Happy Tuesday, everyone! Oh how nice it must be right now to be a New York Yankees fan. They got the job done again on Monday evening with their 10th consecutive victory. The Yankees are finding different ways to win -- without as much of a reliance on the mashing -- and so far they've been one of baseball's best. Monday's short slate continued forward with baseball's 2022 trend of less power -- and ultimately less scoring -- at least on this night. We had a slew of pitchers' duels shake out and a sleeper who wasn't hyped much this preseason from Chicago deliver the best outing of the night.

Below, we'll break down the key takeaways from Monday's action, why Scott White is a big believer in David Peralta and what he can do for your roster now and more.



Runs Cease to exist against Dylan

One of the bigger debates of the offseason was whether or not White Sox SP Dylan Cease was a breakout candidate based on the change he made that started to show up from a results standpoint in 2021. If the early going in 2022 is any answer, we might want to trust the process a bit more often. Cease was dominant once again on Monday when he delivered the best start of his career against the Angels. He threw seven shutout innings and allowed one hit, no walks and struck out 11. Perhaps most impressively, he struck out Mike Trout three times -- and Trout has been red hot with the bat.

On the season, Cease has racked up at least eight strikeouts in four of his five starts. The key to his breakout is that he has allowed little hard contact, and that's keeping everything inside the park. Cease will carry over a sparkling 2.48 ERA and 0.93 WHIP into his next start, and he already has racked up 39 strikeouts through just 29 innings.

Is Gallen back?

There was a lot of skepticism surrounding Diamondbacks SP Zac Gallen this preseason, and that was before he had a setback in spring training that delayed his 2022 debut. When he finally took the mound, he looked a lot more like the 2020 version of himself and he hasn't exactly cooled off. Where he has really stood out to me so far is with his command. Gallen has only walked four this entire season through five starts -- he has a 1.7 BB/9 ratio vs. a 3.6 BB/9 for his career -- so there's a chance this might be an even better version than what we saw in 2020.

He threw 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball and allowed just five hits, no walks and struck out five. Don't get me wrong, he hasn't been dominant in category leagues, and that might be exactly why you can still buy relatively low.

April leaders in every category

Time to consider claiming Peralta?

Diamondbacks OF David Peralta is the opposite of a flashy waiver wire suggestion, but he might just be the one you need if you're in the market for OF help. He's been the hottest hitter in Arizona and on Monday he went 3-for-4 with his third home run of the 2022 season. As Scott pointed out on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, the Statcast page really pops for Peralta. He is averaging a 91 MPH exit velocity and his average launch angle is now 21 degrees. Think about it like this -- Peralta's launch angle has never been higher than 8.3 degrees prior. He's hitting a lot of line drives and fly balls, and that's a version of Peralta worth scooping. He's 19% rostered in CBS leagues as of Monday.

News and lineup notes

