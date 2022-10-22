Drive Chart
AKRON
KENTST

KENTST
3 Pass
15 Rush
60 YDS
2:53 POS
Field Goal
4TH & 6 AKRON 17
6:37
A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
+4 YD
3RD & 10 AKRON 14
7:25
D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 14. Catch made by T.Harris at AKR 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 10.
No Gain
2ND & 10 AKRON 14
7:31
D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
+5 YD
1ST & 15 AKRON 19
8:18
G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 14.
Penalty
1ST & 10 AKRON 14
8:24
PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2ND & 6 AKRON 25
8:42
G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
+4 YD
1ST & 10 AKRON 29
9:20
G.Garcia rushed to AKR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
+24 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 47
9:34
D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by G.Garcia at KNT 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Arslanian at AKR 29.
+7 YD
2ND & 5 KENTST 40
9:40
D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 40. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Amankwaa at KNT 47.
+5 YD
1ST & 10 KENTST 35
10:07
G.Garcia rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Thompson at KNT 40.
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 6:33
A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
9
plays
60
yds
3:34
pos
17
30
Missed Two Point Conversion 11:18
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Holmes rushed to AKR 3 for yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
17
27
Touchdown 11:18
D.Walker rushed to AKR End Zone for 14 yards. D.Walker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
82
yds
2:05
pos
17
27
2nd Quarter
Point After TD 0:27
A.Glass extra point is good. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 0:27
D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Walker for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
48
yds
1:21
pos
17
20
Point After TD 1:48
C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
14
Touchdown 1:48
D.Irons rushed to KNT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Irons for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:08
pos
16
14
Point After TD 4:56
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 4:56
D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Walker for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
8
plays
76
yds
2:40
pos
10
13
Point After TD 9:47
A.Glass extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
Touchdown 9:47
B.Bradford rushed to AKR End Zone for 58 yards. B.Bradford for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
71
yds
1:05
pos
10
6
Field Goal 10:52
C.Smigel 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
15
plays
96
yds
7:11
pos
10
0
1st Quarter
Point After TD 11:12
C.Smigel extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:12
D.Irons pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 20. Gain of 80 yards. A.Adams for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
80
yds
00:12
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 20
Rushing 5 9
Passing 11 10
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 4-8 4-9
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 339 424
Total Plays 47 51
Avg Gain 7.2 8.3
Net Yards Rushing 114 225
Rush Attempts 29 31
Avg Rush Yards 3.9 7.3
Yards Passing 225 199
Comp. - Att. 13-18 12-20
Yards Per Pass 10.0 10.0
Penalties - Yards 3-30 7-60
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 2-38.5 2-41.5
Return Yards -1 53
Punts - Returns 1--1 2-24
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-29
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Akron 1-6 7100-17
Kent State 2-5 0219-30
Dix Stadium Kent, OH
 225 PASS YDS 199
114 RUSH YDS 225
339 TOTAL YDS 424
Akron
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.2% 225 1 2 173.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.4% 1816 7 3 129.0
D. Irons 13/18 225 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 187 2
D. Irons 14 56 1 14
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 178 2
C. Wiley 8 29 0 12
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 129 5
C. Price III 7 29 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
A. Adams  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 5 154 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 271 3
A. Adams 5 5 154 1 80
S. Jacques-Louis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 579 2
S. Jacques-Louis 4 3 26 0 11
C. Price III  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 98 1
C. Price III 2 2 20 0 15
D. George  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
41 441 0
D. George 2 2 14 0 9
C. Anderson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
C. Anderson 1 1 11 0 11
C. Wiley  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 72 0
C. Wiley 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Arslanian  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
B. Arslanian 7-1 0.0 0
R. Hence  26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Hence 4-0 0.0 0
K. Martin  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Martin 3-0 0.0 0
N. Thompson  16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Thompson 3-1 0.0 0
T. Terry  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Terry 3-0 0.0 0
V. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
V. Jones 2-2 0.0 0
B. McCoy  40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. McCoy 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harper  1 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Harper 2-0 0.0 0
B. Wilson  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Johnson  4 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Durant  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Durant 1-0 0.0 0
D. Lewis  24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
D. Irons  0 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Irons 1-0 0.0 0
C. Amankwaa  12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Amankwaa 1-0 0.0 0
J. Woods  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Woods 0-1 0.0 0
A. Behm  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Behm 0-1 0.0 0
J. Boateng  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Boateng 0-1 0.0 0
R. Holt  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Holt 0-1 0.0 0
J. Richardson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Richardson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Smigel  12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/4 3/4
C. Smigel 1/1 22 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Gettman  36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 38.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
40 0 0
N. Gettman 2 38.5 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Hester  35 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 50 0
B. Hester 2 12.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Grimes Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 13.4 67 0
T. Grimes Jr. 1 -1.0 -1 0
Kent State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Kargman  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 199 2 0 176.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 19 1 2 48.7
D. Kargman 12/20 199 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 119 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 708 8
M. Cooper 21 119 0 46
B. Bradford  31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 63 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 168 1
B. Bradford 3 63 1 58
G. Garcia  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 141 1
G. Garcia 4 25 0 11
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
D. Walker 1 14 1 14
D. Kargman  15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
D. Kargman 2 4 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
D. Walker  81 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 63 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 544 5
D. Walker 6 4 63 2 35
J. Poke  25 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
J. Poke 2 1 46 0 46
D. Cephas  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 687 3
D. Cephas 5 3 44 0 25
G. Garcia  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
G. Garcia 1 1 24 0 24
R. James  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 56 0
R. James 2 2 18 0 13
T. Harris  86 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
T. Harris 1 1 4 0 4
M. Cooper  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 71 0
M. Cooper 1 0 0 0 0
K. Leach  11 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 74 0
K. Leach 2 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Pierre  33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
M. Pierre 6-3 0.0 0
S. Taylor-Davis  14 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
S. Taylor-Davis 3-1 0.5 0
D. Miller Jr.  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Miller Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
N. Bolden  24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
N. Bolden 3-0 0.0 0
Z. West  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. West 2-0 0.0 0
C. Harris  37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
M. Williams  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.5
M. Williams 2-2 1.5 0
M. Miller  21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
M. Miller 2-0 0.0 1
K. Gamble  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
K. Gamble 2-1 1.0 0
K. Saunders  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Saunders 2-1 0.0 0
J. Evans  23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
J. Evans 2-0 0.0 1
S. Diaby  55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Diaby 1-1 0.0 0
A. Branch  28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Branch 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Glass  60 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
9/14 20/20
A. Glass 1/2 27 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Smith  96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 41.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
21 0 0
J. Smith 2 41.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Poke  25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 31.5 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 46 0
J. Poke 2 31.5 41 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. James 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 1.0 7 0
R. James 2 12.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:24 AKRON 20 0:12 1 80 TD
9:44 AKRON 30 4:31 10 51 INT
3:03 AKRON 10 7:11 15 86 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:47 AKRON 25 2:11 4 28 Punt
4:56 AKRON 25 3:08 9 75 TD
0:27 AKRON 25 0:27 1 4 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AKRON 34 1:37 5 30 INT
11:18 AKRON 45 1:11 3 -10 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KENTST 25 3:36 7 55 FG Miss
11:12 KENTST 25 1:28 5 5 Punt
5:13 KENTST 29 2:10 6 17 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:52 KENTST 29 1:05 4 71 TD
7:36 KENTST 24 2:40 8 76 TD
1:48 AKRON 48 1:21 7 48 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:23 KENTST 8 2:05 7 92 TD
10:07 KENTST 35 2:53 8 55 FG

