MLB trade deadline rumors: Mets strike deal for Marcus Stroman; Padres' Manuel Margot part of Noah Syndergaard talks

As we work our way toward Wednesday's MLB trade deadline, we'll be here each day to round up the latest rumors.

Now, here are the latest trade rumors as the July 31 deadline approaches.

Mets have deal for Stroman

The Mets are reportedly closing in on a deal with the Blue Jays for righty Marcus Stroman. It's being reported that the Mets are sending pitching prospects in the trade, but those names were not immediately known. The deal reportedly did not involve another team or Noah Syndergaard, who is receiving plenty of interest (which you can read about below) and seems likely to move after New York's acquisition of Stroman. You can read more about the trade here.

Mets have targeted Margot, Urias in possible Thor deal

Joel Sherman tweets that the Mets have discussed infield prospect Luis Urias with the Padres. Reportedly, the Mets would then flip Urias. With Stroman in tow, it's possible the Mets look elsewhere on the Padres roster for help. Buster Olney reported on Sunday night the Mets have resumed their interest in outfielder Manuel Margot, who was part of the Syndergaard talks last winter. It's unclear if Margot would be the centerpiece of the deal or how many others would be involved.

A's in on Syndergaard, Wheeler

The Mets could very well move right-hander Noah Syndergaard by the deadline, but it may not be a straight "veteran for prospects" type of trade. It's already been reported that the Mets may be targeting Marcus Stroman as part of a three-way trade that would send Syndergaard to the Padres. Now, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Athletics have some interest in Syndergaard and teammate Zack Wheeler. The A's have already acquired Homer Bailey and Jake Diekman in recent days, so they're obviously behaving like the contenders they are.

Yankees, Astros in on Bauer

The Indians by all accounts are willing to listen on right-hander Trevor Bauer despite the fact that Bauer has for some time been a strong rotation piece for Cleveland. As well, the Indians have barged back into contention. At this writing, they're in top wild-card position in the AL and only one game back of the Twins in the AL Central. If they do opt to tap into that rotation strength and deal Bauer, then a number of fellow contenders figure to be interested. Paul Hoynes of the Cleveland Plain Dealer names the Yankees and Astros as two such teams who could use a rotation upgrade like Bauer.

Bauer's untimely (or timely?) meltdown

Speaking of Trevor Bauer, here's what he did upon being removed from his start against the Royals on Sunday:

So, um Bauer is really reaaaaaally unhappy. Holy cow. 😬#AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/TJDh6ynMOu — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 28, 2019

Yep, he threw a ball over the outfield wall in frustration after allowing a two runs in the inning to the lowly Royals. As you saw and will see, Cleveland manager Terry Francona was less than pleased:

And here is what Bauer did prior to Francona coming out to get him on the mound (⁦@SportsTimeOhio⁩) pic.twitter.com/Z6KCxkYl0Z — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) July 28, 2019

And the deadline-related fallout:

Lots and lots of industry speculation about how much this incident affects Bauer’s trade value. Ugly. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 28, 2019

Rumors of course have swirled about Bauer for some time, so this isn't any kind of incident that takes him from "coveted member in good standing" to trade bait, but it does probably help nudge the Indians front office in the direction of moving Bauer despite the team's strong contending status. Those in need of rotation help, take note.

No Thor for Houston?

As hard-thrower who has room for spin-rate improvement, Mets righty Noah Syndergaard makes sense for the Astros, who need rotation help. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, however, the Astros have cooled on Syndergaard because they won't want to part with young outfielder Kyle Tucker. The 22-year-old Tucker entered the 2019 season as a consensus top-15 overall prospect. Despite some small-sample struggles in the majors this season, Tucker remains an important part of Houston's future.

Jays want Yanks' top prospect for Stroman

If the Yankees are going to persuade their division rivals in Toronto to send righty Marcus Stroman their way, then it'll cost them. According to MLB.com's Jon Morosi, the Jays in any deal that lands Stroman in the Bronx will want top Yankees prospect Deivi Garcia as part of the return package. The right-hander Garcia touches the mid-90s with his fastball and has one of the best curveballs in the minors. He's also got the makings of a changeup. This season, he's pitched his way to Triple-A as a 20-year-old. We have more on Garcia in this week's Prospect Watch.

Diaz market heating up

While Mets closer/former Mariners closer Edwin Diaz has struggled this season, he's still a low-cost relief arm with a strong recent history of shutdown performance. So there's a market for him despite the subpar numbers, and the Mets are reportedly willing to move him. Mike Puma of the New York Post tweets that the Braves, Dodgers, Rays, and Blue Jays have interest in Diaz. The Jays, who are in sell mode, would then look to flip him to the Braves in the event that the Mets would be unwilling to trade him to Atlanta or unable to match up.

Reds looking to sell

The Reds' laudable efforts to improve the roster this past offseason haven't yielded the desired results, and they may be looking to pivot leading up to the deadline. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Reds are willing to listen on starter Tanner Roark, reliever Raisel Iglesias, outfielder Yasiel Puig, and second baseman Scooter Gennett.