D.Lowry].
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & 8 - GB 37(7:13 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep left to R.Cobb.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 37(7:17 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left to C.Watson.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - GB 37(7:26 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 39(8:10 - 2nd) A.Dillon left tackle to CHI 37 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn - T.Gipson).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(8:51 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to CHI 39 for 21 yards (Ja.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(9:01 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short middle to C.Claypool to GB 37 for 17 yards (R.Douglas). FUMBLES (R.Douglas) - RECOVERED by GB-R.Ford at GB 39. R.Ford to GB 40 for 1 yard (D.Evans; T.Jenkins). CHI-C.Claypool was injured during the play. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was not down by contact ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|+15 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 31(9:44 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to C.Claypool to CHI 46 for 15 yards (R.Douglas).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHI 31(9:45 - 2nd) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Claypool.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 26(10:16 - 2nd) J.Fields pass short right to E.St. Brown to CHI 31 for 5 yards (R.Ford).
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 2nd) M.Crosby kicks 61 yards from GB 35 to CHI 4. V.Jones to CHI 26 for 22 yards (C.Ballentine).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GB 6(10:25 - 2nd) M.Crosby 24 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 6(10:34 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short left.
|+6 YD
2 & 11 - GB 12(11:18 - 2nd) A.Rodgers scrambles left end pushed ob at CHI 6 for 6 yards (M.Adams).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 11(12:04 - 2nd) A.Jones right end pushed ob at CHI 12 for -1 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - GB 17(12:52 - 2nd) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to CHI 11 for 6 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GB 24(13:32 - 2nd) A.Jones right end pushed ob at CHI 17 for 7 yards (J.Johnson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GB 26(14:15 - 2nd) A.Dillon right guard to CHI 24 for 2 yards (D.Robinson).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - GB 34(15:00 - 2nd) A.Dillon right end to CHI 26 for 8 yards (D.Houston-Carson; J.Sanborn).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 35(0:17 - 1st) A.Dillon left tackle to CHI 34 for 1 yard (Ja.Jones).
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - GB 45(1:02 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to CHI 35 for 10 yards (N.Morrow - Ja.Jones).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 50(1:47 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Dillon to CHI 45 for 5 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - GB 30(2:46 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Lazard to 50 for 20 yards (N.Morrow).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 30(2:54 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete deep right to C.Watson.
|Kickoff
|(3:00 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 70 yards from CHI 35 to GB -5. K.Nixon to GB 30 for 35 yards (E.Hicks).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:00 - 1st) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+55 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 45(3:10 - 1st) J.Fields right end for 55 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 45(3:47 - 1st) M.Schofield reported in as eligible. D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 45 for no gain (K.Clark - J.Hollins).
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 35(4:25 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet pushed ob at CHI 45 for 10 yards (D.Campbell).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 33(5:01 - 1st) D.Montgomery left guard to CHI 35 for 2 yards (T.Slaton - D.Campbell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(5:39 - 1st) Direct snap to D.Montgomery. D.Montgomery right tackle to CHI 33 for 3 yards (J.Reed; J.Garvin).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 7 - GB 32(5:46 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 38 yards to CHI 30 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|+5 YD
3 & 12 - GB 27(6:22 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short middle to A.Jones to GB 32 for 5 yards (J.Sanborn - A.Watts).
|-7 YD
2 & 5 - GB 34(7:06 - 1st) A.Jones left end to GB 27 for -7 yards (D.Houston-Carson).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 29(7:52 - 1st) A.Jones right guard to GB 34 for 5 yards (D.Robinson).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - GB 27(8:34 - 1st) A.Dillon left guard to GB 29 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn; D.Robinson).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - GB 18(9:13 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass short left to A.Jones to GB 27 for 9 yards (J.Sanborn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 18(9:17 - 1st) A.Rodgers pass incomplete short middle to M.Lewis.
|Kickoff
|(9:23 - 1st) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to GB 0. K.Nixon to GB 18 for 18 yards (J.Blackwell).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CHI 22(9:27 - 1st) C.Santos 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - CHI 28(10:12 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles left end to GB 22 for 6 yards (J.Alexander; Q.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 28(10:52 - 1st) D.Evans left guard to GB 28 for no gain (K.Clark - K.Nixon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 29(11:27 - 1st) E.St. Brown scrambles right end pushed ob at GB 28 for 1 yard (D.Lowry).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 30(12:11 - 1st) J.Fields right guard to GB 29 for 1 yard (K.Enagbare; Q.Walker).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 39(12:49 - 1st) J.Fields right end to GB 30 for 9 yards (A.Amos).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 39(12:54 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to C.Kmet.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 37(13:31 - 1st) J.Fields pass deep right to E.St. Brown pushed ob at GB 39 for 24 yards (R.Ford).
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 34(13:58 - 1st) D.Montgomery right guard to CHI 37 for 3 yards (D.Lowry). CHI-T.Wesco was injured during the play. His return is Doubtful.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 26(14:27 - 1st) D.Montgomery left tackle to CHI 34 for 8 yards (P.Smith).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Montgomery pushed ob at CHI 26 for 1 yard (Q.Walker).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Crosby kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