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 55 yards, 2:53 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 6 - KENTST 17
(6:37 - 3rd) A.Glass 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 14
(7:25 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 14. Catch made by T.Harris at AKR 14. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at AKR 10.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 14
(7:31 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for J.Poke.
+5 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 19
(8:18 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 14.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 14
(8:24 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-J.Bailey False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
2 & 6 - KENTST 25
(8:42 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(9:20 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to AKR 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Martin at AKR 25.
+24 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 47
(9:34 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 47. Catch made by G.Garcia at KNT 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Arslanian at AKR 29.
+7 YD
2 & 5 - KENTST 40
(9:40 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 40. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Amankwaa at KNT 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(10:07 - 3rd) G.Garcia rushed to KNT 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Behm; N.Thompson at KNT 40.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (3 plays, -10 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 20 - AKRON 35
(10:18 - 3rd) N.Gettman punts 45 yards to KNT 20 Center-K.Bauman. R.James returned punt from the KNT 20. Tackled by C.Thomas at KNT 35.
No Gain
3 & 20 - AKRON 35
(10:25 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis.
No Gain
2 & 10 - AKRON 45
(11:08 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 35 for -10 yards (S.Taylor-Davis; M.Williams)
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(11:12 - 3rd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
Kickoff
(11:18 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 44 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 21. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Poke at AKR 30. PENALTY on KNT-B.Sheppert Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 92 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
(11:18 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Holmes rushed to AKR 3 for yards. Tackled by AKR at AKR 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 14
(11:27 - 3rd) D.Walker rushed to AKR End Zone for 14 yards. D.Walker for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 14
(11:29 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 28
(11:45 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 14.
Penalty
2 & 11 - KENTST 43
(11:52 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker. PENALTY on AKR-T.Durant Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 47
(12:24 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wilson at AKR 43.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(12:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-KNT False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+46 YD
3 & 11 - KENTST 12
(12:45 - 3rd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 12. Catch made by J.Poke at KNT 12. Gain of 46 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 42.
No Gain
2 & 11 - KENTST 12
(12:49 - 3rd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
+4 YD
1 & 15 - KENTST 8
(13:23 - 3rd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 12.

