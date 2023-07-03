kyrie-getty.png
Getty Images

NBA free agency is off and running, and the deals are pouring in. Things started with Draymond Green agreeing to return to the Golden State Warriors, a necessary cog in their attempt to get back to the NBA Finals. Shortly afterward, point guard Kyrie Irving agreed to give it another go with the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year deal.The first -- and perhaps only -- max free agent deal of the offseason went to point guard Fred VanVleet, who commanded a three-year, $130 million deal from the Houston Rockets. 

VanVleet will join a host of young, talented players as Houston attempts to get on the winning path. The Rockets also gave big money to Dillon Brooks, who is set to ink a four-year, $80 million deal in Houston.

Now that free agency has started, it will be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves. Do note that only the top 30 players below are ranked, everyone else is being listed in the order their deal is reportedly agreed to.

Happy NBA free agency, and enjoy the madness.

2023 NBA free agency tracker


PlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Kyrie Irving (31)
PG 3 years, $126M
2
Khris Middleton (31)
SF 3 years, $102M
3
Fred VanVleet (29)
PG 3 years, $130M
4
Draymond Green (33)
PF 4 years, $100M
5
Jerami Grant (29)
PF 5 years, $160M
6
Brook Lopez (35)
C 2 years, $48M
7
Kyle Kuzma (27)
PF 4 years, $102M
8
Jakob Poeltl (27)
C 4 years, $80M
9
Austin Reaves (25)
SG 4 years, $56M
10
Cameron Johnson (27)
PF 4 years, $108M
11
Bruce Brown (26)
SF 2 years, $45M
12
D'Angelo Russell (27)
PG 2 years, $37M
13
Christian Wood (27)
C
Unrestricted
14
Russell Westbrook (34)
PG 2 years, $8M
15
Dillon Brooks (27)
SF 4 years, $80M
16
Max Strus (27)
SG 4 years, $63M
17
Donte DiVincenzo (26)
SG 4 years, $50M
18
Herbert Jones (24)
SF 4 years, $54M
19
Gabe Vincent (27)
PG 3 years, $33M
20
Rui Hachimura (25)
PF 3 years, $51M
21
Kelly Oubre Jr. (27)
SF
Unrestricted
22
PJ Washington (24)
PF
Restricted
23
Caris LeVert (28)
SG 2 years, $32M
24
Seth Curry (32)
SG 2 years, $8M
25
Grant Williams (24)
PF
Restricted
26
Mason Plumlee (33)
C 1 year, $5M
27
Dennis Schroder (29)
PG 2 years, $26M
28
Eric Gordon (34)
SG Reportedly agreed to deal
29
Josh Richardson (29)
SF 2 years, $6M
30
Jalen McDaniels (25)
PF
Unrestricted
31
Coby White (23)
PG 3 years, $33M
32
Keita Bates-Diop (27)
SF 2 years, $5M
33
Taurean Prince (29)
SF 1 year, $4.5M
34
Troy Brown Jr. (23)
SF 2 years, $8M
35
Reggie Jackson (33)
PG 2 years, $10.3M
36
Trey Lyles (27)
PF 2 years, $16M
37
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (24)
SG 2 years, $9M
38
Jevon Carter (27)
PG 3 years, $20M
39
Georges Niang (30)
PF 3 years, $26M
40
Tre Jones (23)
PG 2 years, $20M
41
Damion Lee (30)
SG 1-year deal
42
Drew Eubanks (26)
C 2 years
43
Joe Ingles (35)
SF 2 years, $22M
44
Yuta Watanabe (28)
SF
45
Shake Milton (26)
PG 2 years, $10M
46
Josh Okogie (24)
SF
47
Kevin Love (34)
PF
48
Cam Reddish (23)
SF 2 years
49
Julian Champagnie (22)
SG
50
Oshae Brissett (25)
SF 2 years
51
Derrick Rose (34)
PG 2 years, $6.5M
52
Jaxson Hayes (23)
C 2 year, veterans minimum deal
53
Thomas Bryant (25)
C 2 year, $5.4M
54
Patrick Beverley (34)
PG 1 year, $3.2M
55
Moe Wagner (26)
C 2 years, $16M
56
Ty Jerome (25)
SG 2 years, $5M
57
Jock Landale (27)
C 4 years, $32M
58
Jalen McDaniels (25)
SF 2 years, $9.3M
59
Sandro Mamukelashvili (24)
C 1 year, $2M
60
Jeff Green (36)
PF 1 year, $6M
61
Jordan Clarkson (31)
PG 3 years, $55M
62
Miles Bridges (25)
PF 1 year, $7.9M
63
Cody Zeller (30)
C 1 year, $3.1M
64
Lonnie Walker IV (24)
SF 1-year deal
65
Justin Holiday (34)
SF 1-year deal
66
Cory Joseph (31)
SG 1-year deal
67
Torrey Craig (32)
SF 2-year deal
68
Robin Lopez (35)
C