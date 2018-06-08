Here's 10 quarterbacks under the most intense pressure to perform in the 2018 NFL season

Pressure does different things to different people. It can bring out the absolute best in some, and it causes others to crumble.

Whether driven by an individual trigger – a family matter, having to perform in a contract year, carrying the weight of personal expectations – or born of more collective factors (a team that can't get over the hump; one that repeatedly fails in the postseason), there is no denying that not all situations are the same and that 2018 has the propensity to be a more defining season for some more than others.

No position in professional sports bears the weight of this more than the quarterback. As is well documented, he is more likely than not to get too much of the praise and too much of the blame. Of the 80-odd men who end up filling that position on the active rosters of NFL teams (depending upon how many clubs carry three QBs and how many stick with just two), all have to deal with unique circumstances and stresses endemic to being the man charged with having the ball in his hands on virtually every offensive snap.

Some thrive on it. Some wilt. Some have already progressed to a strata – financially and within the hierarchy of the game – that it no longer seems to impact them at all. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are seemingly immune to pressure. Some youngsters will be facing it at the professional level – where livelihoods and careers are at stake – for the first time. Some will be clinging to rosters trying to squeeze out one last paycheck in the NFL and some will be playing to prove they still belong and others will be hopeful they make the most of what might be their one and only shot to ever show they can be a starting QB.

The recent remarks by new Browns receiver Jarvis Landry – who apparently couldn't wait to tell the world within a few weeks of OTAs opening that Cleveland's quarterbacks are superior to what he worked with his entire career in Miami – got me thinking about this concept this week. As if Ryan Tannehill didn't have enough to deal with – trying to get healthy and re-establish himself as a starter and prove he is worth his contract and try to keep the people who have drafted and developed him employed in what could be a pivotal year in Miami. Now, he has the former face of the Dolphins' offense and one of the highest-paid receivers in the league lobbing passive-aggressive jabs at him from Cleveland.

Not ideal. But that's life in the big leagues, I suppose. Who else is dealing with similar circumstances? After much internal debate, I put this list together of the 10 quarterbacks I believe are under the most pressure in 2018, for various reasons. It's a subjective exercise, to be certain, and feel free to play along at home, as your list may very well differ from mine:

Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

I already documented much of what is hanging over this young man. He suffered a knee injury just as he seemed to be blossoming in 2016, getting hurt before he could play in the postseason. Then 2017 was lost to injury and now, with Jay Ajayi and Landry and Mike Pouncey gone, he has to find a way to stay healthy, get back to that prior form and do so with ownership having gutted some of the roster and taking a very critical eye with everyone in the organization. Oh, and Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are still in the AFC East last I checked. Some thought it was a reach when the Dolphins took the converted college receiver as high as they did in the first round in the first place, and the NFL has always been something of a pressure cooker for him due to factors largely outside of his control.

The last man standing after a wild and unprecedented quarterback trade and free agent carousel, he ended up in Buffalo somewhat by default. And the team now has two younger quarterbacks this regime drafted, including Josh Allen, whom they dealt a bevy of veterans and picks over the course of 10 months to be able to be in position to draft. This might be McCarron's only shot at being a starter and he does with three veteran offensive linemen gone and few skill players in the pass game he can count on with a team that is very much rebuilding. Those heady days when Hue Jackson was trying to trade for him in Cleveland seem like an eternity ago, and after a far more established and successful quarterback (Tyrod Taylor) was benched quickly in Buffalo a year ago on a team that would still eventually reach the playoffs, how could McCarron not be looking over his shoulder now at the guy who briefly took Taylor's job (Nathan Peterman) as well as the seventh-overall pick. If McCarron doesn't shed the back-up label now, will he ever?

Pat Mahomes, Chiefs



Kansas City looked like the best team in the league for a while in 2017, had real Super Bowl ambitions, were led by Alex Smith in a near-MVP season, hosted a playoff game … and then traded that veteran QB to hand the reigns to Mahomes, who has one start to his name. Don't get me wrong, I have long championed this kid going back to before the 2017 combine and believe he will be the real deal. But he is still young and raw and the Chiefs gave up a lot to move up and draft him. In the meantime, this already bad defense might be worse and good luck keeping Sammy Watkins healthy and productive enough to live up to that monster contract KC threw his way. It's a lot for anyone to handle, let alone a kid getting regular reps with the first team for the first time. Again, I believe Andy Reid will help him develop into a top starter over time, but the hype train has gotten a little off the rails already.