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (5 plays, 30 yards, 1:37 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 13
(13:23 - 3rd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Int
2 & 5 - AKRON 36
(13:29 - 3rd) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at KNT 13. Intercepted by M.Miller at KNT 13. Tackled by AKR at KNT 13.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 41
(13:48 - 3rd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 36 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders; S.Diaby at KNT 36.
+9 YD
2 & 5 - AKRON 50
(14:06 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 50. Catch made by D.George at AKR 50. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at KNT 41.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(14:36 - 3rd) C.Price rushed to AKR 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Gamble at AKR 50.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(14:55 - 3rd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 34. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Harris; M.Pierre at AKR 45.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) A.Glass kicks 46 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR 19. B.Hester returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Miller at AKR 34.

AKR
Zips
 - End of Half (1 plays, 4 yards, 0:27 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(0:27 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to AKR 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at AKR 29.
Kickoff
(0:27 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 48 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:27 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good. PENALTY on AKR-AKR Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
+10 YD
3 & 7 - KENTST 10
(0:33 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 10. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 10. Gain of 10 yards. D.Walker for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 13
(0:51 - 2nd) D.Kargman rushed to AKR 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 10.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 13
(0:58 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Terry at AKR 13.
+25 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 38
(1:09 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 38. Catch made by D.Cephas at AKR 38. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hence at AKR 13.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - KENTST 41
(1:18 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 38.
+5 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 46
(1:22 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 46. Catch made by R.James at AKR 46. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Hence at AKR 41.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 48
(1:42 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Johnson at AKR 46.
Kickoff
(1:48 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 54 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT 11. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by N.Gettman at AKR 48.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(1:48 - 2nd) C.Smigel extra point is good.
(1:48 - 2nd) PENALTY on KNT-S.Diaby Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on AKR-D.Irons Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 5
(1:57 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT End Zone for 5 yards. D.Irons for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - AKRON 7
(2:07 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 5 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.West at KNT 5.
+36 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 43
(2:39 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 43. Gain of 36 yards. Tackled by A.Branch at KNT 7.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 47
(3:09 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 43 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 43.
+11 YD
2 & 10 - AKRON 36
(3:30 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 36. Catch made by C.Anderson at AKR 36. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Harris at AKR 47.
No Gain
1 & 10 - AKRON 36
(3:34 - 2nd) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for C.Wiley.
+5 YD
3 & 4 - AKRON 31
(3:49 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 31. Catch made by D.George at AKR 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 36.
-2 YD
2 & 2 - AKRON 33
(4:32 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 31 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 31.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(4:56 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Miller at AKR 33.
Kickoff
(4:56 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 76 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(4:56 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
+35 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 35
(5:02 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to AKR 35. Catch made by D.Walker at AKR 35. Gain of 35 yards. D.Walker for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on AKR-K.Martin Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
+8 YD
4 & 2 - KENTST 43
(5:17 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harper at AKR 35.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - KENTST 45
(5:48 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Woods; J.Boateng at AKR 43.
+4 YD
2 & 8 - KENTST 49
(6:07 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian; V.Jones at AKR 45.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 49
(6:33 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Hence at AKR 49.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - KENTST 43
(7:00 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 43. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 43. Gain of 6 yards. D.Walker ran out of bounds.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 36
(7:20 - 2nd) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at KNT 43.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 24
(7:36 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 24. Catch made by D.Walker at KNT 24. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Durant at KNT 36.

