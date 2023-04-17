The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin, but first, we have some questions. Every NHL postseason comes with a plethora of unknowns, and that's part of what makes the tournament so much fun to watch.

Can a seemingly cursed team get over the hump? Will a player making his postseason debut live up to the hype or will he wilt in the spotlight? Will the Cup favorites get tripped up on their path to a championship?

Over the next couple of months, players and teams will provide answers to questions like those, for better or worse. Until then, let's take a look at which players and teams face the biggest questions this year.

Here are six burning questions about the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

Will anyone knock off the Avalanche?

The Avalanche have fought the injury bug all season, and yet they still look poised to defend their title as Stanley Cup champions. Will any team be able to end Colorado's reign?

The Avs have dealt with a slew of injuries in 2022-23, but they have really rounded into form down the home stretch. In the last month, Colorado has been among the league's best teams with a 13-2-1 record and an expected goals share of 53.5% at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick.

They've been able to do all of that without captain Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to suit up this season as he deals with an injury. With Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar leading the way, the Avs are still one of the deeper teams in the league. Having said that, the departure of Nazem Kadri in the offseason left a hole in the middle of the second line that the Avs haven't really been able to fill consistently this year.

The Avalanche will also face a tougher journey to the Cup in 2023. The Dallas Stars have been at or near the top of the Central Division all season, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings have both improved since last year, and the Vegas Golden Knights are back to being one of the conference's best teams. Those teams have the right ingredients to knock off the defending champions this spring. --Nivison

Can the Maple Leafs finally win a series?

It's been the only question in recent years when it comes to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Will they finally break through the proverbial glass ceiling and advance past the opening round of the postseason?

The Maple Leafs had a terrific regular season in which Mitch Marner had a career-best 99 points. Still, all of that will be for nothing if Toronto can't get out of their own way and come away with a series win.

This time around, the Maple Leafs will be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round for a second consecutive season. The Maple Leafs had the Lightning on the ropes last postseason with a 3-2 series lead, but they dropped back-to-back one-goal games over the final two contests of the series.

The Maple Leafs front office was extremely active at the trade deadline as they acquired veteran winger Ryan O'Reilly, forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe. General manager Kyle Dubas clearly wasn't trying to be complacent and leave anything to chance this time around. Will those moves be enough to defeat the defending Eastern Conference champions? We will find out in a matter days. --Bengel

Can Jack Eichel lead the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup?

For the first time since he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015, Jack Eichel will take the ice in a playoff game. Eichel won't be able to dip his toe into the postseason pool either. He'll have to dive in headfirst because the Golden Knights need to capitalize on their championship window while it's still open.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Eichel and his $10 million salary cap hit were traded to the Golden Knights, but he missed most of the season while recovering from surgery. Now fully healthy, Eichel has been great for Vegas in 2022-23. He has recorded 65 points in 66 games and is currently riding an eight-game point streak.

Now that Eichel has powered the Golden Knights to the top spot in the Western Conference, it's time to see what he can do in the playoffs. Throughout his first seven years in the league, Eichel watched peers like Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews get multiple cracks at a Stanley Cup.

Eichel will be in that mix this year, and he has the team around him to make a special run. --Nivison

Will the Rangers deadline additions result in a Stanley Cup Final appearance?

The New York Rangers definitely made the biggest splash leading up to the NHL trade deadline last month. The team acquired a pair of talented wingers in the form of Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Rangers came just two wins away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final during the 2022 postseason. After being eliminated by the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Rangers went out and signed Vincent Trocheck to be the franchise's second-line center. Trocheck has certainly paid dividends with a 64-point campaign, which was the second-highest total of his 10-year career.

New York was obviously having a terrific season even before landing Kane and Tarasenko. However, those moves signaled the fact that the Rangers were willing to do whatever it takes to get to the Stanley Cup Final. Both Kane and Tarasenko have a Stanley Cup under their respective belts and have thrived when the lights are brightest.

The Rangers' opening round playoff series against the Devils isn't going to be a walk in the park, but it's one that New York is certainly capable of winning. The true test will likely be when the Rangers would eventually have to face off with the Boston Bruins. They've yet to beat the Bruins this season, but they also only played one game against them with Kane and Tarasenko on their roster.

The Rangers are going for it all in 2023, but will it be enough? --Bengel

How will the Wild handle their goaltending situation?

Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason has a big decision to make ahead of Game 1. Barring a sudden and jarring rule change from the NHL, Evason must pick one of Filip Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury to get the start between the pipes.

Frankly, his initial decision shouldn't be too difficult. Gustavsson has been the better goaltender all season, and he has established himself as a Vezina Trophy contender. Gustavsson has posted a GAA of 2.05, which is second in the NHL, and his 32.2 goals saved above average rank third, per Natural Stat Trick.

Still, having Fleury on the bench makes this situation a fascinating one. For starters, Gustavsson has never appeared in a playoff game, and Fleury has a long and impressive postseason resume. Fleury has started 107 playoff games, played in three Stanley Cup Finals, and has three rings in his trophy case.

With that in mind, how patient will Evason be with Gustavsson if the 24-year-old netminder starts to struggle? Given the urgency that a seven-game series creates, it might be tempting for Minnesota to go with the more experienced Fleury if Gustavsson turns in a poor outing, even if the latter has been rock solid throughout the regular season. --Nivison

Will any team be able to solve Linus Ullmark?

Very few teams have had much success when facing Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark throughout the 2022-23 season. We're talking about a goaltender that leads the league in wins (40), goals-against-average (1.89) and save percentage (.938).

Ullmark has continued to play some of his best hockey entering the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins goalie has yielded one goal or fewer in five of his last seven starts and has been victorious in six of those outings. According to MoneyPuck, Ullmark has a league-leading .966 save percentage when facing unblocked shots during the regular season.

When facing Boston's first-round opponent in the Florida Panthers, Ullmark has looked a little more human. The 29-year-old has allowed a grand total of six goals in two starts and surrendered three goals apiece in those two contests. It's certainly going to be a tough battle for the Panthers, but they've had some success against Ullmark.

When facing an elite offense like the Devils, Maple Leafs or Rangers, it'll be interesting to see if Ullmark can continue to close the door on the opposition. Ullmark did lose his only two career playoff starts in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs and recorded a shocking 4.16 goals-against-average in those starts.

Will Ullmark's dominant regular season success carry over to the postseason? --Bengel