Spent time with the Chiefs this week. I think that offense will be special. — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) June 8, 2018

This man has made his money and he and agent Mike McCartney have maneuvered the league's tricky contract landscape expertly already. But once you become the first man to get a fully-guaranteed three-year deal (worth $90M no less), after being franchised two years in a row, and you do it with a team that came this close to hosting a Super Bowl in its home stadium a few months back, um, the stakes are high. It's Super Bowl or bust for a long-suffering franchise. Cousins has already bet on himself several times and won huge, but he has yet to win a playoff game and he should have a chance to silence the doubters who question whether or not he is a big game quarterback, because the Vikings stand to be playing in a lot of big games.

Dude has already made more money than most and won two Super Bowls, so what's to see here, right? Well, he is playing for his legacy and Hall of Fame credentials and with that Manning name – quarterbacking royalty – comes a certain burden. Peyton was able to go out a champion even though he wasn't a quality starter anymore. With the Giants in free fall in recent years and coming off a 3-13 season and with ownership benching Manning, ending his consecutive game streak and then now trying to rally the franchise around him, Manning is again in a national vortex. Should this team stink again does it eventually just make sense in December to hand it over to Davis Webb or Kyle Lauletta, as the Giants have used day two picks on QBs two years in a row? Could Eli be defrocked two years in a row? Should the Giants have traded him at the combine? Can he reinforce his legacy with one of the game's iconic franchises and stave off a seeming decline in recent years? Everything gets magnified in The Big Apple, and especially with this particular little brother.

Joe Flacco will need to succeed this season or risk losing his job to rookie Lamar Jackson. USATSI

This is kinda like Eli in that he, too, has a Super Bowl MVP trophy and has made more money than all but a very small handful of NFL players the past six years. But he has not been the same the past three years and injuries have taken a toll and Baltimore drafted his eventual replacement in the first round in Lamar Jackson. It always seemed highly doubtful that Flacco would be in Baltimore in 2019 within a career renaissance, as that was always the point the franchise could get out of his contract. And within that return to top form, he won't be making $25M with the Ravens in 2019, or perhaps anywhere else. Thing is, the bigger the stage the better Flacco has performed pretty much his entire career, although this is a scenario the likes of which he hasn't faced before with a talent like Jackson waiting in the wings and likely getting on the field right away in certain packages.

He staved off whatever threat McCarron was going to pose, but his contract is essentially year-to-year now with no guarantees or hurdles preventing the team from going in a different direction. Same thing with his coach, Marvin Lewis, who like Dalton has yet to win a postseason game. And the cast around them ain't what it used to be and at some point even Mike Brown has to make a major change or two. Mediocrity might not be enough in 2018, and when you have guys like Cousins and Smith changing teams you have to wonder if the trend continues.

You could certainly argue he belongs higher on this list. The fate of coach Dirk Koetter, who many thought would get fired a year ago, clearly rests on his shoulders. They have surrounded him with big-money talent yet while peers like Marcus Mariota and Derek Carr and Dak Prescott and Jared Goff (several of whom nearly made this list themselves) have already reached the postseason, the Bucs have been perpetual underachievers. And with all of Winston's off-field foibles and bizarre sideline stuff (acting out, starting melees, trying to eat his damn fingers or whatever the hell that was), the leadership and maturity and results have to come now, in year four. He played very well after returning from injury and has looked like a franchise quarterback more than enough to let you know what is in there, but it needs to manifest itself on a near weekly basis or this franchise could be blown up by ownership.

A horrible knee injury derailed his career and the emergence of Case Keenum with the Vikings a year ago, and their subsequent pursuit of Cousins, ended what looked like it might be a long career in Minnesota where he was a first-round pick. Had he not been injured before the 2016 season he may be the guy with the $25M contract on a contending Vikings team. Now he is backing up Josh McCown with the rebuilding Jets, but is looking healthy again and if he gets a window to play, say, 4-6 games this season (oh yeah, third-overall pick Sam Darnold is there, too) he could set himself up to be a starter somewhere in 2019. If his knee holds up and he fulfills his promise, it's far from too late to change this script, though the specter of consecutive lost seasons is very real, too.

He got some monkeys off his back – at least temporarily last year by keeping his starting job and reaching the playoffs and winning in the playoffs and getting a new contract. But that contract guarantees precious little into the future and the Jags are considered Super Bowl hopefuls now, and Bortles wasn't asked to do much a year ago. After the Jags made a huge investment in new weapons, that could change. Has he turned the corner? Can the Jags and Bortles pick up where they left off? Will Jacksonville regret not jumping on that sweeping QB carousel this offseason? The national spotlight is on this franchise now.