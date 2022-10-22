Drive Chart
|
|
|AKRON
|KENTST
Preview not available
Preview not available
KENTST
3 Pass
15 Rush
60 YDS
2:53 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 AKRON 17
6:37
A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
+4 YD
3RD & 10 AKRON 14
7:25
D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 14. Catch made by T.Harris at AKR 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 10.
No Gain
2ND & 10 AKRON 14
7:31
D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
+5 YD
1ST & 15 AKRON 19
8:18
G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 14.
Penalty
1ST & 10 AKRON 14
8:24
PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2ND & 6 AKRON 25
8:42
G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 29
9:20
G.Garcia rushed to AKR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 47
9:34
D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by G.Garcia at KNT 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Arslanian at AKR 29.
+7 YD
2ND & 5 KENTST 40
9:40
D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 40. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Amankwaa at KNT 47.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 35
10:07
G.Garcia rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Thompson at KNT 40.
Field Goal 6:33
A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
9
plays
60
yds
3:34
pos
17
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Holmes rushed to AKR 3 for yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 11:18
D.Walker rushed to AKR End Zone for 14 yards. D.Walker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
82
yds
2:05
pos
17
27
Point After TD 0:27
A.Glass extra point is good. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 0:27
D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Walker for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
48
yds
1:21
pos
17
20
Touchdown 1:48
D.Irons rushed to KNT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Irons for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:08
pos
16
14
Touchdown 4:56
D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Walker for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
8
plays
76
yds
2:40
pos
10
13
Touchdown 9:47
B.Bradford rushed to AKR End Zone for 58 yards. B.Bradford for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
71
yds
1:05
pos
10
6
Field Goal 10:52
C.Smigel 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
15
plays
96
yds
7:11
pos
10
0
Touchdown 11:12
D.Irons pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 20. Gain of 80 yards. A.Adams for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
80
yds
00:12
pos
6
0
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|11
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-8
|4-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|339
|424
|Total Plays
|47
|51
|Avg Gain
|7.2
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|114
|225
|Rush Attempts
|29
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.9
|7.3
|Yards Passing
|225
|199
|Comp. - Att.
|13-18
|12-20
|Yards Per Pass
|10.0
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|3-30
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-38.5
|2-41.5
|Return Yards
|-1
|53
|Punts - Returns
|1--1
|2-24
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-29
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|225
|PASS YDS
|199
|
|
|114
|RUSH YDS
|225
|
|
|339
|TOTAL YDS
|424
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|13/18
|225
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|14
|56
|1
|14
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|8
|29
|0
|12
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|7
|29
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Adams 7 WR
|A. Adams
|5
|5
|154
|1
|80
|
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
|S. Jacques-Louis
|4
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
C. Price III 20 RB
|C. Price III
|2
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
D. George 3 WR
|D. George
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|
C. Anderson 15 WR
|C. Anderson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Wiley 1 RB
|C. Wiley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Arslanian 27 LB
|B. Arslanian
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hence 26 S
|R. Hence
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Martin 15 DB
|K. Martin
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Thompson 16 DB
|N. Thompson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Terry 5 LB
|T. Terry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Jones 44 DL
|V. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. McCoy 40 LB
|B. McCoy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harper 1 DL
|C. Harper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wilson 0 DL
|B. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Johnson 4 DL
|R. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Durant 28 CB
|T. Durant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lewis 24 CB
|D. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Irons 0 QB
|D. Irons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Amankwaa 12 DB
|C. Amankwaa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 31 DB
|J. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Behm 59 LB
|A. Behm
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Boateng 9 LB
|J. Boateng
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Holt 97 DL
|R. Holt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Richardson 7 LB
|J. Richardson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Smigel 12 K
|C. Smigel
|1/1
|22
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Gettman 36 P
|N. Gettman
|2
|38.5
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Hester 35 RB
|B. Hester
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
|T. Grimes Jr.
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|12/20
|199
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|21
|119
|0
|46
|
B. Bradford 31 RB
|B. Bradford
|3
|63
|1
|58
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|4
|25
|0
|11
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|1
|14
|1
|14
|
D. Kargman 15 QB
|D. Kargman
|2
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Walker 81 WR
|D. Walker
|6
|4
|63
|2
|35
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|2
|1
|46
|0
|46
|
D. Cephas 14 WR
|D. Cephas
|5
|3
|44
|0
|25
|
G. Garcia 21 RB
|G. Garcia
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|2
|2
|18
|0
|13
|
T. Harris 86 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Cooper 1 RB
|M. Cooper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Leach 11 TE
|K. Leach
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Pierre 33 LB
|M. Pierre
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taylor-Davis 14 DL
|S. Taylor-Davis
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Miller Jr. 35 DB
|D. Miller Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolden 24 S
|N. Bolden
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. West 0 DE
|Z. West
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harris 37 LB
|C. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 56 DL
|M. Williams
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|
M. Miller 21 CB
|M. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Gamble 34 LB
|K. Gamble
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Saunders 45 LB
|K. Saunders
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 23 S
|J. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
S. Diaby 55 DL
|S. Diaby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Branch 28 CB
|A. Branch
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Glass 60 K
|A. Glass
|1/2
|27
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Smith 96 P
|J. Smith
|2
|41.5
|1
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Poke 25 WR
|J. Poke
|2
|31.5
|41
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 12 WR
|R. James
|2
|12.0
|15
|0
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - KENTST 17(6:37 - 3rd) A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 14(7:25 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 14. Catch made by T.Harris at AKR 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 10.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 14(7:31 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 19(8:18 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(8:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 25(8:42 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(9:20 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47(9:34 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by G.Garcia at KNT 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Arslanian at AKR 29.
