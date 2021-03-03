aaron-jones-1400.jpg

Save the date: March 17, 2021, at 4 p.m. ET. That's when the NFL will celebrate its new year -- and when the money starts flying as the league's 32 teams can begin signing free agents. It's also when they can officially start making trades, though those discussions will begin long before March.

Knowing who might be on the move is important, not only to those of us who play in typical redraft formats, but especially for the Dynasty/keeper leaguers who will look for small edges in figuring out a player's value, be it someone who could change teams or someone who could benefit from someone else changing teams.

So dig into these lists of free-agents-to-be and possible salary cap cuts. Just keep in mind that anyone can re-sign with their team, and just because a player has a high price tag for 2021 doesn't mean he's going to get kicked to the curb or traded.

Also note that the number next to everyone's names is their age as of Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, when the season is expected to start.

Quarterbacks

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualty

Potential trade candidate

headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
2020 Stats
PAYDS
4823
RUYDS
444
TD
36
INT
7
FPTS/G
27.2
There seems to be an impasse between Watson, who wants out of Houston, and the Texans front office, which doesn't want to trade him. Maybe they're just saying that to drive up their own leverage and intend to honor his wishes at some point. Or, they're serious about keeping him (especially if the offers for him aren't good). It's possible Watson's Fantasy value could increase if he lands in a spot surrounded by great receivers and a pass-friendly playcaller.
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
2020 Stats
PAYDS
4212
RUYDS
513
TD
42
INT
13
FPTS/G
28.8
Wilson hasn't exactly requested a trade, but there seem to be some festering feelings about the offense he's in and the protection he's gotten through the years. The Seahawks would have to be bowled over with an offer to give up Wilson. A split seems unlikely, but it's been talked about.

Running backs

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualties

headshot-image
Ezekiel Elliott RB
DAL Dallas • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
2020 Stats
RUYDS
979
REC
52
REYDS
338
TD
8
FPTS/G
14.9
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones referred to Elliott as the Cowboys "best football player" in November. Unless he's lying through his teeth, it doesn't make a ton of financial sense to move on from Zeke. The cap hit would be nearly $25 million, but the franchise would save itself from paying him his 2022 salary, which is guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year (March 22). If Jones thinks Elliott is no longer worth it, the Cowboys will move on.
  • Melvin Gordon*, 28 (Broncos save $2.5M on cap)
  • Raheem Mostert*, 29 (49ers save $3.15M on cap)
  • Sony Michel*, 26 (Patriots save $1.2M on cap)
  • Giovani Bernard*, 29 (Bengals save $4.1M on cap)
  • Damien Williams*, 29 (Chiefs save $2.1M on cap)

* - 2021 is his contract year

Wide receivers

Free agents

Others: Rashard Higgins, 26; Josh Reynolds, 26; Larry Fitzgerald, 38; Zach Pascal, 26 (restricted); Cam Sims, 25 (restricted); Breshad Perriman, 27; Willie Snead, 28; Danny Amendola, 35; John Ross, 25; Keelan Cole, 28; Tyrell Williams, 29; DeSean Jackson, 34

Potential salary-cap casualties

* - 2021 is his contract year

Potential trade candidate

headshot-image
Odell Beckham WR
CLE Cleveland • #13
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
2020 Stats
REC
23
TAR
43
REYDS
319
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.4
Cutting Beckham won't fly because he's recovering from a torn ACL and his contract becomes guaranteed on the third day of the 2021 league year. They'd be paying his full salary to let him go, which makes no sense. But the Browns could theoretically trade him and save nearly $16 million in cap space because the new team would be paying him.

Tight ends

Free agents

Potential salary-cap casualties

* - 2021 is his contract year 