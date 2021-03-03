Save the date: March 17, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET. That's when the NFL will celebrate its new year -- and when the money starts flying as the league's 32 teams can begin signing free agents. It's also when they can officially start making trades, though those discussions will begin long before March.
Knowing who might be on the move is important, not only to those of us who play in typical redraft formats, but especially for the Dynasty/keeper leaguers who will look for small edges in figuring out a player's value, be it someone who could change teams or someone who could benefit from someone else changing teams.
So dig into these lists of free-agents-to-be and possible salary cap cuts. Just keep in mind that anyone can re-sign with their team, and just because a player has a high price tag for 2021 doesn't mean he's going to get kicked to the curb or traded.
Also note that the number next to everyone's names is their age as of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, when the season is expected to start.
Quarterbacks
Free agents
- Dak Prescott, 28
- Cam Newton, 32
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38
- Jameis Winston, 27
- Mitchell Trubisky, 27
- Alex Smith, 37
- Andy Dalton, 33
- Nick Mullens, 26 (restricted)
- Others: Jacoby Brissett, 28; Tyrod Taylor, 32; C.J. Beathard, 27; Brandon Allen, 29; Mike Glennon, 31
Potential salary-cap casualty
- Jimmy Garoppolo, 29 (49ers save $24M on cap)
Potential trade candidate
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
There seems to be an impasse between Watson, who wants out of Houston, and the Texans front office, which doesn't want to trade him. Maybe they're just saying that to drive up their own leverage and intend to honor his wishes at some point. Or, they're serious about keeping him (especially if the offers for him aren't good). It's possible Watson's Fantasy value could increase if he lands in a spot surrounded by great receivers and a pass-friendly playcaller.
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Wilson hasn't exactly requested a trade, but there seem to be some festering feelings about the offense he's in and the protection he's gotten through the years. The Seahawks would have to be bowled over with an offer to give up Wilson. A split seems unlikely, but it's been talked about.
Running backs
Free agents
- Aaron Jones, 26
- Chris Carson, 26
- Kenyan Drake, 27
- James Conner, 26
- Leonard Fournette, 26
- Phillip Lindsay, 27 (restricted)
- Gus Edwards, 26 (restricted)
- Jamaal Williams, 26
- Le'Veon Bell, 29
- Marlon Mack, 25
- Duke Johnson, 27
- Kalen Ballage, 25 (restricted)
- Mike Davis, 28
- Todd Gurley, 27
- James White, 29
- Mark Ingram, 31
- Others: Malcolm Brown, 28; Carlos Hyde, 30; Adrian Peterson, 36; Frank Gore, 38; Wayne Gallman, 26; Tevin Coleman, 28; Matt Breida, 26; Brian Hill, 25
Potential salary-cap casualties
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to Elliott as the Cowboys "best football player" in November. Unless he's lying through his teeth, it doesn't make a ton of financial sense to move on from Zeke. The cap hit would be nearly $25 million, but the franchise would save itself from paying him his 2022 salary, which is guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year (March 22). If Jones thinks Elliott is no longer worth it, the Cowboys will move on.
- Melvin Gordon*, 28 (Broncos save $2.5M on cap)
- Raheem Mostert*, 29 (49ers save $3.15M on cap)
- Sony Michel*, 26 (Patriots save $1.2M on cap)
- Giovani Bernard*, 29 (Bengals save $4.1M on cap)
- Damien Williams*, 29 (Chiefs save $2.1M on cap)
* - 2021 is his contract year
Wide receivers
Free agents
- Kenny Golladay, 27
- Allen Robinson, 28
- Chris Godwin, 25
- Will Fuller, 27
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, 24
- Corey Davis, 26
- Antonio Brown, 33
- Curtis Samuel, 25
- Nelson Agholor, 28
- TY Hilton, 31
- Marvin Jones, 31
- A.J. Green, 33
- Tim Patrick, 27 (restricted)
- Sammy Watkins, 28
Others: Rashard Higgins, 26; Josh Reynolds, 26; Larry Fitzgerald, 38; Zach Pascal, 26 (restricted); Cam Sims, 25 (restricted); Breshad Perriman, 27; Willie Snead, 28; Danny Amendola, 35; John Ross, 25; Keelan Cole, 28; Tyrell Williams, 29; DeSean Jackson, 34
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Jarvis Landry, 28 (Browns save $11.8M on cap)
- Brandin Cooks, 27 (Texans save $12M on cap)
- Tyler Lockett*, 28 (Seahawks save $10M on cap)
- Robby Anderson*, 28 (Panthers save $8M on cap)
- Jamison Crowder*, 28 (Jets save $10.5M on cap)
- John Brown*, 31 (Bills save $8.1M on cap)
- Julian Edelman*, 35 (Patriots save $3.4M on cap)
- Golden Tate, 33 (Giants save at least $6.1M on cap)
- Alshon Jeffery, 31 (Eagles have already restructured his deal)
- Marquise Goodwin, 30 (Eagles save $4.3M on cap)
* - 2021 is his contract year
Potential trade candidate
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Cutting Beckham won't fly because he's recovering from a torn ACL and his contract becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year. They'd be paying his full salary to let him go, which makes no sense. But the Browns could theoretically trade him and save nearly $16 million in cap space because the new team would be paying him.
Tight ends
Free agents
- Jonnu Smith, 26
- Hunter Henry, 26
- Robert Tonyan, 27
- Rob Gronkowski, 32
- Jared Cook, 34
- Dan Arnold, 26
- Gerald Everett, 27
- Kyle Rudolph, 31
- Jordan Reed, 31
Potential salary-cap casualties
- Eric Ebron*, 28 (Steelers save $6M on cap)
- Tyler Higbee, 28 (Rams save $5.3M on cap)
- Zach Ertz, 30 (Eagles save at least $4.7M on cap)
- Jimmy Graham*, 34 (Bears save $7M on cap)
- Jack Doyle, 31 (Colts save $4.3M on cap)
* - 2021 is his contract year