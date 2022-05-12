Happy Thursday, everyone! Let's start with my favorite development from Wednesday's action -- the continued steady drumbeat building for Rays SP Shane McClanahan as an SP1. My most targeted pitcher in spring drafts was back at it Wednesday and delivered in a fun little pitcher's duel against Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. McClanahan delivered seven innings of shutout ball and only allowed three hits and one walk. But it's the swing-and-miss stuff that really tops the charts and points toward a budding SP1. He ripped 11 strikeouts and induced 24 swinging strikes on 100 pitches. McClanahan now has a 2.52 ERA on the season and 58 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings.

It was a fine night for McClanahan's opponent, too. Ohtani dropped six innings of one-run ball and only allowed two hits and two walks. He also struck out five Rays. This wasn't his best -- and the fastball command wasn't what it can be -- but Ohtani got the job done and now holds a 2.78 ERA with 46 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings this season.

Shane O Mac and Ohtani weren't the only key stories from Wednesday's action. We had several notable pitching and hitting performances that we're going to dive into below. I also want to spend some time talking about the Red Sox bullpen after it had another blow-up in the ninth on Wednesday.

We'll dive into more of the action from Wednesday's slate below, but first make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. Scott White talked about why Reid Detmers' no-hitter doesn't make him a rush to the waivers type of player but also shined a light on Kyle Bradish in his waiver wire column. Chris Towers delivered his trade values column for Roto and H2H scoring formats with risers like Mike Trout and Julio Rodriguez.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Thomas hits his first career bomb

Diamondbacks OF Alek Thomas may not have been the most propped up top prospect call up, but after crushing the ball in the minors, he might be ready to hit the ground mashing. On Wednesday, Thomas belted his first career home run, a solo shot 414 feet to the opposite field off Sandy Alcantara. Thomas has batted eighth and ninth so far, but that seems unlikely to continue. He'll move up the lineup fast, and he joined the Diamondbacks at a great time.

A name to monitor

In deeper leagues, you should keep your eye on Cardinals SS Brendan Donovan, who went 2-for-2 with two walks, two doubles, three runs, and two RBI on Wednesday just one day after hitting his first career homer. He started both games at shortstop and is certainly a player who could be worth scooping up if you need help in the middle infield..

Is Schwarbs a buy low?

If you believe in Phillies OF Kyle Schwarber starting to hit a lot more like we saw in 2021 once the weather warms up, now might be the perfect time to buy low and send out trade offers for the slugger. On Wednesday, he went 0 for 4 with three more strikeouts. If it feels like rock bottom, check this out -- Schwarber closed out this series going 0 for 13 with seven strikeouts. His batting average is now down to .185 and his strikeout rate is up to 31.7%. But when you peel it back and look at the advanced stats, Schwarber's average exit velocity is only down two mph and his barrel rate and hard-hit rate are essentially the same as they were during his 2021 breakout. That's what you'll want to focus on if you're buying low. I know that I'll be sending out feeler offers for Schwarber after finishing this newsletter with the hopes of acquiring him in at least one league.

When will Red Sox get a closer?

Things have gotten really ugly in the Boston bullpen, and it's starting to feel like we'll soon be reaching a breaking point. On Wednesday, the Red Sox brought in Ryan Brasier with one out in the bottom of the ninth of a tied game vs. the Braves and he proceeded to allow two hits, including a walk-off two-run homer to Orlando Arcia. With Garrett Whitlock pitching in the rotation now, there aren't many exciting options to close out games in Boston. In the past, the Red Sox have hinted they want Matt Barnes to take the role back, but he has looked anything but sharp so far this season. They signed Hansel Robles in late March, but his last two chances resulted in a blown save and needing to be pulled after walking two batters. Once pulled in the latter, Jake Diekman blew the save. So I'm on closer watch here in Boston, and I'm waiting for the shoe to drop -- and who they will trade for to close out the ninth.

News and lineup notes

Every night the Fantasy Baseball Today team dives into all of the happenings around the MLB from top performers to injuries, trades and more. The podcast is a must listen for any diehard, if I do say so myself. Tune in to the podcast to hear the FBT crew expand on the news and notes below.