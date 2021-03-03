Save the date: March 17, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET. That's when the NFL will celebrate its new year -- and when the money starts flying as the league's 32 teams can begin signing free agents. It's also when they can officially start making trades, though those discussions will begin long before March.

Knowing who might be on the move is important, not only to those of us who play in typical redraft formats, but especially for the Dynasty/keeper leaguers who will look for small edges in figuring out a player's value, be it someone who could change teams or someone who could benefit from someone else changing teams.

So dig into these lists of free-agents-to-be and possible salary cap cuts. Just keep in mind that anyone can re-sign with their team, and just because a player has a high price tag for 2021 doesn't mean he's going to get kicked to the curb or traded.

Also note that the number next to everyone's names is their age as of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, when the season is expected to start.

Quarterbacks

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualty

Jimmy Garoppolo, 29 (49ers save $24M on cap)

Potential trade candidate

Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. 2020 Stats PAYDS 4823 RUYDS 444 TD 36 INT 7 FPTS/G 27.2 There seems to be an impasse between Watson, who wants out of Houston, and the Texans front office, which doesn't want to trade him. Maybe they're just saying that to drive up their own leverage and intend to honor his wishes at some point. Or, they're serious about keeping him (especially if the offers for him aren't good). It's possible Watson's Fantasy value could increase if he lands in a spot surrounded by great receivers and a pass-friendly playcaller.

Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. 2020 Stats PAYDS 4212 RUYDS 513 TD 42 INT 13 FPTS/G 28.8 Wilson hasn't exactly requested a trade, but there seem to be some festering feelings about the offense he's in and the protection he's gotten through the years. The Seahawks would have to be bowled over with an offer to give up Wilson. A split seems unlikely, but it's been talked about.

Running backs

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualties

Ezekiel Elliott RB DAL Dallas • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. 2020 Stats RUYDS 979 REC 52 REYDS 338 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.9 Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to Elliott as the Cowboys "best football player" in November. Unless he's lying through his teeth, it doesn't make a ton of financial sense to move on from Zeke. The cap hit would be nearly $25 million, but the franchise would save itself from paying him his 2022 salary, which is guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year (March 22). If Jones thinks Elliott is no longer worth it, the Cowboys will move on.

Melvin Gordon*, 28 (Broncos save $2.5M on cap)



Raheem Mostert*, 29 (49ers save $3.15M on cap)

Sony Michel*, 26 (Patriots save $1.2M on cap)

Giovani Bernard*, 29 (Bengals save $4.1M on cap)

Damien Williams*, 29 (Chiefs save $2.1M on cap)

Wide receivers

Free agents

Others: Rashard Higgins, 26; Josh Reynolds, 26; Larry Fitzgerald, 38; Zach Pascal, 26 (restricted); Cam Sims, 25 (restricted); Breshad Perriman, 27; Willie Snead, 28; Danny Amendola, 35; John Ross, 25; Keelan Cole, 28; Tyrell Williams, 29; DeSean Jackson, 34

Potential salary-cap casualties

* - 2021 is his contract year

Potential trade candidate

Odell Beckham WR CLE Cleveland • #13

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. 2020 Stats REC 23 TAR 43 REYDS 319 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.4 Cutting Beckham won't fly because he's recovering from a torn ACL and his contract becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year. They'd be paying his full salary to let him go, which makes no sense. But the Browns could theoretically trade him and save nearly $16 million in cap space because the new team would be paying him.

Tight ends

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualties

Eric Ebron*, 28 (Steelers save $6M on cap)

Tyler Higbee, 28 (Rams save $5.3M on cap)

Zach Ertz, 30 (Eagles save at least $4.7M on cap)

Jimmy Graham*, 34 (Bears save $7M on cap)

Jack Doyle, 31 (Colts save $4.3M on cap)

