When the NFL expanded its playoffs to include a seventh seed in each conference, I hated it. The NFL had the perfect playoffs and there was no reason -- beyond money, of course -- to augment the postseason.

No matter, the expansion to 14 teams seemingly ensured two things. First, that the team who gets the No. 1 overall seed would have an incredible advantage over the field by virtue of earning the only bye week in its conference. And secondly, that 10 wins would probably get you into the playoffs and 11 wins definitely would.

Well ... about that second part.

The AFC is barreling toward a scenario where that won't happen. By next Sunday evening the music will stop, and it's very possible that one 11-win team won't have a chair to sit in.

The events of Sunday afternoon on Week 16 have set the table for a wacky Week 17. The Jets beat the Browns 23-16 to move Cleveland to 10-5. The Steelers took the AFC North with that loss, and by taking care of their own business against the Colts 28-24 in the comeback. That means Tennessee just has to beat either the Packers or the Texans to win the AFC South and clinch a home playoff game.

The Ravens just improved to 10-5 by trouncing the Giants. They get the Bengals next week to move to 11 wins and into the playoffs.

Here's what the AFC playoffs look like: The Chiefs will take the No. 1 overall seed. They're followed by the Steelers and Bills in some order. After that, you have four spots for the Ravens, Colts, Titans, Dolphins and Browns.

We can go through all the various permutations and wind up dizzy, or I can lay it out fairly easily. The Titans will make the playoffs with one win in their next two games. The Ravens will also make the playoffs with a win next week. That leaves the Browns, Colts and Dolphins for the final two spots.

The Colts are facing a Jacksonville team that has now locked up the No. 1 pick for 2021. That means they no longer have to tank, and they can throw everything at trying to win in Week 17 and spoiling their rival's postseason dreams.

Next week the Browns have the Steelers, a team they've beaten once in the past 11 tries. Pittsburgh may rest its starters for all or some of the game, though I'd advise against it considering the way they've played the last four weeks.

And Dolphins face the AFC East champion Bills in a game where head coach Sean McDermott will have to weigh how much he wants to rest his guys versus earning the No. 2 overall seed. (Knowing McDermott, I'd think he'd want to make sure he gets the No. 2 seed.)

Assuming a Ravens win against Cincinnati and the Titans winning one of their last two, that puts Baltimore and Tennessee in the dance. If the Dolphins beat Buffalo, Miami is in. And if the Browns beat the Steelers, Cleveland is in. Indy's game against Jacksonville wouldn't matter at that point thanks to the Colts losing the tiebreakers with Baltimore and Cleveland.

Going into Week 17, fans of those fringe AFC playoff teams have to be in knots. But no one has less control over their fate than the Colts.

