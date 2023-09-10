It may be just Week 1 of the 2023 season, but there is a lot of injury news NFL fans are monitoring. The tight end position, in particular, has been hit hard this week, with Travis Kelce missing Thursday night's season opener and Mark Andrews expected to miss Sunday's game. George Kittle is currently dealing with an injury that could sideline him for the NFL's opening weekend. Kittle has a nagging groin injury that has put his status for the 49ers' season opener in Pittsburgh in jeopardy, while Giants tight end Darren Waller is questionable for their opener against the Cowboys with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Washington will be without Chase Young on Sunday and possibly longer.

We'll dig further into each of those situations as the final injury reports are coming in around the league -- while also looking at each NFL team's current injury situation entering Week 1, starting with the NFL's opening game.

49ers (-2.5) at Steelers



49ers: TE George Kittle (groin), CB Charvarius Ward (heel) QUESTIONABLE

Steelers: DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) QUESTIONABLE

The biggest name to watch here is Kittle, who has been dealing with an adductor strain since Aug. 10. The injujry caused concern from GM John Lynch, but Kittle said he is feeling "wonderful" and is "excited to play football on Sunday." Of course his word is not final, and the questionable status remains.

Buccaneers at Vikings (-5.5)

For the Vikings, Davenport was a late addition to the injury report after being a limited participant in practice Friday. Everyone else is good to go for Minnesota.

Cardinals at Commanders (-7)

The Cardinals will already be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who is still recovering from a torn ACL last season, and now two of their top pass-catchers are not 100% going into the game.

The good news for the Commanders is wide receiver Terry McLaurin was taken off the injury report Friday and is good to go. The bad news is that Young has been downgraded from questionable to OUT for Sunday. The Athletic reports that the former Defensive Rookie of the Year is expected to miss additional games as well.

Titans at Saints (-3)

The three players on the Saints injury report above all did not practice all week.

Avery was downgraded from limited practice on Wednesday and Thursday to a non-participant on Friday, before being ruled out for Sunday.

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5)

Chark tried to give it a go prior to Sunday, as he was limited in Friday's practice. The Panthers decided to give him a week to rest up, while Thielen was limited after missing Thursday's practice. Per NFL Media, Thielen will play on Sunday despite being listed as questionable.

Patterson has been limited all week with the thigh injury, appearing to be a game-time decision for the Falcons (if you're wondering why he's listed as "Joker" click here). Hodge was a full participant in Friday's practice, so it appears he'll play Sunday.

Jaguars (-4.5) at Colts

Jaguars: DL Tyler Lacy (hip), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) OUT

DL Tyler Lacy (hip), S Antonio Johnson (hamstring) OUT Colts: RB Zach Moss (forearm) QUESTIONABLE

Texans at Ravens (-9.5)

The Ravens new star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been on the injury report (limited in practice Thursday), but was a full participant Friday. He is expected to make his Ravens debut this weekend.

Bengals (-2) at Browns

Bengals: DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) OUT

DE Joseph Ossai (ankle) OUT Browns: DB Juan Thornhill (calf) QUESTIONABLE

Packers at Bears (-1.5)

Jordan Love won't have his top wide receiver for Sunday's showdown with the Bears, as head coach Matt LaFleur has ruled out Watson. Doubs is officially listed as questionable and was limited in practice Thursday.

For the Bears, Cole was limited in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday and Thursday with a hamstring injury. He's likely a game-time decision. Safety Jaquan Brisker (groin), safety Eddie Jackson (ankle) and defensive end DeMarcus Walker (calf) were limited participants earlier in the week, but were all full participants Friday.

Dolphins at Chargers (-3)

Eagles (-4) at Patriots

Patriots: CB Jack Jones (hamstring) OUT

CB Jack Jones (hamstring) OUT Eagles: No injuries

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is out with a hamstring injury he suffered at practice Wednesday and was the only New England player to sit out of Thursday's practice.

Rams at Seahawks (-5)

Raiders at Broncos (-3.5)

Carter, who is coming off a career-best season in 2022, was limited in practice all week and is questionable

Jeudy and Moss were both limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Jeudy was quarterback Russell Wilson's best target last year, as the wide receiver ended with the most yards, receptions and touchdowns on the team.

Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants

Waller was a late addition to the injury report after being limited with a hamstring injury suffered in Friday's practice. He'll likely be a game-time decision for Sunday. All of the other Giants on the injury report were limited Friday.

Tyler Smith, who was injured Monday, returned to the practice field Friday and took part in a simulated game. Tyron Smith took part in practice Friday. His game status will be determined by Saturday's walkthrough.

Bills (-2.5) at Jets

For the Bills, safety Micah Hyde returned to practice this week after missing some time with a sore back. He has no injury designation for Week 1, and is ready to roll.

The Jets have a couple of banged-up offensive tackles in Becton and Brown, but the good news is that they both were full participants in practice on Saturday. The same goes for Hall, who was limited on Thursday and Friday with his knee. Per ESPN, if appears all three players are ready to play Monday night.