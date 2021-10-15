College basketball season is just around the corner, and with it comes a plethora of multi-team events and early-season tournaments that will provide some of the season's more unique nonconference matchups. A year after the COVID-19 pandemic altered the sport's schedule and forced tweaks or outright cancelations to these events, it's great to see so many neutral site showcases back on the schedule.

While it may be difficult to get casual sports fans invested in early-season college basketball, the truth is that stakes are high from the jump for programs with NCAA Tournament aspirations. A couple of losses during a tournament in November or December can fill up your "bad loss" quota faster than desired. On the flip side, a strong neutral-court showing early in the season can give an early boost to your Quad 1 or Quad 2 victory ledger.

But which of these multi-team events -- commonly referred to in the college hoops world as MTE's -- are the best? Here's a ranking of the top-15 to keep an eye on this November and December as college basketball accelerates to full speed.

All rankings are from the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 preseason rankings.

1. Air Force Reserve Hall of Fame Tip-Off

Date: Nov. 20-21

Nov. 20-21 Location: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut Matchups: No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 20 Tennessee, No. 15 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Purdue (bracket play)

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 20 Tennessee, No. 15 North Carolina vs. No. 11 Purdue (bracket play) Comments: We are guaranteed four games between big-time teams in this bracket-style tournament that includes four teams featured in the CBS Sports preseason Top 25 And 1. After three low-key games to begin the 2021-22 season, this will be North Carolina's first big game with Hubert Davis as coach.

2. CBS Sports Classic

Date: Dec. 18

Dec. 18 Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Matchups: No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC, No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 18 Ohio State

No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 15 UNC, No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 18 Ohio State Comments: This will be some high stakes basketball in Las Vegas as this group of four teams gets together for the eighth season in a row. UCLA owns just a 2-5 all-time record in the CBS Sports Classic, but the Bruins figure to be favored against a North Carolina team that is 5-2 in this event.

3. State Farm Champions Classic

Date: Nov. 9

Nov. 9 Location: Madison Square Garden in New York

Madison Square Garden in New York Matchups: No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 8 Duke, No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 24 Michigan State

No. 14 Kentucky vs. No. 8 Duke, No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 24 Michigan State Comments: Like the CBS Sports Classic, this isn't a tournament-style event. It's just these two games, but they are two great ones. There will be oodles of freshmen talent on the court and plenty at stake as the participants seek an early marquee victory on opening night. Duke lost to Michigan State and Kentucky lost to Kansas in this event last season. In retrospect, the night was a harbinger of things to come. Perhaps this year's Champions Classic will provide similar forecasts for the teams involved.

4. Good Sam Empire Classic

Date: Nov. 22-23

Nov. 22-23 Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Matchups: No. 1 Gonzaga. vs. Central Michigan, No. 2 UCLA vs. Bellarmine, Central Michigan vs. Bellarmine, No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA

No. 1 Gonzaga. vs. Central Michigan, No. 2 UCLA vs. Bellarmine, Central Michigan vs. Bellarmine, No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA Comments: It's nice of Bellarmine and Central Michigan to show up. But the game we're all waiting for is the second-day showdown between Gonzaga and UCLA. This isn't an elimination-style tournament, so we're guaranteed to get it. There's a real chance the Bulldogs and Bruins could be No. 1 and No. 2. Plus, it's a rematch of last season's legendary 93-90 Gonzaga overtime victory in the Final Four.

5. Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis

Date: Nov. 24-26

Nov. 24-26 Location: Paradise island, Bahamas

Paradise island, Bahamas Matchups: No. 24 Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago, No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 23 UConn, Syracuse vs. VCU, Baylor vs. Arizona State (bracket play)

No. 24 Michigan State vs. Loyola Chicago, No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 23 UConn, Syracuse vs. VCU, Baylor vs. Arizona State (bracket play) Comments: All eight of these teams are featured in the top-85 of Matt Norlander's 1-358 rankings, and several of them have re-tooled rosters that will be put to the test in a three-day marathon. How will Auburn's front court look with potential stars Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler? What about Baylor, as the defending national champions replace three star guards? We'll have a much better idea of who these teams are once this event is over.

