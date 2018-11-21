College Football Playoff Rankings: UCF jumps Ohio State, moves to No. 9 as top eight holds

The fourth College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2018 season are out, and there were a lot of close decisions to sort through. We will get to that in shortly, but first, let's start with the usual disclaimer.

Nothing in these rankings is overly meaningful in terms of where teams may be ranked at the end of the season. This isn't like the weekly top 25 polls where you hold your position until/unless you lose. In any given week, a team could lose and move up or win and move down. We have seen examples of each over the first four years of this system.

Alabama remains firmly in the No. 1 spot with Clemson checking in just below it, which is unsurprising considering both teams once again won in dominant fashion this past Saturday. Just as it has for the last few weeks, Notre Dame remains in the No. 3 spot with Michigan just behind it at No. 4. In fact, the top eight teams in last week's CFP Rankings all won with West Virginia and Syracuse the only top 15 teams to suffer losses. As such, there was not a ton of shakeup in the top half of this week's rankings.

Both Ohio State and UCF moved up with WVU falling out, but the Knights actually jumped the Buckeyes and checked in at No. 9. UCF annihilated Cincinnati 38-13, while Ohio State needed a failed two-point conversion to beat Maryland 52-51 in overtime. That makes UCF the first Group of Five team to be ranked inside the top 10 in the playoff era.

Let's take a look at the entire top 25. Additional analysis will follow shortly.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 20

