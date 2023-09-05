The updated Coaches Poll has been released with Week 1 of the 2023 college football season in the books, and it's no surprise that two-time reigning national champion Georgia remains atop the heap after its win over UT-Martin on Saturday in Athens. After that, though, the rankings get a little wild after what was an exciting opening weekend of action.

Clemson's 28-7 loss to Duke on Monday night dropped the Tigers from No. 9 in the preseason Coaches Poll rankings all the way down to No. 21. The Tigers fumbled twice inside the Duke 10-yard line and had two field goals blocked in an incredibly sloppy performance. First-year starting quarterback Cade Klubnik struggled to stretch the field deep as the Blue Devils' front seven teed off on the Clemson offensive line throughout the game.

Texas topped Rice 37-10, and that was good enough for the Longhorns to break into the top 10 ahead of their most crucial game of the season. Quinn Ewers completed 19 of his 30 passes for 260 yards with three touchdowns after a slow start. That was good enough for the Longhorns to jump up two spots from No. 12 ahead of their showdown against No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. That means one of the most anticipated games of the year after last year's thriller is now officially a top-10 matchup, according to the Coaches Poll.

Below is the full Coaches Poll top 25 from the 66 coaches who vote weekly (first-place votes in parentheses).

Coaches Poll top 25

1. Georgia (63)

2. Michigan (1)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. USC

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tennessee

10. Texas

11. Notre Dame

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. LSU

15. Kansas State

16. North Carolina

17. Oklahoma

18. Oregon State

19. Wisconsin

20. Ole Miss

21. Clemson

22. Tulane

23. Texas A&M

24. Duke

25. Colorado

Others receiving votes: Iowa 111, Pittsburgh 53, Kentucky 50, UCLA 44, Texas Christian 40, Fresno State 30, Miami 22, Auburn 22, Arkansas 18, Maryland 14, Missouri 13, Troy 11, Oklahoma State 11, NC State 10, Illinois 9, Wyoming 8, Washington State 7, Wake Forest 7, Air Force 7, Minnesota 6, Mississippi State 5, South Carolina 4, Kansas 4, Texas Tech 3, Southern Methodist 3, Central Florida 3, Houston 2, Texas-San Antonio 1, Michigan State 1, Memphis 1, Louisville 1, James Madison 1, Arizona 1