AKR
Zips
 - Punt (4 plays, 28 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 2 - AKRON 47
(7:44 - 2nd) N.Gettman punts 32 yards to KNT 15 Center-K.Bauman. R.James returned punt from the KNT 15. Tackled by A.Adams at KNT 24.
No Gain
3 & 2 - AKRON 47
(8:27 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to KNT 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Williams; D.Miller at KNT 47.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49
(9:05 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to KNT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at KNT 47.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(9:33 - 2nd) D.Irons rushed to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at AKR 49.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 25
(9:47 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 25. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Diaby at AKR 30. PENALTY on KNT-S.Taylor-Davis Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
Kickoff
(9:47 - 2nd) A.Glass kicks 65 yards from KNT 35 to the AKR End Zone. Touchback.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 71 yards, 1:05 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(9:47 - 2nd) A.Glass extra point is good.
+58 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 42
(9:58 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to AKR End Zone for 58 yards. B.Bradford for 58 yards TOUCHDOWN.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(9:59 - 2nd) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
+12 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 30
(10:18 - 2nd) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 30. Catch made by D.Cephas at KNT 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at KNT 42.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(10:47 - 2nd) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 30.
Kickoff
(10:52 - 2nd) N.Gettman kicks 58 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT 7. J.Poke returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at KNT 29.

AKR
Zips
 - Field Goal (15 plays, 86 yards, 7:11 poss)

Result Play
Field Goal
4 & 2 - AKRON 12
(10:55 - 2nd) C.Smigel 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Bauman Holder-N.Gettman.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - AKRON 5
(11:23 - 2nd) C.Price rushed to KNT 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; A.Branch at KNT 4.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - AKRON 6
(12:03 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 5.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 12
(12:38 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to KNT 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at KNT 6.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 34
(13:11 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 34. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at KNT 12.
+8 YD
4 & 6 - AKRON 42
(13:28 - 2nd) D.Irons pass complete to KNT 42. Catch made by A.Adams at KNT 42. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by KNT at KNT 34. PENALTY on KNT-A.Cook Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+8 YD
3 & 14 - AKRON 50
(14:18 - 2nd) D.Irons scrambles to KNT 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre; K.Gamble at KNT 42.
+1 YD
2 & 15 - AKRON 49
(15:00 - 2nd) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 50.
+5 YD
1 & 20 - AKRON 44
(0:18 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at AKR 49.
Penalty
1 & 10 - AKRON 46
(0:25 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons pass incomplete intended for S.Jacques-Louis. PENALTY on AKR-A.Whigan Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 44
(0:42 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 46.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 40
(1:03 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Taylor-Davis at AKR 44.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 26
(1:16 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to AKR 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Miller at AKR 40.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - AKRON 18
(1:43 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 18. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by KNT at AKR 26.
+12 YD
2 & 14 - AKRON 6
(2:29 - 1st) C.Wiley rushed to AKR 18 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at AKR 18.
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 10
(3:03 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at AKR 6 for -4 yards (K.Gamble)

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 6 - KENTST 46
(3:17 - 1st) J.Smith punts 44 yards to AKR 10 Center-B.George. Downed by KNT.
No Gain
3 & 6 - KENTST 46
(3:21 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Walker.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - KENTST 43
(3:49 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Jones at KNT 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 42
(4:17 - 1st) D.Kargman rushed to KNT 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by AKR at KNT 43.
+13 YD
3 & 10 - KENTST 29
(4:37 - 1st) D.Kargman pass complete to KNT 29. Catch made by R.James at KNT 29. Gain of 13 yards. R.James ran out of bounds.
No Gain
2 & 10 - KENTST 29
(4:41 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 29
(5:13 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.McCoy at KNT 29.