6. ESPN Events Invitational

Date: Nov. 25-26, 28

Nov. 25-26, 28 Location: ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Buena Vista, Florida Matchups: Dayton vs. Miami, North Texas vs. No. 4 Kansas, No. 12 Alabama vs. Iona, Belmont vs. Drake (bracket play)

Dayton vs. Miami, North Texas vs. No. 4 Kansas, No. 12 Alabama vs. Iona, Belmont vs. Drake (bracket play) Comments: At first glance, this one looks a bit top heavy with Alabama and Kansas. But a closer look shows this is sneaky strong field. Drake, Iona and North Texas made the NCAA Tournament last season, Dayton and Belmont are perennially strong and Miami could be in line for a bounce-back year after an injury-riddled 2020-21 season. So while the Crimson Tide or Kansas will be expected to win it, there could be some drama here.

7. Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Date: Nov. 25-28

Nov. 25-28 Location: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas Matchups: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Butler vs. No. 13 Houston, No. 16 Oregon vs. Chaminade, St. Mary's vs. Notre Dame (bracket play)

Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Butler vs. No. 13 Houston, No. 16 Oregon vs. Chaminade, St. Mary's vs. Notre Dame (bracket play) Comments: Yes, you read that correctly. The Maui Invitational Invitational is moving to Las Vegas this season because of travel restrictions in Hawaii. The revamped rosters of Houston and Oregon may attract attention here. But Butler and Notre Dame are veteran-laden squads who could use strong showings to give an early boost to their NCAA Tournament hopes.

8. Jerry Colangelo Classic

9. Hall of Fame Classic Powered by ShotTracker

Date: Nov. 22-23

Nov. 22-23 Location: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri Matchups: Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Illinois, No. 10 Arkansas vs. Kansas State (bracket play)

Cincinnati vs. No. 17 Illinois, No. 10 Arkansas vs. Kansas State (bracket play) Comments: This will be our first look at Arkansas against power conference opposition. A potential championship game showdown between the Razorbacks and Illinois would be great.

10. Jimmy V Classic

Date: Dec. 7

Dec. 7 Location: Madison Square Garden in New York

Madison Square Garden in New York Matchups: Texas Tech vs. No. 20 Tennessee, No. 5 Villanova vs. Syracuse

Texas Tech vs. No. 20 Tennessee, No. 5 Villanova vs. Syracuse Comments: Villanova vs. Syracuse will be a fun old Big East battle. A game against Tennessee presents first-year Texas Tech coach Mark Adams with an early opportunity for a marquee win.

11. Roman Main Event

Date: Nov. 19, 21

Nov. 19, 21 Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Matchups: Arizona vs. Wichita State, No. 6 Michigan vs. UNLV (bracket play)

Arizona vs. Wichita State, No. 6 Michigan vs. UNLV (bracket play) Comments: An Arizona vs. Michigan championship game? Yes, please. But Wichita State will have something to say about that in a compelling semifinal game as the Shockers try and knock off the Wildcats, who will be facing their toughest test to date under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd. This event figures to be ranked higher next season when the field reportedly will consist of UCLA, Virginia, Illinois and Baylor.

12. Baha Mar Bahamas Championship

Date: Nov. 25, 27

Nov. 25, 27 Location: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas Matchups: Louisville vs. Mississippi State, Maryland vs. Richmond (bracket play)

Louisville vs. Mississippi State, Maryland vs. Richmond (bracket play) Comments: Four teams with something to prove comprise this field. Mississippi State has loaded up on transfers to try and gain traction under Ben Howland and will take on a Louisville team that narrowly missed the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Maryland has added a true point guard and a true center -- it had neither last season -- in Fatts Russell and Qudus Wahab. The new-look Terrapins will take on a Richmond squad that has a chance to win the Atlantic 10 after a disappointing 2020-21 season.

13. Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off

Date: Nov. 22, 24

Nov. 22, 24 Location: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida Matchups: No. 18 Ohio State vs. Seton Hall, California vs. Florida (bracket play)

No. 18 Ohio State vs. Seton Hall, California vs. Florida (bracket play) Comments: A rematch of the 2007 national title game between Florida and Ohio State is in store if the Buckeyes and Gators get through their semifinal games. A couple of wins in this tournament will be a nice springboard for the Buckeyes as they seek redemption following last season's first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament at the hands of No. 15 seed Oral Roberts.

14. NIT Season Tip-Off

Date: Nov. 24, 26

Nov. 24, 26 Location: Barclays Center in New York

Barclays Center in New York Matchups: Iowa State vs. No. 7 Memphis, Virginia Tech vs. Xavier (bracket play)

Iowa State vs. No. 7 Memphis, Virginia Tech vs. Xavier (bracket play) Comments: If Memphis and Virginia Tech win their openers, former Hokies star and current Memphis guard Landers Nolley will take on his old squad.

15. Holiday Hoopsgiving