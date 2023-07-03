NBA free agency is off and running, and the deals are pouring in. Things started with Draymond Green agreeing to return to the Golden State Warriors, a necessary cog in their attempt to get back to the NBA Finals. Shortly afterward, point guard Kyrie Irving agreed to give it another go with the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year deal.The first -- and perhaps only -- max free agent deal of the offseason went to point guard Fred VanVleet, who commanded a three-year, $130 million deal from the Houston Rockets.

VanVleet will join a host of young, talented players as Houston attempts to get on the winning path. The Rockets also gave big money to Dillon Brooks, who is set to ink a four-year, $80 million deal in Houston.

Now that free agency has started, it will be difficult to keep track of all the player movement. That's what we're here for. If someone agrees to a deal, we'll get it on the list below, so all you have to do is keep refreshing to stay up to date with all the latest moves. Do note that only the top 30 players below are ranked, everyone else is being listed in the order their deal is reportedly agreed to.

Happy NBA free agency, and enjoy the madness.

2023 NBA free agency tracker