AKR
Zips
 - Interception (10 plays, 51 yards, 4:31 poss)

Result Play
Int
1 & 10 - AKRON 19
(5:28 - 1st) D.Irons pass INTERCEPTED at KNT End Zone. Intercepted by J.Evans at KNT End Zone. Tackled by D.Irons at KNT 29.
+11 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 30
(5:53 - 1st) C.Price rushed to KNT 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at KNT 19.
+5 YD
2 & 12 - AKRON 35
(6:41 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Pierre at KNT 30.
Sack
1 & 10 - AKRON 33
(7:22 - 1st) D.Irons steps back to pass. D.Irons sacked at KNT 35 for -2 yards (M.Williams)
+5 YD
2 & 3 - AKRON 38
(7:45 - 1st) C.Price rushed to KNT 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at KNT 33.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(8:06 - 1st) D.Irons rushed to KNT 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by KNT at KNT 38.
+7 YD
3 & 7 - AKRON 48
(8:18 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 48. Catch made by S.Jacques-Louis at AKR 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Harris at KNT 45. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
-1 YD
2 & 6 - AKRON 49
(8:57 - 1st) C.Price rushed to AKR 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by Z.West at AKR 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 45
(9:17 - 1st) D.Irons scrambles to AKR 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Saunders at AKR 49.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 30
(9:44 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 30. Catch made by C.Price at AKR 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by N.Bolden at AKR 45.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Punt (5 plays, 5 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Punt
4 & 17 - KENTST 30
(9:52 - 1st) J.Smith punts 39 yards to AKR 31 Center-B.George. T.Grimes returned punt from the AKR 31. Tackled by M.Pierre at AKR 30.
Penalty
4 & 12 - KENTST 35
(9:52 - 1st) PENALTY on KNT-KNT Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 12 - KENTST 35
(10:00 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - KENTST 37
(10:36 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Richardson; V.Jones at KNT 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - KENTST 37
(10:43 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for D.Cephas.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33
(10:59 - 1st) B.Bradford rushed to KNT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 37.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(11:12 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harper at KNT 33.
Kickoff
(11:12 - 1st) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.

AKR
Zips
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 80 yards, 0:12 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(11:12 - 1st) C.Smigel extra point is good.
+80 YD
1 & 10 - AKRON 20
(11:24 - 1st) D.Irons pass complete to AKR 20. Catch made by A.Adams at AKR 20. Gain of 80 yards. A.Adams for 80 yards TOUCHDOWN.

KENT
Golden Flashes
 - Missed FG (7 plays, 55 yards, 3:36 poss)

Result Play
No Good
4 & 13 - KENTST 27
(11:28 - 1st) A.Glass 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.George Holder-J.Smith.
+2 YD
3 & 15 - KENTST 22
(12:09 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Holt; R.Johnson at AKR 20.
+2 YD
2 & 17 - KENTST 24
(12:40 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Lewis at AKR 22.
Penalty
2 & 7 - KENTST 14
(12:46 - 1st) D.Kargman steps back to pass. D.Kargman pass incomplete intended for K.Leach. PENALTY on KNT-M.Marshall Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 5 - KENTST 12
(13:20 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at AKR 14.
Penalty
1 & 10 - KENTST 17
(13:37 - 1st) PENALTY on AKR-AKR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+46 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 37
(14:21 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to AKR 17 for 46 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Martin at AKR 17.
+4 YD
2 & 2 - KENTST 33
(14:31 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Arslanian at KNT 37.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - KENTST 25
(15:00 - 1st) M.Cooper rushed to KNT 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by N.Thompson at KNT 33.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) N.Gettman kicks 65 yards from AKR 35 to the KNT End Zone. Touchback.
NCAA FB Scores