It may be just Week 1 of the 2023 season, but there are already a host of injury news NFL fans are monitoring. The tight end position, for particular, has been hit hard this week, with Travis Kelce and George Kittle currently dealing with injuries that could sideline them for the NFL's opening weekend.

Kelce is dealing with a knee injury and has officially been listed as questionable for Thursday night's season opener against the visiting Detroit Lions. Kittle has a nagging groin injury that has put his status for the 49ers' season opener in Pittsburgh in jeopardy.

We'll dig further into each of those situations while also looking at each NFL team's current injury situation entering Week 1, starting with the NFL's opening game.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Lions at Chiefs (-4.5)

As stated above, Kelce has been listed as questionable for the Chiefs' season opener after hyperextending his knee. The Chiefs do not believe that it is a long-term injury and will continue to monitor the injury ahead of Thursday night's game. Specifically, Kelce's injury has been described as a bone bruise as the star fortunately dodged a more serious injury.

The Lions have ruled out defensive back Emmanuel Moseley as he is dealing with a knee injury. Moseley's absence could lead to more playing time for Steven Gilmore, an undrafted rookie who intercepted nine passes during his time at Marshall.

49ers (-2) at Steelers

The 49ers received good news Wednesday when George Kittle returned to practice. We'll provide an update on his official practice status as soon as it is available.

Buccaneers at Vikings (-6)

Cardinals at Commanders (-7)

Titans at Saints (-3)

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5)

Carolina is dealing with injuries to Adam Thielen (ankle), DJ Chark (hamstring) and Terrace Marshall Jr. (back). Thielen and Marshall were limited, while Chark did not practice.

Jaguars (-5) at Colts

For the Jaguars, defensive back rookie Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and defensive end Tyler Lacy (hip) were the only two players listed on Wednesday's injury report. Johnson did not practice while Lacy was limited. Johnson will miss Sunday's game and will have a shot at facing the Chiefs in Week 2, according to Jaguars coach Doug Pederson.

Texans at Ravens (-10)

Linebacker Blake Cashman (hamstring), wideout John Metchie III (hamstring) and safety Jimmie Ward (hip) did not practice Wednesday. Houston also placed tight end Tytus Howard on injured reserve on Wednesday. Former Bronco George Fant is slated to replace Howard on the depth chart behind starter Dalton Schultz.

Bengals (-2.5) at Browns

Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) was the only Cincinnati player who did not practice. While he is not practicing Ossai has been doing individual work during practice this week. If Ossai can't go, the Bengals will have to lean more on fellow backups Cam Sample and first-round pick Myles Murphy on Sunday.

The Browns didn't have anyone miss practice due to injury but did have four players practice in a limited capacity. Among those players was cornerback Denzel Ward, who continues to work his way back after sustaining a concussion during Cleveland's final preseason game.

Packers at Bears (-1)

Packers receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs missed practice on Wednesday as both players are dealing with hamstring injuries. Both players are key to the success of new Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love, who strengthened his rapport with both second-year wideouts during the preseason.

Dolphins at Chargers (-3)

Linebacker Daiyan Henley (hamstring) was the only Chargers player who did not practice. Cornerback J.C. Jackson practiced in full, which is notable considering that his 2022 season ended after just five games after the former Pro Bowler sustained a serious knee injury.

Eagles (-4) at Patriots

Cornerback Josh Jobe (illness) was the only Eagles player who didn't practice.

Rams at Seahawks (-5)

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that he expects first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba to play on Sunday after the rookie WR underwent wrist surgery last month.

For the Rams, coach Sean McVay has already ruled out receiver Cooper Kupp, who continues to work through a hamstring injury. McVay went as far as to say that the injury could lead to Kupp spending time on injured reserve.

Raiders at Broncos (-3.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants

Four Cowboys defensive players appeared on the team's first injury report. Three of those players -- offensive lineman Tyler Smith (hamstring), defensive end Sam Williams (foot) and safety Donovan Wilson (calf) -- did not practice. The team is optimistic that Smith will play after he underwent a cautionary MRI.

Wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) was one of seven Giants players who were limited on Wednesday. Robinson was taken off of the team's physically unable to perform list on Aug. 29 as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL injury sustained during Week 11 of the 2022 season.

Bills (-2.5) at Jets