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 40(9:40 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 40. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Amankwaa at KNT 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(10:07 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Thompson at KNT 40.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 35(10:18 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to KNT 20 Center-K.Bauman. R.James returned punt from the KNT 20. Tackled by C.Thomas at KNT 35.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - AKRON 35(10:25 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 45(11:08 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 35 for -10 yards (S.Taylor-Davis; M.Williams)
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(11:12 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|Kickoff
|(11:18 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 44 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 21. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke at AKR 30. PENALTY on KNT-B.Sheppert Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(11:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Holmes rushed to AKR 3 for yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 14(11:27 - 3rd) D.Walker rushed to AKR End Zone for 14 yards. D.Walker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 14(11:29 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28(11:45 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 14.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - KENTST 43(11:52 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 47(12:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at AKR 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(12:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-KNT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+46 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 12(12:45 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 12. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 12. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 42.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KENTST 12(12:49 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 8(13:23 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 12.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(13:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 5 - AKRON 36(13:29 - 3rd) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 13. Intercepted by M.Miller at KNT 13. Tackled by AKR at KNT 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41(13:48 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders; S.Diaby at KNT 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 50(14:06 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by D.George at AKR 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(14:36 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at AKR 50.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(14:55 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Harris; M.Pierre at AKR 45.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 46 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 19. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Miller at AKR 34.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:27 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 10(0:33 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Walker for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 13(0:51 - 2nd) D.Kargman rushed to AKR 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 13(0:58 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 13.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38(1:09 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by D.Cephas at AKR 38. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hence at AKR 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 41(1:18 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 46(1:22 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by R.James at AKR 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hence at AKR 41.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48(1:42 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at AKR 46.
|Kickoff
|(1:48 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT 11. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Gettman at AKR 48.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:48 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
|(1:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Diaby Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on AKR-D.Irons Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 5(1:57 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Irons for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 7(2:07 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 5.
|+36 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43(2:39 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 43. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 7.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47(3:09 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 36(3:30 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by C.Anderson at AKR 36. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Harris at AKR 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36(3:34 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 31(3:49 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by D.George at AKR 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 36.
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 33(4:32 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(4:56 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at AKR 33.
|Kickoff
|(4:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35(5:02 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Walker for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
4 & 2 - KENTST 43(5:17 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harper at AKR 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 45(5:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Woods; J.Boateng at AKR 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 49(6:07 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; V.Jones at AKR 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49(6:33 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 43(7:00 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 43. Gain of 6 yards. D.Walker ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36(7:20 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at KNT 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24(7:36 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at KNT 36.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 47(7:44 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 32 yards to KNT 15 Center-K.Bauman. R.James returned punt from the KNT 15. Tackled by A.Adams at KNT 24.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - AKRON 47(8:27 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; D.Miller at KNT 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49(9:05 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to KNT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(9:33 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at AKR 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25(9:47 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at AKR 30. PENALTY on KNT-S.Taylor-Davis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(9:47 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(9:47 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
|+58 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 42(9:58 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to AKR End Zone for 58 yards. B.Bradford for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(9:59 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 30(10:18 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at KNT 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(10:47 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 30.
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 58 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT 7. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at KNT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - AKRON 12(10:55 - 2nd) C.Smigel 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 5(11:23 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to KNT 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; A.Branch at KNT 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 6(12:03 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 5.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 12(12:38 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 6.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34(13:11 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 12.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - AKRON 42(13:28 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at KNT 34. PENALTY on KNT-A.Cook Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - AKRON 50(14:18 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to KNT 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; K.Gamble at KNT 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 49(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 44(0:18 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at AKR 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 46(0:25 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 44(0:42 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 46.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40(1:03 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at AKR 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26(1:16 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 18(1:43 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at AKR 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 14 - AKRON 6(2:29 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at AKR 18.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 10(3:03 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 6 for -4 yards (K.Gamble)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 46(3:17 - 1st) J.Smith punts 44 yards to AKR 10 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - KENTST 46(3:21 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 43(3:49 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42(4:17 - 1st) D.Kargman rushed to KNT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at KNT 43.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 29(4:37 - 1st) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by R.James at KNT 29. Gain of 13 yards. R.James ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 29(4:41 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 29(5:13 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at KNT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 19(5:28 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at KNT End Zone. Intercepted by J.Evans at KNT End Zone. Tackled by D.Irons at KNT 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 30(5:53 - 1st) C.Price rushed to KNT 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 35(6:41 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 30.
|Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 33(7:22 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at KNT 35 for -2 yards (M.Williams)
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 38(7:45 - 1st) C.Price rushed to KNT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(8:06 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 48(8:18 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 45. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49(8:57 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at AKR 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45(9:17 - 1st) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at AKR 49.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30(9:44 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at AKR 45.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 17 - KENTST 30(9:52 - 1st) J.Smith punts 39 yards to AKR 31 Center-B.George. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 31. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 30.
|Penalty
4 & 12 - KENTST 35(9:52 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-KNT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - KENTST 35(10:00 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 37(10:36 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson; V.Jones at KNT 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(10:43 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(10:59 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(11:12 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harper at KNT 33.
|Kickoff
|(11:12 - 1st) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Good
4 & 13 - KENTST 27(11:28 - 1st) A.Glass 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
|+2 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 22(12:09 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; R.Johnson at AKR 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - KENTST 24(12:40 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 22.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - KENTST 14(12:46 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 12(13:20 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 17(13:37 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+46 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37(14:21 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 17 for 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at AKR 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33(14:31 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at KNT 33.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
