Once viewed as the worst division in the NFL, the NFC East is on the rise. The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of a 12-5 season, the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants put together two of the best draft classes in the league and the Washington Commanders have a new name and a new quarterback. It's possible we experience quite the shake-up in the NFC East in 2022.

Whether the Commanders find success this upcoming season or finish in last place in the division likely hinges on the play of Carson Wentz. He has a solid offensive line and a couple of new wide receivers to work with, however, and understands that this could be his last chance to prove he's a legitimate starter in this league.

Below, we will attempt to predict every game on Washington's 2022 schedule. According to Caesars Sportsbook, Washington's Over/Under win total is 7.5 (Over -115, Under -105). Let's see where we land with this project.

Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

The schedule-makers probably smiled as they made this Week 1 matchup official, as Wentz's last game with the Indianapolis Colts came against the Jaguars. That loss was a big reason why Indy wanted to move on from its quarterback. Maybe it's a good thing for Wentz that he will have an opportunity to exorcise some demons from his past in Week 1. I'd also rather catch the Jaguars early in the season as opposed to in the middle. I expect Doug Pederson makes some headway when it comes to getting this franchise on the right track, but the Jaguars will be starting 0-1.

Spread: Washington -4.5

Prediction: Washington wins, 24-17

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2 at Detroit Lions

Opponent win total: O/U 6

The Lions have made some good additions over the past two offseasons -- including head coach Dan Campbell -- but the quarterback question is still a big one. The Lions are another team that struggled in 2021 that I expect to be better in 2022, but again, I like catching them early.

Prediction: Washington wins, 23-13

Projected record: 2-0

Week 3 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 9

A huge Week 3 game. Not only is this a divisional matchup, but it's also Wentz's first game against the team that drafted him No. 2 overall in 2016. Wentz hasn't had much go right for him over the past two years, but this game will be different. Washington defeats Philly after being swept last season thanks to a huge performance from the defense.

Prediction: Washington wins, 20-14

Projected record: 3-0

Week 4 at Dallas Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

The Cowboys swept the Commanders last season after being swept by Washington the season prior. Splitting the season series vs. the Cowboys in 2022 would be a win, because the Commanders won't be defeating the Cowboys in Dallas.

Prediction: Washington loses, 31-20

Projected record: 3-1

Week 5 vs. Tennessee Titans

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The Titans found a way to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC last year despite not having Derrick Henry for half the season and playing with what was a record-setting amount of different players. While Ryan Tannehill flopped in the playoffs, he's been more than solid when he's had his full cast of playmakers. Losing A.J. Brown hurts, but this offense runs through Henry. It's true that Washington has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, but the Titans find a way to win in Week 5.

Prediction: Washington loses, 28-24

Projected record: 3-2

Week 6 at Chicago Bears

Opponent win total: O/U 6.5

Sometimes a short week is a good thing. This matchup is on "Thursday Night Football," and will serve as an opportunity for Washington to get back on track after two straight losses.

Prediction: Washington wins, 20-10

Projected record: 4-2

Week 7 vs. Green Bay Packers

Opponent win total: O/U 11

The Commanders played the Packers last year and lost by 14 points. Aaron Rodgers did lose Davante Adams this offseason, but you can't sleep on this team. Green Bay has won 13 games in three straight seasons, and will notch a victory at home vs. Washington in Week 7.

Prediction: Washington loses, 27-16

Projected record: 4-3

Week 8 at Indianapolis Colts

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

It's tough that Wentz has to face another former team on the road. I don't see him outplaying Matt Ryan and leaving Indy victorious. While Ryan won't be the quarterback for the Colts for years to come, the front office clearly considered him an upgrade over Wentz. Additionally, we've seen Wentz play in do-or-die situations. This will be a tough matchup.

Prediction: Washington loses, 27-18

Projected record: 4-4

Week 9 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Opponent win total: O/U 9

It's a reunion with Kevin O'Connell! The former Washington offensive coordinator was in the running to be hired as its new head coach a few years ago, and now he has his own gig with the Vikings. Like virtually every former assistant that spent time with the Washington NFL franchise, I imagine O'Connell will have success as a lead man. He leaves FedEx Field victorious in Week 9.

Prediction: Washington loses, 26-23

Projected record: 4-5

Week 10 at Philadelphia Eagles

Opponent win total: O/U 9

Washington defeated Philly in Landover earlier this year, but with the Commanders on a three-game skid and having to face the Eagles at home on "Monday Night Football," it will be too much for Wentz and Co.

Prediction: Washington loses, 28-21

Projected record: 4-6

Week 11 at Houston Texans

Opponent win total: O/U 4.5

The Commanders are 4-6 and the fan base is rattled. Hopefully a win over the lowly Texans quiets them momentarily.

Prediction: Washington wins, 27-17

Projected record: 5-6

Week 12 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Opponent win total: O/U 5.5

This matchup is actually a tough one to predict. Who is going to be the Falcons quarterback at this point in the season? Are they a much improved team from 2021? Remember, Washington needed a pretty incredible touchdown with 33 seconds left to down Atlanta last year. Not knowing if it will be Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder under center has me leaning toward Washington in Week 12.

Prediction: Washington wins, 23-22

Projected record: 6-6

Weeks 13 (at) & 15 (vs.) New York Giants

Opponent win total: O/U 7

The Commanders will play back-to-back games against the Giants starting in Week 13. After playing on the road in New York, Washington will have a bye in Week 14 before hosting the Giants in Week 15. This marks just the second time since 1991 that an NFL team has played back-to-back regular-season games against the same opponent. I say Washington splits the season series

Prediction: Washington wins 20-17, loses 24-14

Projected record: 7-7

Week 16 at San Francisco 49ers

Opponent win total: O/U 10

The 49ers will be an interesting team to follow with quarterback Trey Lance taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo. Truly, they could make the Super Bowl or miss the playoffs. If Lance is any kind of upgrade over Jimmy G, then this team will be solid. Give me San Francisco on Christmas Eve.

Prediction: Washington loses 30-24

Projected record: 7-8

Week 17 vs. Cleveland Browns

Opponent win total: O/U 9.5

The Browns are another team like the Jaguars and Lions I would like to catch at the beginning of the season because of a potential Deshaun Watson suspension. The time I do not want to catch Cleveland is Week 17, when the Browns have had some time to establish chemistry with their new quarterback, and are fighting for playoff positioning.

Prediction: Washington loses 33-23

Projected record: 7-9

Week 18 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Opponent win total: O/U 10.5

The Cowboys have won the NFC East for the second consecutive season, and sit their starters in Week 18.

Prediction: Washington wins 30-20

Projected final record: 8-9